The Fed Speaks And Commodities Respond

On Wednesday, July 31, the US Federal Reserve lowered the short term cut interest rates for the first time in over one decade. At the June meeting, the central bank set the stage for what occurred on July 31. The Fed made a symbolic move to lower the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. At the same time, the FOMC put an immediate end to the program of balance sheet normalization. Quantitative tightening was supposed to end in September.

The rate cut was the first in a decade. It reversed the path of tightening credit that began in December 2015 when it increased the short-term Fed funds rate from zero percent. At the same time, the Fed acted to stop pushing rates higher further out on the yield curve. The justification for the move came from the low rate of inflation, which remains below the Fed's 2% target rate. Additionally, uncertainty over trade and its impact on the Chinese economy as well as the sluggish pace of economic growth in the Eurozone were the reasons for insurance to maintain stability and growth in the US economy.

Stocks fell, and the dollar rallied in the wake of the Fed move primarily because of the Chairman's press conference. Jerome Powell said that the step was not the start of a prolonged cutting cycle but would not state that 25 basis points amounted to a one and done move. After the Fed made its move, stocks fell, the dollar rose, and interest rate sensitive commodity prices declined in what was a counter-intuitive move. Lower interest rates in the US typically are supportive of commodities prices as they lower the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in raw material markets. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds a diversified portfolio of raw material futures. DBC did not move higher after the Fed took a more accommodative monetary policy stance.

The Fed does the minimum

The FOMC cut the Fed Funds rate for the first time in over a decade on July 31. The 25-basis point decline took the short-term rate to 2.00-2.25%. The central bank said that low levels of inflation and concerns over the Chinese and European economies were justification for a reduction in US interest rates. While some market participants expected the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points, the central bank delivered the minimum. At his press conference that followed the move, Chairman Powell said that the step was not the start of a prolonged easing cycle which caused stocks to fall. However, he clarified the comment by adding that the rate cut was also not a one and done event.

While the Fed delivered the minimum when it came to a more accommodative approach to monetary policy, they accelerated an event that was initially scheduled for September.

Balance sheet normalization ends

Earlier this year, the US central bank said that it would end the program of balance sheet normalization in September. The legacy of quantitative easing had been rolling off the Fed's balance sheet putting upward pressure on interest rates further out along the yield curve. In addition to the one-quarter of one percent decline in short-term rates at the July meeting, the Fed immediately ended balance sheet normalization.

While the moves were dovish, the comments by Chairman Powell were more hawkish than the market expected. At one point he said that the mid-cycle cut in rates does not preclude the potential for more rate hikes in the future. Stocks dropped after the comment along with many interest rate sensitive commodities prices.

While the Fed presented its move as an insurance policy for economic growth, it is more likely that it was a corrective move as tightening went too far in 2018. Last year, the central bank increased the short-term rate by a full percentage point, while quantitative tightening pushed rates higher in deferred maturities. The actions by the central bank played a role in the correction in the stock market during the final quarter of 2018.

The hawkish approach to monetary policy last year and minimal actions to reduce tightening credit caused more than a little criticism from US President Trump.

The president is not pleased

While the president nominated Jerome Powell as Fed Chairman, he has not been pleased with the performance of the central bank. The president has claimed that the central bank has worked against his initiatives to promote economic growth. Tax and regulatory reforms have caused GDP to grow, but higher rates have slowed that growth. At the same time, as other countries around the world continue to lower rates, the higher level in the US has caused the dollar to move higher. The rally in the dollar, which made a new high in the aftermath of the July Fed meeting, makes US exports less competitive in global markets.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, it has rallied to a high at 98.700 this week. The index rose to the highest level since May 2017. At the same time, the Chinese economy has suffered under the weight of US tariffs. To combat the slowing economic growth, China cut interest rates and devalued its currency. A rising dollar and falling yuan have caused problems for US trade negotiators.

President Trump was not happy with the extent of the Fed rate cut on July 31. Immediately following the move, he said:

Source: Twitter

The Fed is an apolitical body that exists in a highly political world. The stock market seemed to agree with the president as it fell on July 31 in the aftermath of the Fed meeting, statement, and Chairman Powell's press conference.

On August 1, the president announced new tariffs on China which sent stocks even lower. The escalation of the trade dispute means that the Fed may not have gone far enough at the July 31 FOMC meeting.

Gold and silver react - trade is now on the center stage

The knee-jerk reaction from the gold and silver markets was disappointment with the rate cut. In the aftermath of the FOMC meeting, gold fell to a low at $1400.90 per ounce on the August futures contract. Silver declined below the $16 level to a low at $15.935. While stocks recovered in early trading on Thursday, they turned south again after President Trump expressed more disappointment over the progress in trade negotiations with China. He said:

Source: Twitter

The new 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods coming into the US caused the stock market to turn lower. The DJIA experienced a 600-point swing during Thursday's session.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over trade caused gold and silver prices to turn higher.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of August gold futures on COMEX shows that the price of the yellow metal reversed from a low at $1400.90 to rally to over the $1440 level on higher than average volume.

Source: CQG

September silver futures fell to $15.935 but reversed to over the $16.35 level on robust volume on Thursday. The two leading precious metals rallied on the back increased uncertainty. The Fed cut interest rates because of concerns over China's economic slowdown. The new 10% tariffs on $300 billion on Chinese goods coming into the US could cause additional rate cuts given the Fed's reasoning.

Gold finished the week on a bullish note.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the yellow metal put in a bullish reversal as of the close of business on August 2.

While gold and silver rallied, the price of crude oil went the other way.

Source: CQG

On August 1, the price of NYMEX crude oil fell by around $4.50 per barrel and closed at just over $54 per barrel. After working its way towards $60 per barrel over the recent sessions, the energy commodity gave up the lion's share of gains and declined to the lowest price since mid-June. New tariffs on China that cause its economy to continue to slow weighed on the price of oil. At the same time, the prices of agricultural commodities including, soybeans, corn, and wheat all declined on August 1. Copper, the economic bellwether commodity, declined to a new low for 2019.

The bottom line is that the Fed's minimal move on interest rates caused uncertainty to increase, and the markets have signaled that the central bank came up short. The insurance policy in the form of a 25-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate did not correct the overextension from 2018.

Commodities are sensitive to interest rates - DBC says the Fed fell short

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund is a product that holds a diversified portfolio of commodities futures. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has a significant weighting in energy commodities. The reaction of the raw materials markets in the wake of the Fed meeting tells us that the central bank did not do enough at the July meeting. Lower interest rates are typically bullish for commodities prices. If the Fed wanted to increase inflation towards its 2% target rate, the most recent move left the market disappointed and worked contrary to the goal.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the DBC product opened on July 31 at $15.68 per share before the Fed meeting and was trading at $15.19 on August 2. DBC fell by 3.1% in the aftermath of the Fed meeting and on the back of news that President Trump will slap new protectionist measures on China on September 1.

DBC has net assets of $1.61 billion and trades over 946,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

The commodities market is telling us that the Fed did not respond to current market conditions as US rates remain much higher than other interest rates around the world. If the Fed is concerned about low inflation, the 25-basis point cut was a drop in the ocean as it did nothing to boost commodities prices. At the same time, new tariffs on China that came the day after the July FOMC meeting is a sign that Chairman Powell may have spoken too soon when he said that the central bank is not on a prolonged path of cutting rates. The stock and commodities markets are screaming that lower US rates are necessary to stimulate the economy in the current environment. The latest news on trade could change the landscape when it comes to rate cuts in the coming months. The post-Fed meeting selling in many commodities markets could turn out to be a buying opportunity is the US central bank becomes more dovish in the coming months. DBC is a product that will move higher or lower with the asset class. While gold continues to flash a warning signal, many other commodities are worried about deflation rather than inflation in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.