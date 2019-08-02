Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - Janssen Collaboration Could Be A Game Changer

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) could benefit greatly from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) push to eliminate HBV by 2030 through its subsidiary Janssen Sciences. Janssen's latest bet is a combination regimen, using what is most likely Arrowhead's ARO-HBV candidate that it licensed from Arrowhead, in a bid to find a functional cure. With Janssen paying for most of the candidate's development and commercialization, the HBV market is big enough to help fund Arrowhead's pipeline of wholly-owned candidates for years after its potential approval and commercialization, making it a potential game changer for Arrowhead.

Source: Johnson & Johnson

World Hepatitis Day was July 28th, 2019, and gave Janssen the opportunity to shed some light on how the company is progressing in its quest to end the threat of hepatitis B virus by 2030. HBV affects over 300 million people worldwide and is a notoriously hard virus to treat. This potentially requires a combination of drugs to both engage the body's immune system while simultaneously attacking the virus.

The Janssen interview highlighted a first ever triple combination Phase 2b study that combines 3 mechanisms of action, each focused on a different stage of the virus's life cycle. The interview indirectly points to Arrowhead's ARO-HBV candidate, which Janssen snagged from Arrowhead in October of 2018 in a $3.7B licensing and collaboration deal. Considering Arrowhead currently sits at a ~$2.75B market cap, the success of Janssen in developing this candidate, which it renamed JNJ-3989 for short, would be a game changer for Arrowhead. Arrowhead has about $3.4B-3.5B in additional potential milestone payments over time available to the company outside of eventual royalties on sales once commercialization ensues.

Though not named specifically in the Janssen interview, Janssen's current triple combination regimen 2b study featuring Arrowhead's ARO-HBV candidate is clearly what the company is referring to. Arrowhead has already received one $25 million milestone payment when Janssen started dosing the triple combination study earlier in April. It is scheduled to receive another $25 million milestone payment when Janssen officially initiates the Phase 2 portion of the candidate's progress which could come at any time with a press release. Once this milestone payment is officially realized, I would expect Arrowhead to move its candidate's progress on the company's official webpage from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

Interim analysis of ARO-HBV's 1001 study showed that it reduced all other measurable viral products in the 40 patients who had 24 or more weeks of follow-up. It was well tolerated and 88% of patients achieved HBsAg levels less than 100 IU/mL, a threshold possibly associated with improved chances of HBsAg seroclearance. Seroclearance simply refers to the clearance or removal of an antigen from the blood which could be important in discerning if a functional cure might be possible using ARO-HBV.

Collaboration candidates like ARO-HBV don't usually get a lot of publicity through the clinical process except when milestone payments are revealed in press releases over time. Janssen's promotion of its promising HBV triple combination study is a rare opportunity to see just how important the candidate actually is to the scientists currently working on it.

According to Arrowhead's latest conference call, the company is sitting on a comfy ~$285.7 million cash hoard while its expenses are currently running just under ~$20 million a quarter. This should be more than enough cash for the company to fund years of development for its wholly-owned lead candidate ARO-AAT (FDA cleared for a Phase 2/3 potential pivotal trial), along with ARO-ANG3 and ARO-APOC3, which both could enter pivotal trials in 2020. Arrowhead's upfront payment and potential milestone payments from its Janssen collaboration, along with upfront and potential milestone payments from its Amgen (AMGN) $673.5 million licensing and collaboration deal, should help fund a sizable portion of Arrowhead's commercialization startup needs if its wholly-owned candidates get FDA approval. Finally, with two lucrative collaboration and licensing deals already under its belt, Arrowhead has not ruled out additional partnerships for its increasingly valuable pipeline of candidates if the price is right.

Arrowhead has crushed short interest over the past year as it continues to breach new 52-week highs after short periods of consolidation.

Data by YCharts

Arrowhead's latest consolidation period might be short-lived as a Janssen or Amgen milestone payment, a new collaboration deal, or new data from one of its clinical candidates could propel the stock over the $30 mark for good as the stock continues to be significantly undervalued in my estimation. Janssen's latest interview, featuring an unnamed Arrowhead collaboration candidate, is just another acknowledgement of how promising this company's TRiM platform of candidates truly is. I continue to be long Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with an oversized position and no plans to sell anytime in the near future. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.