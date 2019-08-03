The Downside In Crude Oil Could Be Limited

The crude oil futures market has been a tale of competing influences over the past few months. Steadily increasing production over recent years from the shale regions of the United States have made the nation the leading producer on the earth. The US was dependent on Middle Eastern oil for decades. When I first began driving in the 1970s, I spent plenty of time sitting on long gas lines and could only fill up on alternative days. While the Middle East is still home to over 50% of the world's crude oil reserves, the days of dependency are over. Technological advances in extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth, and tax and regulatory reforms have changed the dynamics of the energy business in the US. Meanwhile, the members of the international oil cartel together with Russia had to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day to balance the market.

US sanctions on Iran have brought the nation's oil exports to a halt. Retaliatory incidents by the theocracy in Teheran threaten 20% of the world's crude oil requirements that flow through the Straits of Hormuz each day. The bottom line is that the price of crude oil faces bullish and bearish factors that pull the energy commodity in opposite directions these days. With the price of nearby NYMEX futures just below the $56 per barrel level on August 2, I believe that the current environment limits the downside potential in the futures market while the upside remains potentially explosive.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) is a double-leveraged instrument that magnifies the price action in the oil market on the upside. On price dips, UCO could offer market participants an opportunity to enhance their portfolios.

A correction since April

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low at $42.36 per barrel at the end of 2018. However, the price stopped short of falling below the July 2017 low at $42.05 per barrel. Over the first four months of 2019, the price of the energy commodity recovered.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the NYMEX crude oil futures moved steadily higher to a peak at $66.60 per barrel during the week of April 22 when the recovery came to an end. With US production above the 12 million barrel per day level and inventories growing, the price turned lower. Crude oil had taken the elevator to the upside recovering from the late 2018 low over eighteen weeks. The crude oil market has a habit of taking the stairs higher and elevator to the downside. It took less than half the time to fall to the most recent low as the selling took the price to $50.60 in seven weeks.

After a bounce back to just over the $60 per barrel level, the price has traded in a range from $53.59 to $60.94 since late June. On August 1, the price of the energy commodity suffered its most substantial decline in four years, but the price recovered some of the losses on August 2. At $55.75 per barrel on August 2, the price is below the midpoint of the recent trading range.

Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory. The number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market at 2.068 million barrels has been steady throughout 2019. Weekly historical volatility at just under the 40% level is at an elevated level, which reflects the wide weekly trading ranges since May.

Production is steady

Daily US output of crude oil had spent most of this year at over the 12 million barrel per day level, rising to a record of 12.3 million at times in June and July. However, as of the week ending on July 19, production fell to 11.3 million barrels according to the Energy Information Administration. The decline came on the back of Hurricane Barry and bounced back to 12.2 million bpd for the week ending on July 26.

At the same time, OPEC cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day at its late 2018 biannual meeting. In early July, the cartel extended that production quota into 2020. The move by OPEC and record level of US output has kept a bid under the Brent-WTI spread over the past weeks, which was at the $6.43 premium for Brent level as of August 2.

Inventory data has been supportive

As of the week ending on July 19, both the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil inventories fell by over 10 million barrels. This week, the API and EIA reported that stockpiles fell by 6.024 and 8.5 million barrels respectively. The declines were more than analysts had expected.

Meanwhile, the July 26 decline in stocks was the seventh consecutive week of lower oil inventories from both the API and EIA. The data has provided some degree of support for the price of the energy commodity over the recent weeks.

Declining US inventories and a continuation of OPEC production cuts are not bearish for the price of crude oil.

Iran is not going away anytime soon

Since US President Donald Trump walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran, the tension between Washington and Teheran has increased. As the US tightened the economic noose around the necks of the leadership of Iran with sanctions and canceled exemptions for nations purchasing Iranian oil, the theocracy lashed out. Iran has attacked and even hijacked tankers near the Straits of Hormuz. The US and Iran each downed each other's drones. Missiles fired by Iranian-backed insurgents in Yemen have found their way into Saudi sovereign territory.

While the US has said it is prepared to renegotiate a deal with Iran, the likelihood of a summit is low. Since 1979 when the Islamic revolution deposed the Shah, chants of "death to America" and "death to Israel" have been the norm. In the aftermath of the 2015 deal with the Obama administration, Iran never stopped calling the US "the Great Satan." The animosity between the US and Iran runs so deep that any new deal seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, the rising tensions in the Middle East continue to threaten crude oil production, refining, and logistical routes in the region. Last year, Iran said that if sanctions prevent them from selling its crude oil to consumers around the world, they will make sure that other oil exporters in the area cannot sell their petroleum. As long as supply concerns remain at an elevated level in the Middle East, it will limit the downside potential for the price of crude oil.

UCO on dips to turbocharge short-term long positions

I believe that any periods of price weakness over the coming weeks will provide buying opportunities to nimble traders and investors with their fingers on the pulse of the oil market. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product is a tool that offers market participants around twice the percentage move on the upside in the price of the active month crude oil futures market on a short-term basis.

The fund summary for UCO states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil.

The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO creates its double-leverage using swap transactions with some of the leading financial institutions that trade crude oil. The product has net assets of $385.84 million and trades an average of over 3.6 million shares each day. UCO charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. The product is a liquid alternative for those who do not venture into the volatile crude oil futures market.

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rose from $54.85 on July 18 to its most recent high at $58.82 on July 31, a rise of 7.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO rose from $17.12 to $19.67 or 14.9% as it delivered a double percentage move compared to the futures market. Leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. Products like UCO will lose value over time if the market remains static or moves lower. Therefore, UCO is only appropriate for short-term forays into the oil market on the long side. I would not hold UCO or its bearish counterpart SCO for periods of longer than 2-3 weeks.

There is lots of evidence telling us that a variety of factors will limit the downside potential for the price of crude oil. I am a buyer of the energy commodity on dips and will look to take profits using at least a 1:1.5 risk-reward ratio on trades.

