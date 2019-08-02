GameStop Faces Accelerating Decline In Preowned Sales

If the current trend in pre-owned cannot be stabilized in fiscal 2020, look for losses, which will be reverse diluted by share repurchases, to mount.

In addition to pressure from the withdrawal of trade credit subsidy, technical factors are also stressing the secondary categories.

As the $750 million trade credit subsidy is withdrawn, GameStop's market share for new games, digital downloads, hardware, accessories, and collectibles is pressured.

This month's announcement of a partnership with R/GA to re-engineer the retail experience should be viewed with skepticism in light of mixed results garnered from past efforts at diversification.

As the shift to digital has played out, GameStop has faced accelerating declines in the core pre-owned business (see charts below).

GameStop's (GME) primary profit center, their buy-sell-trade program, remains at odds with the principal game publishers' moves to digital delivery. Activision (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) increasingly sell direct to consumers and embrace a piecemeal content model. Declines in GameStop's large, highest margin preowned category continue to accelerate (see charts below). Coupled with flattening growth in its smaller, lower margin adjacencies, the pre-owned declines will drive fiscal 2020 earnings negative.

Efforts to staunch the coming losses, such as this month's announcement of a partnership with R/GA to re-engineer the retail experience, should be viewed with skepticism in light of mixed results garnered from past efforts at diversification or focus switch. Despite possible upside from share repurchases, GameStop shares will remain a value trap until sales of pre-owned games stabilize and the company demonstrates a viable plan for profitability in out years.

Pre-Owned Sales - YOY Change Quarterly

Q2 '17 Q3 '17 Q4 '17 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 -7.5% -2.4% -4.6% -5.8% -9.9% -13.4% -21.3% -20.3%

Pre-Owned Sales Trends - Yearly

Pre-Owned Sales Total Sales Percent of Sales Pre-Owned Change YOY 2017 $2150 $8547 25% -4.6% 2018 $1866 $8285 23% -13.2%

Pre-Owned Gross Profit Trends - Yearly

Pre-Owned Gross Profit Total Gross Profit Percent of Total Gross Profit Pre-Owned GP Change YOY 2017 $977 $2485 39% -6.4% 2018 $810 $2308 35% -17.1%

(In millions, except %'s, continuing operations only)

Sources: Author compiled from Events and Presentations and GME Earnings

Paradigm Shift

Consider the following from my GameStop coverage here at Seeking Alpha in April of 2017:

Everyone has intuitively known for some time that digital was going to ruin GameStop's core business. Now we better known exactly how it will play out. One can predict that declines in preowned game business likely exceed company guidance in 2017. This year these losses will likely be offset dollar for dollar by better than guided hardware sales and continued growth in collectibles and tech/mobile locations. However, one can predict that accelerating declines in physical software sales continue in out years as digital platforms take share quickly. At the same time, growth drivers are flattening. Hardware sales growth will abate following a crest of Switch and Scorpio sales. Growth rates in collectibles, while currently elevated, are also declining and tech/mobile gains flatten drastically as acquisition levels decline.

2017 was an inflection point in GameStop's pre-owned growth. And as the shift to digital has played out, GameStop has faced accelerating declines in the core pre-owned business. Predictably, even while accounting for total return with dividends, we have seen the stock price more than halved since the inflection.

Following are the four key threats to the buy-sell-trade model:

1. Publishers are promoting their own higher-margin networks. On last week's earnings announcement, Electronic Arts' CEO Andrew Wilson opened the call by focusing broadly on the shift to digital. Specifically discussing networks, he stated:

Subscription services are expanding across the industry as well. We're a pioneer and a leader in this space, having just launched our subscription on a third major platform with EA Access on the Sony PlayStation 4. We believe subscriptions can be transformative to the player experience and the gaming industry over the long term as they offer tremendous value and choice to players and greater flexibility in the games we bring to market. Our PC subscription already includes more than 220 games, 140 of which are from third-party developers. We are continually adding to this with new games from EA, from indie developers seeking to expand their reach through our EA Originals program and from our third-party partners ready to reach more players through our services. We're also working to expand our subscriptions to even more platforms.

2. Gamers are playing fewer games, for longer. From 2008-2018, Wikipedia estimates video game titles per year have fallen from 980 to 348. However, major publishers and pollsters report increased engagement. Consider the following from Activision's Q1 2019 Earnings Slides:

3. Most titles have both a large day one download and ongoing storage needs for both the physical and the digital owners.

Debating physical versus digital on the Xbox One for windowscentral.com Richard Devine opined:

Physical discs might seem like they would have an installation speed advantage - for most gamers, the Xbox can read off the disc faster than it can download the full game from the internet - but that advantage has been mostly scuttled by the massive first-day download patches that have become par for the course for practically every major game release these days.

4. Publishers are focused on providing and monetizing ongoing content (DLC) for a small set of top titles. As an example, consider the following from EA's Wilson (link above, emphasis added):

Let's start with Apex Legends. We have a massive global audience continuing to engage in this high-quality free-to-play experience. Apex has tremendous gameplay at its core and we've built it to have longevity as a live service that will continue to drive engagement over time. In our live service, we're delivering seasons of new content, a collection of new content and updates that begin to roll out at the start of each season and continue throughout the course of several weeks and months.

The Reversing Buy-Sell-Trade Subsidy

Each year GameStop provides more than $1 billion in trade credits, with more than 70 percent of these trade dollars being applied toward the purchase of new products. - Source: About GameStop | GameStop Corp.

The reduction in preowned sales takes millions of dollars from GameStop's ecosystem; for every buyer, there was a seller. The majority of these sellers take the higher value trade credit, not cash, and as the quote states above, 70 percent of these dollars are being applied to the purchase of new products. As this $750 million subsidy is withdrawn, GameStop's market share for new games, digital downloads, hardware, accessories, and collectibles is pressured.

New Software, Accessories, Collectibles, and Digital

In addition to pressure from the withdrawal of trade credit subsidy, technical factors are also stressing the secondary categories:

New Games: Analysts predict a down 2019 for new releases compared to 2018, which had strong one-off titles like Take-Two's Red Dead Redemption II. GameStop COO Rob Lloyd echoed this sentiment on the Q1 2019 Earnings Call:

For new software, we have a tough comp given the stronger title lineup in 2018.

Accessories: Recent company color points to declines in headset sales as the battle royale frenzy cools down. While controller sales growth remains strong, one could infer this strength should also abate in coming quarters as the Fortnite craze plays out and new battle royale games like Electronic Arts' Apex Legends are unable to replicate Fortnite's success; the line of logic is that new battle royale players must quickly acquire headsets and later in the cycle look to upgrade their controller to a "pro" model. GameStop's Lloyd commented:

Accessory sales increased 0.6% for the quarter with continued strong growth in controllers. While headsets continue to comprise a significant part of the accessories business, their 80% growth in 2018 in Q1 driven by the Battle Royale genre created a difficult comparison for the first quarter of 2019.

Collectibles: While 2019 should see a rebound in growth with the return of both the Stranger Things and Game of Thrones franchises this year, slowing growth in prior years will leave GameStop short of their $1 billion 2019 collectibles goal.

In our collectibles business, we expect to continue to build on the strong foundation we've established and see that business growing double digits in 2019 as we continue to refine our product offerings and digital merchandising.

Digital: Somewhat ironically and counterintuitively, as GameStop's digital category captures share, gross profits fall; a significantly lower percent of each sale is realized compared to the other retail categories. But selling digital downloads and currency is not just low margin for GameStop, each sale represents an off ramp from their buy-sell-trade model.

2018 Digital Receipts* 2018 Digital Gross Profit 2018 Digital Gross Margin Percent* 2018 Overall Gross Margin Percent $433 million $55 million 13% 24%

Source: Author compiled from Events and Presentations, gamestop.com (link above)

*GameStop declares total dollar receipts for the digital category and only recognizes a small portion of the total receipts as sales for items such as digital currency cards.

Takeaways

For decades, GameStop has profited from the resale of relatively cheap to acquire "used" game content. And note that game content does not generally depreciate and maintains a resale value very close to "new". This dynamic means GameStop receives significantly more than the retailer portion of the margin on these sales, even though they had zero initial development costs for the content.

However, as publishers increasingly look to capture more revenue through direct sales via digital delivery and increase the sales of smaller sized DLC, GameStop's core business is faltering. While still representing over a third of gross profit, as shown above, full-year 2018 saw an accelerating gross profit decrease of $167 million for the category. To put this decline in perspective, free cash flow in fiscal 2018 was $233 million and adjusted net income from continuing operations was $218 million.

With its adjacent categories pressured by both the trade credit withdrawal and the technical factors listed above, the company will only be nominally profitable in fiscal 2019. And looking forward, if the trend in pre-owned cannot be stabilized in fiscal 2020, look for losses, which will be reverse diluted by share repurchases, to mount.

