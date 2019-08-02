Enterprise Product Partners - Strong Yield And Strong Growth

The company has a long history of dividend growth, and I expect that that'll continue going forward. Those who invest today can have long-term cash flow.

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD) is an American multinational natural gas and crude oil company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company is integral to our country's oil and natural gas system, and moves millions of barrels of oil on a daily basis. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong yield and growth potential make it a top-tier long-term investment.

Enterprise Product Partners - News Releases

Enterprise Product Partners Overview

Enterprise Product Partners has an incredibly well distributed asset base, with a number of significant assets, and a market leading position.

Enterprise Product Partners Asset Portfolio - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

The company has 49,200 miles of pipelines along with 260 million barrels of storage capacity. The company also has 26 natural gas processing plants, and 18 export docks. This is a massive portfolio of assets, and the company as a result, is connected to every U.S. major shale basin, every U.S. ethylene cracker, and 90% of refineries east of the Rockies.

On top of this, the company has a number of additional assets under construction. The company has 700 miles as pipelines, 2 natural gas processing trains, and is also working on new export terminals. As can be seen, the company has a market leading position that it is focused on expanding. This will continue to drive stable growing revenues for the company.

Enterprise Product Partners Touching Molecule - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

To paint a better picture of this, it's easier to look at the above graph. It's not uncommon for a molecule to touch Enterprise Product Partners' assets 5-7 times as it moves around the system. Enterprise Product Partners collects a toll every single time that this happens. Put another way, imagine if there was only one road to work that every American had to take and you hit 7 tolls on that road.

Now imagine if every American needed to take that road to survive and maintain their current lifestyles. Now imagine Enterprise Product Partners owned that road and collected a toll. Lastly, imagine if Enterprise Product Partners was growing, yet traded at least than the overall markets. Wouldn't you want to own that company?

Enterprise Product Partners Financial Performance

Enterprise Product Partners' impressive portfolio of assets and market dominance, has resulted in incredibly strong financials.

Enterprise Product Partners DCF - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

The above chart shows the company's financials and how much they've improved since the start of the oil crash. The company has managed to consistently grow its EBITDA, especially in 2018 as new projects came online. The company's 2019 run-rate DCF is expected to reach $6.4 billion, with a 1.7x coverage ratio on the company's impressive dividend of almost 6%.

That is some incredibly impressive DCF for a company with a market cap of just over $55 billion.

Enterprise Product Partners Fees - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

More so, regardless of what happens in the oil markets, this financial strength should continue going forward. The company has 80% of its cash flow as fee-based, and 15% of its cash flow as differential-based. Only 5% of the company's cash flow is commodity price-based. That means even if that all disappears, the company's cash flow will drop by mid-single digits, and it will be able to continue comfortably covering its dividend and growth.

Overall, this shows how impressive the company's financial position is.

Enterprise Product Partners Growth

Enterprise Product Partners plans to use its incredibly strong financial position to continue its growth. It should be able to use this growth to cement its market position and increase its dividends.

Enterprise Product Partners ROIC - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

The company has achieved record leading return on investment capital. U.S. natural gas and oil production are expected to grow by 50% over the next 6 years, and this means that there's plenty of growth opportunity. As a result, the company can pick and choose projects that generate the strongest returns, while at the same time finding billions of projects to invest in.

More so, exports are expected to grow significantly. That means all of this oil will need to be moved from where it's produced to where it's exported. One of Enterprise Product Partners' major projects is the Houston Ship Channel. The area has 26 million barrels of storage, along with 1 million barrels of additional storage being built. It has room for 7 ships, and can load crude at 35 thousand barrels per day.

Enterprise Product Partners has a 30% stake in the U.S. oil exportation, and with new projects such as this, revenue from this segment should grow significantly.

Enterprise Product Partners Investments - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

The above chart shows the company's growth projects. It has an astounding $5 billion worth of projects under construction, of which more than $3 billion is from 2019. The company's ROIC means that these projects will result in hundreds of millions worth of new projects and income. The company will be able to use this to continue to increase its dividend going forward.

Another impressive region of the company's expansion potential is from the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is one of the fastest growing regions of oil production in the world, and Enterprise Product Partners is pushing hard to participate in every aspect of this market. The company anticipates that there are more than $6 billion worth of available capital investments here.

This means additional long-term growth for the company in the 2020s. This means that Enterprise Product Partners has a sustainable path to respectable long-term dividend growth.

Investment Recommendation

Enterprise Product Partners is a company that I recommend investing in and holding for the long-term. The company has a 20 year history of increasing its dividend, and currently, sustainably, has a dividend of almost 6%.

Enterprise Product Partners Yield - Market Realist

The company's yield is pushing 6%. The company's dividend growth rate for the past 5 years has been 5% annually, and it's important to note that this 5 year period includes the oil crash. Someone who invests today, could plausibly, in a decade, have a close to double-digit yield on cost. That means that an investment today can continue to provide sustainable long-term cash flow.

Enterprise Product Partners is a sustainable long-term investment, and I recommend investing in it for the long-term.

Conclusion

Enterprise Product Partners has been punished by investors along with the rest of the oil market. However, the company continues to offer a peer-leading yield, along with significant growth. The company has a 20-year history of dividend growth, along with 5% growth over the past 5 years. That means someone who invests today could build up impressive cash flow for retirement.

The company touches a molecule 5-7 times throughout the process, and has significant cash flow. The company is continuing to spend billions building up its infrastructure, which should lead to continued cash flow growth. I expect the company will continue to raise its dividend even faster given the immense amount of opportunity available to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.