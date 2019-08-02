Big 5 Sporting Goods: Unsustainable Pop On Q2 Financials

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) announced its Q2 2019 financials on Tuesday afternoon, and the stock reacted quite positively the next day. It was up by as much as 50% to $2.49, but pulled back to finish Wednesday at $2.13. It lost a bit more of its gains on Thursday by closing at $2.08. The initially very positive reaction to its financials appears to be a temporary pop coming from an oversold condition and a short squeeze, but comparables to larger industry peers shows that this is unlikely to be sustainable.

BGFV touted in the headline of its release that it achieved a third consecutive quarter of positive same store sales, but you have to use a magnifying glass to see the growth. Net sales for Q2 2019 was $241 million, up $1 million from $240 million for Q2 2018. Same store sales grew 0.7%.

The microscopic growth unfortunately did not flow down the income statement as gross margin decreased to $73.1 million from $75.3 million. Net income improved to $28,000 compared to a $248,000 loss from the previous year, but Q2 2019 includes a favorable settlement of a software contract termination to the tune of $1.1 million. So the company would actually record a loss of over $1 million excluding this one-time event (assuming income tax remains the same).

The argument could be made that BGFV deserves to move up because it is cheap. The business has been more or less flat in a not-too-favored industry like bricks and mortar retail sporting goods, but it was over $6 a year ago. It still pays a $0.05 per quarter dividend which leads to a nearly 10% yield as the stock price has eroded. And it has a $45 million market cap compared to its $1 billion in annual revenue.

Revenue multiples are a value trap, EV/EBITDA compares unfavorably to competitors

One could take a look at BGFV's 0.05 price to sales multiple and think that it is a steal. However, that multiple is a function of BGFV's high debt to equity ratio and low profitability. BGFV might have only a $45 million market cap but also has a $383 million enterprise value due to its debt load.

Larger peers like Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) and DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) have far cheaper EV/EBITDA multiples. BGFV has an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.5x while HIBB has a 6.0x multiple and DKS has a 9.7x multiple. It wouldn't even be possible for BGFV to align to these industry peers based on its trailing EBITDA of $22 million with its current balance sheet structure. If equity was completely wiped out, enterprise value would still be around $340 million and the multiplier around 15x.

BGFV has $175 million in shareholder's equity, which means its price to book value is a minuscule 0.25x. However, investors need to be wary that BGFV only has $7 million in cash. The vast majority of the company's assets are in its inventory ($319 million) and long-term assets/operating lease assets ($351 million) compared to $525 million in total liabilities. In a liquidation scenario, these kinds of assets would get nowhere near full value. So BGFV - just like many other retailers out there - trades at a very low price to book multiple.

Conclusion: Don't invest in Big 5 Sporting Goods

I consider BGFV to be uninvestable. It churns a lot of volume through its stores but can't make a profit. It's in an industry that doesn't have a great long-term outlook unless it really hammers its online channels when the Amazons of the world already exist. Equity could be wiped out and its multiples still wouldn't align to peers. It pays a yield of 10% or $0.20 per share annually when it can barely pull that off in EPS, if at all. So the dividend is unsustainable. And the balance sheet is far too overleveraged for my taste.

I wouldn't call it a great short either. The short interest on the stock is 5.6 million, or 31% of the float. Its highly susceptible to short squeezes which is what I suspect aided its temporary pop on Wednesday. And shorts would be liable to pay the quarterly dividend plus whatever borrow fees there might be. At $2.00, it's simply not worth the hassle and risk unless an investor felt the end is near. My guess is that management will keep this one operating for quite a while longer.

So when you look at BGFV, my advice is to do what I did. Take a hard pass and look for a more intriguing stock. If you really must capture that dividend yield, I would suggest to buy it immediately before and sell it soon after the ex-dividend date four times a year. Ideally at a slight capital gain. But I wouldn't recommend holding it just for that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.