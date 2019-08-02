Parker Hannifin Pays Up For Exotic Metals Acquisition

With the deal, PH gains a high margin business, but is paying a high price.

Parker Hannifin has agreed to acquire Exotic Metals Forming for $1.7 billion in total consideration.

Parker Hannifin (PH) announced it has agreed to acquire the Exotic Metals Forming [EMF] Company for $1.7 billion.

EMF provides high temperature, high-pressure air and exhaust management solutions for aircraft and engines.

PH is certainly paying a premium price for EMF’s high margin, long-term contract business in a growth area of the aerospace market. Time will tell if shareholder gains are worth the high price and added debt load.

Target Company

Kent, Washington-based Exotic Metals Forming was founded in 1966 to develop high-temperature, high-pressure air and exhaust sheet metal-based solutions for aircraft and engines.

Management is headed by President and CEO Bill Binder, who has been with the firm since 1985.

EMF’s primary offerings include APU Exhaust Ducts, Anti-Ice Systems Ducting, Complex Engine Components, Engine Build Up Ducting, and Primary Exhaust Assemblies among others.

Market

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market is projected to reach $1.14 trillion by 2025.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2025.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing fleet replacement rate that is expected to lead to a surge in new aircraft production.

The US is anticipated to dominate the market due to the presence of major manufacturers, such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

PH disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $1.725 billion with expected tax benefits of $170 million, for a net price of $1.56 billion.

Exotic Metals has forecasted annual sales of $450 million, so PH is paying a Price / Sales multiple of approximately 3.83x forward sales.

According to NYU Stern revenue multiple data (Damodaran), the aerospace / defense sector had a price / sales multiple of 1.01x in January 2019, so it appears PH is paying a significant premium for Exotic.

Financial guidance as a result of the deal was sparse, with PH saying only:

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Parker’s organic growth, EBITDA margins, EPS and cash flow, after adjusting for one-time costs, and to achieve high single-digit ROIC in year five with continued expansion.

Parker will finance the deal with new debt and said it won’t impact its dividend payout targets.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, PH had $1.17 billion in cash and marketable securities and $9.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $4.3 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended March 31, 2019, was $967 million.

In the past 12 months, PH’s stock price has risen 0.8% vs. the U.S. Machinery industry’s fall of 1.0% and the broader overall U.S. market’s increase of 2.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dipped significantly since mid-2018, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

PH is acquiring Exotic to add its differentiated capabilities to its Aerospace Group.

The firm has targeted being the ‘consolidator of choice’ in the segments of filtration, aerospace, engineered materials, and instrumentation, so the deal for Exotic fills PH’s ambitions for the aerospace piece.

As PH stated in the deal announcement,

Exotic Metals’ high temperature engine build-up technologies, engine exhaust nozzles, complex engine turbine hot section assemblies, and airframe and engine ducting will complement Parker’s portfolio of flight control, fuel and inerting, hydraulics, fluid conveyance and engine technologies.

With the deal, Parker will gain a broader set of offerings in aerospace engine segment, which it believes are ‘high growth’ areas of aerospace demand.

Additionally, Exotic will generate high margin via long-term agreements in those high growth areas.

Since the deal announced and related earnings call, PH’s stock has dropped significantly, although that result may be a function of the Trump administration’s announcement of new trade tariffs, which have tanked the stock market in response.

Time will tell if Parker’s high price for Exotic Metals will pay off as management claims.

