InMode Files Proposed Terms For U.S. IPO

INMD has produced enviable results and the IPO appears reasonably valued at $15.00 per share.

The firm designs and sells minimally- and non-invasive medical devices for the aesthetics and women's health markets.

InMode aims to raise $75 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares.

Quick Take

InMode (INMD) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions for physicians.

INMD is growing smartly, is profitable and cash flow positive, and the IPO is reasonably priced at $15.00 per share.

Company & Technology

Yokneam, Israel-based InMode was founded in 2008 to provide minimally-invasive face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women’s health products and solutions.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Moshe Mizrahy, who previously co-founded and served as CEO at Syneron Medical.

InMode has “developed and commercialized products utilizing medically-accepted radio frequency [RF] energy technology, which can penetrate deep into the subdermal fat, allowing adipose tissue remodeling,” including Radio Frequency Assisted Lipolysis [RFAL], Deep Subdermal Fractional RF, Simultaneous Fat Destruction and Skin Tightening, and Deep Heating Collagen Remodeling.

Below is a brief overview video of the company and its solutions:

Source: InMode

InMode’s offerings enable physicians to conduct various skin procedures, including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction through the use of our innovative dual-wavelength technology and other treatments targeting skin appearance and texture through the use of our high power intense pulsed light [IPL] technology.

Additionally, management anticipates to begin providing CelluTite, a treatment of cellulite appearance, Evolve, a body skin tightening product, and Evoke, a face and neck skin tightening solution.

The firm markets its products to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic obstetricians/gynecologists.

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products via a direct sales organization and distribution network in the U.S. and Canada.

It has plans to establish a sales & marketing organization in Europe, to expand its exclusive distributor network in Latin America, and establish a direct sales organization in China through a joint venture. InMode already has a direct sales group in India.

Management also plans to expand its customer base into non-traditional physician markets, including ‘ENTs, ophthalmologists, general practitioners and aesthetic clinicians.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 46.1% 2018 44.5% 2017 53.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, has dropped to 0.7 in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.7 2018 1.0

Sources Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global medical aesthetics market was valued at $10.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are increasing awareness and adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, rising accessibility among geriatric individuals, increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men, as well as increasing public awareness about the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region medical aesthetics market was projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing medical aesthetics products include:

Allergan (AGN)

Alma Lasers

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Cutera (CUTR)

Cynosure (HOLX)

El.En. (BIT:ELN)

Fotona d.o.o.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Johnson & Jonson (JNJ)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

InMode’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, though at a decelerating rate in Q1 19

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating profit and operating margin

Fluctuating but still positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 30,552,000 46.1% 2018 $ 100,162,000 87.4% 2017 $ 53,456,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 26,281,000 51.2% 2018 $ 85,105,000 91.7% 2017 $ 44,403,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 86.02% 2018 84.97% 2017 83.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 9,932,000 32.5% 2018 $ 23,489,000 23.5% 2017 $ 8,950,000 16.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 10,158,000 2018 $ 22,365,000 2017 $ 8,819,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 2,771,000 2018 $ 36,886,000 2017 $ 14,609,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $64.1 million in cash and $27.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $31.5 million.

IPO Details

INMD intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of five million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $417 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to expand our sales and marketing operations, to fund our research and development activities, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity, and Baird.

Commentary

INMD is seeking public investment capital to continue to roll out new products as well as expand its sales & marketing and distribution efforts worldwide.

The firm’s financials indicate impressive growth, although Q1 2019’s topline revenue growth rate is significantly lower than all of 2018’s growth rate. This may be a trend or it may just be a seasonal variation.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven, though trending downward somewhat, which is a good signal. INMD’s sales & marketing efficiency is somewhat less than in a previous period, but that isn’t surprising given its revenue growth.

The market opportunity for minimally- or non-invasive aesthetic devices is large and expected grow at an impressive rate in the coming years as awareness grows and the world’s population ages, creating more natural demand for appearance-improving procedures.

But the firm will face significant competition from established players who are very aware of the market opportunities.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 3.8x for a rapidly growing and profitable firm with a positive industry environment.

The NYU Stern Price to Sales Ratio for a basket of publicly held healthcare products firms indicated a ratio of 4.49x in January, 2019. INMD’s proposed P/S ratio is 4.37x.

That’s a winning combination in my view, so the IPO appears to be promising within its proposed range.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 7, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.