Volatility In The Stock Market Is The Norm

So many issues on the horizon - the VIX and VIXY on dips to capture the speed bumps and corrections.

The rate cut by the Fed on July 31 was not bearish for the stock market, but the prices of equities moved lower in the aftermath of the FOMC meeting. After the central bank signaled that rates would be heading lower in 2019 at its June meeting, some market participants believed that rates would move lower by 50 basis points on July 31. Therefore, the one-quarter of one percent move disappointed many, and the kneejerk reaction was to sell equities. The DJIA fell by 333.75 points on the final day of July as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell by 1.09% and 1.109% respectively on the session. On the same day, the dollar index rose to a new high over the May peak at 98.26. The moves in stocks and the dollar index were a classic example of buying the rumor and selling the fact. The equity and currency markets moved in counter-intuitive directions considering the Fed made an accommodative shift on monetary policy.

I have been writing that I favor long positions in the VIX and VIX-related products like the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) when the stock market is trading at or near the recent highs. Since last October, marginal new peaks in the leading equity indices have been an opportunity to profit from positioning for higher levels of volatility.

The Fed provides support for equities to some extent - trade issues do the opposite

Lower interest rates should be good for the stock market, but the reaction to the 25-basis point cut and the end of quantitative tightening in the US was a disappointment. Stocks sunk in the aftermath of Chairman Powell's press conference where he attempted to walk a fine line between a shift to a dovish approach to monetary policy and the most recent robust data on the economy. The press conference turned out to be a bust as stocks sunk when the Chairman warned that the mid-cycle rate cut did not preclude further rate hikes in the future.

While stocks settled and rallied on August 1 early in the session, news that President Trump slapped another 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese exports to the US revealed the market's sensitivity to the ongoing trade dispute. Moreover, it told us that the Fed did not go far enough on July 31 to address uncertainty over trade. Lower rates are inherently bullish for stocks, but the US does not exist in a vacuum. The bottom line is that interest rates continue to fall around the world, and the US central bank is not keeping pace.

Stocks stalled near the highs

Since early 2018, new highs in the stock market has triggered corrections.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows in early 2018 a move to a new peak at 2878.50 led to a decline of over 12% by February. In early October 2018, the E-Mini rose to a higher high at 2,944.75 that triggered the selling that took it to a low at 2316.75 in December, a decline of over 21%. During the week of April 29, a marginal new peak at 2961.25 led to the selling that took the E-Mini to 2728.75 during the week of June 3, a drop of 7.9%. The most recent high came during the week of July 22 at 3029.50, and as of August 2, it was trading at under the 2930 level. Stocks have taken the stairs higher and the elevator lower. The recovery rallies have occurred over extended periods, but the corrections tend to hit the market like a ton of bricks.

We are coming up to the time of the year when stocks historically correct

We are coming into the time of the year when the stock market tends to run into selling. The great crash in 1929 began on October 24 of that year. According to the Stock Trader's Almanac, on average, September is the month when the stock market's three leading indexes turn in the worst performance. In 1987, Black Monday was on October 19 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 22.6% in a single day.

In 2008, Lehman Brothers collapsed on September 15. We are coming into a time of the year when corrective moves in the stock market tend to be the norm, rather than the exception.

A repeat of 2018?

The stock market fell like a stone from early October 2018 through the end of the year. In hindsight, a combination of a hawkish Fed that increased the Fed Funds rate four times by a total of one percent last year, and the trade dispute between the US and China created a toxic bearish cocktail for the stock market. At the beginning of August 2019, both of those issues remain reasons that increase the potential for rising volatility over the coming weeks and into the fall season.

The Fed disappointed markets when they only cut rates by 25 basis points on July 31. The end of quantitative tightening did not make up for the market's disappointment. Moreover, Chairman Powell's comments provided little solace to stocks, which fell as he spoke and answered questions. One of the primary reasons for the rate cut was the ongoing trade dispute and uncertainty created by the Chinese and European economies. The news that the Trump administration is upping the ante on trade with new 10% tariffs on September 1 ignited selling on August 1 and continued Friday. At the same time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the world that the UK will exit the EU by October 29 with or without a deal. Finally, with the 2020 Presidential election in the US coming closer each day, political uncertainty in the United States is likely to rise as the contest could be the most contentious in history.

The stage is set for a significant correction in the stock market from the most recent high. A 50-basis point rate cut on July 31 may not have prevented the selling on the news of new tariffs on the Chinese. It currently feels like we could see a repeat of the magnitude of stock market volatility that gripped the leading indices during the final three months of 2018.

So many issues on the horizon - the VIX and VIXY on dips to capture the speed bumps and corrections

For those who follow my many articles, I have advocated buying the VIX and VIX-related instruments on dips.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the VIX fell to a low at 11.69 on July 25 and was trading at over the 18.95 level on August 2. The bottom line is that each move under the 12 level in 2019 has led to gains in the volatility index and VIX related products.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF holds VIX futures contracts. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VIXY has net assets of $240.43 million and trades an average of over two million shares each day. VIXY charges an expense ratio of 0.87%.

Source: Barchart

Around the time the VIX dropped to a low 11.69, VIXY traded to a low at $17.60. The rise in the volatility index took the VIXY product to a high at $21.94 on August 2.

VIXY is a short-term trading instrument that moves higher and lower with the VIX index. I continue to favor buying VIXY on price weakness. Trade, Brexit, and the US election are all factors that could cause significant price variance in the stock market. We are coming into a time of the year where volatility is the norm rather than the exception.

The most recent news on new tariffs on China could be the reason for another rate cut sooner, rather than later. Fasten your seatbelts; all signs point wild market conditions over the coming weeks and months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.