Short And Long-Term Bearish (Technically Speaking For July 29-August 2)

US data is decent, but there is an underlying trend of softness.

Key International Economic Data

EU/UK

EU

UK

Markit Manufacturing 48 (trend lower)

EU/UK Conclusion: the data continues to be soft, although not recessionary. The big problem is manufacturing, which is suffering from weak demand and contracting trade. That is sending sentiment lower, which will continue to negatively impact business spending.

Asia

Japan

China

Asia conclusion: the trade war between the US and China is clearly hurting -- as are the heightened tensions between Japan and South Korea. Most PMIs are below the 50 level indicating a contracting sector.

Key Central Bank Decisions

The Bank of England kept rates at 0.75. Here is how the bank described the UK economy (emphasis added):

Brexit-related developments, such as stockbuilding ahead of previous deadlines, are making UK data volatile. After growing by 0.5% in 2019 Q1, GDP is expected to have been flat in Q2, slightly weaker than anticipated in May. Looking through recent volatility, underlying growth appears to have slowed since 2018 to a rate below potential, reflecting both the impact of intensifying Brexit-related uncertainties on business investment and weaker global growth on net trade. Evidence from companies, up to the middle of July, suggests that uncertainty over the United Kingdom’s future trading relationship with the European Union has become more entrenched. The labour market remains tight. Annual pay growth has been relatively strong. Consumer spending has remained resilient. CPI inflation was 2.0% in June and core CPI inflation was 1.8%.

Considering the high level of overall uncertainty, the UK economy is actually in good shape. GDP is growing at a 1.8% annual rate with a 3.8% unemployment rate. Business is weak: industrial production has contracted in 7 of the last 12 months and the ISM manufacturing index has been below 50 for the last three months. But retail sales are increasing at a 3.8% Y/Y clip.

The Bank of Japan maintained its current interest rate program of negative interest rates while also purchasing long-term bonds to keep the 10-year rate around 0%. Here is how the bank described the current state of the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

On the other hand, with corporate profits staying at high levels on the whole, business fixed investment has continued on an increasing trend. Private consumption has been increasing moderately against the background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation, and an increase in demand prior to the scheduled consumption tax hike has started to be seen in part, albeit to a marginal extent compared with that of the previous tax hike. Housing investment and public investment have been more or less flat. Although exports have shown some weakness, industrial production also has been more or less flat, reflecting the increase in domestic demand, and labor market conditions have remained tight.

Japan's economy is in marginal shape. The annual pace of GDP growth dropped to 0.1% in 3Q18. It picked-up to 0.3% 4Q18 and 0.9% in 1Q19, which is still weak. Industrial production has contracted in seven of the last twelve months, which shows the negative impact of the weaker trade environment. On the other hand, during the last twelve months, unemployment has printed between 2.3%-2.5%. As a result, retail sales have increased between 0.4%-1.3% (Y/Y) during the last seven months.

Key US Data

The Federal Reserve cut rates 25 basis points. Here's the key paragraph from their announcement (emphasis added):

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in June indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although growth of household spending has picked up from earlier in the year, growth of business fixed investment has been soft. On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

Although inflation has continually missed the Fed's expectations for the better part of this expansion, it is now a reason for the Fed to cut rates. I think the most likely reason, however, is the continuing international weakness, especially in the manufacturing sector (see above).

The BLS released the latest employment report on Friday. Because the monthly data is very noisy, I prefer to use 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages of job growth. Here is the chart of that data: Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

The 3-month average is near its lowest level of the last 5 years and the 6-month average's drop is especially sharp. Here is the last 18 months of the 6-month moving average: In the last five months, it's dropped from slightly over 200,000 to below 150,000 - a pretty big drop.

The BEA released the latest personal income and consumption numbers.

Personal income increased $83.6 billion (0.4 percent) in June according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $69.7 billion (0.4 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $41.0 billion (0.3 percent). Real DPI increased 0.3 percent in June and Real PCE increased 0.2 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.1 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent.

Here's a chart of the data from FRED: After a dip in December and a modest rebound in January and February, the Y/Y pace of growth for all three categories of spending returned to solid increases. Durable goods purchased are rising between 4-5% Y/Y; non-durables spending is up between 2-3.75%; and, service spending is increasing at about 2%.

Construction spending is lower (emphasis added):

Construction spending during June 2019 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,287.0 billion, 1.3 percent (±1.2 percent) below the revised May estimate of $1,303.4 billion. The June figure is 2.1 percent (±1.6 percent) below the June 2018 estimate of $1,314.8 billion. During the first six months of this year, construction spending amounted to $615.8 billion, 0.5 percent (±1.2 percent)* below the $619.0 billion for the same period in 2018

Here's a chart of the data, starting with the headline number: Total spending rose to ~$1.3 billion at the beginning of 2018 and has been moving sideways since. Residential construction (in blue; 40% of total construction spending) started to decline at the beginning of 2018. Over the last few months, this figure appears to have stabilized. Non-residential spending (above in red; 60% of total construction spending) took up the slack.

The ISM Manufacturing Index dropped 0.5 points to 51.7 This was the fourth consecutive month of declines. New orders increased from 50-50.8 while production decreased from 54.1-50.8. 9 of 18 industries expanded; 9 contracted. The anecdotal comments indicated trade issues continue to hurt (emphasis added):

“General business trends are continuing to show signs of weakness resulting from tariffs and cost impacts of importing and exporting.” (Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components)

“Business is strong mostly due to seasonality. Tariffs surcharges are now being passed through to all customers. Labor is tight, putting pressure on wages costs.” (Furniture & Related Products)

“All aspects of business remain strong, but we’re starting to see the frictional effect of tariffs on exports.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

We've been seeing trade-related issues in the anecdotal comments for awhile now.

US conclusion: overall, the data is fair. Consumers are still spending, companies are still hiring, and manufacturing is still growing. But the trend towards softer data continues. Manufacturing is just this side of expansion; employers are hiring at a slower clip and capital projects are slowing just a bit.

Let's look at this week's performance table. This week was a bloodbath. Treasuries rose strongly -- the TLT was up almost 4% and the TLH rallied 2.7%. At the other end of the spectrum are equity markets, all of which were lower by large margins.

This week, I've shifted my market outlook to both short and long-term bearish. Fundamentally, the data continues to trend softer. And with the Trump administration ratcheting up trade tensions, we should expect a bumpy ride.

Let's start with this week's charts: This was a great week to be a technician because the charts are so clear. Prices moved sideways until the Fed announcement. They then dropped to end the "buy the rumor, sell the news" cycle. Prices regained some of their footing yesterday only to have the tariff announcement pull the rug out from under them again. The downward trend continued through today. Notice on this week's IWM chart that there are four trend breaks halting a rally. That's a lot of bearishness. In contrast, there's the Treasury market which moved in the exact opposite direction of the equity markets. This is an especially strong rally for the bond market, which usually moves in very small increments -- and then, usually right at the open.

The bearishness continues on the 30-day charts: The SPY has broken support and is now trading near a 30-day low. Notice the high volume on this week's selloff, which indicates a high degree of bearishness. The IEF stands in stark contrast: it's near a 30-day high.

And finally, we have the daily charts: The SPY has broken trend on higher volume -- a classic topping pattern. The QQQ has printed the same chart. In contrast, there's the IEF, which is at a yearly high on a huge volume spike.

Putting it all together: weaker growth plus higher trade tensions plus concerned central banks all equal a lower market.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.