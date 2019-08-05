Aphria: Back In Black

All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last quarter, Aphria posted disappointing results with a sharp decline in their core cannabis business. Aphria did not repeat those disappointing results again: Results from their May quarter, announced on August 1st, are phenomenal.

Aphria posted its first EBITDA profit in five quarters based on doubling cannabis volume and significantly improved cannabis gross margins. The market loved these results, with shares rising 32% after-hours on optimism that Aphria's new management team had righted the ship after long-time CEO Vic Neufeld departed under a cloud of short-seller allegations.

Aphria's Business

Source: Aphria Global Operations.

Aphria is a large Canadian cannabis company with a market cap of over $2 billion. Aphria has operations spanning five continents, but the majority of their revenue comes from Canada and Germany. Last winter, Aphria purchased CC Pharma, a German pharmaceutical distributor, for €48 million ($70 million). CC Pharma makes up about three-quarters of Aphria's revenue while Canadian cannabis sales make up the remainder.

Aphria is the third-largest Canadian cannabis company by cultivation capacity. Once their Aphria Diamond facility is in full crop rotation, Aphria will have a production capacity of 255,000 kilograms/year. Aphria is also building an Extraction Centre of Excellence to extract cannabinoids at scale without having to use an outside extraction company like Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) or MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF).

The Canadian Cannabis Market

Aphria primarily competes in the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets, with the latter being higher-growth and therefore more important. Canada legalized medical cannabis in 2001, so the medical market is mature and low-growth. Canada's recreational cannabis market is expected to be worth ~$6.3 billion (U$4.8 billion) by 2024.

Canada's recreational cannabis market got off to a shaky start due to supply shortages, high prices, and a slow roll-out of retail stores. However, retail sales have begun to pick up, rising 66% between February and May 2019 to $85.6 million (or $1 billion annualized). Growth has been driven by increased product availability and the proliferation of cannabis stores, especially in Canada's largest province, Ontario.

Canada's recreational cannabis market will continue. In the near term, growth will be driven by Ontario tripling its retail store count in fall and Canada's legalization of edibles, vapes, and beverages in December (the "Rec 2.0" market). Aphria expects vapes to make up 30% of its sales by FY2021 (beginning June 1, 2020).

Aphria Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Aphria generated $129 million in net revenue in their fiscal fourth quarter, ending May 31st. This revenue included $99 million from the CC Pharma business ("distribution revenue"). Because this distribution revenue is low-margin and low-growth, I will largely focus on the cannabis side of Aphria's business which contributes the lion's share of Aphria's value.

Aphria's cannabis net revenue grew 85% to $28.6 million in the May quarter. Last quarter's results, which I covered in Aphria: Tumultuous, were very disappointing as Aphria had seen declines in both their recreational and medical cannabis businesses as well as declining gross margins. Aphria reversed those trends this quarter, with strong revenue growth over both the disappointing February quarter and the stronger November quarter.

Aphria's cannabis gross margins improved substantially this quarter as well, rising to 53%. These gross margins are in line with those of other top-tier Canadian cannabis companies including Aurora (ACB), Cronos (CRON), Hexo (HEXO), and Organigram (OGI), which each earned gross margins in the range of 49-56% in their most recent quarter.

Aphria's strong results were driven by growth in volume. Aphria breaks its cannabis sales into three segments, each of which grew in the May quarter.

Medical cannabis sales grew 11% QoQ to 1,417 kilograms. This puts Aphria in third in medical cannabis sales behind Aurora Cannabis (3,763 kg last quarter) and CannTrust (1,820 kg). CannTrust (CTST) is in the midst of a major scandal that has left it unable to sell cannabis (as I covered elsewhere), which is likely to benefit Aphria and the other strong medical cannabis companies.

Recreational cannabis sales grew a phenomenal 143% to 3,229 kilograms. This puts Aphria in fourth in recreational cannabis sales behind Canopy Growth (6,964 kg last quarter), Aurora (5,397 kg), and Organigram (4,226 kg). Aphria's sales last quarter were abnormally low due to a supply shortage, which the company has resolved.

Wholesale cannabis sales grew to 928 kilograms. Aphria took advantage of its large inventory of cannabis resin to wholesale this product to other licensed producers and began cannabis shipments to Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF). Aleafia purchased Emblem in March 2019 and inherited the Aphria/Emblem supply deal signed in September 2018.

In total, Aphria sold 5,574 kilograms of cannabis in the quarter, more than twice as much as in the prior quarter. These sales put Aphria third among cannabis producers, behind Canopy Growth (9,360 kg) and Aurora Cannabis (9,160 kg).

After removing transaction costs ($20 million) and share-based compensation ($3 million), Aphria reported an adjusted EBITDA profit of $0.2 million. This is Aphria's first adjusted EBITDA profit since the Feb 2018 quarter, before Aphria began building up for the launch of Canada's recreational cannabis market.

On a cash flow basis, Aphria spent $19 million in operating cash flow and spent another $44 million building out their facilities including Aphria One and the Extraction Centre of Excellence, which will provide in-house extraction capability. After a U$300 million convertible debt raise, Aphria ended the quarter with $571 million in cash and securities offset by $489 million in debt for a net cash position of $82 million. Most of this debt will not become due until 2024, putting Aphria in a comfortable cash position as they complete the build-out of their Canadian facilities.

Guidance and Outlook

Aphria expects to generate net revenue of $650-700 million in fiscal 2020 (ending May 31, 2020) and to earn adjusted EBITDA of approximately $88-95 million. Of this revenue, slightly more than half will come from the CC Pharma segment. Before CC Pharma was acquired, it generated €262 million in revenue and €10.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2018. Backing out CC Pharma's revenue and profitability, at midpoint Aphria's guidance implies core cannabis revenue of approximately $290 million and adjusted EBITDA of $76 million, with 26% EBITDA margins.

Aphria's growth will primarily be fueled by the expansion of the Canadian recreational cannabis market, through the opening of more retail stores and the legalization of Rec 2.0 products including vapes and edibles. Aphria is one of four Canadian producers offering their cannabis for the popular Pax Era vape. Aphria also anticipates adding German cannabis revenue when their Aphria One facility receives EU-GMP certification, distributing cannabis through CC Pharma. Aphria also won the maximum of five German cultivation lots in May, but doesn't expect to see revenue from that cultivation until FY 2021.

Outlook

Source: TMX Money.

If we presume CC Pharma is worth its purchase price of approximately $70 million, this implies that Aphria's cannabis business trades at approximately 8x forward sales and 30x forward EBITDA. Despite a prolonged slide in cannabis stocks, those multiples remain mouth-watering, suggesting that Aphria will need to continue growing well past May 2020 to justify its current price. Based on comparable sectors, it is likely that a mature cannabis company will trade at ~10x EBITDA, so Aphria may need to triple its profits after 2020 for investors to good long-term returns.

Given the projected growth of the global cannabis market, this is not impossible. The Canadian recreational cannabis market is expected to grow five-fold over the next five years ($1 billion/year to ~$6.3 billion) and the global cannabis market is expected to grow at a 24% CAGR. Given that enormous growth potential, Aphria's price tag makes sense, but Aphria will need to continue executing well both in the Canadian cannabis market and in other global cannabis markets such as Germany.

Risks: Aphria is likely to be a volatile investment over the next couple years while the cannabis market is developing. Shares of the company fell 77% in under three months last fall and have continued to be volatile, including gaining 32% after-hours when May earnings were released. Investors who are unable to tolerate this volatility may fare better by avoiding the cannabis sector entirely.

Conclusion

Aphria had a phenomenal quarter. Specifically, Aphria's gains in both medical and recreational cannabis volume were phenomenal, as was the company's significantly strong gross margins and their return to EBITDA profitability. After a rough third quarter, including the departure of long-time CEO Vic Neufeld in the wake of short-seller reports, Aphria's new management team has bounced back with strong fourth quarter results.

Overall, I am bullish on Aphria for the long-term, but management still has several challenges ahead of it. The launch of Rec 2.0 in December will significantly change the Canadian market, and CEO Irwin Simon and his team must offer products consumers want to maintain Aphria's market share. That market is especially important as it is likely that successful Rec 2.0 products (vape, edibles) will have higher margins than dry flower.

Aphria's other primary challenge will be international expansion. Aphria pulled back from their U.S. entry when they divested their Liberty Health stake (OTCQX:LHSIF) to trade on major stock exchanges. Management has not announced plans for how they may re-enter the United States, but a re-entry is clearly on their radar over the long term.

Under new management, Aphria represents a solid long-term investment for investors who are bullish about the Canadian and global cannabis markets and are willing to tolerate substantial volatility.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEXO, OGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.