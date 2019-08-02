Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) CEO Antonio Carrillo on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me today are Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO; and Scott Beasley, CFO. A question-and-answer session will follow their prepared remarks.

Today's comments and presentation slides contain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure are included in the appendix of the slide presentation. Let me also remind you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's SEC filings including its Form 10-K for more information on these risks and uncertainties. I would now like to turn the call over to Antonio.

Thank you, Gail. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss our Arcosa second quarter results in a business outlook. We are pleased to report our strong second quarter and first half results, which exceeded our initial financial forecasts and have positioned us to raise our guidance for full year 2019. The overall business climate has remained positive for our 3 business segments, which serve the diversified end markets within the infrastructure sector. Our business model provides us with significant growth opportunities as well as a resiliency associated with our broad portfolio of products and solutions.

Please turn to Slide 4. We had a number of successes in the second quarter, advancing them both our [indiscernible] one priorities is another key operational initiatives. First and foremost, we posted 38% adjusted EBITDA growth on a 23% revenue increase.

With all three business segments contributing to this strong performance. While there were some quarters specific factors, such as wet weather on the negative side and increased throughput along us for additional orders to be produced in Energy Equipment on the positive side, unbalance our results reflected organic growth for the benefit of December 2018 acquisition of ACG Materials and operating margin improvements in several key areas of the business. Based on first half results at our current visibility, as outlined in the press release, we are raising our 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance 7% at the midpoint. In the second quarter, we completed two bolt-on acquisitions that are aligned with our stated objectives.

One, in the aggregate business and one, in the Marine components business. Both are good examples of what we're looking for. The acquisitions fit well into the existing portfolio. They bring immediate synergies, while broadening our geographic footprint. They add complement to our product lines. The reduce overall cyclicality, and they we're completed for attractive price. When these 2 acquisitions were small, representing an aggregate cash consideration of roughly $23 million, our pipeline remains robust. We expect to complete 1 or more deals between now and the end of the year, taking advantage of the growth platform we can offer smaller producers of aggregate of specialty products. Importantly, we remain disciplined in our M&A approach. We will continue to look for small bolt-on acquisitions, but will also pursue larger opportunities when available at recent prices to advance our long-term strategy.

Finally, we continue to work hard on ESG, which is top of mind for Arcosa. We completed an important material assessment in the second quarter to identify the EAC topics that will be integrated into the long-term strategy. I will provide additional color on this at the end of the call. To sum up, we have been actively aggressive the near-term strategic priorities that we have reiterated in all investor meetings. Namely, growing the Construction Products business, improving margins in energy equipment and capitalizing on the cyclical recovery in our transportation group. Supporting those operational objectives have been our commitment to operate a lean, flat organization. Please turn to Slide 5. We have an overview of second quarter results. As I mentioned earlier, revenues increased 23% company-wide. We also benefit from margin improvement and operating leverage as evidenced by adjusted EBITDA of 38% and net income growth of 41%, both significantly outpacing revenue growth. I will now turn the call over to Scott Beasley, our CFO, to provide the second quarter financial review. Scott?

Thank you, Antonio, and good morning, everyone. Starting on Page 6, I walked through the second quarter results for each segment, and then give additional color on our increased guidance. Construction Products performed well, despite challenging weather conditions in Texas, Oklahoma and California. Revenues increased 38% to $115.6 million. Segment EBITDA of $26.5 million was $3.8 million higher than last year. This segment EBITDA margin of 23% reflects the strong diffracted and competitive advantages of our Construction Products businesses. As expected, our second quarter margin was lower than last year. Two main factors contributed to the decline. First, as we have discussed on the last several calls, while ACT margins are accretive to our overall business, they are lower than our legacy segment margins.

Additionally, ACG's operations in Oklahoma we're negatively impacted by heavy rainfall, which lowered their margins from historical levels. Second, volumes in our legacy aggregates business were lower as the Dallas-Fort Worth market lost to higher number of days to weather than normal. When weather has been clear, customers of and purchasing a more normalized levels. So we're confident that the fundamentals of the market remained strong. Pricing was modestly lower, but volume was the bigger driver. In our other 2 businesses, especially, light weight aggregates and Construction Site Support, EBITDA improved slightly in each business, demonstrating the strength of our broad-based exposure to infrastructure end markets. Overall, we continue to be pleased with our performance at Construction Products and are actively looking for additional ways to grow the business organically and through disciplined acquisitions.

Please turn to Slide 7. Energy Equipment had another very strong quarter performance where our team drove organic revenue growth and operating margin improvements. Revenue increased 15% to $204.3 million from a combination of factors. First, unit volumes were higher in our world covers business as the team did an excellent job ramping up to a high level of production. Additionally, pricing approved in both our utility structures and storage tank business is, a flipping healthy demand in these markets. Utility structures has benefited from increased spending on grid hardening and reliability initiatives across North America. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $32.3 million, more than doubling from last year's second quarter. Similar to the revenue growth in this segment, this was driven by a broad base of margin improvement across wind tariffs, utility structures and storage tanks. Our Energy Equipment team is doing an outstanding job, executing on our stage 1 priority of improving Energy Equipment margins.

Please turn to Slide 8. Moving to transportation, revenue increased 26% to $115.3 million as our barge business continues to ramp up to meet increased tank barge demand. Components revenue was roughly flat as higher unit volumes were offset by lower contractual pricing than 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.5% improved sequentially from the first quarter's 12.4% number, but were still lower than last year's margin. During the quarter, we had $1.3 million of start up expenses from the reopening of our Louisiana barge facility. Margin was also hampered by the delivery of barges taken in a weak pricing environment and the first half of 2018, which should improve in future quarters. Please turn to Slide 9. Given the strength of our first half performance and our continued confidence in our second half outlook, we are raising our distributor guidance by $15 million to $230 million to $240 million. The increase in our guidance is the result of several factors, including faster than expected improvement in our Energy Equipment margins, continued confidence in the health of Construction Products markets, including from the ACG acquisition, and a barge ramp up that is progressing well, evidenced by our first barge delivery from medicine built last week. The midpoint of our guidance range is 26% above 2018 adjusted EBITDA, and our higher estimate includes a healthy mix of organic growth, the impact of the ACG acquisition and sustained operating margin improvements.

Moving to Slide 10. I'll recap a few of the numbers from the quarter and discuss our expectations for the full year. Capital expenditures were $39 million in the first half, and we reiterate our expectation of $70 million to $80 million for the year, which is a combination of maintenance CapEx as well as some hydrogen growth projects to expand capacity at a number of our businesses. We generated $23 million of cash from working capital in the first half and expect to be roughly working capital neutral for the year. The barge business, in particular, will continue to consume working capital as it ramps up production, but we are working hard to reduce working capital I have incorporated it as an incentive metric for a number of our businesses. Corporate costs were $23.3 million in the first half, and we continue to expect roughly $50 million for the full year.

Finally, we've raised our cash tax projection slightly on new hire guidance. Putting those pieces together, you can see the very healthy cash generation from our business, likely in excess of $120 million to $130 million this year. As an update on our balanced capital allocation strategy, we paid a dividend of $0.05 per share in the quarter and allocated $23 million of capital to the growth focused acquisitions that we discussed. We have $39 million remaining under our $50 million share repurchase program. I will now turn the call back over to Antonio.

Thank you, Scott. Now I will share with you our outlook on the business conditions in our key markets. Starting with Construction Products, please turn to Slide 11. We continue to see strong underlying factors driving growth for the Construction Products segment. As a private and public sector spending trends are favorably in our markets. While wet weather constrained our first half results, assuming normal weather conditions prevailed, we expect a stronger second half of the year for the construction segment. Weather conditions through the end of the second quarter have normalized, and we have seen an increase in volume when weather has been dry, which suggests continuing strong fundamentals. Pricing is another sign of market strength. During the second quarter, even our volumes dropped due to bad weather, pricing remain at healthy levels. As we discussed at the time of the ACG acquisition, in addition to keeping it nicely, the business brought along a pipeline of small acquisition that could be bolted on at attractive pricing. We completed one aggregate acquisition during the quarter of mid-single-digit EBITDA multiple, we continue to advance a pipeline of attractively priced deals. So we remain optimistic that we can expand our construction segment to a healthy combination of organic and inorganic growth, while maintaining price discipline.

Please turn to Slide 12. Moving to Energy Equipment, we continue to make good progress on lean manufacturing initiatives, which have significantly increased our throughput in utility structures business. The activity for utility structures remains healthy and we have seen an increase in great hardening and liability spending across the country. This improvement and activity should provide our business with the increased visibility of projects and allowing to continue building momentum in the implementation of the lean programs. In addition to organic growth in our traditional product lines, we see opportunities to expand our portfolio of products organically and through acquisitions into markets that require similar core competencies. Shifting to wind towers, we booked $36 million in orders of now have 3 different customers in our backlog. These new orders are a good reflection of the new market dynamic we expect after the PTC expires. Smaller, project-driven orders and pricing set by the supply/demand factors rather than past incentives just like we experience in every other business. From the second half of this year, we will have 2 margin headwinds that lead -- that we did not have the first half. First summarizing on producing the second half will be lower. Additionally, we will have a line change over costs related to the building of different tower pipes for multiple customers. Together, these headwinds will likely create 200 to 300 basis points of margin headwinds for the segment overall, compared to our normalized margin in the first half of the year. We continue to see strong backlogs in our storage tank business that serves the U.S. and Mexico. We see healthy demand for replacement in the U.S. and continue to actively be in a number of oil and gas related infrastructure projects in Mexico.

Please turn to Slide 13. Our transportation product business continues to be a story of ongoing recovery, and we are pleased to announce that delivery of our first barge from our reopened medicine facility. I'm extremely proud of our team who was able to turn the building, which was empty 8 months ago into a vibrant manufacturing plant, which delivered a beautiful barge last week. This type of fast response to cycle is what makes our team special. On the sales side, we booked $32 million of orders during the quarter, I now have a backlog of $350 million. Roughly, half of that to be delivered in 2020. As a reminder, we'll receive an exceptionally high number of orders for $203 million in the first quarter of this year. While flooding along the Mississippi River contributed to a temporary rise to a slowdown in orders, sales at the start of the third quarter, inquiry activity has picked up nicely.

We also expect lower steel prices to drive additional dry barge replacement demand. Continued improvement in barge transportation fundamentals, together with barge replacement cycles should drive additional demand for our products. Also of note, margins of the order received in the quarter and I are higher on those deliver setting the stage for margin improvement over the next several quarters. As the components, while her volumes have held study, there is potential for a slowdown in volumes in the fourth quarter of the industry backlog for new railcars continues to shrink. We will know more allow these volume trends in the coming months. Please turn to Slide 14. As I mentioned earlier, I would like to update you on an important action on Arcosa, progress on our ESG initiatives. As we mentioned last quarter, we have begun the process of ensuring that we have -- in environment, social and governance practices across the organization. We recently completed the first step and as a reality assessment will be identified a set of ESG initiatives that will be integrated into our closest long term strategy. The second step of this process is to start measuring performance in several of these initiatives in order to set a baseline and internal goals. So this is a long-term project, we are committed to. But I'm happy to report that we have started the process and should be able to build forward momentum. We look forward to discussing our progress on these initiatives in the coming quarters.

Please turn to Slide 15. I would like to close with a reminder of the long-term plan for Arcosa, which remains unchanged. To grow our business in Atlantics markets where we can achieve sustainable competitive advantages, to reduce the complexity and cyclicality of the entire portfolio, to improve long-term returns on invested capital and to integrate ESG incentives into our long-term strategy. The second quarter was an excellent example of making progress in each of these areas towards our long-term goal. We're optimistic about a portfolio, market demand and continued operating improvements. Operator, I would like to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. We'll take the first question from Bascome Majors from Susquehanna.

Congratulations on the results here. Can you guys, first of all, kind of directionally breakdown the EBITDA increase to 2019 between how much the acquisitions may have added? And what's more organic based performance you've had this year?

Scott Beasley

Bascome Majors

Antonio Carrillo

Sure. Sure. So we've talked about balanced capital allocation strategy across organic opportunities, acquisitions and return of capital to shareholders. So if you look in the first half of the year, we spent about $40 million on CapEx, the $23 million on acquisitions and for return of capital to shareholders paid $5 million in dividends and repurchased about $11 million since the authorization of the program in December. So I think we'll continue to try to be balanced. We're really excited this quarter to have been able to deploy capital into the growth acquisitions. But we still have $39 million in the share repurchase program and we'll deploy that when it makes sense.

Bascome Majors

Antonio Carrillo

So some of the larger companies are replacing their barges at 20 years, rather than 30 years. So you see the fleet, there is, I think, a very, very good indication that the demand for tank barges is going to be good over the next few years. On the dry cargo side, of course, we know the decline in cold, but also the fleet size and the fleet replacement cycle seems to be a good indicator that there's going to be -- we should expect some additional demand in the future. Also steel prices, I mentioned, should help that demand come through as steel prices are price peaked a few months ago, close to $1,000, now they're close to $700. So there's, I think, good economic factors that should also help drive the demand for barges. On the real component side, let me just continue on the barges, also the dynamics in the fundamentals of the shipping industry in the barge, a race have become better. The river system is becoming more efficient as the water recedes.

So things are looking better. On the component side, I mentioned the battles for the real OEMs have continued to go down. So as those volumes come down, we'll know more in the next few months. Volumes could be for our competitors could be lower. I think the pricing we already are having some impact this year and will see depending on how those volumes look, how pricing look for the following years. But overall, we're happy with the way that ramp up is going on barge -- in our barge group. We've been able to get the people, we launch our first barge. we're really optimistic of how things are going.

Bascome Majors

Antonio Carrillo

So the second half is going to be kind of our entry into the this new market. And it's counterintuitive because we going into 2020 and strong 2019 to strong 2020 in terms of orders the wind industry is going to a record amount in 2020. And I'm lowering my forecast for margins. And that's the reason we launched our antidumping case a few weeks ago against several countries, Canada, Vietnam, Korea, because we believe in first trade, but we believe in fair competition and that's why, I think, a lot of the margins in the future will depend on not only the demand factor, which seems to be better, if you look at all the forecast in the wind industry they were getting better. But we also need to have a fair competition from the supplier side. So that's one of the things that we are going to be watching how the IBC and the Commerce Department response to our antidumping case.

Bascome Majors

Scott Beasley

This is Scott. Yes. It's still roughly even, depends a bit on the quarter, but still about the same size.

And our next question come from Ian Zaffino with Oppenheimer.

Great quarter. Question with on the barge side with the pricing, with the actual real pricing time that you're seeing over material costs?

Scott Beasley

Sure. This is Scott. So we don't disclose direct gross margin. I'd say if you look at the history of the barge business, peak cycle EBITDA margins were roughly in the 20% range if you look at the bottom of the cycle, the past few years, there were kind of high single-digits, 5% to 7%. So we would expect to see in the third or fourth quarter and then into next year, EBITDA margins come off of that bottom backup towards higher margins, still not at the peak. And your peak margins occurred when the business was doing probably $650 million of revenue with all the plants very full. We're not even back close to a peak type level. So you're talking about coming off the lower margins headed towards higher one but still not there.

Ian Zaffino

Antonio Carrillo

Ian, this is Antonio. I think it's a combination of two things. Like every customer it's -- it makes the numbers on the combination is more the rates and the cost of the barge and make a decent return underinvestment. If you look at the rates, they have been very, very low, and they've been coming up. So it's a combination of cost of the barge and the rates. And that's why I said, I think the fundamentals are moving in the right direction, both of them, and it will depend also on type of commodity they are moving. I will tell you that the steel price, where it is right now, it's -- I would consider a good level steel pricing if you look at history for plate. So -- and we've seen inquiries pickup in the dry side. If you look at the amount of barges, they need to be replaced and we had a number of barges. If you just make the numbers under production just our closest to production for the last 20 years, we produced probably an average 400 barges a year. Over the last 3 years, we haven't produced a 100. So also, it's -- this year we're producing very few barges. So I think there is a good case for both sides. On one said, fundamentally embedded, on the other side, at some point, someone is to replace the barges.

Ian Zaffino

Scott Beasley

So we combine that with our legacy businesses. I'd say we said, ACG performed roughly in line with our expectations minus a delta for weather. So if you look kind of historical $32 million of EBITDA that they did when we bought them, roughly in line with that by quarter, minus the weather.

Our next question will come from Brent Thielman with D.A. Davidson.

Great quarter. On the energy business, I wanted to ask about the pickup and kind of great hardening, fire restoration activity, I guess. Whether or not that's driving a pickup in pricing in that business. Are you seeing more [indiscernible] bid margins, I guess. Are you factoring in some offset to the issues in the wind business from that?

Antonio Carrillo

Yes. Brent, this is Antonio. And as I said in the second quarter -- the second half were the headwinds we see are really on the wind tower side. If you look at the numbers and the results for transmission business, they're doing really well. As Scott mentioned in his remarks, they're exceeding our expectations for margin improvement that we have last year. Last year, this was a business that was severely underperforming our competitors and not it's doing much better. We are seeing some increased in the grade, both from our traditional customers, but also from the bid market, which is, where we have not been playing. So if you look at one of the issues we had in the past, we were basically concentrated on our traditional customers, and we were not playing in the market, and we were kind of fall. As we've increased our throughput, we become more active new customers and become more active in the big market and we see opportunities, as I mentioned, going to expand her private time. So I think it's a combination of a good market, and the dynamics of the lean implementation we are doing and the team that we put together, that's doing a great job.

Brent Thielman

Antonio Carrillo

Yes. So overall I think we showed the view of other participants that the residential market barely continues to be strong, the nonresidential continues to be, particularly, strong. We have a disadvantage that we are more concentrated in certain markets, and we will probably hide and seek in terms of weather because we have so much of our assets here in Texas and Oklahoma. But at the same time, we are also fortunate that we're in a strong market as the Texas market continues to see strength. We both in terms of public and private spending, but also we have a great position here, and as I said in my remarks, as soon as the dry weather came back we continue to see strong volumes. On the specialty side, we're really happy to what we're seeing in the ACG. And Scott mentioned, we have weather impacts, yes, but that was from our traditional aggregates of the business. But also there is some, on the specialty products, we have some plasters and some specialty things coming from our gypsum plants that have to done extremely well. We're expanding capacity in ACG, and we're doing quite -- CapEx going on into ACG going forward, both in our Western facilities and also in Oklahoma to expand because we are running at capacity somewhere plants. Probably only side some volatility in the energy sector, we have some exposure to the permian and to the Oklahoma basin in terms of energy and little more volatile. But for the rest, we see strength in all of our markets.

Brent Thielman

Antonio Carrillo

Yes. So we see -- we have quite a bit of smaller transactions coming in through our pipeline, and we are disciplined about how we approach them. We are looking at it some of them fit better than others, and I have said before, M&A has its own, once you start with it, it takes the life of its own, each one of the transactions. It's unique. But we are also looking at some larger transactions. We've looked at some in the last 2 quarters. We've been disciplined of our pricing. We are not going to be paying absurd multiples. If you remember one of our long-term strategies to increase a return on invested capital. So it's a balance of what's available and what we can buy. We do believe that because of our size, we can still access some of the smaller acquisitions that move our needle. But there is some potential out acquisitions with more specifically, in the -- Specialty Materials side.

Just to finish up, I also mentioned opportunities on the energy side on expanding our product line, so that's another area we are looking. Those are the 2 big focus areas, construction and the transmission expanding our product line.

Our next question will come from Stefanos Crist with CJS Securities.

Congrats on the quarter. I want to focus on the third barge plant opening up last week. Do you have a timeline or expectations for one that should be margin accretive to the second?

Antonio Carrillo

Yes. So we've [indiscernible] first large, last Thursday. There's two barges behind it. We expect it to start becoming accretive probably in the fourth quarter.

Stefanos Crist

Antonio Carrillo

Sure. So capacity for barge fabrication, as you know, one of the big competitors shut down last year. So that's why it was important to have this capacity available to be able to show the customers. Capacity for building barges is driven by 2 things, of course, the facilities, but also labor. And I think our capacity, at the moment, we're open, we have the third facility open. We still have capacity and we've been able to hire people. Labor has not been a big issue for us. We've been able to hire the people we need. So we have, I would say, as Scott mentioned, we're focusing right now, mainly on tank barges, that's what we are building a few hopper barges. But there is still significant amount of capacity that we could increase, if needed. What's nice about our position at the moment, based on the mix we have is that each one of the 3 facilities we have is being set up to fabricate the barges that they are very good at making. So we won't be able to -- we won't have to be making different types of boards in each facility. So the setup is nice and the capacity can be expanded relatively easy.

Stefanos Crist

Scott Beasley

Sure, Stefanos. This is Scott. So we generated about $75 million of working capital in the first quarter, and then used a portion of that, about $50 million in the second quarter, particularly in the barge businesses, we ramped up and build inventory in the third plant. So we've said, we expect to use a portion of that working capital and end up kind of roughly working capital neutral for the year. So you take kind of working capital neutral, and our EBITDA, we talked about our CapEx and our cash taxes. We should have a very healthy free cash flow for the full year and that includes the second half.

Our next question will come from Blake Hirschman with Stephens.

I'm not sure some of these may have already been asked, so I'll go ahead and apologize ahead of time, but on the barges please, think the previous expectation was that the revenue there would ramp sequentially throughout the year with a more impactful move kind of from 2Q to 3Q versus what was expected at least at the time from 1Q to 2Q. Is that still a fair way to count your outlook?

Antonio Carrillo

Correctly. The revenue ramp more significantly from 2 or 3 because now we have the third plant opening, should ramp a bit from 3 to 4, but the bigger step will be 2 to 3. Margin, though, as we said, the third plant will still be kind of EBITDA neutral and Q3 won't be as accretive until Q4. So you may see a bigger margin bump in Q4.

Blake James

Antonio Carrillo

Yes. If you look historically, the way the orders are, they're normally choppy. So it's -- and we had an incredibly high number of orders in the first quarter. And these things, these barges, especially, the tank barges are a complicated piece of equipment. So there are negotiations, and there's design issues. And so it takes time, every order takes time to be processed through. I also mentioned that river system will have been very complex during this last two quarters, in terms of flooding, et cetera, so customers we're focused on just running the business. I mentioned since the close of the second quarter, we've seen activity as the pickup in terms of bidding. When you sit down with our sales team, I think they are pretty confident with what they are seeing in the market in terms of orders out there and the inquiry. So I would say it's a normal market. And we still have $160 million in place for a backlog for 2020. So about half of our backlog is to be delivered in 2020.

Blake James

Got it. Make sense. And last one for me. Just a quick clarification on the back half margin headwind commentary. I think you said it was 200 to 300 pips or so. Part A being, is that year-over-year? Or is that a headwind first half versus second half? And Part B, being with that across the whole energy segment? Or was that specific to like wind towers or one of the pieces with them?

Scott Beasley

Sure. This is Scott, Blake. The 200 to 300 basis points is really of the normalized first half. So we had the bad debt recovery in the first half that made it a little higher that it would've been otherwise. As we said, it's kind of 200 to 300 of the normalization. That's still a good improvement from last year's full year average. If you remember, last year EBITDA margin in the segment was about 10%. And so even with the headwind of lower pricing and efficiencies in the second half we still expect the second half to be better than last year's average. Your second question about where is that headwind coming from? It is primarily the wind towers. The other businesses seem strong, the market are strong. Our operational improvement initiatives are going well. So the primary headwind should be and wind tariffs, although, still say it's a good improvement from last year.

Our next question will come from Justin Bergner with G. Research.

Very nice quarter. A couple of questions here. First off, for the energy margins, I guess, coming out of first quarter, you said that you expected them to be modestly better than the 10% from last year in the second quarter to fourth quarter. Obviously, you did something on the order of 15% in the second quarter and are guiding something in the 12% to 13% range for the second half. So I was wondering if all of the strength was being driven by this bid activity, I guess, it seems like kind of more of a spot market for you? Or if there are other factors as well that are contributing to that step up?

Antonio Carrillo

I think it's the [indiscernible] this call and everything, is -- they're sure to talk about things we're doing, but it's a combination, I would say, a four things. So let me start with wind towers. Wind towers, even though the market environment is uncertain and we have inputs, et cetera, all those things I already mentioned, the team is doing an incredible job, and they have a very matured lean system, but they've been just simply outstanding in the way they have been performing. Everyone in our plants is doing an incredible job in throughput, in cost reductions, in running their business and that's why I'm very certain that in normal conditions, we can go head-to-head with any company in the world and be the best-in-class in wind tower. So very happy with what's going on there. On the transmission side, I mentioned already there is throughput increasing, and that's allowing us to penetrate markets we were not playing.

Actually, at it's a combination of volume and new markets. And then we have two businesses. We don't talk much about, which is the [indiscernible] business, both in the U.S. and Mexico. I think part of the margins are coming from almost turnaround type businesses as our Mexico business was losing money last year. It's making money this year, and every quarter is looking better. They are doing a great job. They are cutting costs. They are increasing their production. They are focusing on their market. And the tank business in the U.S. is also healthy and they're doing a very nice job. So I would say the four businesses step we have in this segment are doing really well. The margin headwind we see in the second half is really coming from the wind towers, as I mentioned, because pricing and some of the learning curve will go, go through as we build towers for three customers.

Justin Bergner

Antonio Carrillo

We've been -- with the gradually rising prices as we have seen demand going up. So we started since early in the year, and we've been little by little gaining momentum on that. On the tank barges, that I mentioned, they're being replaced shorter times. in Some of the larger companies, we have been dealing with, barges are very different than rail or some other pro tanks, let's say, where you keep oil. When you have oil being our oil or other chemicals being moved through the river, if there's a spill or something, there's a bigger environmental impact. And we are seeing, from some of our customers, a significant focus on safety and improvements being made on the barges side to increase safety, increase the amount of safety features to avoid leakage et cetera. And I think that's one of the drivers that's happening in the tank barge. when you see the river system like you saw it in the first half, with all the flooding and you see some of the videos of the barge, sometimes it's getting lose, et cetera, you need a very, very robust safety -- save barge to handle liquids. So I think that's one of the biggest things happening.

Justin Bergner

Antonio Carrillo

Yes. No really, let's say, with totally that we're getting from our customers.

Justin Bergner

Scott Beasley

Sure. This is Scott. So the second quarter ramp up cost Madisonville, we said were $1.3 million. Those kind of less in over time, even though we're producing revenue there by shaping barges, there's still a lower margin as we're ramping up the learning curve. So that's at the barge facility. On the wind tower margin headwind, we didn't break out the combination of the pricing and any inefficiencies, but said, total would be about 200 to 300 basis points of the margin headwind.

Justin Bergner

Scott Beasley

Crack.

Thank you. Thanks you, everyone, for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

