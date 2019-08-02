Papa John's: Overvalued As Margins Narrow Amid Revenue Slide

Investment Thesis

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) is still reeling from the past PR blunders made by its founder. Domestic same-store sales have beenon the decline for more than a year. Operating margins have reached the lowest in more than a decade. More pressure on margins is likely in the years ahead as the company, in pursuit of lost market share in a highly competitive industry, steps up its expenditure on marketing and franchisee assistance. The above assumptions incorporated in a DCF model indicate an overvaluation of the stock, confirmed by relative valuation based on five-year median forward P/E.

Since the Starboard Value LP announced an ownership stake in Papa John’s in early 2019 with the appointment of its own CEO as the chairman of the board, the company seems to be shrugging off its troubled past. The stock is rising as investors hope for another restaurant turnaround by the activist investor. The second-quarter results of 2019 (2019 Q2) to be released soon will further clear up how successfully the hedge fund is going about its task at Papa John’s.

Source: Papa John's Investor Presentation - March 2019

Haunted by its past

Papa John’s Pizza, the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company, is hoist with its own petard. Some of the remarks made by the founder John Schnatter, then-public face, and CEO of the company, was not to the diners’ liking. It all started in 2017 November, when Mr. Schnatter, attributed declining sales of the company to the way NFL leadership handled player protests at the time. Though he later apologized, the subsequent public outrage led the current CEO Steve Ritchie to take over the role from January 2018. Mr. Schnatter remained as the chairman of the board. The company ended its NFL sponsorship in early 2018 only for Pizza Hut unit of the YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to announce a multi-year deal with the league to be its official Pizza sponsor. Source: koyfin.com

Another PR storm was on its way in July 2018 when Mr. Schnatter allegedly used a racial slur and made some offensive remarks during a test conference call. Though he later apologized and resigned from his post as chairman, the damage had already been done. The company share price had fallen close to 29.4% since the NFL controversy (compared with c. 3.9% gain of Russell 2000). Papa John’s heavily relies on the domestic market for its topline performance. In 2018, the US and Canada together brought in close to c. 87.8% of total revenue through franchise fees and owned-restaurant sales. The royalty fees from overseas outlets which are only operated by franchisees made up c. 7.0% of the revenue, while its Quality Control (QC) Centers, which deliver pizza ingredients to both franchised and company-owned restaurants mainly in North America, contributed c. 38.8% of the total revenue.

Falling same store sales in a vicious cycle

Though, Mr. Schnatter who once held c. 31% of the ownership, gradually distanced himself from company affairs, Papa John’s hasn’t reached its pre-crisis performance yet. North American same-store sales started falling with the final quarter of 2017 (2017 Q4) and haven’t seen any uptick yet, while international same-store sales, which started sinking in 2018 Q2, remained flat as of 2019 Q1. For the year 2018, Papa John’s reported a steep sales decline of c. 11.8% year-over-year (YoY), the company’s first since 2009 as it battled the poor consumer sentiment due to negative publicity and lack of brand awareness from lost marketing opportunities.

Falling same-store sales is a double whammy for Papa John’s. In addition to lower return from owned-store sales, the QC center sales, as well as franchise royalties, which also depend on the retail sales at the outlets, decline in consequence. Falling sales also contracts the marketing fund, the size of which depends on the percentage contribution each outlet makes from their topline. An essential element in rebuilding the public image, the lower marketing dollars, akin to a vicious cycle, in turn, drag down the sales growth. Source: koyfin.com

Valuation points to a bloated stock

My DCF valuation assumes a 10-year investment horizon where Papa John’s year-over-year topline growth recovers to c. 4.7% by year four, the growth it witnessed in 2016 before the crisis. Amid intense competition in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry for pizzas, it is unlikely the company will revert to double-digit growth it last enjoyed in 2014.

The operating margins of the company for the last twelve months, adjusted for leases currently stands at c. 6.1% which gets revised up to c. 10.2% after adjusting for one-time costs of USD66.6 million incurred for business turnaround initiatives post-2018-crisis. However, the latter, which becomes my base year operating margin, is set to decline till year four as the company in a fragmented market has to sacrifice margins to reach the target revenue growth. The special charges used for franchisee assistance and additional outlays for the marketing fund among others, is also expected to weigh on margins and the company forecasts it to reach USD30 – 50 million for the full year of 2019.

Sources: The Author; Historical Financials from Company SEC Filings and Data for Risk free rate from cnbc.com, Data for Beta, ERP, Synthetic Rating and Marginal Tax Rate from Damodaran Online

Source: The Author; Data from koyfin.com

After year 4, I expect the YoY revenue growth to decline to the risk-free rate of c. 1.85% by the terminal year as the operating margin remains constant. The intrinsic valuation results in a fair value of USD37.13 for the stock with a discount of c. 15.6% to the current share price. However, the discount rises to c. 26.2% if one-off costs don’t adjust the earnings before tax. Meanwhile, the relative valuation, using the median forward PE of c. 27.6x for the last five years and the consensus EPS estimate of USD0.76, confirms the overvaluation of the stock with a discount of c. 52.5%.

Counting on star power for a turnaround

The sales slide Papa John’s has endured since late 2017 has dragged the company cash flow from operations by c. 46.1% YoY in 2018 while the leverage, amid numerous initiatives to rebuild the company’s public image and brand awareness, has increased considerably in 2018. Net debt to EBITDA reached the highest level since the company went public in 1993. However, the handover of an equity stake equivalent to 15% of outstanding common stock to Starboard Value LP in February 2018, raising USD250 mn in the process, not only improved liquidity but also brought invaluable board room expertise to the company. Since the deal under which Jeffrey Smith, the CEO of Starboard, became the board chairman, the stock has gained c. 14.2% offsetting more than two-thirds of the losses it suffered since 2017 crisis.

Source: koyfin.com

After replacing the entire board at Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) in 2014, Starboard managed to increase the company market value by 40% in less than two years. A series of cost-cutting initiatives and a real estate spin-off witnessed operating margin improving to c. 9.1% in 2016, having slipped to c. 5.5% in 2014. Meanwhile, the news that NBA star Shaquille O'Neal joins the company, as a board member and a future franchisee, could boost the public image of the company as he also becomes a brand ambassador for the firm later in the year. Therefore, I will not rule out a faster recovery of revenue growth with less impact to margins even though Papa John’s faces an uphill battle to reclaim its lost market share from the likes of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), currently in a rapid expansion drive with its split fortressing strategy. Meanwhile, the appointment of Jim Norberg, an industry veteran with over 30 years of QSR experience, to the newly created role of chief of restaurants operations is also a step in the right direction.

Conclusion

Papa John’s blunders in the recent past continue to haunt its prospects. Remarks made by the founder have alienated diners in its most important market, the US. Sales have declined for four consecutive quarters, and operating margins have hit a multi-year low. Investors must be pinning their hopes on the activist investor with a reputation for turning around troubled companies.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.