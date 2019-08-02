Helen Of Troy: Strong Growth Potential But Fairly Priced

Margins are likely to remain stable as the effect of favorable sales mix is offset by higher tariffs.

Earnings of Helen of Troy (HELE), a producer of consumer appliances, are likely to increase by around 9% in 2019 on the back of continued sales growth. Margins are likely to remain stable as we expect drivers to offset negative factors. Our valuation analysis shows that the stock is currently fairly valued with only a 3.5% potential price upside in the next nine months.

Sales Likely to Beat Management’s Target in 2019

We are expecting HELE’s sales to increase by 4% in 2019, as opposed to the management guidance of 3.6%. Our sales growth assumption is greater than the management’s guidance because we believe the 25bps rate cut in USA will give a slight boost to the country’s economy in 2019. Further, we have a positive outlook on HELE’s biggest division, Houseware, because one of its two leading brands, Hydro Flask, caters to the growing environmental concerns in our society. Consequently, we believe that growth in 2019 should be somewhat close to the growth recorded in 2018 (5.8%). In our opinion, HELE will be able to beat its sales growth target of 3.6% in 2019.

Negative Effect of Tariffs on Margins to Offset Positive Factors

Rise in trade tariffs from 10% to 25% could increase HELE’s costs, but the management is already taking action to counter the negative effect. According to disclosures made in the 1QFY20 investor call, the management is taking pricing and supply chain actions to mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

The US President has also announced that imposition of 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion (List 4) in Chinese imports that are not already taxed. The tariffs will be implemented from September 1 unless US and China reach a deal. As noted in the last investor call, the management believes that they can offset the negative impact of List 4 tariffs through pricing, cost reduction and supplier consolidation measures.

Another threat to HELE’s profitability comes from the UK’s new Offshore receipts in respect of intangible property measure (ORIP) rules. These rules impose 20% income tax on non-residents who exercise intangible property rights where this enables UK sales. The rules apply to groups that are residents of low tax jurisdictions. As HELE is incorporated in Bermuda, a tax-haven country, UK’s ORIP tax directly affects HELE. According to the management, the tax will not have a material adverse impact on HELE’s operating profit.

On the other hand, margins will receive a boost from normalization of freight costs. According to the management, freight costs had been high in the first quarter because HELE had preferred to incur extra transportation cost over losing market opportunity. The management believes that in the future better distribution channels will help result in normalization of the freight cost.

Moreover, HELE’s margins are expected to receive a boost from better sales mix. We expect the high margin Housewares division’s sales to grow further while the Health and Home division contracts, leading to better overall margins. In 1QFY20, Housewares’ operating margin was 23.7%, Health and Home’s margin was 13.7%, and Beauty’s margin was 4.8%.

We expect the negative effect of higher tariffs to offset the impact of better sales mix and lower freight costs. Consequently, we expect HELE’s gross margin to be maintained at 41%.

Higher Sales to Boost Earnings

On the basis of higher estimated revenue and stable margins, we expect HELE’s earnings to grow by 9% in FY20. The table below shows our earning forecasts.

(Please note that we have shown historical financials of only the last three years because data for discontinued operations is not available for years before 2016).

Valuation Analysis Implies Only a Slight Price Upside

Our projected EPS of $6.99 for FY20 suggests that HELE is trading at a forward price to earnings, P/E, multiple of 21.5x, which is higher than the company’s past five year average multiple of 20.2x. However, the forward P/E multiple is in line with its average peer multiple (source: Koyfin).

We are using P/E multiple of 22.3x to determine HELE’s target price. Our justified P/E multiple of 22.3x is the average of HELE’s historical P/E multiple, average of S&P 500 peers, and average of Russell 1000 peers (HELE is included in the S&P 400 Index). Multiplying the P/E of 22.3x with our FY20 EPS forecast of $6.99 gives us a target price of $155.8. This target price implies an upside of only 3.5% to HELE’s July 30, 2019 closing price; hence, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. The table below shows our valuation inputs and working.

The table below shows our target price’s sensitivity to different levels of P/E Multiple.

Currency and Geo-political Risks Remain

HELE faces currency risk and geo-political risk because the sources of its revenues come from different parts of the world, as shown in the pie chart below. Due to the wide dispersion of its revenue sources, not all currency risk can be hedged. Further, geo-political risks like trade tensions can negatively affect HELE’s sales.

Conclusion: Buy on Dips

As our valuation analysis suggests only a 3.5% price upside, and because HELE does not pay out dividends, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to buy the stock if its price declines to 10% below our target price, i.e. $142.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.