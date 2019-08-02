US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) CEO Jeffrey Feeler on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
August 02, 2019, 10:00 ET
Company Participants
Eric Gerratt - EVP, CFO & Treasurer
Jeffrey Feeler - Chairman, CEO & President
Steven Welling - EVP, Sales & Marketing
Simon Bell - EVP & COO
Conference Call Participants
Michael Hoffman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
Patrick Brown - Raymond James & Associates
Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets
Tyson Bauer - Kansas City Capital
Good day, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 US Ecology Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eric Gerratt. Please go ahead,