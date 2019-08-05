MPLX: Still Bullish On This 8% Yielding MLP Despite Q2 Miss

After the recently announced merger which closes in H2 2019, MPLX will be the second largest MLP by market cap.

We like MLPs that are owned by more diversified oil and gas companies for a variety of reasons, including the fact that the MLP always gets business from its 'parent'

MPLX: Backed By Marathon We're In This 8% Yielder For The Long Haul

Master Limited Partnerships provide investors with higher yield than most of their Energy sector counterparts yet their structures and tax implications might cause some investors to shy away. The argument for MLPs is that it doesn’t matter what the price of oil or gas is, the contracts customers sign provide MLPs with a steady flow of income. And it doesn’t matter if the price of oil is $50 or $100, the MLP gets paid to transport it – regardless of what a buyer is willing to pay for it.

Unfortunately, MLPs still trade with a high correlation to the Energy sector which gives rise to opportunities for investors that are comfortable investing in MLPs and are OK with receiving K-1’s instead of 1099s for tax reporting.

Over the last 3 months, REITs have outperformed MLPs by over 5% driven by nationalist trade policies and a flight to safety – at least when comparing the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) with the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), arguably the two ETFs that are most representative of each sector.

Part of the underperformance of MLPs has to do with the decline in WTI Crude Prices from $64.50 to $53.25 in a matter of weeks. But as I mentioned, the price of the underlying commodity, be it oil, gas, or natural gas liquid is less important to the fundamental performance of MLPs than the continued supply of product that is produced and transported.

These dichotomies give rise to opportunities and one in particular which we find compelling is MPLX LP (MPLX), which is majority owned by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Business Model

While MPLX is majority owned by Marathon Petroleum, it focuses exclusively in the midstream area of the energy value chain, and is primarily focused on Gathering and Processing, as well as Logistics and Storage. In Q12019, MPLX generated $930 million of EBITDA with $559 million coming from L&S and $371 million coming from G&P.

L&S reported 12% year over year growth with an 11% increase in throughput while the G&P segment grew by 15% of with volume increases across all three subcategories. Despite this growth, the stock has languished.

One of the reasons why I like MPLX, however, is competitive advantage it has through its affiliation with MPC, which owns almost 70% of the common units outstanding and leverages its ownership of MPLX to streamline its value chain in the midstream area. MPC has been increasingly focused on developing the midstream portion of its business with EBITDA from Midstream increasing from 15% in 2013 to close to 50% in 2019. That is before the closing of the recently announced merger between MPLX and Andeavor Logistics (ANDX), which would increase distributable cash flow for MPLX from $3.1 billion to $4.2 billion.

Andeavor Logistics

MPLX recently announced the acquisition of all common units of Andeavor Logistics for a 1% premium to market. That premium is a blended exchange ratio based on an exchange ratio of 1.135 to ANDX public unitholders and 1.0328x for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)'s ANDX units. At the time of the announcement, MPC owned about 64% of ANDX. Readers might recall that Marathon acquired Andeavor last year, which owned Andeavor Logistics. Andeavor had a similar relationship to Andeavor Logistics as MPC has with MPLX. Upon the acquisition, Marathon was left with a redundant corporate structure, where it had non-economic interests in two entities that each owned a majority of two separate MLPs.

Under the current structure, MPC owns a non-economic GP interest in both MPLX GP LLC and Tesoro Logistics GP LLC and is entitled to the distributable cash flows to the GP as well as the rights to incentive distributions. Each one of those entities owns a majority of the underlying MLPs.

Once the deal is finalized, Tesoro Logistics will no longer be in the picture, and the combined MPLX/ANDX entity will be rolled into MPLX. MPC will then hold 63% of common units outstanding of MPLX, with the remaining 37% held by the public.

According to management, the acquisition should be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow, which is not surprising considering that ANDX and MPC have both been under the MPC umbrella but operating as separate entities.

After the transaction closes, MPLX will have a market capitalization of $35 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 billion, as well as distributable cash flow of $4.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2H2019 and will considerably simplify the structure as shown above.

This acquisition is part of MPC's strategy to capture more value from their midstream business by creating more synergies along the value chain. While the acquisition will be immediately accretive to MPLX unitholders, it will also provide additional synergies to MPC along with other streamlining projects, resulting in an economic impact of $800 million over the next 3 years.

The new assets acquired will allow MPC and MPLX to take advantage of increasing production of crude, natural gas, and natural gas liquids that exceeds domestic demand and which can now be exported to meet global demand.

The strategy is consistent with the changes in global energy production which has resulted in the US becoming a net energy exporter.

It also allows the company to expand into the premier basins like the Permian basin, with assets along the logistical value chain from the Permian that can be leveraged to transport oil, natural gas, and NGLs to export terminals along the Gulf Coast in Texas.

The gathering and processing assets create opportunities for growth in the region including the ability to access the RIO pipeline heading to Midland, the W2W pipeline to Houston, and the Gray Oak pipeline to Corpus Christi. It also feeds the BANGL pipeline to Texas City and the Whistler Pipeline to Agua Dulce, in addition to feeding future plants in currently in production.

Distributable Cash Flow

Even without the merger, MPLX looked attractive as a dividend play. Distributable cash flow has increased every year since 2015 and the distribution coverage ratio has improved from 1.27x to 1.41x as of the end of Q12019, even while distribution per share has increased from $1.41 in 2014 to $2.53 as of last year.

The company distributed $0.65 per share in Q12019 which puts the P/DCF of the stock at 11.9x, well below the 15x it ended with in 2017.

You may also notice that in 2017, $211 million was distributed to MPC as incentive distribution rights (IDRs). These incentive distribution rights are based on the GP meeting certain performance thresholds and act to align the interests of the GP with those of the limited partners. To me, this is a strong indication that the interests of MPC are directly aligned with the interests of MPLX unit holders.

Source: MPLX Q1 2019 10-Q

The IDRs are similar to the performance-based fee at a hedge fund, such that a hedge fund manager might charge a 2% management fee and a 20% performance fee after an 8% preferred return.

In this case, there are a number of tiers of distributions that typically follow the following order – simplified considerably for clarity.

Distributable cash flow is first distributed:

To the General Partner in accordance with its percentage interest and then to the common unitholders, until a Minimum Quarterly Distribution has been reached. Then to the GP and common unitholders, for the cumulative portion that may be in arrears – for any shortfalls in prior quarters that did not meet the Minimum Quarterly Distribution. Then the subordinated unit holders. Then again to the GP and ALL unitholders until the First Target Distribution over the minimum has been reached. Then to the GP in accordance with its interest, and 13% to the holders of Incentive Distribution Rights, then to all Unitholders until a Second Target Distribution is reached. Notice that it isn't until all unitholders have received the First Target Distribution that IDRs are paid out. Then to the GP according to its interest and 23% to the holders of IDRs, then all unitholders until a Third Target Distribution is reached. Then the IDR percentage increases to 48%.

While this may sound a bit confusing, the point is that the IDR's aren't paid until common unitholders have received both a Minimum and a First Target distribution, and only then do the IDRs get paid, at increasing percentages as additional thresholds are met. The minimum and target distributions are as follows:

Minimum Quarterly Distribution: $0.2625 per unit per quarter

First Target Distribution: $0.301875 per unit per quarter

Second Target Distribution: $0.328125 per unit per quarter

Third Target Distribution: $0.393750 per unit per quarter

The result thus far is a dividend yield of 8.23% and we expect additional growth in dividends going forward. The company has a history of increasing dividends and is targeting greater than 10% growth starting with a 15% bump to $2.12 in 2019.

There is likely to be additional capital returned to shareholders in the form of share buybacks also, as indicated by management in the latest quarterly presentation.

Financial Stability

Both MPLX and ANDX have a debt/EBITDA of 4x, and while that is twice as much debt as Marathon, the credit rating agencies have assigned similar ratings to all three entities, although ANDX is a notch below the other two. We expect there to be no change in the credit profile for MPLX once the merger with Andeavor closes.

Tax Implications

MPLX issues K-1's so investors should take note for tax return preparations. My experience with K-1s are that they have been delivered on time to file my tax returns but I have heard stories of delayed K-1s that prevented some investors from filing on time. You may also want to evaluate whether to hold MPLX in a qualified retirement plan or regular brokerage account.

The general rule of thumb is that MLP's are more tax efficient outside of a tax-deferred account, both because they can sometimes be subject to Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI) and their dividends are heavily skewed towards return of capital - particularly early on - and this portion of dividends paid are not taxed – so no reason to have them in tax-deferred accounts. The return of capital does, however, reduce your cost basis, so that an eventual sale of that position will result in a higher capital gain than you might otherwise expect from a simple capital gain calculation based on actual cost versus sales price.

Q2 Results

MPLX missed analyst estimates for both revenues and earnings but there was plenty of positive news on the earnings release. In fact, the stock was up pre-market.

The company reported Q2 net income and EBITDA that was roughly 6% above last year with cash from operating activities of $834 million. The adjusted distribution ratio is now 1.36x and leverage is 3.9x.

At acquisition of Andeavor closed on July 30th, so the benefits of that merger won't flow through to results until later this year. According to CEO Gary Heminger,

We plan to focus on three strategic initiatives. First, streamlining our capital expenditures focusing on the most attractive returns. Second, working with MPC on a portfolio optimization initiative, which could include asset divestitures. And third, using proceeds from any divestitures for general purposes, such as investments in high-return projects as well as debt reduction.

My Take

MPLX is the third largest MLP by market cap and will soon be neck and neck with Energy Transfer (ET) for the #2 spot. It pays a comparable dividend yield but has been growing its dividend at twice the pace. It also carries slightly lower leverage and is closer to the leverage ratio exhibited by Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which has a Moody's rating of Baa1 – one notch above MPLX.

At a P/DCF of just 11.9, I think the stock is a bargain. The company is showing no signs of slowing down and looks to be even stronger by the end of the year after the merger and once economies of scale come into effect. Analysts seem to think so too with a price target of $39 from a current price of roughly $31. Estimates for dividends are even higher than the annualized rate of $2.60 – analysts are forecasting dividends of $2.69 for FY2019.

Despite the Q2 miss, results were quite positive. The adjusted distribution ratio declined from 1.36x to 1.01x due to the previously mentioned acquisition of Andeavor, but the adjusted coverage ratio - which is the normalized ratio, was at 1.36x - plenty to cover the dividend, which was also increased by 1.5% to $0.6675 per share. The forward yield on the stock is now 8.6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.