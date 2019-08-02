Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Brad Whitmarsh - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dave Stover - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Brent Smolik - President & Chief Operating Officer

Keith Elliott - Senior Vice President of Offshore

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Scott Hanold - RBC

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust

Michael Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

David Deckelbaum - Cowen

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Leo Mariani - KeyBanc

Michael Scialla - Stifel Nicolaus

Gail Nicholson - Stephens

Following today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Thank you, Allison, and appreciate all of you joining us for our second quarter conference call. I hope you've had a chance to review the news release and presentation deck that we published this morning. These materials are available on the Investors page of our website and they highlight continued strong operational performance for the business. Later today, we plan to file our Form 10-Q with the SEC.

I want to remind everyone that today's discussion contains projections and forward-looking statements as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should read our full disclosures in our latest news releases and SEC filings for a discussion of those items. Following our prepared remarks, we'll hold a question-and-answer session. I would ask that analysts limit themselves to one primary and one follow-up. Our planned comments this morning will come from; Dave Stover, Chairman and CEO; as well as Brent Smolik President and COO; Ken Fisher, EVP and CFO; Hodge Walker, SVP of Onshore; and Keith Elliott SVP of Offshore are here to participate in the Q&A session.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Stover

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. It had started out as a volatile earnings season for the industry, but we are glad to have the time this morning to share Noble's accomplishments and why we are excited about our future.

For us, the summer days have been very active. We are close to bringing Leviathan online and realizing the transformational impact, we've been pointed to for several years. It's thrilling to be just a few months away from start-up.

Across our portfolio, we've created more certainty and visibility throughout our business this year. The Alen sanction, DJ inventory of permits and our development mode in the Delaware all contribute to a sustainable future for Noble Energy.

Onshore execution in Leviathan startup established the foundation for performance in 2020 and beyond. Noble is positioned to distinguish itself through three key factors: one, the positive rate of change heading into 2020 from decreasing capital and significantly increasing cash flow and volume; two, the move to an even lower annual corporate volume decline rate in the low 20% range; and three, a global inventory that includes substantial discovered resources that can use existing infrastructure to generate significant returns.

As the market continues to experience volatility, we remain intensely focused on generating free cash flow, improving corporate returns, protecting the balance sheet and returning significant amounts of capital to investors. Through the first half of the year, our organization has made tremendous progress and I'm proud to share our accomplishments.

For the fourth quarter in a row, our total capital came in below expectations. This was driven by onshore U.S. well cost and facility savings and offshore activity timing. Brent will highlight how we are exceeding our original capital reduction targets year-to-date and this is a step change that provides the framework for a long-term sustainable decrease in our capital intensity. With our accomplishments to-date and our confidence in our outlook through the remainder of the year, we are lowering our full year 2019 capital guidance by $100 million.

We delivered a strong operational second quarter. Some specific results that really stood out included; capital expenditures and operating cash cost per barrel were more than 10% below plan for the quarter, and sales volumes were 10,000 barrels equivalent per day above the midpoint of expectation with oil volumes toward the high-end of guidance. These factors contributed to an improvement in cash flow per share versus consensus. It also highlighted the organization's success in managing controllable items.

During the quarter, we actively managed our commodity price exposure through market diversification and hedging. We added some new oil hedges and are now approximately two-thirds covered for 2019 and above 40% for 2020 with a floor of at least $58. Earlier this year, we also proactively hedged 70% to 75% of our Waha basis exposure through 2020.

Our operational performance and efficiencies accelerated a number of wells to first production through faster drilling and completion timing. In our onshore activity in the second quarter, we'll drive a pronounced third quarter volume increase while onshore capital spending trends lower in the back half of the year.

Along with the high demand season in Israel and strong performance in West Africa, the entire company is undergoing a material uplift this quarter. Our third quarter volume guidance reflects 8% total company sequential growth at the midpoint of our range with oil up over 10%.

We are well on our way to delivering the outlook -- this outlook with strong performance in July. Year-to-date results along with our outlook for the second half provides confidence that our full year volumes will be towards the upper half of our original guidance range.

In the DJ Basin, our performance continues to deliver to the upside led by development of the Mustang asset. It's amazing to think of the progress the team has made to efficiently design and set up the asset for long-term development and the results are proving the success.

Looking to the future, I'm poised to announce that we have submitted the application for an additional comprehensive drilling plan or CDP for the North Wells Ranch area where we can build upon the accomplishments seen at our Mustang position.

Through our long-term strategic planning, we have years of high-return activity in the DJ giving the company line of sight to execute on its multiyear plan and to build upon our industry-leading returns in the basin.

In the Delaware, we've delivered significant well cost reductions, operating cost improvements, and increased production meaningfully. The team has executed well this year and brought online our first row developments during the second quarter.

In support of these basins, Noble Midstream Partners has continued to ensure efficient in-basin gathering as we bring wells online ahead of schedule and plan. Our strategic review of the Midstream business is ongoing and we will update the market when appropriate.

Providing diversification to our U.S. business, the international assets are comprised of material low-cost low-decline discovered resources. These resources have the economic benefit of taking advantage of existing infrastructure to develop them efficiently.

The first half of the year has brought Leviathan closer to production and saw the sanction of our Alen gas monetization project in West Africa. These projects provide a unique opportunity to access global natural gas markets with premium pricing.

Noble's rate of change story is really exemplified by our Leviathan project which creates a huge net cash flow swing from completing the project in 2019 to the first full year of production in 2020.

Leviathan represents the largest discovery in our company's history and one of the largest-ever infrastructure projects in Israel. With 33 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and 22 trillion cubic feet recoverable, the project will continue to provide energy independence for Israel and transform the country into a significant energy exporter for the first time in its history.

The construction of the Leviathan production decks has finished and the project is now nearly 90% complete. The production deck set sailed for Israel on early July and you can see a video of the launch on our website. We eagerly look forward to their arrival later this quarter before final commissioning the first gas sales by year-end.

Additionally, we continue to progress marketing and transport discussions. Technical work on the EMG pipeline was performed during the quarter to test its integrity. Our teams are extremely pleased with the condition of the pipe and we anticipate closing on the acquisition in the third quarter.

With Leviathan starting up at the end of this year and Alen in the first half of 2021, I'm really excited about the cash flow impact and sustainability of cash flows that we are adding from our offshore major projects over the next couple of years.

In addition to our robust discovered resource base, we have some material exploration opportunities that we are looking forward to testing in 2020. Our plan includes a handful of onshore unconventional wells in Wyoming along with an offshore Colombia prospect test next year.

Overall, I am extremely pleased with our progress and how we are executing for the future. To be clear, next year's capital program is expected to be significantly lower than this year's. At the same time, cash flow and volumes will grow substantially.

As we move into this transformational 2020, we will be managing our capital expenditures to ensure we generate organic free cash flow that can be returned to shareholders, while strengthening our balance sheet and improving corporate returns.

We have set ambitious goals to recalibrate our business through a laser focus on cost efficiencies and a moderate growth profile. Along with a lower capital intensity, we're focused on improving our overall cost structure through reductions in operating, G&A, and non-cash costs.

Now, I will turn the call over to Brent Smolik, our President and COO to talk about how we are lowering the long-term capital needs for the company and generating high margin growth and returns through innovation and continuous improvement.

Brent Smolik

Morning, everyone. Thanks, Dave. I echo your comments on the dramatic rate of change and significant inflection point that we are experiencing. As evidenced, the U.S. onshore business delivered a very strong second quarter as highlighted on Slide 4. Production was above plan and capital and operating costs were lower than forecast.

For Q3, we expect total U.S. oil production to be up nearly 10% for both oil and equivalents and capital to be down about $75 million sequentially. This is a reflection of the good work our teams have done to improve capital efficiencies and reduce cost coupled with the acceleration of our turn in line schedule all positive for improving cash flows.

In Q2, USO well costs were down nearly 20% from fourth quarter 2018 levels. On Slide 5, you can see that we are exceeding the planned cost reductions of $500,000 to $1 million per well in the DJ Basin and $1 million to $1.5 million per well in the Delaware. Currently, all costs are about $0.5 million lower than the budgeted cost through a combination of improved well designs, better execution efficiencies and supply chain savings. Some examples of the Q2 -- of Q2 execution included record drilling times in both the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Several of our 9500-foot laterals in DJ were drilled in less than five days. Our recent well in the Delaware with about 10,000-foot lateral was drilled in less than 17 days and it wasn't that long ago that we were averaging over 22 days for the long lateral wells in the Permian, so I'm very pleased with the progress made by our drilling teams.

On the completions side, pump hours per day continue to trend higher through the row development and execution improvements.

We've also worked with our service providers to incentivize even higher pumping hours per day which benefits both us and them. We've continued to refine our completion designs including in some cases lower proppant concentrations and fluid volumes. Reducing those frac fluid volumes creates benefits on multiples fronts including lower capital cost, reduction in source water and water disposal and acceleration of first production.

We've also continued to attack operating expenses. Unit production costs were down significantly in the quarter as we focused on work over optimization, streamlining chemical programs and fuel cost savings and we're certainly not done. We've got continuous improvement initiatives underway for further expense reductions.

Before jumping into some of the asset specifics, I also want to highlight a couple of new oil marketing arrangements that should improve netback pricing. In the Delaware, initial flows from the EPIC pipeline will commence shortly and we'll be moving barrels to the Gulf Coast at very attractive tariff rates.

Reported GTP will increase with the transaction however, increased realizations will more than offset the cost as we migrate our Permian oil sales to Gulf Coast pricing arrangements. Here in Q2, we also finalized an agreement with the existing Saddlehorn pipeline to transport additional quantities of crude from the DJ Basin to Cushing at lower tariff rates.

The Noble marketing team and Noble Midstream have done a very nice job of improving the value of our equity barrels and both arrangements will contribute to further margin growth.

Let's take a little closer look at the DJ Basin. We delivered a strong quarter of execution in the asset continued to fund growth while generating free cash flow. In the quarter, we initiated production on 36 wells in the basin with 20 from Mustang Row 2. The Mustang area continues to perform very well. The gross production from rows one and two has grown from zero to over 55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in less than a year. That performance is highlighted on slide 8 along with DP 408, which is one of the development plans on Row 2.

The Mustang 408 DP has 24 wells, 12 of which were pumped with lower fluid design and 12 with our previous design. Reducing fluid volumes sustainably reduces cycle time and well cost. The DJ efficiency gains will result in a few more wells this year than planned. In the second half of the year, we expect the TIL over 50 more wells, primarily in Mustang in Q3 and Wells Ranch in Q4.

Before leaving the DJ, it's important to mention the gas processing expansion that's underway. DCP's O'Connor two plant is expected to restart shortly and ramp up through the third quarter. As a reminder, we utilized several gas processing alternatives as needed which has helped position Noble differentially in the basin.

Turning to the Permian. The Delaware Basin production reached a quarterly record of 64,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The production benefited from strong base and new well performance including the acceleration of seven TILs into the quarter. As explained on slide 9, we initiated production on wells across our acreage position in Q2 including our first real row developments. Well costs were significantly lower than we budgeted and well performance was in line with our expectations.

The Calamity Jane development in the northeast portion of the acreage showcases our initial full section row development. These two new wells peaked at approximately 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with all percentages in the 50% to 60% range as expected in this part of the field. The benefits of row development include reduction in parent-child interactions, improvement in the constancy of well performance and significant operational gains.

The Calamity well -- the Jane well has realized an improvement of 15% in drilling and completion cycle time and through our continued focus on capital efficiencies, we've been able to further improve upon this success. This quarter we expect the TIL an incremental 15 wells and expect our Delaware Basin production to continue to grow in the second half of the year.

We've also meaningfully reduced lease operating expenses in the Permian. Unit LOE costs were down approximately 20% sequentially and are expected to trend lower as we move through the year. The Eagle Ford asset continues to perform very well providing cash flow to the business. We brought online 16 DUCs in the quarter. Many of those TILs were late in Q2, so we expect to see a big production step up in the third quarter and then decline in Q4.

We won't be adding any new wells in the second half of the year in Eagle Ford. Therefore, our teams will be heavily focused on base production management including testing a refrac concept in Q3. Our offshore focus is really three-pronged. Our teams continue to be very focused on reservoir management and base production optimization. We're advancing near-term development projects primarily Leviathan and Alen, while planning for future monetization of world-class low-cost discovered resources in the Eastern Med and West Africa.

So I'll begin with Israel. Tamar produced 950 million cubic feet equivalent per day in Q2, which was better than expected. In the third quarter, remember it was typically the highest quarter of the year based on seasonal demand, and we expect the asset to average over a Bcf per day in Q3. As Dave mentioned, the Leviathan project is now nearly 90% complete and I commend our project and our operational teams and our many partners around the world that are supporting the project and delivering an exceptionally well-managed major project.

We also discussed the competitive advantages Leviathan will deliver to the company, but it bears repeating. Our total company production decline rate pre-Leviathan is in the low 30% per year range. As Leviathan comes online that annual decline rate improves to the low 20s. Leviathan itself remember has essentially no decline and we expect production at Leviathan to grow with market demand over the first couple of years without any additional capital.

This kind of high-quality asset reduces volatility, it provides more cash flow certainty, it creates more capital-allocation flexibility across the portfolio since it requires less capital to maintain the base production and that's an important differentiator for us. As Leviathan commences production we'll begin moving significant quantities of gas to Jordan and Egypt, representing a new era of energy exports for Israel.

Leviathan gas sales have received some positive press in the last few weeks. We're in conversations with our primary Egyptian customer to firm up quantities from Leviathan and Tamar. You may have seen in the news. We'll keep you updated as negotiation progresses and we contract for increasing gas sales into the growing regional market. Our view for Leviathan in 2020 hasn't changed. We are expecting gross production to average about 800 million cubic feet per day, below that average in the first half of the year and closer to a Bcf per day at the end of 2020.

As Dave mentioned, the highlight for the quarter was the completion of the technical due diligence on the EMG pipeline. We have now confirmed the physical integrity of the pipe with an in-line inspection and pressure test and we've demonstrated the ability to transport natural gas into Egypt. Over the next few weeks, we'll be working with partners to verify the integrity of the downstream pipelines and complete a sustained flows test of gas into the Egyptian grid.

The flow test is the final critical path item to closing the EMG pipeline acquisition, which we expect by the end of the third quarter. We also remain focused on longer-term market and transport options to monetize additional gas, including the expansion of the regional pipeline infrastructure. You may have also seen this week that we are evaluating a floating LNG project, which has the potential to deliver gas in the global markets at a competitive supply cost. That project would require minimal near-term capital as it would be required in the concepts that we're reviewing.

For our West Africa assets, continue to be a stable supply of cash flow from existing developments and additional hybrid-term projects. We're currently drilling the horizontal portion of the Aseng 6P well and will be moving to the completion phase within the next few weeks. The well is expected to be online early in the fourth quarter. Gross production is expected to be approximately 10,000 barrels of oil per day, which will result in about a 60% increase in current field production. The well returns clearly benefit from the use of the Aseng infrastructure.

Our Alen team has done an exceptional job of identifying opportunities to increase condensate rates in the field and as a result Q2 production was above budget. The gas monetization project at Alen that we announced in Q2 represents another opportunity to add production and cash flow in 2021. Like Leviathan, Alen will have a growing production profile for several years without the need for additional capital. We've updated guidance on slide 18. Our capital expenditures for the third quarter estimated to be in the range of $600 million to $675 million with the majority of the capital spend in the U.S. onshore and Eastern Med regions. Onshore will be down sequentially and offshore will be up largely due to Leviathan installation in the Aseng well.

We've lowered our full year capital range by $100 million and we anticipate meaningfully lower capital in the fourth quarter with lower onshore completion activity and lower Leviathan capital as the project starts up by the end of the year. We've also lowered our full year unit production expenses and DD&A ranges and raised our full year production outlook. Q3 will be our largest volume quarter for the year as all business units are expected to be up. Within the U.S. oil should be up about 10,000 barrels of oil per day in the third quarter with moderate oil growth in the fourth quarter.

At this point everything we can control is moving in the right direction. As we move to the Q&A, I want to leave with three thoughts: One, we're delivering on expectations across the company and are ahead of plan. Our strong execution in the first half of 2019 positions us well for the second half of the year for 2020 and for the longer-term planning horizon. Two, we're nearing a huge infection point for the company. The rate of change is being led by the capital efficiency improvements in our U.S. onshore business and the massive swing in net cash flows from Leviathan, which is now just a few months away. And three, we have a sustainable long-term outlook. Our portfolio quality and reduced maintenance capital requirements position us extremely well for long-term sustainable free cash flow, increasing corporate returns, and the ability to return more capital to our investors.

Operator, that completes our prepared remarks, please open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram

Yeah. Good morning. Brent, maybe this one is for you. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about, the sustainability of the well cost savings that you outlined in slide 5. And how the row development strategy is helping you achieve some of those well cost savings.

Brent Smolik

Yeah. Thanks Arun. Great, question. The things that we're doing that are most sustainable are on the completion side of the business. We've been able to fairly significantly improve the pumping hours per day, and the number of stages that we're able to get done per day.

And we've actually added some incentives into the contracts with our service providers, to push those numbers up even further. And a lot of it is just better day-to-day execution and taking out waste and the downtime, in the operations. That part's very sticky and very sustainable.

The other parts of it that are, design related are changing how we do our business. And so the best example to point to is the lower fluid frac designs in the DJ. Those have a lot of benefits, because we get lower cost for the frac fluid -- the freshwater fluid to start with.

We shorten the pump times. And get more stages done per day. We increase the -- decrease the cycle time. And get well on production quicker. And we have less disposal costs on the backside.

And those kinds of design changes along with a lot of others are, sticky even if we get back into an inflationary environment. And then, we have a number of things that we're working on, then to continue to manage the supply chain side of our business.

But I think most of what we're doing -- and to your row development point is, row development only improves the probability of being able to get all those efficiency gains. So I'm really happy with the progress we've made so far on getting faster.

Arun Jayaram

And then, those lower fluid designs, what can you speak to in terms of productivity there?

Brent Smolik

So far so good, remember, that we've got some of the highest productive wells up in the DJ. And we continue to see high productivity per well. Returns are better, because of lower capital cost and higher efficiencies. So hopefully, we'll get the benefit of both top numerator and denominator.

Arun Jayaram

Great. And my follow-up, Dave, perhaps for you, the NBLX strategic alternatives process. We've gotten some questions given the departure of NBLX' CFO quite recently. Our analysis suggests that, it's a relatively shortcut to well over $2.5 billion in total value kind of net to Noble.

But could you provide us an update on the process? And maybe, some of the pros and cons of potentially monetizing a portion of your interest here?

Dave Stover

Yeah. Not really anything to elaborate on. I'd go back to my prepared comments, Arun that when there is something, we'll tell you. I think you did bring up a good point though, and that's the value of the NBLX business itself. I mean you look at their release they sent out this morning.

They're hitting on all cylinders. Also in the second quarter they've got some transformative things coming up like the EPIC pipelines coming up. Their focus just as Brent's talked about on, decreasing costs in their overall business. So, it's just a very valuable business.

Arun Jayaram

Great. Thanks so much.

Our next question today will come from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning. Hi.

Dave Stover

Hi, Brian.

Brian Singer

You highlighted on Leviathan expectations for growth volume is in 2020 to average about 800 million a day. Can you talk more about, how that ramp-up looks over the course of the year, or if it is consistent for the year, how much do you expect just to go to domestic versus international markets? And then whether you see Tamar cycling down, or whether the 800 million is still the incremental?

Dave Stover

Yeah. I think what we're saying is, we'll have truly incremental volume here. And what Brent I think alluded to in his comments, was that you ought to expect the first half of the year will be under that average. In the second half of the year it'll be over and centers itself up nicely to exit the year around that, Bcf a day or so.

So, the whole outlook I think is similar to what we've been saying. But we're continuing to firm up contracts. We're seeing the demand continue to increase, folks wanting to firm up more demand. You're seeing in Israel, the discussion around accelerating coal conversion.

So, I think it's just that somewhat we expected. As Leviathan is coming close -- closer to coming online it's becoming more real for folks. And it's firming up what our outlook can be. And then what even the potential upside could be when you look beyond 2020.

Brian Singer

Great. So the Bcf a day by the end of the year is fully incremental. No cycling down at -- or declines at Tamar?

Dave Stover

Right. I think there's going to be enough when you look at internally in Israel and the regional capacity that they'll be wanting everything being delivered from phase one of Leviathan and everything we can deliver from Tamar especially as you get towards the end of 2020 and beyond.

Brian Singer

Great. And then the second question is with regards to the Delaware Basin and well productivity. Can you just talk to as you continue to bring on more of the row developments what your expectations are for the – for how productivity goes from here? And then how you see if at all oil rates evolving relative to the kind of 50% to 60%?

Brent Smolik

Yeah. The primary thing we're seeing from the row developments is we have less between well interference and more consistency in the well performance. So we get less of the parent-child kind of interference. It causes a lot of scatter in the results, and I think that's a positive and it averages up of our total returns. In the field our best performance is still Wolfcamp A in the Third Bone which were – it's been in most of our program and most of the capital on this year. And those results are good and you can see that even in the 25 test rates that we released. So I think that all feels like its on track to us. We're -- we've been admittedly spending a lot of time on our capital efficiency and we talked a lot about it in the first half of the year and the results are compelling. But we've also continued in the background to work on improving well productivity, and hopefully over time we'll be talking to you more about those improvements.

Brian Singer

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question will come from Doug Leggate of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. Guys, I wonder if I could circle back to Israel for a second. And as you pointed out there's been some noise in the press around the Egyptian contracts in particular. But I'm just curious about when you talk about little capital required for material growth, can you just walk us through what the current redundant – what the redundant capacity would be at both Tamar and Leviathan, let's say once both are online? And any kind of reasonable guide that you think or idea that you think as to how quickly you could see that capacity utilized with no material incremental capital? And I've got a follow-up please.

Brent Smolik

I think the simplest way to think about it is that we've guided to about 800 million a day average gross production from Leviathan for 2020. And without additional capital the facility and wells will be capable of about 1.2 Bcf a day and we can ramp that up over that first two to three year period depending on market with no additional capital. So it's kind of inclining base production from 800 to 1.2.

Dave Stover

And then I think Doug what you're alluding to then beyond filling up the first phase of Leviathan that's when you start getting into the incremental capital when you get above that 1.2 Bcf a day and we can do that very efficiently. As you well know, we've set up the production facility to be able to incrementalize with modules up there in 200 million, 400 million a day increments and then you're looking at each well can deliver 300 million a day. So the real piece will be how it evolves from where you're going to flow the gas to on your phases beyond Phase 1.

Doug Leggate

I guess what was behind my question was I seem to recall you had pre-built a couple hundred million dollars of expansion capacity in your Leviathan budget plus you've got a 600 million a day platform producing a tenth of that in Mari-B. I'm just kind of trying to understand how you optimize a lot of redundancy. It's kind of like if you build it, it will come. I'm wondering, if having all that capacity available and more reliable operations if you like if there's a latent customer base that is looking out late to ramp quicker. That's kind of really what I was trying to get at.

Dave Stover

Yeah. And that'll play itself out especially as we get into 2020 and everything is up and running and you start to get this ramped up – Leviathan ramped up. And you see what that demand is and folks start to see as we talked earlier that it's more and more real. It's here, it's now you've got both Leviathan and Tamar and they're very low-cost sources of supply. And go back to how Tamar ramped up and how it – quickly it ramped up through demand once it came online and I think that's a good precursor, if you will for how we could see 2020 and 2021 playing out. Your point is exactly right.

Taking advantage of existing infrastructure is going to be an incremental benefit as we move forward here in the basin. And the way Keith and his team have laid this out with their preplanning that we can take this platform from 1.2 Bcf a day to 2.1 Bcf a day and we can do it now in increments, as its demand dictates it's going to be a benefit. So all of this – infrastructure in place just continues to build on that and that's the importance of also having multiple outlets and multiple pipeline takeaways.

Doug Leggate

We think it's almost the entire value of company right now where your share price is trading. But anyway, my follow-up is really a quick one. Just on the capital guide for next year obviously you're talking about material reductions. I assume the 5% to 10% ex major projects is still a good number on a go-forward basis associated with that decline in spending. But I'm wondering if you could just give us an idea of what you're sustaining capital is in the event the oil prices did come under pressure given all the macro micro stuff going on. What is the sustaining capital when Leviathan is online to hold your exit rate this year flat? I don't know if you've got something like that to hand, but some kind of ballpark would be helpful.

Dave Stover

Yes. I think, when we talked about it last year we kind of -- or earlier this year, we laid out a maintenance capital. If you go back to that one slide where we laid out the maintenance capital and then we had two tranches above that. And that was then probably...

Doug Leggate

1.6, right?

Dave Stover

Yes. 1.5, 1.6 type range. And I think the nice part of what Brent and his team's working on -- what the whole organization is working on is improving the capital efficiency, lowering our capital intensity and we'll see where we get to at the end of the year. But it's -- I don't see it being higher than that.

Doug Leggate

Great stuff. Thanks for taking my questions, guys, and congrats.

Dave Stover

Thank you, Doug.

The next question will come from Scott Hanold of RBC. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold

Yeah. Thank you. If I could just add on to that last question. And as you look at these well cost reductions, they were fairly significant so far this year, especially in the onshore and you're seeing a lot of inefficiencies. And how does this help craft your thoughts about U.S. onshore spending as you go into 2020, 2021 where you've got large projects really supporting some pretty solid growth?

Dave Stover

Well the focus in 2020, 2021 will be delivering that free cash flow. So the spending will fall out of that. But all of this work that the team's been doing and all of the progress we've been making on lowering and improving those efficiencies is just going to help in that regard. But I don't know, Brent, anything else to add there?

Brent Smolik

Yes. I would just say, notionally, we're not thinking of higher activity levels, Scott, we're thinking of similar activity levels without finalizing a budget which would imply lower than we previously had planned capital, because of the efficiencies.

Scott Hanold

Okay, great. Thanks for that. And then, as my follow-up. If I can refer to page five, a little bit more on the well cost in the DJ and Delaware and what really stands out is the marked shift in the cost savings on well design in the DJ Basin. And correct me if I'm wrong, if that's doing the lower fluid fracs, is that something that you're going to test soon in the Delaware? Is that something that could actually be another incremental saving for the Delaware wells?

Brent Smolik

Yes. It's possible. We don't have any of them to report on yet. But if we convince ourselves that we can get the same productivities and EURs in the DJ, then it'd be something that'll be transportable elsewhere.

Scott Hanold

Okay. Like, how long, though, do you need on DJ data to make that determination? Is that something that could be a 2020 initiative?

Brent Smolik

Yes. Even late this year, we might try to put some in the ground. But, I think, of it as longer term in the Delaware. And then, I want to point out too, that's not the only thing that's included in that design change bucket. We talk about it, because it's a big and noteworthy accomplishment, but we've changed the design on how we go about executing on the frac jobs in a lot of ways. We're pumping down perforating guns faster, we're pumping down plugs faster, we're getting -- we're changing chemistries along with the fluid volumes. There's just a lot of things that we're doing and the design changes that add up to a big number.

Scott Hanold

Okay. And so, is it more advanced right now in the DJ? Is that why you're seeing a bigger step change in the DJ versus the Delaware?

Brent Smolik

I think we're seeing a bigger step change, because we've made more design changes and they're more advanced. In the Permian, we saw bigger supply chain reductions, because there have been so much inflation that we've clawed some of that back.

Scott Hanold

Understood. Thanks.

Our next question today will come from Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey, good morning.

Dave Stover

Good morning, Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

You guys talked about Saddlehorn and that detail is great. But can you point us to where you're looking for relief on the gas in the NGL side and the DJ, whether that's Cheyenne or some other project coming up?

Brent Smolik

Yes. I think, on the gas side, I think, we'll see some relief as soon as DCP works through the current restart of the plant, the O'Connor plant two or DCP Plant 11. And that'll happen we think in -- next week it'll start to ramp back up again. And so, the gas is going to debottleneck itself. I think, by the third and fourth quarter we'll see enough NGL capacity where the constraints in the basin will get relieved. I think that will clear itself up in the near term and we've factored that into our updated guidance.

Dave Stover

I think you're also seeing some conversion going in place on NGL line with white cliffs up there too, that should be helpful. I think it's finished up here.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. Okay. Perfect. And then, for my follow-up. On the new proposed Colorado AQCC emissions rules, I know you guys stayed pretty far ahead of that. Is it fair to say that there won't be significant incremental costs? And also, could that open up any opportunistic A&D as maybe smaller companies exit?

Dave Stover

Yes. No telling on A&D. That's just not something we're focusing on up there. I think that the main focus for us, as we talked about earlier is getting this next Comprehensive Development Plan in place, the CDP. And I think that's one of the things that will enable us to stay ahead of the game up there, just as the original one has.

Brent Smolik

Yes. And on the emissions side, I mean, we already enjoy low emissions, because we've been focused on it for some time. The biggest advantages we have is a lot of the operation -- a lot of the surface facilities are nearly tankless. And we've -- we're looking at designs that both reduce emissions further and reduce cost which is the best of both worlds.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Perfect. Thank you so much.

The next question today will come from Michael Hall of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Michael Hall

Excuse me. Thanks. Good morning and solid work this quarter. I was just curious on the -- some near-term stuff, the July volumes you posted for the U.S. onshore are already tracking pretty darn close to the full 3Q U.S. onshore guide. How should we think about the rest of the quarter from an activity standpoint? Is there some sort of lull in August that we should expect or backloading in the quarter? Have you really just curious the third quarter already pretty substantially with the July result?

Dave Stover

Yes. It's a little unusual for us to give you an estimate for the next quarter. But we thought it was important because enough of those TILs came on late in the second quarter across the company, really in all areas. It has meaningful impact on the third quarter growth and we're seeing it. It's showing up. And so that was the key message.

If you go forward, I pointed out in the comments that in the Eagle Ford, we're done with drilling and completing wells this year. We do have a refrac pilot that'll happen later in the year, but it won't be meaningful in terms of the production profile. So we'll see Eagle Ford decline. It'll grow significantly from second to third and then decline significantly from third to fourth. The other parts of the business DJ and Delaware will see the step up to third quarter and then a little bit of growth in the Q4.

Michael Hall

Okay. Make sense. And then I was just curious on the -- kind of bigger picture on the 2019 capital program you know taking down the CapEx, obviously a positive. You had TILs a bit ahead of schedule in the first half, efficiencies have been outpacing expectations.

How are you guys thinking about the potential for efficiencies to continue improving in the back half? And then putting it in a position where you're kind of continuing to put on more wells than originally planned? Would you do -- would you bias towards a frac holiday in the back half of the year, or how would you manage capital, I guess is what I'm trying to get out of here?

Brent Smolik

Let me kind of take it in bite-size pieces. If you go back to our original plan, we had always planned to be a little bit front half loaded on our completion activity in TILs and back half loaded on production because of the lag when it shows up.

We have accelerated some of the TILs into the second quarter due to efficiency gains. We'll add a few at the end of the year. So our profile front half to second half looks a lot like, we budgeted and we're kind of on plan with it.

To the efficiency gain part of it you're talking about is the reason, I signal that we've set some records recently in drilling and completions is because if we can do that once we can replicate it and we are replicating it in the programs in the second half of the year. So we do expect to continue to drive efficiencies into Q2 that could accelerate production a little more.

But in regards to the way we think about the end of the year, we're not targeting a number of completions. It's more about designing a smooth glide path into the year as we idle equipment that we had already -- we've always had plan to have some holidays at the end of the year.

And so you just want to make sure you do that as efficiently as possible where we don't stop in the middle of the pad, disrupt any of our supply chain, stop when we don't have facilities full right in the immediate area. There's a lot of things that are important to think about as you ramp down and ramp back up again later.

And so that's how we're – we are trying to design it to be as efficient as possible both in how we take out cost as we're doing it and as that we slow it down.

Michael Hall

Great. That makes a lot of sense. And then in that glide path it seems to kind of suggest the 2020 rate U.S. onshore capital spend is probably hitting lower relative to prior expectations. Is that a fair comment? And does that bias free cash flow higher in terms of relative to prior expectations on 2020?

Brent Smolik

We haven't fully baked 2020 yet. But all things being equal, we would expect the efficiencies to carry into 2020 and it would be positive to free cash flow.

Michael Hall

Great. Thanks guys. Okay, and congrats.

Brent Smolik

Thank you.

Our next question will come from Irene Haas of Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Irene Haas

Congratulations, firstly, on Leviathan's process, it's been a long haul. And my question is related to East Med. And I think at one point you guys talk about a floating LNG and why is this coming back into the picture?

And what would be the incremental production you're thinking of monetizing using this sort of facility? And then also, how much lead time do you need and how would you finance it?

Dave Stover

Well, I can just tell you why we're even looking at it Irene and then Keith can talk to some of the other logistics of things. But the reason we're looking at it is for a longer term, say a, second and third phase of Leviathan potential and it just creates more optionality for us.

And we would view it and we would only do it as a low-cost option to create more optionality and broaden our marketing reach if you will. So those would be the reasons you look at it far from doing it at this point, but how we'd look at it, and as far as timing of how that would play out Keith any thoughts?

Keith Elliott

Yeah. I mean, I think just to build on Dave's points Irene, as you know, we've looked at FLNG before. I think the thing that's different now is we see the ability to connect with a proven vendor who's got systems up and running in other parts of the world. And they've come forth with an idea of taking processed gas stream off Leviathan and it becomes a very cost-competitive solution at least in the initial looks at it.

As far as timing, we're early days, we're into the feed now. And so it's something as Dave said, it's a second phase project that's a few years down the road.

Dave Stover

Yes. And this would need to compete with the other things that would be in our plan that were laid out there. So it's not a capital change, it's nothing different from that standpoint. It's just creating optionality and potentially broadening our market reach for long-term value.

Irene Haas

If I may have a follow-up? Does it sound like -- does this vendor will actually -- is it going to be a leasing, or do you have to -- how much money do you think you need to put in? Then, lastly, any action in Cyprus?

Dave Stover

Yeah. I think I'd go back to my original comment. The only way we would do it if it's a very low-cost option for us compared to other things we'd be looking at. That's what it would take to compete. So far from firming anything up there, but that would be the gist of it. Cyprus those discussions are ongoing there's been a lot of progress towards that. That's something that's still can have tremendous value longer-term, but it's probably a step behind Leviathan obviously in the queue right now.

Irene Haas

Great. Thank you.

Our next question will come from David Deckelbaum of Cowen. Please go ahead.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning guys. Thanks for the time.

Dave Stover

Sure. Hi, Dave.

David Deckelbaum

I just -- when you guys lowered your capital budget for the year this $100 million delta, I guess, is that entirely coming out of U.S. onshore, I guess, because I know other people have asked around Eastern Med spending. But relative to the $550 million to $600 million budget that you laid out, I know you're trending a bit below that at this point. What kind of visibility do you have for the rest of the year in terms of the Leviathan budget particularly as U.S. onshore comes down for the rest of the year?

Brent Smolik

Yeah. I think you should think of it right now as primarily U.S. onshore the $100 million. But you're right in pointing out that we're 90% complete and we've effectively derisked some of the important phrases. We've derisked the subsea wells, the subsea tie-insurance, the umbilicals pipelines and most of the fabrication. And so now we're down to install and commissioning -- final commissioning.

So we are getting -- we are the project is trending well. So we are optimistic that there'll be some room, but think primarily of it as the U.S. onshore realized savings that we have dialed in.

Dave Stover

Probably have a better line of sight to how the final Leviathan capital turn out as we get the platform set and we get through the third quarter, and then we'll be able to get more expectation around that. But to Brent's point it's been a well-managed, well-run project and I'm extremely pleased with where we are.

David Deckelbaum

Appreciate that. Could you just add a little bit more color around the exploration targets for next year? I guess, namely in Colombia. Have you identified targets already? At what point in the calendar is -- endeavor is going to start taking place? And do you sort of have a loose budget in mind for exploratory and diverse next year?

Dave Stover

Yeah. I think when you go back to what we've talked about on total exploration capital, which would be the drilling and the other components we've talked about $100 million to $130 million or so. I think Colombia itself would be of one well probably the second half of the year most likely. We've -- us and a partner is working with the government or finalizing the targets it's pretty much set.

Again, the target to be hopefully an oil play. That's probably some of the real remaining question there. It's got fairly high for an exploration project piece of G or chance of finding hydrocarbons, but our team is really focused on a liquid oil play potential there. And that'll be exciting to get drilled and tested there in the second half of next year.

David Deckelbaum

Okay. Thank you, guys.

The next question will come from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles Meade

Good morning, Dave and Brent and the rest of your team there.

Dave Stover

Hi, Charles.

Charles Meade

Dave I wanted to go back -- this has been touched on a few times in the Q&A, but I want to go back to your comments in your prepared remarks about the 2020 CapEx outlook. And I'm not trying to pin you guys down on anything, but I more want to get a sense of what are some of the big pieces that are on play? And I think the one biggest piece looking at 2020 over 2019 would be Eastern Med CapEx. And you guys guided to $550 million to $600 million this year and it's not going to go to zero, but there's going to be a big chunk that comes out there. What are the other pieces that we should be thinking about as we try to think about how 2020 might look?

Dave Stover

Well, to your point it's still early. We'll be pouring the budget later this year. And some of the things that we know about already though obviously you've got Alen capital that will be higher next year obviously than this year. So that would be the one increasing piece.

There'll still be some capital as you mentioned in the Eastern Med and some of the feed work, some of the planning that we've talked about for some of the things to stay ahead of market moving forward.

And then the other big pieces will be the year-on-year movement in onshore and we'll just have to see how that plays out, how the efficiencies and the continued momentum play out.

I think the other piece we just touched on is exploration will be a little bit higher next year as we go back to drilling at least as it's laid out now. I mean those are just some of the components and obviously we'll have more color as we get into the end of the year.

Charles Meade

Got it. Thank you for that, Dave. And then if I could ask a question about the Delaware Basin and less about what happened with laurel, but more kind of your -- the longer trajectory there. Where -- you guys have a graphic in your presentation. It shows I guess the gun barrel view on your spacing there. Can you talk about how much you've iterated? And maybe how close you are to being comfortable with the final decision on what well spacing is at least in the $55 or $60 world? And if you think you provided the right development concept for the current set of conditions or if there's still more to learn and you have to do?

Brent Smolik

Charles, I think the high level answer is yes. We've been pretty consistent in three wells in the Third Bone per section and six in the Wolfcamp A. So I think we're happy with the spacing. I think what you hear and spend more time talking about is landing zone, getting very specific about landing zones and then optimize completion designs, the frac designs. And that's something we've got to be really mindful of even as we move north, south, east, west in the field. So those -- I think the spacing we're pretty comfortable with and we're happy with that and one example of the Calamity Jane that we've got in the deck there.

Charles Meade

Thanks for that. Have a good day, Brent.

Our next question will come from Jeanine Wai of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeanine Wai

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Brent Smolik

Good morning, Jeanine.

Jeanine Wai

Morning. My first question is on the Delaware. You continue to just have more activity in the northern part of your acreage and the results are really good. And it looks like the south has been trending around 25% of completions in Q1 and Q2 of this year. So just wanted to understand, how you think north versus south will be trending in activity in 2020 and if you have any HBP requirements in the south that may be coming up? And just overall how much activity can the southern central gathering facility handle?

Brent Smolik

We haven't guided yet to the specifics on 2020. But I think you should assume that we're in a similar frame of mind that we're going to fill up the CGS, we've got three very large ones in the north. We've built the superstructure infrastructure to be able to connect them all this year, so we have a lot more operational or at least the midstream company has done that to give us operational flexibility to move volumes around.

We've got capacity in the facility to the south. There we have seen some fairly high rate wells delivered in the south and we think that's a function of completion design and landing zone again. So we're going to continue to do some activity down there. And so I think you can think of it as similar in our strategy and approach.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. And then my follow-up question. I wanted to circle back on Michael's earlier question. Efficiencies are clearly going better than expected, which is good. And we noticed that the prior 2019 completions guidance implied only eight in the DJ and four completions in the Delaware in the fourth quarter. But I think I heard you say in your prepared comments that you're now planning on doing more than that with overall less CapEx. So just wanted to clarify that to make sure we got that?

And I'm asking because we just want to understand how you're thinking about kind of the double-edge sword at this point given the space with activity and growth with better than expected efficiencies. And we know that you had the commentary out there that in 2020 you've expected to have the same activity that you laid out in the prior two-year plan but potentially on lower CapEx. And just wanted to square your thoughts on how things are heading into 2020 given the overall focus on free cash flow and the inflection next year?

Brent Smolik

I mean there's a lot in there. I think the way to summarize it is that our thinking is really unchanged. We're delivering on what we said we were going to do this year and we're doing it more cost effectively. And that's going to allow us to do a few more completions in primarily the DJ, but a couple more in Delaware but it's really not a big change. And then those efficiencies will be -- we think or the kind of the things that are sticky and so we'll carry them over into our activity for 2020.

Dave Stover

And I guess, Jeanine the main point there as we look to 2020 we're not fixated on an activity level. What we're focused on is delivering the free cash flow.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Our next question will come from Leo Mariani of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Leo Mariani

Hi guys. A question on the DJ. Just wanted to get a sense if you guys are seeing anything incrementally on the regulatory cost side, starting to flow through to all year, past the recent energy bill there. What are you guys seeing on the ground there?

Dave Stover

It's probably too early to really seen anything. By that I mean, they're still working through some of that rulemaking. And I think again, I'll go back to our big benefit instead of having to go for one-off permit. We are getting a lot of them done at the same time to be efficient whether it was that regional CDP or the one that's in the system now. So that will be a thing that will make us the most cost-efficient operator in the basin.

Leo Mariani

Okay. And I guess on the midstream side they're on the DJ. Obviously, it sounds like it's debottlenecking nicely here over the next several months. Do you guys have any significant shut-in volumes you think might be returning? And is there any way to kind of quantify that?

Brent Smolik

The only place I would point you -- this is Brent again. The only place I would point you to is in that July estimate that we gave you. That includes say 7 to 10 days of some of this interruption that we've seen on the DCP system and we were still able to deliver the numbers that we released in July.

Dave Stover

And I think to Brent's point that highlights the work that's been done over the last year or two to provide multiple outlets and give us more flexibility in the basin and that's always the key.

Leo Mariani

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question will come from Michael Scialla of Stifel Nicolaus. Please go ahead.

Michael Scialla

Hey, good morning. I think this year's plan originally included $500 million to $1 billion of divestitures. Just want to see if you could talk about where that process stands?

Dave Stover

Yes. We're on track with that. We've got multiple ways to deliver that and as those get firmed up, we'll talk about them, but feel good about being on track with the whole program.

Michael Scialla

Great. And Brent, you talked about it quite a bit in terms of the design changes you are making with the lower fluid and proppant and obviously seen lower cost of benefit there and early rate benefit. Just wondering if there's -- are you thinking in terms of maybe at the trade-off with longer-term REITs? And do you have enough data there to show that the economics are superior with the lower-intensity frac?

Brent Smolik

I think we have confidence that the returns will be higher, which is the biggest driver. We don't have proved yet long term that the EURs will be the same or higher. But when we run sensitivity is we're still better off even if we saw a modest reduction in EUR because the cost benefit and accelerated production offset any other loss in the EUR. So we're happy with the returns that we're seeing from it.

Michael Scialla

Great. Thank you.

Our next question will come from Gail Nicholson of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning everyone. Brent, in one of the answers to a question you talked about the importance going forward of kind of landing in the optimal landing zone in the Delaware. When you kind of look at the programs to ,date what do you think the percent of current execution has been landed in the optimal zone? And kind of how much improvement do you think that you guys can achieve kind of over the next 18 months?

Brent Smolik

I don't had answered the percentage of wells. But we have varied landing zones even like within the Wolfcamp A. If you go back and look in time, you'll hear us talk about Wolfcamp A up or Wolfcamp A lower. Inside of that, there's various spaces that we're moving around in. And so part of what we are doing in addition to the capital-efficiency improvements is looking at all data in the basin and all operators and taking additional core data and doing some analysis of the core. It's all designed toward optimizing landing zones and completion designs. So it's all work under -- in progress. So I think that's a long way of saying there's additional room -- additional improvement to be had by narrowing down and locking in on landing zones.

Gail Nicholson

Okay. Great. And then my follow-up is going back to the nonproductive time, you mentioned you've seen a good improvement there. Can you quantify where the nonproductive time is today? And where it was in 4Q? And how it differs in the DJ versus Delaware?

Brent Smolik

DJ versus Delaware, they were similar. In our DJ Basin, we had as much as three hours between stages in the worst case and we've been able to get that down to 30 minutes or so. And so we had similar kinds of inefficiencies in the Delaware program. Those were the same kinds of things we've been chasing out in both places.

Gail Nicholson

Thank you.

