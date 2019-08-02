The Sale On HPI Has Come And Gone

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) is on deck to be reviewed today and I like what I see. Let's take a closer look at some key metrics of this fund and hope we see it go on sale soon so we can scoop up some shares.

The Good

The fund's objective states "The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital." The fund accomplishes this through a mix of preferred stocks and other convertible securities. The fund focuses on higher quality investments, which is evident in the stat that 55% of its holdings are BBB-rated and above securities (known as "investment-grade securities"). This fact alone sets this fund apart from others chasing yield and taking on more sub-investment grade securities, which would pay higher interest rates. Of course if you included the next rating tier down, the BB's, the fund is ~92% invested in at least BB-rated securities or better.

Source: HPI Fact Sheet Q2 19

The fund pays a ~7% yield on price (closer to 8% when computed on NAV), depending on your entrance point, which has been 100% covered with income in recent years. I would say for a fund with ~35% leverage this is a relatively low rate; however, once you factor in the quality of the portfolio shown above it begins to make more sense. It allows for a good, not great, yield obtained through leverage while not having to sacrifice on portfolio quality. It's a fund you could feel good allocating a larger chunk of your portfolio to in an effort to provide a steady stream of earned cash flow without taking on too much risk.

Looking at performance, we see the fund consistently beats its stated blended benchmark over 3, 5, and 10-year periods. You'll note I'm looking at the fund's NAV performance, not the Market Price performance as the NAV performance is the metric that fund managers can control and thus, we can judge their performance on. An investor may care about their market price performance but when analyzing the performance of a manager, using NAV performance is the better metric and eliminates the noise.

Source: HPI Fund Fact Sheet Q2 19

While the name on this fund says John Hancock it is in fact sub-advised by a group called Manulife Investment Management. While JH may not be involved in the day-to-day management of this fund I can assure you they wouldn't put their name on something they weren't proud of. It's their name on the fund, they're at risk of looking bad if it didn't perform up to expectations. But rest assured, Joseph H. Bozoyan and Brad Lutz have been running this fund as co-portfolio managers for the last few years and each have 25+ years of investment experience each. With these kinds of seasoned managers comes a very steady, predictable product.

The Not-so-Good

I suppose it's a good problem to have; the fund is trading near its all-time high when it comes to premium (12% at the time of writing). This is over double it's 1-year trending premium level of 5.5% and far surpassing it's 3-year mark. This is not too surprising though when you consider the assumption over the last few years that we were headed for rising interest rates; thus, holding a portfolio consisting of primarily fixed-rate investments wouldn't have been viewed favorably. However, as we lean more and more towards seeing rate cuts on the horizon I believe this fund is attracting the attention back again. As recently as July 31st we saw another FED rate cut (-25 bps), signaling this fund could get even more popular as investors reach for fixed rate yields in an environment where rates are falling.

Source: CEF Connect

In conclusion

For anyone looking for a stable cash cow, this could be it. It has a solid track record and distribution history, showing this strategy works well in the long-term and can be a "set it and forget it" type of holding for people needing that. You could try to wait and find a better entrance point but I think that ship has sailed for the time being; I wouldn't count on much premium erosion over the next 6 months with more Fed rate cuts already being talked about. However, if interest rates stabilize and even move back upwards I would expect to see the premium on this fund shrink and provide a good entrance point down the road for anyone who doesn't want to dip their toe in just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.