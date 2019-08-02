North American Palladium Ltd. (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 2, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Erin Satterthwaite - VP of Corporate Affairs and Communications

Jim Gallagher - President and CEO

Tim Hill - Chief Financial Officer

David Peck - Vice President, Exploration

David Stewart - GMP Securities

Derek Macpherson - Red Cloud

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Steve Laciak - Echelon Partners

Following the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions

Erin Satterthwaite

Good morning, everyone. I'm Erin Satterthwaite, thank you for joining our call today. Today's webcast we're going to discuss our second quarter financial and operational results. With us today is Jim Gallagher, President and CEO; Tim Hill, Chief Financial Officer; and David Peck, Vice President, Exploration. As always following today's presentation, the lines are going to be opened for Q&A.

Please note that this conference call may include forward-looking information, which is based on a number of assumptions and actual results could differ materially. All mining involves a number of inherent risks and as a result, we invite you to read and understand the disclaimer. All dollar amounts are shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

And with that, I will hand Q2 presentation over to Jim Gallagher, President and CEO. Jim?

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, Erin and good morning everyone. I find myself this morning reflecting back a number of years it's been almost six years since I started at North American Palladium and did some of my first conference calls such as this. And it was a very different vibe in those days. The then CEO in one memorable meeting used the term operational hiccup and one of the analyst, the few analysts that were still covering the company took him to task, because there were too many operational hiccups was his view. And we had huge [indiscernible] back at that time and even though I always believed in the asset I do confess there were probably times where I wasn’t certain that we could overcome all of the operational challenges that were in front of us. But today is a very different call, incredibly positive quarter and not only strong financials based on good operational performance and strong palladium prices but I think what we want to talk about and illustrate is the demonstrated upside. This isn't about making promises, I think you’ll see in some of the numbers that we’re demonstrating the potential upside of the operation. So with the help of Tim and Dave we’re going to step through some of those.

So let me start with just some of the highlights very positive highlights from this quarter. As always, I want to start with the safety and the safety record, the culture that exists at the LDI site and I give credit to Brian Wilson our General Manager and the team that he has assembled is infectious. When you walk on that site whether you are a new employee or contractor coming on, you understand from day one that safety is a serious objective at the site. And the results are showing, once again we’re almost approaching one year without a lost time injury, the last quarter as the precious quarter was injury free from a last time perspective. Our total reportable injury frequency is down at 1.4, 1.6 in a quarter, but 1.4 year-to-date in July at the end of July. And that’s again it’s a backdrop of the Ontario industry average at 2.8 and even the Ontario average has improved dramatically from where it was last year. So, good numbers across the industry very good numbers at the site. And I want to remind everybody we have almost 800 employees and contractors on site and our numbers always include contractors we take full ownership of that.

So on top of the excellent safety results we also had record underground production for the quarter. Cost down a $41 a ton just over 7,000 tons per day for the quarter. And even slightly higher in July and I’ll point that out in a minute. So the total quarter was 56,000 almost 500 ounces of payable palladium. We’re going to talk about the mining expansion project which is on target and on some metrics ahead of schedule. And we did spend some time talking about the mill last quarter and the challenges we were having I didn’t want to call them hiccups. And we basically have recovered and again are showing some upside potential there. So, I’ll spend a minute talking about that.

Tim Hill is going to go through all of these numbers, I won’t spend a whole lot of time, other than point out we did have record revenue quarter at a $135.6 million and that’s $263 million almost 264 million for the first half of the year. And the other number which we're particularly proud of is the free cash flow. So almost $91 million for the first half in free cash flow and this is after spending significant money on our mine expansion on the underground development program on building infrastructure we have a fairly high spend this year and we’ll next year on tailing management facilities building out for the future. And as David Peck will go through we’re spending a lot of money on exploration and with all of those expenses we still have generated $91 million in free cash So, it’s a really exceptional and then that have led to the board's decision to award not only the regular dividend at $0.10 but a special dividend of $0.35 on top of that for a total dividend of $0.45. So, fantastic results and our commitment to return money to shareholders continues.

And Dave is obviously going to talk about what I think is even one of more exciting than the operational results is the exploration upside, extremely busy on the exploration front, significant number of drills turning and just about everywhere underground return was aim to intersecting good mineralization and active on the surface and the something like projects is also, so Dave will step through all of that as well.

So let me briefly move to slide five and talk about the mine expansion. As most of you know we are in essence and started really last year building a new 6,000 ton a day mine on top of the existing 6,000 ton a day mine and are making very good progress. So, we’re on a way to 12,000 tons a day by later in 2021. And we did have and we talked about that in the first quarter, the mine contract that we brought on stumbled a bit getting out of the gates, slow ramp up, we have essentially bought back all of those meters and in fact are slightly ahead on the lateral development. And total number of meters in the first quarter average almost 36 meters a day, so 36 meters a day that’s over a kilometre every month that’s about 2,200 tons per day just lease of home. And so, it's really when you combine that with the production numbers that we talked about there is a number of days that we have moved over 10,000 tonnes of rock underground. So, really quite a effort and again we won back the shortfall from the first quarter and we’re now slightly ahead on that front. So really quite an effort. It isn’t just the development, some of the pictures on the right hand of the screen, we have built and now commissioned and are using a new change host a new mine dry to accommodate the increased workforce and we have expanded our cap to trade our complex but we keep it clean and neat and tidy and we’ve expanded that to a accommodate up to several hundred people. Fresh water, water treatment plant upgrade that have been done and we’re working of course on ventilation upgrades and things that support the expanded mine plans. So, lots of activity on sites.

The other key part of that is of course if you’re ramping up to 12,000 tons a day as is the production numbers and you can see from the graph on slide six, that we’re showing basically a month-on-month regular increase. We are ahead of our own internal budget here and in July we hit almost 7,300 tons a day almost 1000 tons a day better than our internal budget. So the underground mine is performing extremely well. And we expect those results to carry on. So really when you look at the development and the production profile, you’re actually ahead of the curve on what we expected to be in terms of this expansion project. So, again really good results coming from the mine site.

The other thing we’re quite pleased with is the turnaround in the mill performance, so we did talk at length in the first quarter presentation about some of the challenges we were having at the mill. The graph on the right hand side, shows January, February and March 12,000 ton a day target and we were well well below that, but you can see now the consistent increase and in fact we plugged in July because we hit 12,784, so when I talk about upside potential that is above our target, that is above our feasibility number and it shows the upside potential when we focus and the team gets the focus on the results. So what did we really do, what changed, no question there has been an intense focus from myself all the way down to the shop floor, everybody now has got on board with what the mill can do and should be doing. We had a number of, we’ve brought in partners in performance, we have worked with before the management consulting firm they did their diagnosis, diagnostic upfront where they help the team come to the realization of what some of the challenges are, the issues are here towards using KPIs better and setting the expectations better that’s in conjunction with the number of senior consultants that we already had on board, some of looking at the frontend and the crushing, grinding circuit we’re looking at the flotation, we’re looking at the whole plant and we’re looking at future upside capability at the plant all at the same time. So, again this isn’t all just about fixing the problems we are having, we’re already on a path to find a way to improve the overall results even above the 12,000 ton a day. And I think you can see that there is some significant improvement in that direction.

So what did we really do, maintenance was a big factor here we’ve got it back to the basics on doing proper planned maintenance really planning our shutdowns really well, we’ve got a shutdown coming up in August where we’re going to do a major a minor change out of the seg mill and that’s been planned down to a t. We’ve got four general foreman now at the mill two of them focused on maintenance, the maintenance superintendant has moved over to the mill for the time being. So we’re really getting back to the fundamentals putting the right focus on there, some of the winter freezing issues obviously have gone, but we’re implementing through the course of the summer and this fall measures that we’ll make sure that those freezing issues don’t come back. We’re better insulating the building or moving to a magnesium chloride to deal with the frozen underground muck issues that we had because of the much finer material. So there is a significant number of initiatives underway not with a lot of capital cost, some higher operating cost and Tim might reflect them on those numbers. But I want to make a point that all of these changes in this improvement to 12,784 tons happen without spending a lot of significant capital at the mill.

And again you can see the KPIs at the bottom, hourly throughput that’s in continues run rate in the mill has come up dramatically and the availability is almost at a 92% target which expanded the industry class for availability in the mill. So it really has been a pretty good story of how quickly the team has been able to turn that around.

So, with that, all of that has led to really good quarter and I'm going to let Tim step through the financial numbers on the quarter.

Tim Hill

Thank you, Jim. Good morning everyone. As I mentioned last quarter, one of our priorities as a management team has been to strengthen the company’s balance sheet. As illustrated on this slide, the company’s balance sheet has dramatically improved over the last year. During the 12 months, cash generated from operations was greater than $196 million of which $80 million was use to financing expenses and to reduce the debt, $66 million was invested in the capital and equipment, $44 million was held as cash and $7.7 million is return to shareholders by means of dividend. Today the company enjoys the robust balance sheet as a significantly healthier in that one year -.

This illustrates the strong financial results from the last quarter the company generated as Jim mentioned the company generated its’ highest ever quarterly revenue again for the second consecutive time. A significantly increase revenue is also from good palladium production and ongoing year of record to pay the prices. The year-to-date revenue on June 30, of $264 million, cash flow from operations this quarter was $59 million bringing the total to $134 million for the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter almost double over that in Q2, 2018 with the year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $134 million greater than twice that over the same period last year. Net income for the quarter also dramatically increase compared to the last year, the company realize net income of $134 million for the first half of 2019.

The company’s underground frost continues to be one of the sectors at lower at $41 per tonne. The slight increase in the unit cost this quarter is due to additional operating development related to the underground expansion project. These higher underground cost combine with additional cost associated with mill optimization initiatives to the year-over-year increase production cost per tonne in the mill. The other major factor in this increase in unit rate is lower tonnes mill which was 11% fewer than that in Q2, 2018. These increase operating cost of also contributed to higher all sustaining cost for producing palladium, accounted for more than half of the $176. Other contributing factors to the year-over-year increase in all sustaining cost included lower by product revenue, additional royalties which resulted from higher net smelter returns, fewer ounces of palladium produce during the quarter and a slight increase in sustaining capital over that in Q2 of 2018.

Overall, when comparing revenue per ounce of palladium sold with the all sustaining cost per ounce of palladium produce it is apparent that the company realize strong margins last quarter. Couple of the investments in the underground mine expansion and selling management facility mobile equipment and infrastructure remain inline with the annual plan and provide the groundwork necessary for the 12,000 tonne per day underground mining. As mentioned earlier by Jim, the expansion project and related fluctuate far ahead of schedule. The company is also significantly increase investment in exploration as part of its comprehensive approach to expanding the existing reserves. Year-to-date the company incurred $6.9 million of eligible exploration expenses towards the $10 million go through share offering completed in last December.

On this slide, we provided an illustration of the company’s share price performance as well as its relatively low valuation. As illustrated on the first graph, the company’s 12 month trailing earnings per share have increased almost threefold per share to a healthy $2.25 per share, the low price earnings ratio of 6.4 and the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 3.6, signify that the company is relatively low share price valuation when compared to our peers. Additionally, the stock earnings yield of 115% demonstrates the strong return from the company’s underlying business.

As mentioned earlier by Jim, the Board of Directors has approved the regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share plus a special dividend of $0.35 per share to all shareholders of record at September 1st, 2019. The NAPs corporate philosophy includes the responsible allocation of capital and the Board of Directors remains committed to providing a return to shareholders. As of August 1, 2019, North American Palladium has declared cumulative dividends over seven month period of $0.58 per share representing a significant dividend yield so far this year.

And I'll hand over the call to David Peck to provide a review of exploration activities that occurred during the quarter. Dave?

David Peck

Thank you very much Tim and good morning everyone. As Jim alluded to we’re really an enviable position as a company with wealth of exploration targets we have both on our regional portfolio but more importantly at Lac des Iles. In order to tackle all these targets, the company announced recently that it's expanding its diamond drill budget at LDI by $6 million and that’s going to allow us to get ahead of the mine planning which something we haven’t been able to do until recently. We did provide comprehensive updates on our LDI underground exploration service exploration and our regional exploration programs especially focused on Sunday Lake earlier in the year.

The new exploration drift at Lac des Iles is on the 10/65 mine and at the bottom of the underground mining is now in use and will be completed later this year. The drift is being use to access the Lake target, the C-zone which was recently discovered and the B-zone satellite bodies to the offset ore body. We continue to systematically explore for new mining resource gains that will extend our mine life and increase feed grades. We’ve had lot of successively, both underground and at surface and we expect to deliver additional positive news before the end of the year. Our regional programs are progressing steadily with new GSS go surveys being plan to look for additional LDI type and Sunday Lake type targets in our area of exploration interest within a 100 kilometers from the mine.

Let’s take a closer look at our underground exploration program. This slide is a level plan map at the 10/65 showing the new exploration drift and our many recently developed underground target. A wealth of riches in terms of high potential research gain areas and all in close proximity to existing or planned underground mine development. Adding new resources that can quickly be converted to reserves is top priority for our team. We continue to work very closely with our operations and technical services to ensure drilling stays ahead of critical decisions for future development. We retain laser like focus on the highest potential targets in terms of identifying those at the largest tonnage potential that have higher grade near existing infrastructure.

Moving to next slide shows longitudinal section and our newly discovered C-zone. Rates now at C-zone or at point of just starting to test for continuity we’re focused on the lower part of the zone below the bottom the current ramp and trying to see its continuity in terms of the higher great part of this large zone. Potential tonnage area is quite big, but we’re still establishing the continuity of the grade and what we’ll be reporting on C-zone later in the year. We can see that it’s quite a large target it has over kilometer of vertical extent and main fact of across surface. We’re also seeing a straight length of up to 300 meters potentially more it's still optimal long straight. So the potential volume of this target is quite huge. We’re now trying to assess as I said the continuity of the higher grade parts on the Southwest or main branch of this intriguing new zone.

Previously reported results are shown here in the slide and discussed in more detail on our May 29 news release. It really is exciting to be able to report on the new discovery really in the shadow of head frame and adjacent to active mining areas. We’re really optimistic that this can deliver a large new resource and due course, stay tuned for new results during the year.

On the next slide, we show our surface air photo of the east mine block target areas, this is the focus for our surface drilling. We’ve had good success in the program so far this year which is primarily focused up to date on the creek zone. The creek zone is okay to approximately two kilometers east the pit and is exposed at surface. Our east mine block drilling has been guided both by drill hole results and recent geophysical surveys. I'll provide more detail on creek zone results on the next slide. We’re also planning to start drilling again on the Baker zone, which we have some really good results on last year and have them followed up and we are waiting for new geophysical data to firm up the drill targets that drilling should start within the next few weeks. Again stay tuned for new results from this geophysical target testing later in the year.

The next slide shows our first cross section of the creek zone, we’ve now proven that it extends at least 600 meters vertically from surface and has a minimum straight length of over 200 meters. We’re still deciding if we want to go into resource drilling on the creek zone, until we do that we’re actually just remodeling the data that we’ve received from the first half of the year and we'll make that decision later in the year. We’ll hope to have more than one target to consider for resource delineation to add potentially significant new near surface resources which will really improve the long-term outlook for LDI.

And finally on the last slide here on the exploration piece. We had a really good program at Sunday Lake we finished the drilling in April and we’ve had a press release on those results some of which I highlighted here. We expect to continue with the project and are currently making plans to complete testing on several remaining geophysical targets. We’ve also proven the ability of the deposit model at Sunday Lake and while we continue to drill our PGM zone, in order to establish its continuity we’ll also be searching more rigorously for massive sulphites which will now believe will exist or could exist around the margins of the intrusion.

So that concludes the exploration update. I’ll now return the call to Jim Gallagher. Jim?

Jim Gallagher

The palladium fundamentals obviously has taken a bit of change given the dynamics yesterday, but I really think the fundamental is same and in fact the financial times yesterday had a very early morning article calling for new record high for palladium. And then not much more than an hour later they came out and said it's tripped a financial trigger at 40.90 and now there is a big sell off and then it wasn’t long after that that Donald Trump tweeted about Chinese tariffs. And the market got really excited and commodities across the board were significantly in the red and palladium has taken a quite a deep dive, but it’s done this before, matter of fact back in April, it dropped $200 in one day or over a day and a half essentially. But over the period following that climbed its way back into the mid 1,500 and really if you look over the last quarter, palladium has actually been pretty consistently bounded by the 1,500 on the bottom and 1,600 on the top end it tested the highs once or twice and came back to the mid 1,500 and they tested below at dipping into the 1,400 this a few times this quarter and always came back.

So, again the fundamentals despite the current excitement in the market remains strong, demand is high despite weak global auto sales and then that is due to the heightened emission standards in most jurisdiction of the world particularly Europe and China. So, much higher demand as high as 30% higher loading which offset slight decrease in total auto sales. The electrification push continues to be net positive for palladium because the bulk of the electrification is in hybrids and as we’ve mentioned before hybrids tend to have slightly higher loadings of palladium than regular gasoline engines. We’ve seen a lot of press lately, a lot of it wrong about substitution with platinum there is a number of articles that say it’s a one-on-one replacement it is not, that is technically not true and there is a number of technical reasons which we have talked to before, why the switch from a very efficient [indiscernible] convertor directly into platinum is not easy. Some substitution is likely to happen, but it’s probably only going to be in the few percent range.

And as we have reiterated before, platinum is in fact a much smaller market and it would not take of a move to eliminate the surplus in platinum and drive its price up. So from a financial point of view, it really doesn't some make sense and there is lots of technical reasons why it’s not an easy thing to do. The other recent news over the last couple of months both well the PGM basket in general as we push that a number of countries are making towards fuel cell vehicles and in particular Japan and China have made major announcements about building the infrastructure to support a fuel cell automobile market and very recently South Korea has done the same thing. And where this will go I can’t personally predict but certainly fuel cells tend to be very platinum rich and it's only going to help to PGM basket. So, despite the activity yesterday the fundamentals are still in place, the outlook is very positive and our potential outcome of the increased tariffs on China is further stimulation of the Chinese economy and the auto industry in support of the auto industry is something China has done many times before not doing heavily now, so quite frankly this will turn into a positive as opposed to a negative. So we believe the fundamentals are strong.

So really based on that looking forward, we’re reiterating our guidance we’re quite comfortable the second half of the year with the increase in underground production will be better than the first from an ounces produced point of view so we're comfortable that we’re going to be well within our range on palladium. Our ASIC is currently above our target but again better production in second half, more ounces we're starting to catch up on ounces. So, we’re quite comfortable that we’re going to come down the upper end of our range on all in sustaining cost.

So Tim mentioned a share valuation certainly whatever metrics you used to measure our share price against the peer group, we certainly seem to be undervalued, we’re listing again the coverage of what we have ranging between 17 and 23.50 and I believe we’ve seen this morning the beam was already bumped up from the 1700 and that is the value there. So, we really do believe that there is significant upside on the share price and despite the current market dynamics good place to invest solid future with lots of upside.

So with that I actually hope that there is some questions this morning and we’re going to turn it over to Erin to facilitate the questions and see who is online.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from David Stewart with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

David Stewart

Good morning guys and congrats on the positive quarter. Just noticing that tax pools which you’ve been enjoying for a while they must be eroding pretty quickly at the current level of profit. At spot pricing approximately when do you guys see the full taxes starting to be paid?

Tim Hill

The spot pricing, so if you consider our feasibility study we were beginning to pay full taxes in 2023 or thereabouts. We had a price assumption of $1,040 in the feasibility study. As you mentioned David, we are depleting those pools quickly given the current price and exact data I can't give you, but I can say we’ll be within the next couple of years for sure.

David Stewart

Okay. Thanks, Tim. And then on exploration side, based on the results we’ve seen so far the C-zone looking at really interesting at this point for its resource expansion potential. Do you think that at the end of this year you’ll have to really enough to come up within the natural resource estimate for the C-zone or maybe some of those B-zone targets as well?

David Peck

Yeah. It’s on track for that David and we’re looking at trying to put out something in the first quarter of next year. But again there is so much vertical extent and we don’t have enough complete access to every part of the C-zone that we want to really focus on determining like I said the continuity of the higher grade. And then the determine its limits. So, we’ll start to be able to put some sort of inferred resources together by early next year. But probably we won’t see a real big number until later on next year.

David Stewart

Great. Okay. Thanks, Dave. Yeah. And then just I’m just looking at slide 18 here, based on the orientation of the C-zone and the geometry it looks like it’s kind of in the foot wall and it intersecting a lot of the mining infrastructure. So, again I know it’s really early days, but would you have to mine that after you've mined out SOS zone. Or can you be more agile there?

David Peck

Yeah. Go ahead, Jim.

Jim Gallagher

I think that was a mining question Dave, so I’m going to try and so it’s a fair and valid question because we have intersected the C-zone several times with the existing ramp. So, one of the current challenges that the Chief Engineer has is where to move the ramp to for the future, we do want to hit the C-zone envelope and finding sterilized ground is actually proven to be a bit difficult. So, that’s an exercise that we’re going through at this point. Part of that is to get ramp out and focus on the debt is perhaps changing that. So, mining some of the upper part presents some challenges, but if we can move the ramp and get separated some of the lower materials below the thousand meter level, we may be able to incorporate that into one consistent plan. But as Dave said, really early days, we haven’t really figured out the total shape of this thing yet. And it is open both up and down, so we've got a lot of ore in front of us right now we have no trouble feeling that mill. So, it’s a good problem to have towards the future, but the exact mining plan is still hard to work on.

David Stewart

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks, Jim. That’s all the questions I had. Congrats again guys.

Tim Hill

Thank you.

David Peck

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Derek Macpherson with Red Cloud. Please go ahead.

Derek Macpherson

Good morning guys. And I’ll reiterate David’s point congrats on a very good quarter. Couple of questions, first on the cost guidance you guys are saying it coming at the upper end of the range. Is that more of a function of sort of the challenges of the first half or is that, are we seeing a slightly higher cost profile going forward?

Tim Hill

Derek, its Tim, it’s a challenges from the first half. As I mentioned the operating cost were up due to the ongoing mill optimization initiatives that was a major driver of that. Our by product revenue and analysis also accounted for a good portion of that which we expect in the second half of the year to be much higher than the first half. So, as Jim mentioned earlier we expect to see that all sustaining cost coming down to higher end of guidance.

Derek Macpherson

Okay. That’s what I thought as well, I just wanted to confirm it. And then just on cost, you guys mentioned that the underground project is ahead of schedule and the development is really picked up, which is good. But how are you guys doing on budget there?

Jim Gallagher

Well you can see our operating cost at $41 a ton underground now that's slightly higher, we were $39 I think Tim last quarter. And so it’s up a little bit, and because we pick that for the half we’re really basically much on budget for an operating cost. I think one of the things to watch for as we move forward of course as we continue to ramp up to 12,000, we kind of push this valve of operating cost, drilling cost in front of us, this quarter we’re developing and drilling for the next couple of quarters and of course we’re anticipating higher cost. So, we’re developing, we’re producing over 7,000 tons a day and we’re developing in drilling for 7,500 and up to 8,000 tons a day by early next year. So, I think you’ll see this a little bit above wave, but overall our cost and specially our unit cost are pretty much inline of cost.

David Peck

Yeah. If I may just expand on that the unit cost per meter from our own development cruise and from our contracting development cruise are right on budget.

Derek Macpherson

Okay. All right. That’s good to hear as well. Sometimes even you can buy timing if you will, right. And I guess the last question I have, obviously the special dividend is very good and the markets reacting to it as it open here, but just want to get some parameters to understand a little bit more about how you guys that you and the board are thinking about that, the type of the future special dividend. Are you guys obviously above 1,200 you’ve stated that have a sense of a quarter dividend is solid. What are you guys are using, are using as a percentage of free cash flow generated or is it a more a base level of cash that in sort of setting for us as far as how much you guys are willing potentially put into future special dividends?

Tim Hill

Yeah. Good, great question, it is a percentage of cash flow generated in the prior quarter. And that’s where we’re looking at.

Derek Macpherson

Okay. All right. That’s it for me. Thank you very much, guys.

Tim Hill

Thanks, Derek.

Daniel McConvey

Hi, Sorry I miss the preamble, am I audible?

Jim Gallagher

Is that Dave?

Daniel McConvey

No, it's Dan. Another congratulations on a great quarter and I applaud you and the board for the special dividend.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you.

Daniel McConvey

And it is, it’s Dan.

Jim Gallagher

Yeah.

Daniel McConvey

We don’t see much of this in Canadian precious metal mining. Just on that, so Tim just based on what you said the prices is high you generated a lot of free cash flow, special dividends earn out the question every quarter?

Tim Hill

Yeah. I’ll jump in and I think we took some time to put lots of wording in the press release trying to describe our board's direction here. And other than increase at this time the regular dividend obviously given the potential volatility which we saw yesterday the board has taken the decision to set a dividend that we’re quite comfortable with that $0.10 and maintain that. And then each quarter-on-quarter looking at where we are, looking at the cash flow, looking at upcoming capital spend and making this decision. So, is it possible that we’ll see a special every quarter, yes it is possible but not yet.

Daniel McConvey

But it’s a quarterly decision basically whatever you do with that?

Tim Hill

Correct.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Okay, great. Thanks. Second question, question for Dave, Dave the C-zone if you look at the schematic you have in the presentation by the way guys one thing I would do is that, yet to get the presentation and the webcast I found it but if you can get it there right in the front webpage right away you're going to have some people get to it earlier. That C-zone is right next to the offset zone and it’s been there a lot of time it just it kind of, a question you must get a lot as why now are you more realizing the potential in it versus yesteryear?

David Peck

Right. That was a very good question. So, we usually with our underground exploration always have challenges getting to drill in an efficient place to drill shorter holes and better angles most of the drilling we did on the main offset ore body was from the east side or the hang well side into the footwall. And there is a low grade area past the main offset zone and the footwall which was really our stock point. So, once we hit our lower grade area that was the end of the hole. We had a few historical holes that hit C-zone at different levels, but it was just more of curiosity it didn't make a sense at the time until we started to get our head around the structures that might be controlling C-zone but also the satellite ore bodies. That’s been a big step change in the last couple of years. And now we know the C-zone is like the following a major fault and it is peeling away from the infrastructure going to the west south west. That is basically parallel to all of those historical holes for defining the reserves and resources and offset. So, glancing blows here and there but never really fully appreciating the structure and that’s a new trend, it’s a different strike and that’s the explanation I guess.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Does it have the potential to carry similar grades as the offset?

David Peck

What we’ve seen so far especially close in and where we have more information we've got chip samples that are non compliant, so they don’t talk about them but chip samples we got definition of those and then increasing number of exploration holes. There is a high grade component to C-zone, there is a big broad envelope above our one gram sort of shell that we use to define the mineralization and offset and be the B series satellites. There is a high grade core and that’s what our real focus is on this minimum grade required to mine anything from underground. We don’t know what the mine life is going to be, we don’t know the ultimate size and tonnage and grade. But that is there, it is present plus four gram material is quite common in C-zone, so that’s really the focus. The question is as you’re asking what’s that continuity? As I said, we don’t know yet, this is a first systematic program of drilling relatively closely spaced holes.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Great. Thank you, Dave.

David Peck

Thanks.

Operator

Next question comes from Steve Laciak from Echelon Partners, please go ahead.

Steve Laciak

Okay. Thank you. The mining and production was well covered. Tim could I ask you how does this catch up on prior quarter pricing work. I mean the pricing was extremely strong February, March and then weak in April, May and June, but you still had a positive adjustment on accounts receivable which surprised me, I thought it might have been negative on the catch up.

Tim Hill

Yeah. Okay. Yes, so Steve we have what we quotation period between the time of delivery of our concentrate until the final pricing of the metals in the concentrate. So, for example at the end of Q1, our accounts receivable are priced at forward prices at that time. That we obtain from [indiscernible] from the bank.

Steve Laciak

And they had plunged I guess, so that’s why…

Tim Hill

That’s correct. So they had a benefit at the end. So, during the quarter…

Steve Laciak

So you’re not pricing each shipment and then adjusting that you’re doing it at quarter end. Is that….

Tim Hill

Yeah. We do it at each month end, we mark-to-market.

Steve Laciak

At each month end.

Tim Hill

Yes, yes. So, in the quarter we do our reconciliation what we were paid, what we have in accounts receivable and then we price that based on forward prices at that time.

Steve Laciak

Okay. So at the end of March relative to actual March that plunged and that's what set up the accounts receivable being positive as opposed to negative. Okay, all right.

Tim Hill

Yeah. So, the pricing we were using at the end of March were lower than the prices that we realized throughout the quarter.

Steve Laciak

But it’s a three month blend, it’s not right at the end of March?

Tim Hill

That’s correct, but the pricing has to come at the same time its mark-to-market at the same time, Steve, at any given period.

Steve Laciak

Still got to give you a separate call for understand that. Okay, that’s all.

Tim Hill

Yeah. It did cause confusion last quarter as well when we published the realized price per ounce sold. We did change the calculation a little bit in our MD&A to try to clarify that. But it is a bit of a complicated calculation.

Steve Laciak

Okay. All right. Thank you and Dave I hope you have more exploration success. Thank you very much.

Tim Hill

Thanks, Steve.

David Peck

Thanks.

Operator

