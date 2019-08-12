8.5% Yield Bond Opportunity From Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) bonds are trading at a discount due to a lack of clarity over how they will pay for 2020 cap-ex.

We have been looking for unique opportunities to invest in bonds at a discount.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have been focusing on some fixed-income opportunities in 2019. With declining rates, combined with general fear, we have sought to move a significant portion of our investments higher up the capital stack.

This strategy has led us to take advantage of several deals in preferred shares, fixed-income funds, baby bonds, and bonds. With bonds, our focus has been finding temporary mispricing and locking in higher yields by buying well below par. This is also part of our strategy in preparation for a possibility of a recession in late 2021 or 2022.

Recently we took advantage of fear with bonds from Uniti Group (UNIT), taking advantage of overblown fears to buy the Uniti Group, 8.25% 15 Oct 2023 bond, Cusip# 20341WAD7 for $75. Since that article, the bonds have recovered and are trading in the $90-$95/range, providing investors the option to either realize a capital gain in excess of 20% or to continue receiving generous interest payments.

Another recent example was Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Coeur Mining Inc., 5.875% 2024 Bonds, CUSIP# 192108BB3 dipped below $90 before recovering and now trade above $97. Unfortunately, that fire-sale did not last for long and the bonds had recovered before the public article was published. HDO members were able to take advantage of our earlier alert and get prices in the low $90's.

These kinds of opportunities in bonds are often brief, often driven by factors that are more relevant to the common shareholders and create the opportunity for us to lock in a higher yield on capital than the real risk justifies.

Opportunity Knocking

Source: FINRA SMLP 2025 Bonds

Today we are looking at bonds issued by Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) which has two bond issues.

Summit Midstream Holdings LLC, 5.50% 2022 Bonds, Cusip# 86614WAC0 yielding 5.7%

Summit Midstream Holdings LLC, 5.75% 2025 Bonds, Cusip# 86614WAD8 yielding 6.6%

The 2022 bonds are trading at a slight discount to par, they are rated B1 by Moody's as of July 10, 2019.

The 2025 bonds are also rated B1 by Moody's (July 10, 2019) and they are trading at a significant discount, recently trading around $86.

Moody's recently affirmed their B1 ratings but changed their outlook to negative. While we do not believe that ratings agencies should be ignored, it is important to remember that their reputations are based on being very conservative. While their rating change might impact the market price, it is important to do your own due diligence to determine whether or not the change is overly conservative. Changes from rating agencies can often be a buying opportunity as the original dip subsides and the market recovers.

We believe that SMLP is an opportunity at the current price, and like some of our prior calls, we believe this bond will recover and trade closer to par.

Problems

In their note, Moody's wrote,

SMLP's negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding the amount of debt used to support the company's 2020 funding needs. A rating downgrade of SMLP could be considered if standalone SMLP leverage exceeds 4.5x, consolidated leverage (including SMP Holdings) exceeds 5.5x, SMLP's scale reduces materially due to asset sales without adequate debt reduction, or liquidity deteriorates. While unlikely in the near-term, an upgrade of SMLP is possible if the company demonstrates progress towards sustaining leverage around 3.5x and consolidated leverage (including SMP Holdings) around 4.5x, maintain good distribution coverage, increase scale as well as further address the funding structure of the large deferred purchase price obligation due in 2020 and the Double E Pipeline Project.”

(emphasis ours)

So the cliff-notes version is that Moody's is worried about the possibility of rising debt to pay the deferred purchase price obligation (or DPPO) and to fund their Double E Pipeline Project. There is a risk that SMLP uses their revolving line of credit, which would be negative for the bonds because the revolving line is secured and has a senior claim to the bonds. These are the two main risks we need to look at to determine if the current discount is justified, or if it is an overreaction creating an opportunity for us.

DPPO

The DPPO is a deferred purchase obligation from the 2016 dropdown of assets. SMLP conducted the sale of Tioga Midstream, a non-core gathering system in North Dakota, for $90.0 million to enable payment of $100 million in early 2019. SMLP has $303.5 million due, which can be extended to the end of 2020. So sometime next year, SMLP will have to pay off that balance.

The fear from Moody's is that SMLP will pay off the DPPO using their revolving line of credit, which could push their leverage ratio in excess of 4.5x debt/EBITDA. In Q1, they reported leverage at 4.28x.

However, SMLP does not have to pay off the DPPO using cash. They have the option of using equity, while that would be negative for current equity holders, and possibly result in another distribution cut, it might be the necessary option.

Management has been quite clear that they expect the obligation to be paid with a mixture of debt/equity and that they intend to reduce leverage below 4.3x. In the conference call Marc Stratton said,

So obviously, we plan to finance the DPPO with a combination of debt and equity. And we expect to use our revolver to fund the debt portion. And clearly, we expect our leverage capacity to increase as EBITDA growth ramps throughout 2019 and CapEx flows. I’ll reiterate that the 4.3 times leverage ratio that we reported for the first quarter is totally skewed a bit higher at this point. We mentioned on the call we have over $200 million of debt on the balance sheet related to our Permian and DJ processing plants, which are really yet to throw off any meaningful cash flow. So as those assets ramp, we expect to see some meaningful deleveraging.

We’ve announced and we are currently looking at non-core asset sales as a way to bring equity into the business in 2019. And then we also have the ability, as you know, to backfill our equity needs as part of the DPPO consideration with equity to the sponsors. So we’ll look to balance the consideration mix between debt and equity as we move forward.”

While SMLP's equity is not trading at a great price right now, we do not believe that they will put the entire company at risk just to avoid issuing equity. It is logical that SMLP makes their decision primarily based on their leverage level, they have stated that is the metric they will use to make the decision and the option to use anywhere from 0% to 100% equity to pay off the balance gives them the power to control their leverage.

While it is unlikely that SMLP will get leverage all the way down to the 3.5x Moody's requires for an upgrade, it is very likely they will keep it under the 4.5x that would cause Moody's to downgrade them.

Double E Pipeline

Source: SMLP Presentation

Double E is a pipeline that SMLP is working on that will provide natural gas transportation from the Delaware Basin to Waha, Texas. SMLP projects that the total capital expenditures will be $350 million, primarily in 2020 and 2021.

In a recent press release, SMLP said they will pay for their portion of the cap-ex through "a combination of internally generated cash flow and proceeds from potential non-core asset divestitures". Exxon Mobil (XOM) holds an option to acquire a 50% equity interest in the line, but it remains unclear whether they intend on exercising that option.

The uncertainty of how Double E will be paid for is weighing on SMLP. Fortunately, it is an uncertainty that is likely to be cleared up one way or the other by the end of the year. We believe that the most likely structure will be 50/50 ownership, with SMLP being the operator. It is possible, that a structure could be created where SMLP is actually responsible for less than half of the cap-ex. We think it is very unlikely that SMLP ends up owning 100% of the pipeline.

Other Projects

As management pointed out in the conference call in Q1, the debt/EBITDA number reflected $200 million in debt attributable to their Permian and DJ processing plants.

Their plant in the Permian basin was commissioned in December and operated well under capacity in Q1. It will start contributing more in Q2 as four new wells were connected in Q1. Management expects it will reach full capacity by the end of 2020.

The DJ Basin processing plant was just commissioned in mid-July, so it will start meaningfully adding to adjusted EBITDA in the second half. SMLP expects that their new plant in the second half will "more than triple" the $7.6 million they did in the whole year of 2018.

Source: SMLP Presentation

Between these two plants, we should see both DJ and Permian contribute much more in Adjusted EBITDA during the second half than Q1 or Q2. Bringing in additional EBITDA will help improve their leverage metrics.

Source: SMLP Presentation

Due to these projects, SMLP should have Adjusted EBITDA increasing throughout the year. They should end the year at an annualized run-rate higher than their Q1 run rate of $276 million.

Additionally, SMLP slashed their distribution rate in half. While this is unpleasant for unitholders, it is great news for the bonds.

Source: SMLP Presentation

The distribution cut will allow SMLP to retain over $86 million more per year. This will allow them to fund a larger portion of their cap-ex needs with retained cash-flow and reduce the amount of debt that they need to use.

The Bottom Line

Moody's primary concern is SMLP becoming over-leveraged is primarily driven by the lack of clarity on how they are going to handle the cap-ex needed for the DPPO and the Double E Pipeline. DPPO will cost up to $303.5 million and the Double E will cost up to $350 million, with much of the cap-ex needed in 2020.

If you believe that SMLP is going to put over $600 million on their revolver next year, we agree that would be a huge problem. Their leverage would shoot up well into the 5x range. In fact, they would be running up against their covenants for the revolver which requires that leverage is below 5.5x.

That scenario simply is not likely. SMLP will likely be responsible for half of the Double E funding, approximately $175 million. Additionally, they have the flexibility to pay off up to 100% of the DPPO with common equity. We believe that SMLP will most likely use a combination of equity and debt for the DPPO. How much equity they use will likely rely on what their funding obligations for Double E will be and how much their EBITDA actually increases.

The combination of rising EBITDA, with additional retained funds from their lower distributions, plus the option to use equity for the DPPO option should provide management more than enough room to keep their leverage ratio below 4.5x.

With their interest coverage in excess of 4.0x, and likely to improve as their EBITDA grows, they are certainly not at any significant risk of being unable to pay their interest now.

We believe that SMLP will attempt to remain at a leverage level that is competitive with their peers.

Source: SMLP Presentation

They were slightly high in Q1, but as explained above, that included approximately $200 million in debt related to projects that will not produce significant cash flow until Q3.

SMLP has plenty of levers to pull to manage its leverage levels. If things go poorly, common unitholders might be displeased by dilution if SMLP opts to use 100% equity to pay off the DPPO, but that option provides security for bondholders.

The current dip is a fantastic opportunity. The 2022 bonds have a YTM of 6.9%, while the 2025 bonds have a YTM of 8.5%. The SMLP bonds are a good way to get defensive against equity market volatility, and are suited for conservative income investors and retirees.

