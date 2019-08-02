AES Corporation: This 3.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Trading At A Discount To Its Peers

AES’ debt level remains elevated but it shares are trading at a discount to its peers.

Investment Thesis

AES Corporation (AES) delivered an unimpressive quarter with modest decline in its revenue. Looking forward, the company has a rich development pipeline that should increase its power generation capacity significantly. Its cost-saving initiative should also help lift its bottom line. However, the company still has a leveraged balance sheet. The company currently pays a 3.1%-yielding dividend. AES is currently trading at a significantly discount to its peers. We think it shares could trend higher if it can execute its plan to grow its portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

AES reported unimpressive Q1 2019 earnings. The company saw its revenue declined by 3% year over year to $2.7 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, its EPS remained flat year over year. The gains in its operations were offset primarily by the sale of some of its non-core assets.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Looking forward, we have a positive view on AES for the following reasons:

A backlog of projects totaling over 6 GW of power capacity

AES has a backlog of projects that has the potential to add 6.2GW of capacity to its portfolio. These projects should reach commercial operations date before 2022. Once completed, these power projects should increase its total capacity (currently about 31.8 GW) by nearly 20%. This should be a significant growth driver to its top and bottom lines in the next few years. Perhaps, it will be able to boost AES' revenue by 6% annually in the next few years.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Recently signed PPAs are long-term contracts

We like the fact that AES has signed several long-term power purchase agreements in 2019. As can be seen from the table below, its PPAs signed in Q1 2019 (494MW of capacity in total) have long contract length of 15 ~ 25 years. Most of these power projects will reach COD between 2020 and 2022. These newly signed PPAs should increase its average PPA length and provide better revenue visibility.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth in emerging markets should be enormous

About 46% of AES' renewable power plants under construction (see pie chart below) are located in South America, and Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean ("MCAC"). We like AES' exposure to these markets as these markets have much higher economic and population growth rate than the U.S. Emerging markets such as Mexico and South America has a population growth rate of about 1.3% and 1% per year respectively. This is much higher than the average growth rate of 0.7% in the U.S. Therefore, we expect AES' power generation business to benefit from this favorable demographic trend in these emerging markets.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Cost-saving initiative will result in $100 million in savings

AES' management has a cost-saving initiative that should help to reduce its targeted expenses by about 5%. The company plans to utilize artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance and to reduce outages. In addition, management is also implementing process automation to reduce administrative and support function costs. This should result in about $100 million in savings (or about $0.15 per share).

We are still concerned about its balance sheet

Since AES announced its goal to achieve investment grade credit rating in Q3 2016, the company has reduced its parent debt by $1.3 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, its parent debt has been reduced from $4.99 billion in Q3 2016 to $3.69 billion in Q4 2018. In this time period, its leverage has also been reduced from 4.9x to 3.95x.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Thanks to AES' backlog of projects, and its cost-saving initiative, the company should be able to deliver high single-digit free cash flow growth rates in the next few years. This should help it reduce its debt. Despite its much-improved balance sheet, we are still concerned about its elevated debt load. Its total long-term debt at the end of Q1 2019 is $18.4 billion. Its EBITDA to long-term debt ratio of 5.4x (based on trailing 12-month EBITDA) is still high. Its interest coverage ratio is only 3.3x.

Valuation Analysis

AES is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12.86x. This is significantly below its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, CMS Energy (CMS) trades at a ratio of nearly 23.5x and Alliant Energy (LNT) trades at a ratio of 22.1x. We understand that AES should be trading at a lower valuation due to its inferior balance sheet. However, we think the gap is too wide especially because the company has a rich development pipeline. We believe AES should trade at least 2~3 multiples above its current P/E ratio of 12.86x.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.1%-yielding dividend

AES currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.1365 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.1%. The company has consistently increased its dividend every year in the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

AES faces several risks:

(1) Rising interest rate may increase interest expenses as the company's debt level is elevated.

(2) Rates of its future PPAs may not be as favorable.

(3) Foreign exchange rates can have an impact on its earnings as many of its assets are located overseas.

(4) Since AES has natural gas fired power plants, its EBITDA generated from these plants also depends on natural gas prices. A significant increase in natural gas prices (e.g. a harsh cold winter) may result in higher expenses. This will result in lower EBITDAs.

(5) Hydrology do change every year, and this may impact its power generation.

(6) Rising construction costs may result in higher costs for its development projects.

Investor Takeaway

We are still not comfortable about AES' balance sheet despite AES and its strong growth outlook. However, we recognized that it is trading at a significant discount to its peers. If the company can continue to deliver its target, its share price could trend higher from the current level. Therefore, we think its share price is attractive at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.