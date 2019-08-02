Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCPK:EQXGF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Rhylin Bailie - VP, IR

Christian Milau - CEO and Director

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

John Sclodnick - National Bank Financial

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations for Equinox Gold Corp.

Rhylin Bailie

Thank you very much. Just a reminder that if you're on the webcast, you also have the opportunity to ask a question, there will be an, ask a question tab in this corner of your screen there. I will remind you that we are making forward-looking statements today. So please visit our website and our continuous disclosure documents on SEDAR to make sure that you're fully informed.

I will now turn the conference over to Christian Milau, our CEO.

Christian Milau

Thanks Rhylin and good morning everyone and welcome to the Q2 webcast probably our first official quarterly webcast, so excited to be here today.

Turning to page 3, just as a quick refresher here and a reminder on where we're located in our strategy before we dive into Q2, we've got the two projects in California. One an operating mine being the ski run of mine heap leach and as well Castle Mountain project which we plan to construct starting later this year as well we've just finished completing the build of Aurizona in Northeast Brazil and Maranhão estate. So we're now a three project company with two operating mines.

So really quickly here in the last sort of 18 months to 20 months, we've gone from sort of a one development asset company to two mines and we soon have a project to be in construction. So that's a big step forward within the last two years here. So we're really proud of that and we've achieved this through internal growth and construction as well as M&A and adding assets like Mesquite in the late 2018 period. Things have moved really quickly and we have an ambitious goal here of reaching 1 million ounce of the year of annual production by the end of 2023.

So turning over to slide 4 and diving into the second quarter here at the corporate highlights. It's been a busy three to six months. We've had a good safety record with no lost time injuries and no reportable environmental incidents. We've also had a good CSR recognition and we're really proud of the two awards we received in Brazil, which are national awards.

As well, we've focused on restructuring our balance sheet which we said we do at the beginning of the year. We thought we'd be doing it in the late part of this year, but kudos to the team for getting it done early and we're really pleased to be inviting or having Mubadala joining our capital structure here. They recognized an opportunity to refinance some more expensive debt through their sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi which is Mubadala's ultimate parent.

We've also put in place a corporate revolver with global banks. So we have no longer the expense of siloed project debt that we had at the beginning of the year. So interest costs have been reduced significantly from about 10% coupon to about 5% and that's roughly a $5 million a year savings as well we pushed out the principal payments for a number of years. So, well done to the team for getting that restructuring done early.

And during Q2, we've continued to advance Castle Mountain not just build Aurizona and it's now ready for construction. So we hope to be launching that construction the second half of this year. We've also sold Elk gold for about $10 million that was a small remnant project in BC that we had. We sold that. We've also updated our expected CapEx for the year as you see, it was originally in the low 60s now $69 million and we spent $48 million of that to the end of June and that excludes any capital spending for Phase 1 CapEx on Castle Mountain.

There's a slight increase obviously here and most of that is due to a slight amount of extra capital at Aurizona and also a couple of million dollars of extra drilling at Mesquite and the $69 million is primarily made up of Aurizona. It's roughly $36 million a capital for the end of June. We'll also be doing a TSF raise down at Aurizona or tailings raise of about $10 million in the second half of the year and the rest of it mostly is capitalized waste at our two mines. And so approximately $40 million of the $69 million is non-sustaining which is obviously mostly Aurizona.

So turning over to Slide 5 and the operating results for the second quarter. Mesquite had a slightly improved production in the second quarter of almost 27,000 ounces. Obviously that number excludes 7,500 ounces that we produced at Aurizona in the pre commercial production period. So our total actual gold production for the quarter would be about 34,300 ounces if you included the Aurizona ounces.

Mining was very recently been focused on the oxide material and the mineralized historical waste dumps and pads at Mesquite. So we've moved away from the non-oxide material that was being mined at the very beginning of the year. We've had very good cost management and shorter hauls which had kept our costs well within the range if not just below the range for Mesquite.

We do plan to do some drilling on new concessions across the highway from Rainbow and potentially elsewhere once we get the permits to drill and we hope those will be with us around year end. So we're starting to look forward now that we have our minds fully into operation both of them.

Aurizona, we poured gold, we made our first shipment probably at the five-year high gold price in early June there. So really pleased in the 1380s hadn't seen that for a few years. And it's ramped up really well thereafter, there was a slight four month delay in the construction but we've made up a lot of time in the ramp up, so kudos to the team. And this slight delay was due mainly to the heavier rains. We had about 3.7 meters of rain when normally we have an average for the whole year of about 2.8 meters. So that had an impact on final cable pulling, electrical terminations and piping installation. We're past that now.

The final CapEx for Aurizona build is about $165 million, roughly 13% over the original budget. And also I'd like to just take this opportunity to thank the team for the commitment and hard work in getting this done in a remote location and getting it done very close to the date that we planned and the ramp ups have been very smooth.

The updated guidance which we've included obviously in our press release for quarter two, so for Mesquite, we expect a strong second half, but we have updated guidance to reflect the first half being a little bit below expectations and that really affects the longer leach cycle and the stacking of the non-oxide ore in the first four plus months of the year. But, we're still at the bottom end of the original guidance range basically.

We're now focused on stacking the oxide ore and particularly on this historical waste dumps and pads that create about 0.25 maybe to 0.3. Those have a faster and higher recovery more in the range of the original oxide material of about 75%. And to mitigate in the future the slower non-oxide leach cycle, we've also increased our ore stacking cap from 25 million tons to 37 million short tons and we're also increasing the solution flow from a booster pump that we've put in place in July and as well will be refurbishing a third well at Mesquite. So this takes time to come through, but it's been implemented and we plan to see an increase in solution flow of up to potentially 50% by later in the year. So a real change there.

Aurizona, we also expect a good second half, really excited to see this mine up into full production now. We've updated guidance slightly to reflect the four-month extension to construction again we're still at the bottom end of the original guidance range despite that slight delay. Cost guidance has increased slightly due to the fact that we need to strip a bit more in a shorter period of time in the second half of the year. This would have been spread over the full year had we started ramping up a little bit earlier.

So we expect the grades increase as we rely less on lower grade stockpiles and ramp up mining this summer. August should be processing reserve grade. So construction delays and rains result in a subsequent modification of the mine plan to focus more on the Piaba main pit which has higher grades and also we'll leave ourselves Piaba East to mine in the rainy season next year with shorter hauls and slightly easier to manage in the rains. This result obviously in more stripping in second half and the slightly higher own sustaining costs, but the operating costs are broadly in line with expectations than our original estimates.

In terms of recent production of performance, July has continued on a similar trend to June. We had a good mill availability, great throughput, good recoveries. Production has also continued to increase as the grade has increased as well. So in addition to this, we're also commissioning the ball mill. We've been running on the sag so far and it's been operating very well, but we're commissioning the ball mill right now. It's almost done, will be done in August and it will allow us to maybe stabilize the grinding a little bit more and increase recovery slightly although we don't need it at this point in time with the soft ore. So total ounces produced in Q2 did not include Aurizona. I just want to remind you that it's a pre-commercial production ounces at Aurizona about 7,500 ounces.

Turning over to Slide 6, the financial results for the quarter. At a high level revenues of $35 million, but we expect that to increase substantially in Q3 obviously due to the gold price increase that seems to be hanging there above 1,400 and also having a full quarter from Aurizona. Obviously, no Aurizona ounces are included in the Q2 revenues.

Our cash balance was $33 million at the end of the quarter, at the end of June. We did also have restricted cash at $15 million and marketable securities about $1.5 million and we've also got the drawn debt of approximately a $130 million and also $30 million still available on our corporate revolver.

Turning over and looking at the mines individually a little bit more closely. I'm going to turn right to slide number 8 which is the Mesquite overview. We've had a slight increase in production as I mentioned for the second quarter and we expect a much stronger second half. July has been stronger already with about 10,500 ounces produced and we're increasing our ore stacking cap as I mentioned earlier to 37 million short tons from 25. So it gives us a lot more flexibility here at stack ore in the second half and the year and onwards in 2020.

As already commented on guidance. The last piece is really we expect the permits to drill across the highway in other parts of the property later in the year and we're excited to go explore beyond Rainbow in late 2019 or early 2020. We really believe that exploration is important focus to Mesquite as we move forward.

Turning over to slide number 10 and looking at Aurizona little more closely. As I mentioned, we’re really pleased with the ramp up of Aurizona to nameplate of 8,000 tons per day and some days we've even done over 9,000 tons. This is a real satisfaction for myself and some of the team, when we started here a few years ago this really was a dream and it was an unfunded development project. So to see it come to fruition in less than three years and get Aurizona up and running well it's really exciting for us.

We really always felt that we had great prospectivity and this could be a district or a camp around Aurizona. So now we've got all the pieces in place and we've got a mill to treat all types of ore. So thanks to all the supporters and local stakeholders as well, a time they've supported us along the way and also funded us along the way.

So construction was completed in April. We had a very strong May and June ramp up to commercial production. July has continued as we said about 95,000 ounces produced in July and we expect August to be even stronger as we move towards reserved grades. So based on our guidance we will be averaging over 12,000 ounces a month for the rest of the year and as well as we said the ball mill will be commissioned in August and our mining fleet will reach full capacity in August. So we'll be humming along as we move through August here.

So we're in solid position for an exciting second half of 2019 and also into 2020 with Aurizona up from fully running and really we're excited we want to get back to exploration at [Indiscernible] in 2019 and we're planning a small program for the second half of the year and then into 2020.

So turning over to slide number 12 and looking at Castle Mountain which is obviously our future here. Castle Mountain has advanced significantly during the first half of the year. We're ready for construction now. We've done all the engineering. We've done some of the land preparation and as we have the permissions and basically the water to go ahead and construct. So we're ready to go.

So we have planned to start official construction later this year. We really wanted to show Aurizona is ramped up and running fully before we launch into that. So there's been lighter spend on early works and we'll continue that during this period at the moment and we'll give more guidance on CapEx and other details as we formally launch into construction later this year but we expect the CapEx to reflect the PFS levels in the mid $50 million range and in the current gold price and environment we feel we have the internal funds to move forward here.

Overall, the plan remains the same. Get Phase 1 into production around mid 2020s. So we're pouring gold. We establish our tendency and goodwill with local stakeholders and show that we're a good operator and then prepare for Phase 2 in the next few years. The plan is to start the Phase 2 feasibility imminently here and then we'll work with the permit amendment on the back of this which will go on behind the scenes as we get Phase 1 into production. And as well, we're also expecting to get the permits to drill for water for Phase 2, which has always been something in the works and we expect those around year-end this year.

So that's Castle Mountain and I just want to turn over to slide 13 and bring this all together. So looking sort of back at our history and looking forward here, we're really pleased with our progress over the last 18 months to two years. There has been a lot of hard work by the team to build and acquire and finance what is now a well-positioned multi-asset mid tier producer. We went quickly from a single asset developer to a multi mined producer and we have now the potential path towards 500,000 ounces a year of annual production.

So we'll look to supplement this through organic growth exploration and development internally as well as we'll continue to look for M&A opportunities which we've been pretty quiet on over the last little while here. There's nothing imminent in the pipeline but we're focused on the Americas and we'll keep our eyes open and opportunities as they come along in the future.

Turning onto page 14, looking at it for more of a sector positioning view. We now have two operating mines. We're no longer a developer. So we think we're well positioned and really enthusiastic about our prospects for the second half of this year and potential for a re-rating. We really want to show the investment community that Aurizona is humming along. We've got obviously Mesquite in production and we're firmly in place, we're constructing Castle Mountain Phase 1 and can show that we'll be a multi mine intermediate producer very soon here.

So we hope to start climbing this chart and move towards the right and get evaluation more in line with their peers, but that will come in due course in time this year. The other piece is well, we've had very good support recently from the investment community a lot more volume in our stock, a lot more interest. So pleased to see that volume ticking up and we will consider a U.S. listing at some point here that later this year and graduating the TSX as we mature as a company and we had the strong few months of trading of having a good indication of potential to get included indices we hope in 2020.

So, in summary in conclusion on page 15, just want to close and say that we've been working very hard to meet our 2019 targets. We are ambitious but we've now turned a corner here with Aurizona up and running and the two mines producing well. Our vision is ambitious and we hope to move forward very quickly here and work towards becoming a million ounce producer over the next three to four years as we get towards the end of 2023.

So that concludes the formal part of the presentation. I'd like to thank everyone for attending and I'll open up for questions.

Thank you. Our first question comes from Bryce Adams of CIBC.

Bryce Adams

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. I just want to touch on the guidance updates quickly. So Aurizona to get to the bottom end of guidance, if I assumed 8,000 tons a day and 91% recoveries need to use a better 1.6 grams per ton to get to the bottom end of guidance and to get to the top end of the guidance we need to be a little bit more than 2 grams a ton. You mentioned that July was 9,500 ounces and that August will be running at about 1.5 grams per ton that's the reserve grade. I'm just wondering how should we think about those grades in the back half of the year, do you think it is between 1.6 and 2 grams per ton to get within guidance?

Christian Milau

I think just stepping back I mean, we will expect to be having throughput levels at sort of 8,000 to 9,000 tons a day. So nameplate is 8,000 we're running ahead of that and our recoveries are slightly higher already as well not 91%. So we're sort of running in that 92% range maybe a little higher. So those would be slight benefits and we do expect average between 12,000 and 13,000 ounces for the second half of the year. So grades will reflect that and it will be reserve grading a bit better.

Bryce Adams

I could appreciate that you have those good days above 9,000 tons, but 8,500 would be okay as an average for the second?

Christian Milau

8,500 is a reasonable average.

Bryce Adams

And then I guess a similar question for Mesquite to get to the top end of guidance you need about 46,000 ounces each quarter. What are the operating parameters that you'd need to achieve that?

Christian Milau

Yes I mean, as we've got this increase in the tonnage stacking cap from 25 million to 37 million, we always have the ability to stack a lot more ore. So that's something we've been ramping up and we'll be doing. Grades are probably a little bit better in the second half of the year and the big thing also is solution flow. We've been limited to sort of 10,000 or 11,000 gallons per minute and we'll be ramping up towards that 18,000. So it's a big increase potential in solution flow there as well.

And as we move into the oxide material, the first part of the year is really non-ox which is a 35% recovery and a longer leach cycle. So we get into the oxide material which we've been doing recently. You're going to have 75% type recoveries and much shorter leach cycles, so all of those things benefit.

Bryce Adams

Okay. On the better grades, do you think that half a gram per ton would be too aggressive?

Christian Milau

Yes half a gram is too aggressive. I mean it's between 0.3 and 0.4 the most.

Bryce Adams

And on the stacking cap is that done? You have it in hand already?

Christian Milau

We do.

Bryce Adams

So would you be looking to maximize that stack go straight to 37 for this year?

Christian Milau

Off the top of my head I can't see if we're going to max 37, but will certainly be well above the 25.

Bryce Adams

And you'd need to balance that with this strip pressure as well I imagine?

Christian Milau

Yes. And interestingly obviously, where our second phase we are looking at the overall maximum tonnage moved I think its 65 million short tons and again we're looking at potential to increase that. I don't expect that will happen before year end. But yes, we do need to manage that strip but one of the benefits obviously of having these dumps and old leach pad material that Scott's drilled off is they have a very low strip it's almost no strip in certain cases.

Bryce Adams

That's it from me, I will jump back in the queue, thanks so much.

Christian Milau

Great, thanks Bryce.

Our next question comes from Andrew Mikitchook of BMO Capital Markets.

Andrew Mikitchook

I just wanted to come back a little bit on this Mesquite. Are you are seeing the leach curves picking up as expected for this non-oxide material it went down on the heap and the kind of the first half in line with expectations at this point or is that still something you're expecting to happen?

Christian Milau

Yes. I think I mean one of the challenges we've had is because it is slower and it's obviously a lower recovery that we've needed more solution flow so we can continue to stack and irrigate as much as possible and I think we've been limited in the amount of time that we can actually spend on each part of the heap as we stack that non-ox material. So with the greatest solution float allow us to cover that for a longer period of time. So it'll gradually move towards that yes.

Andrew Mikitchook

And just the number for the year at 200 - 235 does that conceptually include the non-commercial ounces at this point?

Christian Milau

Yes. Our guidance basically we did include because we originally included them in the Aurizona number. So we included it. Yes.

Andrew Mikitchook

I think the rest is fairly clear. Thank you for your time.

Christian Milau

Thanks Andrew.

Our next question comes from John Sclodnick of National Bank Financial.

John Sclodnick

Hey guys thanks for taking my call. Just had a couple questions, I guess with the strip ratio at Aurizona, you said you're kind of adjusting the mine plan for the second half of the year. Could you give a sense on what the strip ratio is that you'd be expecting there?

Christian Milau

I think a strip ratio is around that sort of 8 to 9 times. So it's quite a bit above obviously what our averages for the whole life of mine.

John Sclodnick

And also just in terms of the cost that you guys saw it at Aurizona, I know you said you're kind of in line with what you're expecting. Would you be able to provide any unit cost?

Christian Milau

I mean we're just in the first months and we haven't even closed off the first month. So I don't want to give too much guidance. I mean, you can look back at what we've our cash costs effect is that are in line with what we expected and our original plan was to be mining at around 240-250 a ton. So we're expecting in that sort of range which was always the original contract and feasibility numbers. I don't really want to give too much more guidance on that but basically the cash costs are roughly in line. It's that extra stripping that's basically being divided over a lot less ounces over half the year that effectively is hitting that cost amount.

John Sclodnick

And similar question at Mesquite, it's pretty impressive all in sustaining cost you guys hit this quarter despite kind of the lower than expected production. You mentioned kind of the shorter haul distances. Would you be able to give a little bit of color on unit cost there and kind of what your expectations are to drive that? I know obviously kind of the strip ratio would come into play there. If you can give any color on kind of unit cost and strip ratio at Mesquite for the back half?

Christian Milau

Yes. So Mesquite basically it has had the shorter hauls. Particularly we've been taking some of the material off that old leach pad for and a few of the dumps and those are obviously very to the leach pads that we're stacking them on so that's a lot shorter haul. Strip ratios, like I said are rather negligible relative to the rest of it. So the average is I think around 1.5, 1.7 times, 5 times strip for the rest of the year and our mining cost has ranged anywhere from sort of 150 to 160-175. So it's been quite efficient I mean they've done a great job of actually mining efficiently and that's the key driver down there of course. Probably use a little extra on the reagents front obviously with the longer leach cycle and going after some of that non-oxide material. So, a little bit higher in the region front.

John Sclodnick

Impressive result there. Last one just the Castle Mountain if you give a little color on your spending plan. I am not sure if I missed that in the comments there?

Christian Milau

Yes. So Castle Mountain, obviously this year it's been engineering sort of preparation of the property and some of the more technical work, it has been kind of low spend so far. The goal is at some point here in the second half of the year once we can kind of demonstrate kind of more empirically to the market and investors that Aurizona is up and running really well which it is at the moment and will launch into construction and then we'll sort of announce a campaign essentially. But, we like spending of a few million dollars here and there as we move towards that with some early work stuff just to keep things moving because we've now got firm bids and quotes on things. So we can keep things going on behind the scenes before we get into official construction.

John Sclodnick

So you're still kind of targeting maybe some gold coming out in 2020?

Christian Milau

Yes. I mean, let's say Q3 around midyear 2020.

John Sclodnick

That's great then. That's all the questions I have. Thanks very much.

Christian Milau

Thanks John.

We've got a few questions from investors online. The first is from investor in Canada who asks what is your plan to pay down debt once all three mines are in production?

Christian Milau

Yes. I mean long term or midterm here is, we get towards our ultimate goals. We do want to pay down debt. We want to have a slightly more less or have a more conservative capital structure. One active decision we made, particularly with [Ross] being our largest shareholder last year, we wanted to acquire assets kind of at the bottom of the cycle whether we were right or wrong about the bottom not sure but I remember we were acquiring Mesquite gold hit 1170, I think it was at 1174 or so. Timing looks pretty good there and we used a reasonable amount of debt to fund roughly half of that acquisition value and we look to pay that down over time and with gold at 1,400 or will give us the opportunity to as we get the third mine into production here to pay down a bit of debt over the next sort of year, year and a half. So we'll start that once Castle is in place.

Rhylin Bailie

Another question from Canada. I've heard mentioned that you're planning a U.S. listing. Will you have to do a consolidation for that?

Christian Milau

Yes. If we do, do a U.S. listing you need a minimum $2 U.S. share price. So our share price obviously is $1.35 or whatever it is Canadian today and we would need to consolidate a bit. We'd probably consider something like a round consolidation number or something like a 5x if we have to.

Rhylin Bailie

We'll go back to the phone lines please.

Our next question comes from Ray Dube, private investor. Ray, your line is live.

Ray Dube

No question.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robert [Indiscernible], a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you very much. My question is, I was a large shareholder of Castle Mountain and then with the merger I owned Equinox Gold and I bought some more shares. My question is Richard Willkie, who was the largest shareholder of Castle Mountain, is he still a strategic investor in Equinox Gold and if he has that logical position why isn't he listed as a substantial investor in the company?

Christian Milau

Yes Richard Walk actually is still, he's our second largest shareholder actually. I think about 6% to 7% after Ross's 12%. We don't tend to necessarily list individuals names for privacy I guess purposes, but Richard is still a large shareholder and he has continued to participate in financings. When we acquired Mesquite he participated in that financing to support us alongside Ross as well. So we keep a good dialogue with them as a key strategic shareholder.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Rhylin Bailie

We've got another question online. This one's coming from Turkey. You've mentioned that you required on M&A recently this because you haven't found any good targets that align with your strategy or is it because you've been focused on developing and optimizing your existing assets?

Christian Milau

Yes. With the M&A strategy we've been really and would be focusing for, I'm going to say six to nine months for sure here. Getting Aurizona done, getting Mesquite integrated, getting Castle ready there's been a lot of focus and we wanted to keep our attention on the ball in a sense and really please where have gotten to but now I think with two minds in operation basically Castle ready to go here we can start sticking our head up again and looking around. It's not easy. It's almost a shame in a way the gold prices run a little bit quickly here because opportunities tend to be cheaper and a little easier at the bottom end of market when capital is a little more scarce but we'll start looking forward now. We'll continue to focus on the Americas would be our primary focus and ideally we'll do an acquisition in the next six to 18 months here.

Rhylin Bailie

Let's take another question from the phone lines please.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bryce Adams of CIBC.

Bryce Adams

I came back for one more. I hope that's okay.

Christian Milau

It's okay. Yes.

Bryce Adams

In the Mesquite tech report 2020 and 2021 did have elevated strip ratio. Is that something we should still be looking for?

Christian Milau

Yes, I mean obviously that's going to change quite a bit here. Scott's drilled off all these leach pads and dump material. We've got sort of 150,000 – 175,000 ounces in there of recoverable ounces. So we've got a lot of flexibility to sort of smooth that out in a sense and reduce the strip and now with the extra flexibility on stacking we've got also the ability to put more tons up. So I would say it's going to be a smoother profile than that. So unfortunately tech reports almost outdated now.

Bryce Adams

Thanks so much.

Christian Milau

Yes.

Rhylin Bailie

Well, at the moment we don't have any more questions online or from the phone line. So I'll just remind people that the webcast will be archived. If you do think of a question please send us an email and we'll get back to you and I will now have a call back to Christian for closing remarks.

Christian Milau

Yes. Thanks Rhylin. Thanks for everyone for joining our first real quarterly webcast here. I think we're turning the corner here. We're really excited about Q3 and Q4. Equinox is so well-positioned for the rest of this year and we will be an official mid tier producer here as we launch into Q3. So stay tuned. I think we're going to have some fun here for the rest of the year. Thanks.

Rhylin Bailie

Excellent, thank you for joining us today.