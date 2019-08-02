CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Christopher Munyan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Pfeil - EVP Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson

John Walthausen - Walthausen & Company

Good morning and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss CSS Industries' first quarter results for fiscal 2020 as well as an update on our outlook for fiscal 2020. Sitting with me today is Chris Munyan, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the course of this call, we will be providing certain forward-looking information. We ask you to look at yesterday's press release and read through the forward-looking cautionary statements that we've included there. In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning and we ask you to read through the sections of our press release that addressed the use of these items. The press release and related tables can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at cssindustries.com.

Chris will begin our discussion by providing some opening comments related to our first quarter.

Christopher Munyan

Thanks, Keith. Good morning, everyone. Our first quarter results were largely in line with our prior expectations. Because of the seasonal component of our business, we historically lose money in our first quarter. Net sales decreased 10.3% to 57.5 million in the first quarter as compared to prior year. Despite the decline in sales volume, our Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss was 6.8 million, essentially flat for the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Our first quarter results reflected the impact of our previously announced cost savings initiatives. And we continue to focus on maximizing the cost containment plans we've implemented. We also expect to work in additional business and proven plans during the remainder of fiscal 2020.

Dubbing back from the Q1 highlights, there are two things that I would like to underscore. First, we're very pleased with the strong base craft sales experienced in our business during the first quarter, which we continue to see earlier into our second quarter. Second, we're confident in achieving our previously announced cost savings initiatives, which is evidence by our Q1 results.

Moving ahead there two initiatives mentioned in yesterday's press release that I would like to take a moment to discuss. The first item I'd like to touch on relates to debt and liquidity. We ended the quarter with 31.5 million of net debt compared to 9.4 million as of March 31, 2019. The increase in net debt is in line with our prior projections and primarily relates to the working capital cycle of our seasonal business, as well as having a higher starting net debt balance to the lower levels of income in the prior year.

The second item relates to our continued cost savings initiatives. The company continues to implement this cost savings initiatives and is seeking to identify new areas of spending reductions. During the recent quarter, we recorded 2.1 million restructuring expenses relating to the headcount reductions, heavily focused on our legacy businesses.

In addition, we continue to review underperforming product lines specifically focusing on profit improvement actions within the specialty component of our gift business. We plan to continue to develop and implement plans to drive performance improvement within our gift business in fiscal 2020.

Now, I'll turn it back to Keith who will cover the financials in detail.

Keith Pfeil

Thanks, Chris. Turning attention to the financial results, we'll walk through our overall sales performance and results by category as well as comment on our income statement, balance sheet and cash flow.

Net sales for the first quarter were 57.5 million, which was a 6.6 million or 10.3% decrease over the prior year quarter. This reduction was driven by two primary factors. The first relates to our previously announced exit of the sports-licensed back-to-school category, which is worth 2.4 million of the decline. The second relates to 2.8 million of lower replenishment sales within our specialty gift business.

Looking at our sales by category, craft net sales were 35.7 million in the quarter compared to 35.3 million in the prior quarter, representing a 1.1% increase over the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales related to ribbon and buttons partially offset by lower sales of sewing patterns.

The higher revenue in button sales were driven by the timing of an annual reset with a major retailer as well as high ribbon replenishment sales, which was driven by improve sales at retail.

The lower pattern sales were attributable to the timing of a consignment replenishment program with a major craft chain, which occurred at the end of our first quarter, and which we expect to move the sales of the sewing patterns into the future quarters of fiscal 2020.

Our gift category net sales were 19.8 million in the quarter, compared to 24 million in the prior quarter, representing a 17.5% decline. The decline was primarily due to lower specialty sales of social stationary products, as well as some slight declines in our packaging and wholesale products as well as our everyday trim-a-package products.

Our seasonal net sales were 2 million in the quarter, representing a 57.3% decline as compared to the prior quarter. It is important to note that our fiscal first and fourth quarters are typically our lowest revenue quarters for seasonal.

Consistent with what I had mentioned earlier, the driver of this decline was the impact of the previously announced exit of the sports-licensed back-to-school product line, which generated 2.4 million of sales in the prior fiscal year first quarter.

The first quarter of fiscal 2019 was the last quarter in which the company recorded significant net sales of sports-licensed back-to-school products. And we do not expect to report in the future fiscal quarters unfavorable quarter to quarter comparisons attributable to this exited product line.

Moving further into our income statement, our consolidated gross profit on a GAAP basis was 12.1 million in the quarter compared to 11.6 million in the prior year quarter. Gross Margin was 21% in the quarter compared to 18.2% in the prior year quarter.

The increase in gross margin percent was primarily related to lower inventory step up amortization related to our Simplicity and McCall acquisitions partially offset by the mix of sales within our craft and gift categories.

Our adjusted gross profit was 4.5 million for the quarter compared to 17.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 21.7% in the quarter compared to 26.7% in the prior quarter, driven by the mix of sales within the craft and gift categories.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were 23 million in the quarter compared to 28.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was attributable to lower costs, including salaries, medical benefits and travel expenses as a result of our cost savings initiatives.

The company recorded 2.1 million of restructuring expenses in the current fiscal year quarter compared to zero dollars in the prior fiscal year quarter. These expenses were attributable to severance expense from the company's previously announced restructuring plan.

GAAP operating loss for the quarter was 13 million compared to 18.7 million in the prior fiscal year quarter. The adjusted operating loss was 10 million for both the current year quarter and the prior fiscal year first quarter.

The GAAP net loss for the quarter was 14.2 million, compared to 18.5 million in the prior year quarter. The adjusted net loss was 12 million in the quarter compared to an 11.9 million net loss and the prior year quarter.

Net loss per share was $1.61 compared to $2.03 in the prior year quarter and the adjusted net loss per share was $1.36 compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.31 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of 6.8 million in the quarter compared to a loss of 6.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with 12.3 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to 33.1 million at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter. The lower balance was primarily due to lower levels of income within our overall business further increased by higher spending related to ongoing system implementation efforts.

Inventory decreased to 107.3 million at the end of the current period quarter from 117.9 million at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter. This was primarily related to lower fair value step up adjustments of inventories relating to our McCall and Simplicity product lines. Excluding the effect of the lower step up inventory, inventory levels were 2.6 million lower at the end of the current period quarter and at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Accounts Receivable decreased 6.2 million to 45.7 million as of June 30 from 51.9 million at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter. Operating lease right of use assets of 49.3 million were recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of the adoption of a new lease accounting standard.

Accounts payable decreased to 23.9 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to 25.8 million at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter. The company ended the current period, with 43.8 million in total debt, compared to 40.4 million at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Operating lease liabilities of 48.3 million were recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of the adoption of a new lease accounting standard. Cash used for operating activities during the quarter was 17.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 15.4 million in the first three months of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to lower cash collections attributable to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower cash disbursements for inventory purchases.

Cash used for investing activities was 3.4 million in the current period quarter compared to 8.2 million in the first three months of the prior fiscal year. Capital expenditures were 3.5 million in the current period quarter compared to 3.2 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

Cash provided by financing activities was 16.9 million in the current period quarter compared to 1.9 million used for financing activities in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. Free cash flow was a use of 20.8 million in the current period quarter, compared to a use of 18.6 million in the prior fiscal year quarter.

Now, I'm going to turn it back to Chris to discuss our fiscal 2020 outlook, as well as provide closing comments.

Christopher Munyan

Thanks, Keith. The lower SG&A results of our first quarter demonstrates the company's commitment to driving costs out of our business. We move ahead planning for continued declines in revenues as previously communicated, which will be offset by cost savings actions already implemented with additional cost saving measures to improve overall results. We acknowledge continue weakness in our gift business and we will be addressing this in fiscal 2020. Our domestic Christmas ribbon and bow production remains on track to ship on time, plus we do not expect to see the execution issues experienced in the prior fiscal year. Lastly, we remain optimistic about our combined legacy and acquired craft businesses as we continue to bring newness and innovation to the marketplace. Our overall message remains the same, which is to maximize cost cuts, drive working capital improvements, aggressively paid on debt and drive improve profitability and free cash flow.

We expect full year fiscal 2020 net sales to be in the range of 355 million to 360 million, representing year-over-year erosion of minus 4% to minus 6% driven by previously expected declines within our legacy businesses. Our net sales guidance was narrowed based on known seasonal commitments leading us to guiding to the lower end of our range. Our GAAP net loss is still expected to be in the range of 0 million to 2 million, compared to the net loss of 53.5 million in the fiscal 2019. And adjusted EBITDA is expected to be the range of 21 million to 23 million, compared to 15 million in fiscal 2019. The expected growth and adjusted EBITDA is driven by the realization of cost savings initiatives partially offset by lower sales volumes. We're also providing guidance range of free cash flow for fiscal 2020 defined as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. We expect free cash flow to be in the range of 14 million to 16 million driven by a combination of cost savings, working capital improvements and reduced capital expenditures. This expected range compares to our fiscal 2019 free cash flow of negative 9.6 million.

Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Yeah, hi, so I was just curious about what you said about the sewing patterns business because that has really to date been a very consistent business with pretty high stability. So it was a little unusual to see it down year-over-year. Is there any way – I mean, can you give a magnitude of as to how much it was down, was it like low single digit or mid single digit or something like that? And then I think you said it had to do with the timing of a consignment program that will move the sales into a future period. But I don't think you said the next quarter. So are the sales being shifted into the next quarter or some future quarter? And can you quantify how much will shift into a future period? Thanks.

Keith Pfeil

Linda, this is Keith Pfeil. Number one, the consignment program in the Q1 is down I would say mid single digits. This relates to a consignment reset that's shifting from Q1 to Q2. So basically, it shifts at the end of our quarter, we're not going to realize the sales up until we get into our second quarter. Typically when a program is shifting your initial billings will be greater because the refresh program. But to answer your question, it was a mid single digit number in Q1.

Christopher Munyan

Linda, this is Chris Munyan. I mean, we're still very bullish on patterns. So when we look at point of sale data at retail point of added sales continue to be strong and these refreshes are to put new patterns in place that are going to address current fashion trends.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay, great. And then you've done an extensive analysis on your business and you've exited some areas like the sports products area and everything. Are you done with that process? Or are you still looking at what you can do in some of these declining areas? I mean is it just that you need to discontinue more product lines? Or can you shed some light on kind of what your thoughts are regarding that? Thanks.

Christopher Munyan

Chris Munyan, I mean we're looking at other product lines within the business just to make sure that on a standalone basis the one they're contributing profit. So I think this year we're going to still be evaluating what lines we should be. And I don't think we would make major change. But we're going to make adjustments in terms of what products we're selling into specially markets versus what products we're taking stock positions on. So we just don't have the specific actions we can disclose. But we expect to disclose plans in the future this year.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And then finally, of course, we got the news yesterday about the additional round of tariff which in my space is hitting some new things that were never impacted. Can you just refresh for us what your impacts have been so far? And does this new round affect you in any way? Thanks.

Christopher Munyan

Linda, this is Chris Munyan again. This news was published [ph] yesterday, so we're assessing which categories are specifically impacted. I do believe that most of the categories in this new round for us are more kid's activity, as well as items that we would sell in some Easter and Val categories. Almost all those we sell direct import, where we don't pay the duties. So we would have no tariffs impact. On the previous tariffs announced, we've been working with our customers to raise prices. And so far, we see really minimal impact at all relating to the tariffs implemented because retailers need to pass it on through higher price.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay, thanks very much.

John Walthausen from Walthausen & Company.

John Walthausen

Yes. Good morning, Chris. Good morning, Keith.

Christopher Munyan

Good morning.

John Walthausen

Congratulations on bringing the SG&A down that far. So should I extrapolate from that and assume that we're going to have less than $100 million of SG$A this fiscal year?

Christopher Munyan

John, I think that one, if you look at the lower SG&A for the quarter, if you remember our cost cuts were implemented really in May. So we're kind of – when we look at June. I mean, for example, June cost cuts year-over-year were much higher than April and May, right. So I think that it's probably a fair to extrapolate to that level.

John Walthausen

Thanks, Chris. But on the other side I was surprised as to how far is the gross margin and it seemed like the quick explanation of it was mix. It seems like there's more to it than that. Can you break it down a little bit more what the pressures on gross margin are and what we can do about that?

Keith Pfeil

John, this is Keith. I can cover that. When you think about the quarter, year-over-year really on an adjusted basis there's a couple things to consider. Number one, we commented that the pattern sales were down. Based on the earlier question, I commented that they're mid single digits. When you look at patterns as a business line, the gross margins in that business are significantly higher than rest of our business. So that number one has a very big impact. Number two, we spoke about the specialty business sales being down in the quarter, again, on a gross margin basis, those margins are higher than the average of the rest of our business. Then thirdly, we commented on some other softness within our gift lines. And that was really declined in our in our packaging and wholesale business as well as some of our trim-a-package ribbon areas. Some of that decline was based on mix of customers that carried some higher margins versus average of other customers. So really, there's three really discrete areas.

Christopher Munyan

One of the other areas too John that was in there as well is we had a piece of business that we took the related to the anti-dumping order, that was an allocation business, that we had to take it because again, it was in scope product. That product was sold still in that first quarter. That product is going to be exited for the balance of the year.

Keith Pfeil

Yeah, you will not see that the rest of the year.

John Walthausen

So it sounds that that goes away and the pattern sales should come back and some of the other pressures will probably remain. So is that correct?

Keith Pfeil

Yeah, I mean, I think when we talk about where we see softness, we talked about softness in Q1 within our gift business and I think as we look out to the rest of the year we're working to maximize initiatives that we already have in place and we're continuing to review the other parts of our business that may not be performing and are coming up with plans to address accordingly.

John Walthausen

Okay, good. And I guess the final question I had in terms of the continuing effort to lead the product line, that's following the same process that you said back last year with the consultant or is there something new that's happening there?

Christopher Munyan

I think when we talked about with the consultants is, we have two processes. We have active skew management which is really a skew level versus a category level. So that as we determine wait items, we already own John that we're dropping and the other is new item creation process, which is as we decide what items we're going to work on in development. So those are separate processes and they're all EVA based. In terms of looking at product categories, we continue to run contribution levels that discrete product category levels, as well as we can look at, return on invested capital at those levels and make appropriate decisions to adjust cost or to exit or narrow those product lines.

John Walthausen

That's very helpful. I just have [ph] one more question. The other question is you referenced in the gift business that okay, it's under a lot of downward pressure right now, but you've thoughts for rejuvenating it for next year? Can you expand on that at all, or?

Christopher Munyan

I mean, I think that we're looking at also ways to rejuvenate the gift business, but I mean, that markets a huge market. Some of our categories, such as infant gifts are relatively small categories really don't have a lot of retail presence anymore. So if we rejuvenate it, we need to refocus on categories we can be more profitable on.

Keith Pfeil

Yeah, I think that it comes back to looking at, one, the gift categories are broad category, it's looking at where our investment is relative to our return. And the places that generate higher levels of return are the places we really work to rejuvenate.

John Walthausen

Okay, thank you very much.

There are no further questions at this time.

Christopher Munyan

At this point in time, we appreciate everyone's questions. This is Keith's actually last day today. So we're going to miss Keith, but we have a strong group here. So if people have follow-up questions, they can actually reach out directly to me and I'd be happy to cover questions. Thank you again.

This concludes today's conference call.