Microchip Technology Earnings Preview: Huge Short Interest Ratio Could Help The Stock

The short interest ratio is huge, and it is the highest it has been in the past year.

The stock has been trending higher and there is an upwardly sloped trend line that could act as support.

Chip manufacturer Microchip Technology (MCHP) is set to announce fiscal first quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share and that is down from the $1.61 the company earned a year ago. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.33 billion and that is up from $1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

I should state that Microchip is one of the stocks in my Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio after it was recommended on May 29. I did recommend taking profits on half of the position on July 30 as the stock had hit overbought territory based on the 10-week RSI and we were sitting on a 20% gain in two months. I felt it was prudent to take some profits off the table ahead of the earnings report.

The fundamentals for Microchip were one driver behind the recommendation. The company has been able to grow its earnings by a rate of 37% per year over the last three years. The earnings growth did slow to 6% in the first quarter, but it was still growth rather than contraction.

Revenue growth has averaged 31% per year over the last three years and it was up 33% in the first quarter.

The company's management efficiency measurements are really strong with a return on equity of 38.2%, and the profit margin is at 31.5%.

After a Rough 2018, the Stock Has Trended Higher in 2019

The weekly chart for Microchip shows how the stock trended higher in 2016 and 2017 before struggling a bit throughout 2018. The stock dropped down below the $60 level back in October before rallying back. So far, in 2019, the stock is up approximately 24% and that includes a pretty sizable pullback in the past week.

The lows from October, December, and May connect nicely to create an upwardly sloped trend line. That trend line is in the $83.50 area at this time and should act as support if the pullback from the past week continues.

The stock is currently above all three of the moving averages on the chart - the 13-week, the 52-week, and the 104-week. With all of these moving averages in the $82 to $87 area, they could act as support as well as the trend line.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators had been moving higher before the drop in the past week. The 10-week RSI was right at the overbought threshold before turning lower. The weekly stochastic readings hadn't quite reached overbought territory after reaching oversold territory in May.

Huge Short Interest Ratio Could Help the Stock

One of the main drivers behind the recommendation for Microchip was the sentiment toward the stock and specifically the short interest ratio. The current short interest ratio is at 20.05 and that is the highest reading of the past year. There are 35.8 million shares sold short and the average daily trading volume is 1.78 million. The number of shares sold short is the highest it has been since the end of March.

Analysts are more optimistic than short-sellers with 17 out of 23 analysts rating the stock as a "buy". The other six analysts have the stock rated as a "hold". I have written often about the buy percentage as a way of gauging the overall optimism from analysts. The average buy percentage for stocks with good fundamentals seems to fall in the 65% to 75% range. In this case, the buy percentage is 73.9%, meaning it falls in the average range.

The put/call ratio for Microchip is at 1.027 currently and that is slightly above average. There are 25,518 puts open at this time and there are 24,859 calls open. The total number of shares represented by the options open interest is just over five million, and with the stock trading 1.78 million shares per day, the open interest represents 2.8 days of the average trading volume.

My Overall Take on Microchip Technology

Obviously, I am bullish on Microchip, otherwise, I wouldn't have it in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio. With the pullback last week, I am obviously glad I suggested that subscribers take some profits off the table. Even with the pullback, I am still bullish for the stock long term. The fundamentals are strong, especially the management efficiency measurements. The fact that earnings are expected to decline on a year over year basis is a bit of a concern, but the revenue growth offsets that to some degree.

I like the fact that the stock has a number of layers of support that could come into play if the market continues to drop and drag Microchip with it. There are the three moving averages and there is the trend line and all of them have the potential to act as support.

As for the sentiment, the big attraction is the short interest ratio. If the company is able to deliver a positive earnings surprise, we could see a short squeeze and the stock could jump sharply.

The company has beaten estimates in each of the last six quarters, but the reactions have been mixed with an even split with the stock moving higher on three occasions and moving lower on the other three.

Because of the high short interest ratio, I wouldn't expect a big drop. Of course, the short interest ratio was pretty high in May and the stock still managed to drop 3% on the day following earnings. The short ratio was also high in February and the stock moved up sharply after that report, jumping 7.3%.

The high short interest ratio is interesting in that it could help drive the stock higher if the earnings report provides a positive surprise. But it can also help protect against a big downside move if short sellers decide to take profits after the earnings report. Whether they are taking profits or cutting losses, the action they have to take is buying the shares and that provides buying pressure. At the very least, it provides a little support that can keep the stock from falling too sharply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.