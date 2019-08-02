BNP Paribas - Q2 Earnings Again Show Why This Stock Is A Strong Buy

The eurozone may be a troubled economy but BNP is rising above it and deserves a higher share price. My valuation puts fair value above €60 for at least 40% upside.

Upgraded Street estimates should drive the share price higher. At 0.65x P/TNAV the stock's valuation discount is way too big for a company generating 11% ROTE in 1H19.

As results come in much better than expected, investors are being forced to reevaluate expectations for 2020, where there is still a 14% gap to management's net profit target.

I last wrote on BNP Paribas (OTCQX: OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) in May (article here) when I put forward a buy case based on the view that Street estimates had fallen to excessively low levels following a downgrade to the company's 2020 financial targets in February. I saw a good chance of material upgrades to EPS and dividend forecasts as the year proceeded that would drive large share price upside from a very depressed price to net asset multiple.

Progress has been slower than I hoped and the shares are down 11% since that article, although this includes a 6% dividend paid in June so total return is -4%. This is around the average for European banks over the period and confirms my view that the headwinds for BNP are primarily to do with the external environment rather than anything the bank is doing wrong itself. Notably, European banks continue to be held back by:

Weaker eurozone economic indicators, including a slowdown in GDP growth (0.2% in Q2 after 0.1% in Q1) and weak manufacturing with manufacturing PMI hitting its lowest level in almost seven years in July (FT article here).

The prospect of further ECB monetary easing, which has pushed European bond yields lower and rekindled investor worries about the impact of lower rates on banking margins (Reuters article here).

Brexit and the seemingly inexorable slide towards a no-deal outcome.

I've made the point before that BNP is the archetypal pan-European bank with operations spread across the continent. This makes it a bellwether within the European banking sector and it is especially sensitive to the economic fortunes of its core eurozone markets of France, Benelux and Italy.

BNP is the most European of Europe's banks

Source: BNP 2018 Annual Report

Are the shares still a buy? Yes

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds my view is BNP is still a very convincing buy.

For a start, the valuation case remains strong. P/TNAV is now an exceptionally low 0.65x, the sort of multiple we last saw at the depths of Europe's sovereign crisis in 2012. PE on 2019 consensus EPS is just 7.4x and the dividend yield on 2019 consensus DPS is 7%.

Consensus estimates see ROTE of 9.7% this year and 9.6% next year. Assuming a 10% cost of equity and 2% long-term growth my ROTE/COE valuation model gives a target price of €61, or 41% upside from the current share price.

Source: authors calculations based on SA consensus data

BNP is delivering better than expected earnings

In addition to the valuation case, BNP is also delivering where it counts, on earnings.

I noted in a previous article that Street expectations for BNP are very low, reflecting the fact that the company revised down its financial targets for 2020 in February (Reuters commentary here: "BNP Paribas cuts targets, costs after weak finish to 2018"). The result was that Street EPS estimates for this year fell by the best part of 10% earlier in the year.

Financial targets were cut in February

Source: BNP Q4 2018 results presentation

This was an overly pessimistic reaction and we have since seen estimates for BNP rebound as the company delivered better than expected earnings in both Q1 and Q2.

Net profits were 10% ahead of Street estimates for Q1 2019 and Q2 results this week saw another material beat, with net profit reported at €2.47bn compared to Street estimates of €2.2bn (+12%). EPS estimates for 2019 rose by c.2% after the Q1 numbers and the indications are for further upgrades of 3-4% following the Q2 numbers.

A number of aspects of BNP's recent results are especially encouraging. First, the pace of BNP's revenue growth defies the economic gloom hanging over Europe. Revenues expanded by +4.4% year-over-year for the in Q1 and by +2.5% in Q2. 1H19 revenue growth is running at 3.5%, supporting the 2020 group revenue target given in February, which is for c.4% revenue growth pa over 2019/2020 and which was greeted with much skepticism at the time by investors. It is testament to the diversification of BNP's revenue sources beyond interest income, which makes the company less sensitive than peers to low interest rates.

Second, BNP's investment banking activities have rebounded from an awful end to 2018 and are performing much better than peers so far in 2019. 1H revenues from the Global Markets business are flat on last year, making BNP the only large investment bank not to have posted a decline in revenues over the period. The Q2 performance in fixed income trading was especially impressive, with BNP posting 9% higher revenues year-on-year against a peer group average decline of -8%. Investment banking accounts for around 15-20% of BNP's profits so this is an important driver for the company. BNP is profiting from the problems of other banks in this space, for example it is advanced negotiations to buy Deutsche Bank's (NYSE: DB) prime brokerage business following DB's recent retrenchment (Euromoney article here).

Source: company disclosures

Further upgrades lie ahead and will support the share price

Added to the positive momentum of Q1 and Q2 earnings, there is also the fact that there is still a very large gap between Street earnings expectations for 2020 and what the company thinks is possible. This makes me think further earnings upgrades lie ahead.

In the February update the company gave two key targets:

an increase in EPS by >20% by 2020 compared to 2016. The 2016 net profit reference point is € 7.6bn so this would imply net profits in 2020 of at least €9bn. By comparison, Street estimates for 2020 are currently only €7.8bn, a gap of 14%. 1H19 net profits are annualizing at €8.4bn, 11% ahead of 2020 Street estimates.

an increase in dividends per share of >35% compared to 2016. The company paid €2.7 per share in 2016 so this target implies a dividend level of at least €3.65 in 2020 whereas Street estimates are currently for just €3.16, a gap of 14%. Importantly, BNP is getting very close to reaching its 12% core equity tier 1 target, having reported 11.9% for Q2 2019, a q-on-q increase of 20bps. Once the 12% target is reached, the scope for higher dividend payments increases.

Conclusion

Despite the multitude of headwinds afflicting the eurozone currently, BNP continues to post good numbers that are ahead of where the Street expected the company to be. Revenues grew in both Q1 and Q2 and ROTE for 1H is running at 11% and is expected to be 10% for full-year 2019.

Against this background, the current P/TNAV discount of 35% looks far too severe. BNP isn't the most dynamic of banks but it is a dependable earner, capable of returns on capital of around 10% with low downside risks.

BNP is a consistent builder of shareholder value

Source: BNP Q4 2018 results presentation

A 14% gap between management's targets and Street estimates for 2020 means consensus estimates should continue to move higher which will support the share price.

Based on Street expectations for 9.6% ROTE next year, a 10% cost of equity assumption and 2% long-term growth my valuation model shows fair value of €61. This compares to the current share price of €43 and it implies at least 40% upside. On this basis BNP for me remains a strong buy among European banks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.