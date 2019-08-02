Pacific Coast Oil Trust: Attractive Income At $2.20 With Production Volume Steady

The shares are fairly valued at $2.20 per share, yielding 10.90% which is in line with other high yielding options. However, the risk for the trust is not.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust produces crude off the coast of California, and is projected to distribute around $0.24 per share in the next 12 months.

Introduction

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) is an oil producer and an owner of California onshore oil properties. The company's realization price mostly follows the Californian oil index Midway Sunset (updated daily here). In recent months, the stock steadied at around $2.20 per share and represents a very good 10.90% distribution per year. In addition, the production volume has steadied for the last 30 months or so after declining rapidly (by 35%) prior to that.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Valuation and Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust's valuation and performance depend solely on the price of crude oil, or more precisely the realization price of the nearby Phillips 66 refineries mostly following the index Midway Sunset (which is few dollars below the international index Brent Crude). As predicted by the energy information agency on July 31, crude prices will likely stay near the $57 to $61 level for the next two years or so. Since the current distribution of $0.02 per month is based on the lower range of the estimate, it can be concluded that a $0.24 per year per share distribution is a conservative estimate.

Source: IEA's Short Term Energy Outlook Report.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust's Distribution Projection

Using the oil price forecast above and an approximate distribution chart from the same organization, we can deduce that the distribution for the rest of 2019 will be slightly higher than $0.02 per share per unit, while in 2020 the distribution will be around $0.022 per share per unit, as summarized in the chart below.

Source: IEA's Short Term Energy Outlook Summary.

08/2019 09/2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Distribution per month per share $0.02 $0.02 $0.021 $0.022 $0.022 $0.022 $0.022

The total distribution per share for the next twelve month is $0.24 per share, representing a 10.90% per share distribution.

Company Yield Sector Risk Pacific Coast Oil Trust ($88M Market Cap) 10.9%+ Oil trust Energy price decline Annaly Capital Management ($13.91B Market Cap) 10.47% Mortgage REIT Interest rate spike American Capital Agency ($9.19B Market Cap) 11.20% Mortgage REIT Interest rate spike PSEC ($2.43B Market Cap) 10.88% Business Development Companies Collapse of small businesses

As can be seen from the comparison, ROYT is fairly valued with a conservative yield of 10.90% with slight upside. However, the trust has a market cap of just $88 million, which indicates higher volatility compared to the other investment options. Also, the other three investment options are perpetual in nature, pacific coast oil trust has a reserve limit, with each barrel drawn depleting its reserve unless it is replenished via additional investments. In that end, it is an inferior investment unless the investor sees significant increase in oil prices ahead, or is looking for diversification of income in their portfolio.

Risks and Distribution Fluctuations

Due to the limited size of Pacific Coast Oil Trust, the company's monthly distribution may vary tremendously due to oil price realizations, tax returns or investments which happen regularly to replenish reserves. In addition, since the trust's market cap is only $88 million, it is likely that one failed investment quite produce a huge dent in distributions for many months, and market fluctuations in value may range from 1% to 10% per day. Any potential investors in ROYT should be aware of these risks.

Alternative Investments In Oil

There are few pure oil investments with a 10.90% yield. However, ConocoPhillips (COP) hold many high quality (aka low cost and large reserve) assets and is currently valued at $59.00 per share. However, as for many large cap companies, their dividend yield is lower - at just 2.06%, following the dividend cut in 2014 during the oil crisis.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacific Coast Oil Trust is fairly valued at $2.20 per share. The company will continue to distribute slightly above $0.02 per unit per share for the next twelve months and compared to other high yield stocks, ROYT is fairly valued although it carries certain downsides and unattractive risks. The author recommends a buy on dip for ROYT if investors are looking for income based on oil prices or diversification. Alternatively, consider ConocoPhillips as a large-cap oil investment, or the mortgage REIT and business development companies sectors for dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.