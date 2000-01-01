In 1994, I was in charge of the precious metals business at one of the leading precious metals trading businesses in the world. I decided that the price of silver at below $5 per ounce was too low. Together with three other traders at the firm, we structured one of the largest long silver positions in modern history. While the Hunt Brothers attempted to corner the silver market with around 200 million ounces in the late 1970s and 1980, our long position was more substantial. We had no intent to corner or squeeze the silver market; we just believed that the shareholders of the company would benefit from an investment in an asset that would rise in value. After all, managements job in a capitalist society is the maximize the return to those who own a company's stock. The last I checked, the US is still a capitalist country, although that could be questionable after the 2020 election.

As we prepared to get senior management's approval for our idea to buy a mountain of silver and invest one billion dollars of the firm's capital in the precious metal, I came across a book that came out in 1993. James U. Blanchard III wrote Silver Bonanza, and Simon & Schuster published the text. The argument for a higher silver price was compelling, and we bought a case of the books to give to board members. Since he was on the board at the time, Warren Buffett received a copy.

The book came out at a time when the price of silver was one-third the current price. After trading to a new high for 2019 over recent weeks, silver could be preparing for another bullish bonanza from its current price at $16.25 per ounce.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (NYSEARCA:SILJ) holds shares in a diversified portfolio of junior mining companies that explore for and produce silver. Mining companies typically outperform the price of a commodity on a percentage basis when the price of the underlying asset rises. If silver is heading higher, we could be on the verge of a double or triple bonanza in many of the junior mining shares.

Silver made a new high for 2019

From July 2016 through July 2019, the price of silver did nothing but make lower highs and higher lower lows. After reaching a bottom at $13.86 last November, the price recovered to $16.20 at the start of 2019. A move to a higher low at $14.245 in late May led to the rally that broke the bearish price pattern that had been in place since 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, silver broke the pattern of lower highs when it rose above the $16.20 level during the week of July 15 to a new peak for the year. On Friday, August 2, nearby silver futures were trading at the $16.25 per ounce level. While the price momentum and relative strength metrics have risen into overbought territory, both still display an upward trajectory. Open interest has been growing with the price. An increase in the total number of open long and short positions in the silver market, while the price is moving to the upside, tends to be a technical validation of a bullish price trend in a futures market. Weekly historical volatility at 18.59% has increased from just over 6% in early May but remains at a normal level in the silver market as it has not experienced any significant price spikes, yet.

The precious metal has a long way to go to catch gold - a bonanza from a risk/reward perspective

The price of gold was trading at the $1442.60 level on the nearby COMEX futures contract on August 2. Gold broke out to the upside above its level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 in June. At $65.10 or 4.7% above the July 2016 high, gold has dramatically outperformed the price of silver. At $16.25 per ounce, silver remains $4.845 below its July 2016 high at $21.095. If silver is on the road to challenge the July 2016 peak the market could have at least 29.8% upside to catchup with the yellow metal.

From a risk-reward perspective, the upside could turn out to be even more dramatic. The long-term average of the silver-gold ratio is around the 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value level. On August 2, the relationship stood at just under 89:1. A return to the historical average at 55:1 would put the price of silver at over $26 per ounce with gold at $1442.60. Since the chances of a silver bonanza on the upside could rely on a continuation of higher prices in gold, a return to the norm in the ratio would likely put the price of silver at even a higher level. Therefore, the current bullish tone in the precious metal sector makes the risk-reward profile of silver highly attractive at $16.25 per ounce.

Silver moved in 1979/1980 and 2011 - each rally ended in disappointment

Since 1979/1980 and 2008 through 2011, each attempt at a significant rally in the silver market failed. However, these days gold looks like it could be on a path to challenge its 2011 peak at $1920.70 as it appreciates in all currencies. The long-term chart in the silver futures market looks like the stars could be lining up for the precious metal.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, silver open interest is at close to an all-time peak with the price displaying strength. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, has crossed to the upside in oversold territory. At the same time, relative strength at 47.7 is in a neutral condition. Finally, at 10.6%, quarterly historical volatility is at the lowest level since the early 2000s when the rally that took silver to just under $50 per ounce in 2011 was getting underway.

If silver is entering into a long-term bullish price pattern, the road higher is likely to be filled with lots of bumps, twists, and turns. However, the long-term technical picture is supportive of higher prices from the current level.

If silver is going to move, miners should do better on a percentage basis

Most silver output each year comes as a byproduct of other metal and ore production. Gold, copper, lead, zinc, and other metal producers sell silver as an afterthought as their main business is the output of the primary metals. Meanwhile, primary producers of silver stand to benefit from a bull market in silver, and they provide what amounts to a leveraged position compared to the silver futures price. Mining stocks often outperform the price action in silver on a percentage basis during bull markets and underperform when the price of silver drops.

In the world of silver, the most leverage often comes from the most speculative producers who explore for and produce the metal. Owning shares of a silver producer involves more than just the price risk of the precious metal. Investors that purchase shares in the companies in the business of extracting silver from the crust of the earth assume both management and specific property or mine risks. One way to temper that risk is to hold a diversified portfolio of companies that mine for silver.

SILJ holds shares in speculative mining companies that could act as silver on steroids

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product holds the shares of the leading smaller cap silver producing companies. The most recent tops holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has a market cap of $58.73 million, trades an average of 215,920 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. Since May, SILJ has outperformed the price action in the silver futures market. Active month September COMEX silver futures have increased from $14.35 on May 28 to the most recent high at $16.685 on July 25, a rise of 16.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ moved from a low at $6.77 to $10.32 per share or 52.4%. If silver turns lower, the junior mining ETF product is likely to perform much worse than the precious metal on the downside on a percentage basis. However, the leveraged position of the junior miners means that if silver is going to blast off to the upside, we could see a silver bonanza on SILJ product.

I continue to favor the upside in the silver market as the precious metal has lots of catching up to do compared to the price action in the gold market.