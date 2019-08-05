Another Low In Natural Gas - An Anemic Bounce Fails

Since November 2018, over the past nine months, the price of natural gas futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange traded from a high at $4.929 to a low at just under $2.11 per MMBtu. The peak came as the 2018 injection season came to an end and the low arrived last week.

We are still in the midst of the 2019 injection season where natural gas is flowing into storage around the US. With around fifteen weeks of stockpiles increases ahead and the end of the summer season on the horizon, inventories will likely begin to build in September and October.

Natural gas fell further last week and to the lowest price since 2016 when it found a bottom at $1.611 per MMBtu. The buying last week that lifted the price from under $2.11 per MMBtu to the $2.333 level did not have the energy to challenge the level of critical technical resistance at just over $2.50. Given the price action, it is likely that last week's low was not the last bout of selling the energy commodity will face over the coming weeks.

The Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) reflects the price action of many of the leading natural gas producing companies on a leveraged basis. GASL tends to move with the price of the energy commodity.

More selling brings the futures to a lower low

On July 29, the price of the now active month September NYMEX natural gas futures fell to a low at $2.101 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the natural gas futures market ran out of selling at just over $2.10 per MMBtu as the price bounces by over twenty cents to a high at $2.33 in early trading on August 1. The price momentum indicator remains in oversold territory while relative strength is at the lower level of a neutral condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market continued to rise gently as the price fell to lower lows. At 1.322million contracts, the metric is has moved around 33,000 contracts higher since the price was threatening to challenge the $2.50 level as Hurricane Barry approached the Louisiana coast in mid-July. Rising open interest and falling prices is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

A recovery until the latest EIA data

The price of natural gas was above the $2.30 level before the Energy Information Administration released its weekly inventory data on Thursday, August 1. Along with many other market participants, I had expected an injection of around 40 billion cubic feet into storage for the week ending on July 26. However, when the EIA reported that stocks rose by 65 bcf, the price turned lower.

Source: EIA

As the table shows, stocks are now at 2.634 trillion cubic feet, 14.5% above last year's level, but still 4.5% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart illustrates that the price of natural gas fell apart in the aftermath of the data release with the price falling to a low at $2.165 during the session and settling at $2.202 per MMBtu. Natural gas fell in an environment where other energy prices were tanking. The price of crude oil dropped by over $4 per barrel on April 1. On Friday, August 2, the selling continued, and the price fell to a lower low at $2.077 before settling at $2.121 per MMBtu.

Lower lows could set the stage for a winter recovery

At the start of the 2018/2019 peak season of demand last November, the amount of natural gas in storage around the United States stood at 3.247 tcf. An average injection of 40.9 billion cubic feet over the next fifteen weeks is necessary to climb above last year's peak going into the winter withdrawal season.

Meanwhile, the price of natural gas is at the lowest level since 2016. In 2017 and 2018, the lows for the year were just above the $2.50 per MMBtu level, but this year the selling has picked up steam since April. While the price recovered to over the $2.30 level last week, it also made a new low at $2.077. The bearish price action in the natural gas market is encouraging speculative shorts to push the price lower. The latest price failure is another reason why we are likely to see lower lows.

If stocks cannot rise appreciably above last year's peak at 3.247 tcf going into the winter season in November, the market could face another significant rally. Last year, the move to $4.929 per MMBtu was on the back of the low levels of inventory going into the season of peak demand.

Fed rate cuts lower the cost of production

The Fed meeting on July 31 caused lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes as did the news that President Trump decided to slap a new 10% tariff on China of $300 billion on exports to the US. While interest rates and tariffs do not have the same impact on the natural gas market as they do on other commodities, falling financing rates will lower financing costs for natural gas producers. Falling production costs is another reason why the price of natural gas could head lower. However, it is likely to be the force of speculative selling that will push the price of the energy commodity lower over the coming weeks.

I am looking for a spike to the downside to buy call options and GASL

Last week's price action was another example of why I am waiting before pulling the trigger on any long positions for the coming withdrawal season that commences in November.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve shows that the highest price for natural gas over the coming months is in January at $2.552 per MMBtu. While any decline in the nearby September contract is likely to be more substantial, January futures will move to the downside if the nearby contract continues to make lower lows.

I continue to believe that the natural gas futures market will need to experience a blow-off low to establish a bottom. The recent price action is likely to cause shorts to continue to push the market lower towards the $2 per MMBtu level. While long-term technical support stands at the March 2016 low at $1.611 per MMBtu, I would be surprised to see the price reach that level. However, anything is possible in the volatile energy commodity, and a move to test below $2 per MMBtu is starting to look highly probable.

Now that we are in August, I will be looking for a downside spike to purchase call options on natural gas with strike prices below the $3 per MMBtu level for December 2019, and January and February 2020. At the same time, I would purchase the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product. GASL holds leveraged positions in many of the top natural gas producing companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $37.47 million and trades just over 200,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.04%. GASL is only appropriate for short-term positions as the leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. GASL acts like a call option on the prices of natural gas producing companies.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, GASL closed at $13.07 per share on Friday, July 26 and fell to a low at $11.55 last week and was at just under the $12.00 per share level on August 2.

Natural gas made another new low last week, and an attempt at a recovery failed. Now that we are in August, I will be watching the energy commodity like a hawk. I am waiting for a spike to the downside to establish long positions via the options market on futures and in the GASL product. The price action last week is telling me that the shorts will continue to push the energy commodity to new and lower lows before any significant recovery gets underway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.