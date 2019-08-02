Methanex: Demand Growth For Methanol Will Support Dividend Increases Despite Volatility

Investment Thesis

With an established global network of production and distribution assets, Methanex Corporation (MEOH) benefits from scale and high barriers to entry. The company's network of production facilities ensures secure access to cheap natural gas; the primary feedstock in methanol production. The methanol industry continues to forecast strong demand growth which should support steady organic growth of 6-7%. Methanex has been able to grow its business with a focus on creating shareholder value. Since 2012, the firm has prioritized the return of capital to shareholders by growing its dividend by 93% and reduced shares outstanding by 18% through an aggressive buyback program. Shares of Methanex are currently trading at half its 52-week high of $83.23 making the stock looks attractively valued. With a 9% increase to the quarterly dividend approved in April 2019, Methanex offers investors an attractive dividend yield of 3.4%.

Source: Methanex

Company Description

Methanex based in Vancouver, Canada is the world's leading producer of methanol. With a market capitalization of USD $3.22B, the company employs 1,300 people in North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, Oceania, and Asia. Shares of Methanex are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex is the global leader in methanol production, accounting for 14% of global market share, more than double its next closest rival. The scale and capital intensity of the business are high barriers to entry that ensure that the threat of new entrants remains nominal. Over the last 5 years, rivals such as SCC/HELM and Sabic have given up market share to smaller players while Methanex has maintained its 14% market share, even as the supply has grown.

Source: Methanex Investor Presentation

What is Methanol?

Methanol is clear colourless liquid that is used in industrial and consumer goods as well as for its properties as a clean burning fuel. Methanol is used to produce many items like plastics, building materials, acetic acid, formaldehyde, PVC pipes, insulation, fuel additives, and fuel alternatives. Methanol is produced from natural gas by reforming the gas with steam and then converting and distilling the resulting synthesized gas mixture. Methanol is then used to produce ethylene and propylene which are two of the basic building blocks of many plastics and synthetic goods.

Image Source: Science India

Global Reach

Methanex operates eleven major production facilities in six countries accounting for 8.4 MT out of a total production capacity of 9.38 MT. With the exception of the joint venture in Egypt, the production sites located in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Chile, and Trinidad are all located in stable countries. These locations allow for access to cheap supplies of natural gas feedstock and rail or marine transport links.

Source: Methanex Investor Presentation

One of Methanex's clear advantages over its rivals is its sheer global scale. Methanex is the only producer of methanol with production facilities in all major methanol markets. This is important as it allows for the optimization of production and distribution to meet evolving regional demand conditions. An example of this can be found in the North American market where the U.S. has been a net importer of methanol. With increased local production, Methanex is now able to export surplus North American capacity to Asia or Europe when regional pricing differences encourage export or increased regional production. This global approach is enabled through Methanex's integrated international distribution network, which includes a dedicated fleet of ocean going transportation vessels, storage facilities, distribution terminals, as well as sales and distribution offices around the world.

Source: Methanol Institute

Demand Growth

The global methanol market has enjoyed steady demand growth over the last few decades as Chinese consumption grows and new applications for methanol gain traction around the world. The Methanol Institute, the global trade association for Methanol, notes a market growth rate of 6.2% over the last 5 years. In the recent Q1 2019 earnings call, President & CEO, John Floren confirmed that the company expected demand growth to be approximately 5% in the coming year. According to a report from Reuters, the global methanol market is expected to reach USD $61B by 2023; an expected CAGR of around 7.5%. Things look positive for demand across the petrochemical industry, in general. According to Dave Witte, Senior Vice President of Energy & Chemicals at IHS Markit:

The U.S. chemical industry upcycle, which began in 2014, is likely to continue for several more years…capacity additions have not kept pace with global demand, and as a result the market will continue to tighten, driving up operating rates and margins.

Source: Methanol Institute

The healthy demand growth anticipated over the next 4 years is in part due to rapidly growing demand for the production of light olefins also known as methanol-to-olefins or "MTO". Demand for MTO units has seen tremendous growth in China where the technology has been supported with research funded by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. (SHI). As an indicator of this demand, Honeywell UOP, a subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) recently announced the development of the world's largest MTO processing facility to be developed in China.

Even beyond MTOs, China's appetite for methanol has been a key driver in international production growth. According to an article from Marc Alvarado, Director of Methanol Market Advisory Services at IHS Chemical Bulletin, in 2000, China accounted for just 12% of global methanol demand, whereas North America and Western Europe represented 33% and 22% respectively. By 2015, China's share of global methanol consumption had risen to 54% of global demand while North American had fallen to 11% and West Europe to 10% respectively.

One especially important aspect of the growth in Chinese consumption has arisen from the widespread adoption of direct blending of methanol into the nation's gasoline. This use of methanol as a clean burning fuel alternative has grown at an average annual rate of 25% between 2000 and 2015. Methanol-gasoline blending in China now accounts for the third largest demand segment for methanol. With an emerging Chinese middle class desiring to own vehicles, fuel demand in China continues to increase. In 2018, there were 28M vehicles sold in China compared to 17.2M vehicles sold in the U.S. There are currently 148 cars for every 1000 people in China compared to 849 per 1000 in the U.S. or 591 per 1000 in Japan. With vehicle ownership rates continuing to grow in China, demand for methanol blended gasoline should have a healthy growth profile for years to come.

Source: Chemical Week

Production Growth

After completing an analysis on expanding operations in either Louisiana, U.S. or Medicine Hat, Canada, Methanex has opted to proceed with an expansion of the current Geismar site in Louisiana where it secured attractive tax concessions. Construction on the new $1.3B facility will commence on August 2019 and is expected to be operational in 2H 2022. The project will be financed with a combination of internal cash flow and an $800M loan facility. This additional borrowing is not anticipated to extend the company beyond its 2-3x debt/EBITDA leverage target. This brownfield project located near the two exiting Geismar facilities has the advantages of being able to leverage existing utilities and transportation infrastructure. With low anticipated operating costs, the new facility will be on the bottom half of the industry cost curve and will meet the company's 12% hurdle rate at methanol prices of $325/MT. As this is the 3rd installation at Geismar, management has high confidence in the capital costs and construction and execution requirements. With an anticipated IRR of 15-19%, Methanex values the project at $10-19/share.

Dividend Growth

Methanex has an impressive record of returning capital to shareholders. Since 2012, the firm has grown its dividend by 93% and bought back 18% of its shares. In April 2019, Methanex announced a 9% increase to the quarterly dividend, its 8th consecutive annual increase. Since implementing its first dividend in 2002, Methanex has increased it 14 times and paid out a special dividend. Over the last decade, the dividend growth rate was 8.1%, over the last 5 years, that rate has increased to 11.0%. The quarterly dividend of USD $0.36 is paid in US dollars on both the TSX and NASDAQ listed shares. For Canadian investors, dividends in US dollars can be a helpful edge against a declining Canadian dollar. This payout, funded by $625M in free cash flow potential (at current pricing), offers investors an attractive dividend yield of 3.5%. Free cash flow yield ranges from 10% at $300/MT to 22% at $400/MT, suggesting capacity for additional share repurchases. Similarly, the modest payout ratio of 21% leaves lots of room for future dividend increases.

Source: Methanex Investor Presentation

Valuation

Trading at less than half its 52-week high, shares of Methanex have dropped precipitously over the last few months. Methanex is currently trading at a price to cash flow multiple of 3.30x, below the firm's 5-year average of 8.24x. From an earnings perspective, Methanex is trading at 7.31x, less than half the firm's average since 2014. On a P/B basis, Methanex is currently valued at 2.05x book compared to the 5-year average of 2.64x.

While Methanex is a good operator, cash flow is highly dependent on methanol prices. Unsurprisingly, Methanex's share price is closely correlated to the price of methanol. These prices can fluctuate through investment cycles which can lead to choppy earnings and significant share price volatility. Although Methanex has been able to produce positive EPS every year in the last decade with the exception of 2016, the earnings volatility indicates that this stock is not for the faint of heart.

Source: Methanex Investor Presentation

Risk Analysis

In addition to the inherent risks associated with the commodity price risk exposure, investors in Methanex should be aware of the company's geographic and price risks. The global methanol market is dominated by China, accounting for more than half the world's total consumption. Due to this concentration, Chinese demand is also responsible for setting world prices. Any significant slow down in Chinese demand would have an outsized impact on both demand and pricing. This dynamic makes an investment in Methanex a bet on continued long-term industrial and consumer growth in China. Another dimension of the sensitivities to Chinese trade in methanol production is the potential impact of tariffs. Tariffs imposed by China on U.S. imports of methanol have the potential to impact global demand. Due to its diversified production sites, Methanex is better prepared than rivals to weather the storm of retaliatory tariffs.

While I would generally consider Methanex's global diversification to be a great asset, operating in countries such as Egypt do pose some international risk. Operations have been generally stable at the Egyptian plant, however, a pipeline sabotage incident a few years ago impacted Methanex's natural gas supply and interrupted production. In recent years, both Egyptian and Trinidadian operations have been impacted by localized natural gas supply shortages.

One final risk to consider is Methanex's ambition to expand production. The initial investment decision announced in July 2019, for the development of the Geismar 3 facility was met with some resistance from one of the firm's largest shareholders. M&G Investments, a UK-based investment group that owns 16.49% of Methanex voiced their concerns about the company's decision to undertake this development without a strategic partner. M&G's principal apprehension is that the scale of capital expenditure and the debt burden required to complete this development is larger than Methanex should undertake alone. This shareholder concern stems from the limited balance sheet flexibility Methanex could encounter in the capital intensive phase of this project which could prevent the firm from buying back shares when they trade at a discount. In a press release from July 19, 2019, Methanex announced they had reached an agreement with M&G that included the appointment of a third-party auditor to evaluate the project fundamentals. Methanex's board of directors concluded from the auditor's report that the financials of the Geismar project are robust and that although the firm will continue to seek a strategic partner, Methanex can handle the project alone.

Investor Takeaways

Methanex is a cyclical stock that is trading near its 52-week low. The company has done a good job growing production and has the best-integrated distribution network in the industry. Methanex has an attractive 3.5% yield and an impressive record of annual dividend increases. The company has been returning capital to shareholders through a share repurchase program that has resulted in an 18% reduction in share count since 2012. As a close proxy to global methanol prices, an investment in Methanex is a bet on the long term industrial and consumer demand for methanol products, particularly in China where demand is growing the fastest. As a price-taking resource company, Methanex is subject to variable cash flows and consequently to share price volatility. This is an appropriate investment for individuals who have a bullish long-term outlook on China and growing demand for petrochemicals. Later in the cycle, Methanex shares will likely return to their 52-week highs which would present an attractive return for investors at current levels. In the nearer term, Methanex will continue to increase its dividend and the share price will continue to be volatile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.