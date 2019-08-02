NVR: Waiting For An Entry

I have been looking forward to the earnings release of NVR Inc. (NVR). This Virginia-based homebuilder is one of the biggest players in the US and one of the few companies that does not release an earnings call or an earnings presentation. Nonetheless, I review this company because the margins are sky-high thanks to an option-based homebuilding approach and high share repurchases. Adding to that, I was looking to get some information about how this company is doing in the current environment of slowing housing sentiment. As it turns out, NVR did exceptionally well and continues to be a go-to stock for homebuilding bulls.

Source: NVR Inc.

Homebuilding Struggles

Before I start discussing NVR's second quarter results, I think it is appropriate to start by looking at the bigger picture. The number one problem homebuilders are facing has been, and still is, the downtrend of leading homebuilding indicators like the NAHB housing market index which measures single-family housing sentiment. This index has been down since the start of 2018 and has dragged down building permits as well. Most recent data shows that building permits are down 6.6% in June which is one of the worst growth rates of the current down cycle. Meanwhile, NAHB housing market sentiment is down 4.4% in July and has been down for 8 straight months.

That said, the homebuilding ETF (ITB) is up 27% year-to-date as homebuilding stocks recovered from crashing way harder than was justified in 2018. Unfortunately, stocks started running into resistance as I discussed in my June homebuilding article. Year-on-year returns are more than likely pricing in way more building permits growth than we are going to get (best case) on the mid term.

So, what about NVR?

What It Means For NVR

With regard to NVR, the news I just discussed indicates that new orders should feel a lot of pressure. Domestic building permits as you can see in the graph(s) above indicate that homebuilders, in general, are likely to report negative new orders growth.

The good news is that NVR did not disappoint. The company reported new orders growth of 6% to 5,239 units in the second quarter. The average sales price of new orders declined by 5% to $358,600 compared to Q2 of 2018. The price decline is a result of a shift to smaller, lower priced homes and a shift to markets with lower average prices. This trend has started to accelerate over the past years as unaffordable housing is pushing potential customers into more affordable regions. This is benefitting homebuilders who are in the lower price segment like D.R. Horton (DHI) or buyers that are operating in the new 'go-to' areas as well.

Total homebuilding revenues were unchanged at $1.76 billion. Gross profit margin in the second quarter declined to 18.9% compared to 19.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Mortgage banking closed loan production in Q2 of 2019 of slightly more than $1.23 billion which is a 1% year-on-year increase. Income before tax from mortgage banking increased by 37% to $25.1 million as an increase in secondary marketing gains and loan sales timing positively benefited the company's mortgage results.

Moreover, the company's basic shares outstanding declined from 3.64 million to 3.61 million. This 0.6% decline in another low as you can see below.

As a result, NVR was once again able to not only show strong bottom line growth but also to report better than expected earnings once again. Adjusted EPS came in at $53.09 which is 8% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and significantly above consensus expectations of $45.15.

Source: Estimize

Also, let me show how the company's margins compare to some of its major stock listed competitors. No stock listed homebuilder has higher operating margins and NVR has only a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30 which shows the company's financial stability.

Source: FINVIZ

So, what about the stock price? First of all, the stock is up more than 40% year-to-date. This outperformance is justified given the company's higher margins, low debt levels, and ability to still grow new orders in this environment. Nonetheless, the stock is running into resistance just like the homebuilding ETF. I am afraid that this stock is running into a lot of uncertainty as high 2019 returns are meeting increasing homebuilding weakness. The rally started as a relief rally as rates were falling and homebuilders were punished way too much at the end of 2018, but at this point, we are not dealing with undervalued stocks nor are we seeing a rally based on fundamentals.

Source: FINVIZ

As a mid-term trader, I am waiting for a pullback and signs of a housing recovery. At this point, we have neither, which means I am staying away from this stock a bit longer. And even if you disagree with me from a macro standpoint and want to buy a homebuilder right now, I highly advise you to buy this one. It just does not get any better than NVR. The company has the ability to turn even slow housing growth into higher earnings growth than its peers thanks to share buybacks and higher margins. This stock will continue to be the go-to stock for the foreseeable future as I do not expect that competitors will quickly reach the profitability levels of NVR. The only problem NVR has is that the general housing market is turning into a burden that prevents quick mid-term capital gains. The environment is tough and the risk/reward is not very interesting at this point. Buy this one during the next correction.

