My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: August 2019

This month's article will outline why I will maintain my allocation from July in my retirement assets. In August I will keep 25% of my money allocated to IWM and keep 75% of my money allocated to SPY. To recap July, the market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, gained 1.31% in July. As for my pension plan assets, I had a positive 1.30% return in July. Consequently my investment objective of preserving my capital was met. Due to the fact that I had some money allocated to IWM in July, I slightly underperformed the S&P 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of July and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for July

Table 2 - Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 2 shows that SPY continued to move higher after last month's huge gain. SPY closed at an all-time high. While last month SPY had a strong bullish candlestick, this month is a bit different. The candlestick for July is not one of strength, yet SPY is still in bullish alignment and the whitespace between the two moving averages is getting larger. That is bullish and that will keep me allocated to SPY in August.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM had a small gain in July after a huge gain in June. IWM is still in bullish alignment and while it is hard to tell from looking at the chart, the gap between the two moving averages widened from last month. IWM still has work to do to get back to its all-time highs. I will be watching IWM to see how it reacts to the most recent interest rate cut.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the relative strength of IWM compared to SPY. IWM underperformed SPY by 0.82% in July. It looks like I may have allocated money to IWM a month too soon. The relative strength ratio is at the bottom of the blue channel and in previous times IWM has rallied and outperformed SPY when the ratio reached the bottom of the channel. Consequently, I will keep my 25% allocation to IWM in the event this outperformance materializes.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

Last month I wrote how EFA had three bullish actions in the month of June. While that was true, it didn't stop EFA from losing money in July and being the worst performing ETF that I follow for my retirement account. Not all is lost for EFA. It is still above the wedge pattern outlined in green on Chart 5 and EFA is still in bullish alignment.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA underperformed SPY as expected since EFA was the only ETF that I follow that lost money in July. This ratio remains in bearish alignment and it still needs to close above the December 2018 level in order to show a long-term positive trend. No money will allocated to EFA until things improve.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

Chart 7 shows that EFA underperformed IWM in July by 2.61%. The EFA:IWM ratio does remains inside the green box. I would like to see the ratio break above the December 2018 high. If it does that, it is a good first step to reversing EFA's bearish trend compared to IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG did have a positive gain in July after a large gain in June. AGG continues to move higher since breaking out of the green box and AGG closed at an all-time high. AGG remains in bullish alignment and the two moving averages have larger white space between them. I do remain cautious on AGG as this month's candle is one of indecision. I am interested to see how AGG performs given today's interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

AGG underperformed SPY in July by 1.31%. This ratio hasn't done much for the past 18 months or so. Again, if this ratio goes above the December 2018 high then perhaps bonds will outperform stocks for the long run. Until that time I prefer stocks to bonds.

In summary, July was another good month for three of the four ETFs that I follow for my retirement account. SPY is at all-time highs and so is AGG. IWM was higher for the month but is off of its all-time highs. EFA struggled in July being the worst performer of the ETFs I follow for my retirement fund. For August, I will keep my allocation the same as it was in July with 75% of my funds to SPY and 25% to IWM due to Chart 4. I will continue to take a small chance that the IWM:SPY ratio will bounce upwards off of the bottom of the blue channel and I look for some outperformance in IWM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.