US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) CEO Jeffrey Feeler on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2019, 10:00 ET

Company Participants

Eric Gerratt - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Jeffrey Feeler - Chairman, CEO & President

Steven Welling - EVP, Sales & Marketing

Simon Bell - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Hoffman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Patrick Brown - Raymond James & Associates

Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Bauer - Kansas City Capital

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 US Ecology Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eric Gerratt. Please go ahead,