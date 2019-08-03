S&P 500 Weekly Update: Tariff Tantrums And A Flight To Safety - Relax And Be Patient

If investors aren't obsessed over the Fed, they are obsessed with trade issues. That’s not the way to manage a portfolio.

The consumer remains a bright spot in the economy, Income and spending remain positive and it’s all reflected in the latest consumer confidence numbers.

Corporate earnings will be the key, and a second half rebound is what investors need to watch for.

Equities entered the week in “overbought territory”. Any pullback for any reason was to be expected.

Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work. —Thomas Edison

The much anticipated Federal Reserve’s July meeting came and went with a with the most anticipated rate cut in history taking place. Mr. Powell's words were sliced, diced, and parsed with the ensuing knee jerk reaction taking stock prices down. Those that are “Fed obsessed” had a lot to chew on, and they already rolled out their ideas for the next rate cut. Serious investors had a different menu of news to analyze. Corporate earnings were at the top of their list.

The stock market wall of worry remains in place. Uncertainty over trade, stagnating European growth, and an inversion on the short end of the Treasury yield curve threw cold water on any celebration over recent market highs. There was no fanfare in July which was the 121st month of economic growth, making this expansion the longest in U.S. history.

It’s easy to find a forecast for when the next recession will show up, so I might as well join the crowd and say a recession could enter the picture in 2021. No surprise that forecast does not agree with the majority, but it is as good as any other on the street, because in reality no one knows when a recession might occur.

From a macro perspective, a supportive Federal Reserve is a positive, but the likelihood of a U.S.-China trade deal has been thrown into a new phase with the new round of proposed tariffs announced this week.

On the latter point I continue to believe any agreement will be a non event. However, it will finally be able to rid the masses of this self fulfilling prophecy that U.S. China trade skirmish is taking the world into recession. Bottom line, ANY resolution on trade will be a “feel better” event, but not much else. If one believes emotion rules the majority of what takes place in the investment world, then it will be important to pay attention and not underestimate what this entire trade situation might do to the performance of the equity market. To that end, I penned my market forecast for the remainder of this year in the weekly update to subscribers last Thursday.

The week opened with a noticeable risk off mindset as momentum names were hit pretty hard. However those same momentum names have also posted the largest gains lately. None of that was surprising considering the S&P and Nasdaq composite were coming off record highs in the prior trading session. The week continued with traders deciding what word from the Fed’s press conference they deemed important, and then had to deal with the prospect of new trade tariffs. All of that was too much for an overbought market to deal with and the S&P lost 3% for the week.

The month of July saw the S&P gain 1.5%, the Dow 30 up 1%, and the Nasdaq composite was the winner with a 2.3% gain. All three indices posted new highs. The gains for the S&P in July comes after the index realized a 6.8% gain in June. For the year the index is up 17%. With stocks overbought in the short term, and a rather weak seasonal pattern coming up in August and September, it would not be surprising to see stocks pullback to work off some of the excess.

For the month of July, most country ETFs ended up struggling badly even though the US gained 1%+. France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Spain, and the UK all fell more than 2% in July. Silver was the best asset class in July with a gain of more than 6%.

Year to date, the best performer in the entire world matrix is the U.S. Tech sector with a gain of more than 30%. Russia ranks second at +25%.

Economy

We’ve heard just about every negative angle reported regarding global trade, so for a change of pace here is a different view on the tariff situation that does not paint as dire a picture. As with all of the other prognostications that have been laid out for investors to ponder, one can take or leave this opinion as well.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index rebounded 5.8 points to -6.3 in July, recovering most of the 7.2 point drop to -12.1 in June. The latter was the lowest print since June 2016. Most of the components improved

Chicago PMI dropped another 5.3 points to 44.4 in July, much weaker than expected and is in contraction for a second straight month. This is the lowest reading since December 2015. Last month's print was the first time below 50 January 2017, and this is the first back to back sub 50 since November, December 2016.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 50.4 in July, broadly in line with 50.6 in June. The latest reading signaled a fractional improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector, but also indicated the slowest overall expansion since the height of the financial crisis in September 2009.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist:

U.S. manufacturing has entered into its sharpest downturn since 2009, suggesting the goods-producing sector is on course to act as a significant drag on the economy in the third quarter. The deterioration in the survey’s output index is indicative of manufacturing production declining at an annualized rate in excess of 3%. Falling business spending at home and declining exports are the main drivers of the downturn, with firms also cutting back on input buying as the outlook grows gloomier. US manufacturer's expectations of output in the year ahead has sunk to its lowest since comparable data were first available in 2012, with worries focused on the detrimental impact of escalating trade wars, fears of slower economic growth and rising geopolitical worries.

Construction spending dropped 1.3% in June after falling -0.5% in May (revised from -0.8%). May was the first decline since November, but this is the first back-to-back drop in the headline measure since December 2012/January 2013.

July ISM drop to a 3 year low of 51.2 extended the June decline to 51.7 from 52.1 in May. The July sentiment surveys have shown diverging patterns that have left a small net decline for the month, as trade war fears have seemingly overshadowed optimism from the trade truce, rate cuts, elevated stock prices, and rising consumer confidence.

The consumer remains a bright spot in the economy. Income and spending remain positive and its all reflected in the latest consumer confidence numbers. The consumer represents 68 - 70% of the U.S. economy.

Personal income rose 0.4% in June, with spending up 0.3%. The 0.5% income increase in May was revised down to 0.4% (with the 0.5% April gain nudged to 0.4%). The 0.4% May consumption gain was bumped up to 0.5%. Wages and salaries climbed 0.5% following the prior 0.2% gain.

Consumer confidence surged 11.4 points to 135.7 in July, much better than expected, after falling 7.0 points to 124.3 in June (revised up from 121.5). This is the best since November's 136.4, and was at 127.90 a year ago.

Weekly Bloomberg Consumer Comfort data, which hit the joint highest level of the current expansion, on par with the report from two weeks ago.

Source: Bespoke

The Michigan sentiment report revealed an un-revised July rise to 98.4 from 98.2.

U.S. jobs report undershot estimates with a 164k payroll rise after -41k in prior month revisions, along with another drop in the workweek to 34.3 hours that translated to a disappointing -0.2% hours worked figure. The 0.3% hourly earnings rise with a 3.2% y/y gain matched estimates, versus a 3.4% cycle-high in February.

Pending home sales increased another 2.8% to 108.3 in June after rebounding 1.1% to 105.4 in May. The index was at 106.6 last June, and was at a cycle high of 112.9 in April 2016 and a low of 98.7 in December 2018. The contraction in the 12-month pace slowed to -0.6% y/y versus -0.8% y/y. Sales increased in all four regions, with the West up 5.4% on the month, followed by a 3.3% increase in the Midwest, and a 2.7% gain in the Northeast, while the South brought up the rear with a still sturdy 1.3% gain.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

The 2.8% increase can be attributed to the current favorable conditions and predicted the rise is likely the start of a positive trend for home sales. Job growth is doing well, the stock market is near an all-time high and home values are consistently increasing. When you combine that with the incredibly low mortgage rates, it is not surprising to now see two straight months of increases... Homes are selling at a breakneck pace, in less than a month on average for existing homes, and three months for newly constructed homes. Furthermore, homeowner's equity in real estate has doubled over the past six years to now nearly $16 trillion. But the number of potential buyers exceeds the number of homes available. We need to see sizable growth in inventory, particularly of entry-level homes, to assure wider access to home ownership.

Global Economy

The euro area’s manufacturing sector continued to contract during July, and at an accelerated rate. The latest IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI posted below the 50.0 no-change mark that separates growth from contraction for a sixth successive month, and at 46.5, pointed to the sharpest deterioration in operating conditions since December 2012. The index was down from 47.6 in June, though slightly higher than the earlier July flash reading of 46.4.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

The Eurozone PMI dashboard is a sea of red, with all lights warning on the deteriorating health of the region’s manufacturers. July saw production and jobs being cut as the fastest rates for over six years as order books continued to decline sharply. Prices fell at the sharpest rate for over three years as firms increasingly competed via discounting to help limit the scale of sales losses. Forward indicators also deteriorated. Input buying fell to an extent not seen since 2012 as firms prepared for weaker production in the short term, and expectations for the year ahead likewise fell to the lowest in over six-and-a-half years. The downturn is being led by Germany, reflective of a further worsening conditions in the auto sector and falling global demand for business equipment. However, output is also falling in Italy, France, Spain, Ireland and Austria and is close to stalling in the Netherlands. Greece notably bucked the deteriorating trend.

Rising from 52.1 in June to 52.5 in July, the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was consistent with a further strengthening in the health of the sector. The latest reading was slightly higher than the average for calendar year 2018 (52.3), but below its long-run trend (53.9).

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

Following a slowdown in growth in the opening quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020, some momentum was regained in July. Measures for factory orders, production and employment improved in the latest month, although rates of expansion remained below trend. A similar pattern was evident for business confidence. Survey participants linked the uptick in growth to a pick-up in demand, mostly stemming from successful marketing efforts, competitive pricing and favorable public policies. We see from underlying data that the domestic market provided the main impetus to sales growth. International orders increased to the least extent in 15 months as manufacturers started to feel the effects of softer conditions in key destinations for their goods. The relatively negligible increases in input costs and output charges, signaled by the PMI survey in July, suggest that we will likely see a further reduction in India's benchmark interest rate as the RBI continues its effort to support economic growth.

At 49.9 in July, the headline seasonally adjusted Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, posted only fractionally below the neutral 50.0 level to signal broadly stable conditions across China’s manufacturing sector. This followed a marginal deterioration in the health of the sector during June (PMI reading of 49.4).

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.9 in July, although it remained in contraction territory. The sub indices for new orders and output both returned to expansionary territory, and the gauge for new export orders rose slightly, though it remained in contraction territory. This indicates that domestic demand recovered, and overseas demand was stable. The sub index for employment dipped further into negative territory, suggesting that the labor market didn’t improve. While the sub index for stocks of purchased items fell into contraction territory, the measure for stocks of finished goods dropped further into decline, reflecting that increased orders consumed inventories to some extent. The measure for future output jumped in July, pointing to an increase in confidence among businesses. The gauge for output charges dropped into negative territory, while that for input costs remained in positive territory despite a mild fall. This was a sign of downward pressure on the profitability of downstream companies. China’s manufacturing economy showed signs of recovery in July. Business confidence rebounded, reflecting the strong resilience in the economy. Policies such as tax and fee reductions designed to underpin the economy had an effect. The situation may strengthen policymakers’ insistence to regulate the property market and the finance industry.

The headline Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite single figure indicator of manufacturing performance, recorded 49.4 in July, a fractional increase from June (49.3), signalling a third successive monthly deterioration in the manufacturing business environment.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

Latest manufacturing PMI data did little to suggest that the worst has passed for the global goods-producing sector. Japanese manufacturers cut output for the seventh consecutive month amid soft demand from domestic and overseas clients." While slowing global growth in key export markets such as China and spillover effects from global trade spats remain a principal concern to companies, the risk now of Japan-South Korea relations deteriorating further merely adds to the already-strong headwinds. Forward looking survey indicators suggest that manufacturers in Japan are set for another difficult quarter, as firms scaled down stocks and input purchasing to keep a lid on costs. Furthermore, more signs that the manufacturing downturn has now become deeply rooted was apparent in prices data, as output charges were reduced at the fastest pace in nearly three years amid increasing efforts to stimulate sluggish demand.

The ASEAN IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index fell from 49.7 in June to 49.5 in July, signalling a second successive monthly deterioration in operating conditions at ASEAN manufacturers. Furthermore, this marked the lowest reading in exactly two years.

David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit:

The ASEAN manufacturing sector remained in decline in July, according to the latest PMI survey data. In fact, the rate of deterioration was the steepest in two years, driven by lower output and employment. Firms were led to reduce production levels on the back of only marginal increases in new orders in recent months. As such, manufacturers appear in a difficult position, and require stronger demand growth to lift them out of the current soft patch. Output prices also rose at a subdued pace, the joint-slowest since August 2016, suggesting that some firms are relying on discounts to attract customers. Thus, next month's data will show whether the downturn in the ASEAN region is temporary or long-term.

At 48.0 in July, unchanged from June, the U.K. headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index stayed below the neutral 50.0 mark for the third straight month. The last time that the PMI was below its current level was almost six-and-a-half years ago (February 2013).

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit:

July saw the UK manufacturing sector suffocating under the choke-hold of slower global economic growth, political uncertainty and the unwinding of earlier Brexit stockpiling activity. Production volumes fell at the fastest pace in seven years as clients delayed, cancelled or re-routed orders away from the UK, leading to a further decline in new work intakes from both domestic and overseas markets. The weak, highly competitive environment makes a sustained revival highly unlikely in the coming months. However, a short-lived bounce leading up to October should not be ruled out, as some manufacturers are already gearing up to re-start Brexit preparations. If so, expect a case of deja-vu during quarter four, as another correction in inventory holdings hits growth in the lead-up to year-end. On a more positive note, there may still be brighter times over the horizon. Over two-fifths of companies expect to see higher output a year from now, assuming political uncertainties and global trade tensions ease as expected.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 50.2 in July, up from 49.2 in June and above the 50.0 no-change value for the first time since March. A slower fall in output and a rise in pre-production inventories were the main factors pushing the headline PMI into positive territory in July.

Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit:

July data provides some encouragement that the downturn in Canadian manufacturing production has started to lose intensity, with the latest survey pointing the slowest drop in output for four months. A rebound in business expectations and stronger jobs growth were also positive developments in July. At the same time, the slowdown in input price inflation to its lowest for over six years is a welcome relief and should help alleviate some of the pressure on operating margins. External demand conditions remain the main concern for the manufacturing sector, as highlighted by an accelerated reduction in new export orders in July. There were widespread reports that global trade frictions and softer economic growth in key markets had held back export sales.

Earnings Observations

Many investors like to question why stocks are at these levels. They continue to come with all sorts of theories and reasons why stocks are overvalued.

Sales are up 4.3% year over year at a new all time high.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

GAAP earnings per share also at a new all time high up 8.7% year over year.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

Operating margins are compressed somewhat at 11.3% versus 11.6% a year ago. Margins ex energy are 11.9%.

Operating earnings were up an astounding 22.5% in 2018. Among the list of things investors worried about at the start of the year was the possibility of an “earnings recession”, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth.

The much anticipated earnings recession has not yet started. Halfway through this earnings season, it’s one of the strongest for EPS beat rates in the past decade. The most important macro sectors in any given reporting period are banks, credit cards, capital goods and semiconductors, and all four have been much more positive than negative this season.

There is a better than even money chance that, in the final analysis, the EPS growth number (now running at -1.0%) will be positive.

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q2 2019:

With 77% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results, 76% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 59% of companies have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -1.0%. If -1.0% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported two straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q1 2016 and Q2 2016.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.8. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.5) and above the 10-year average (14.8).

The Political Scene

Trump says U.S. will put additional 10% tariff on China starting September 1.

President Trump tweeted:

Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to buy agricultural products from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States, this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%.We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!

The expected knee jerk reaction took place and an overbought market met the fear of more uncertainty, and stocks retreated.

The Fed

Federal Reserve cuts federal funds target rate by 25 basis points. From the FOMC minutes:

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in June indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although growth of household spending has picked up from earlier in the year, growth of business fixed investment has been soft. On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed. Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 2 to 2-1/4 percent. This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain. As the Committee contemplates the future path of the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

The FOMC also decides to conclude portfolio reduction two months earlier than forecast.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. The Committee will conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings in the System Open Market Account in August, two months earlier than previously indicated.

I advise not to get wrapped up in the chatter about what the Fed will do next. The talk about another cut or how many rate cuts we may see in 2019 at this point in time is absurd. With the volatile economic data continuing to be reported, no one knows where the economy heads down the road. There is only ONE takeaway from the Fed announcement. The rate "tightening cycle" ended. That is the backdrop in place now.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one day change, that curve remains inverted. The 2-year/10-year has yet to invert.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 14 basis points today.

Sentiment

If one hasn’t embraced the message that investor “sentiment” is sending, they might want to reconsider. The "exuberance" lies in the fixed income area of the market.

When this exuberant trade unwinds, good things may cone to those who own stocks.

According to AAII, Bullish sentiment jumped 6.7% to 38.4%. Though it is still within a normal range, the percentage of investors reporting as bullish is now the highest since early May when it rose to over 43%. With the increase in bullish sentiment, bearish sentiment has fallen back to the lower end of its range, settling at 24.0%.

Crude Oil

A volatile week for crude oil as the fear of a global recession stifling demand was front and center. After a run back to $58.58, WTI closed the Friday trading session at $55.70, down $0.57 for the week.

The weekly inventory report showed a larger-than-expected draw of 10.8 million barrels. That brings the four-week draw to 36+ million barrels. At 445 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are now about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.2 million barrels last week and are at the five-year average for this time of year.

The Technical Picture

During the knee jerk reaction to the Fed announcement, followed by the tariff tantrum, the S&P 500 broke below very short term support levels. The line drawn at 2950 in the DAILY chart below is there for a reason. It represents the breakout level, and as we have seen in the past, breakout levels are almost always tested.

Chart courtesy of FeeeStockCharts.com

It now appears this time is no different.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Market Skeptics

Urban Carmel adds his thoughts on the stock buyback controversy by rolling out yet more data points that question the idea that the equity market is marching to the beat of stock buybacks alone.

On July 25th, The S&P, NDX, COMPQ, S&P equal weight, Nasdaq equal weight, Russell 3000, the Wilshire 5000, and the A/D for the NYSE and the S&P made new all time highs. We’re in the heart of the buyback blackout period.

If stocks weakened because of the ‘buyback blackout’ then they should consistently fall the 5 weeks prior to mid January, April, July, and October. They don’t.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

With the recent stock market highs, the geniuses are out in full force telling the bulls what to watch out for. They are issuing warning signs that the equity market isn't on solid ground at all. Buybacks, financial engineering, overwhelming debt load, the Fed propping up prices, and on and on. The inference is stocks are overvalued, artificially propped up, and may be ready to fall at any moment.

The problem with all of that is the same one I had in 2013 when I first heard these tales. Tell me when one or any of those issues will come to pass and have a real impact on the stock market, and you will then be telling me something. Otherwise the warnings are the same nonsense regurgitated by the nervous nellies that have little to no clue as to how the stock market works.

Not many mention that part of human behavior and how it impacts investors decisions. Then there are the true “Bears”, who now cry “my day will come”. Newsflash, your day did come in the last quarter of 2018 and you whiffed. Who knows when the next opportunity will come. Its rather obvious, the Bears have been so beat up and scared to death by this market, they will once again be like a deer in the headlights, frozen in place. Consider the impact that has on short term price swings. Understanding human behavior is an asset. Giving in to it is a detriment.

We keep hearing the same commentary over and over:

When the trade deal comes there will more clarity.

Market pundits and many investors are hanging on every word and tweet. These people are concerned about every tiny detail and headline that is reported, as if it is a life and death situation. I’ve approached the trade issue differently, and maintained for a while now that investors should not be expecting any major breakthrough in any deal that may be announced. An investor need not take that from me, please read the comments from Larry Kudlow, an individual that has no reason to downplay the China trade situation. He comes to the same conclusion.

The spat with China has been going on for decades. There is also precedent for taking on multiple trade partners at the same time. Ironically, all of that occurred in the last secular Bull market.

Pundits are now playing the mind game that says China is waiting until the 2020 U.S.election. While some will play along and make investment decisions based on a “What if” , I simply say “So what”. We’ve had the trade issue hanging over our heads since early 2018 while the S&P made fresh new highs at 3,000+. Savvy investors haven't broken out in cold sweats over what may come next with China.

The “What if” game has been escalated as the trade issue drags on. Trying to figure out conclusions to all of the market issues is a fool’s game. Over and over we have heard, “What if” the Fed does not cut rates further? “What if” we never get any trade deal? “What if” GDP turns lower? "What if” the economy heats up and the Fed raises rates?

Here is the beauty of the investment world, and a very well kept secret. It isn’t necessary to play any “What if” games. The market’s price action provides those answers. Successful investors realize that, and use the market message to their advantage. The problem is most are afraid of the market’s message. Stocks pull back and they are afraid, stocks set new highs and the yellow flags come out and not many want to follow the uptrend.

There is little doubt, the bulk of investors are “obsessed” over issues they have no control over, and that ladies and gentlemen is a fool's errand. No less than an hour after the Fed’s announcement on their rate cutting decision then this headline crossed.

Federal Funds Futures Imply Traders See 74% Chance Fed Would Lower Rates By 25 Bps To 1.75%-2.00% In September.

The word is Mr. Powell is a bad communicator and should never give another press conference in his life. Maybe so, but I’m not about to criticize a guy that has a very difficult job to carry out and expect him to be a Dale Carnegie graduate as well. Perhaps the media analysts need to stop acting like they are in kindergarten and take some responsibility by applying common sense to a situation. Parsing every word like a preschooler attempts to determine what crayon to use. The proper way to manage the situation, wait and see how the economy is proceeding before there is any talk of more rate cuts.

There are plenty of stock market messages out there. The last one; The Fed's rate tightening cycle has ended. Each can now decide how to proceed.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!



I have called this secular bull market correctly for the 6+ years I've spent here on Seeking Alpha. My end of year forecast to subscribers has been published. A deeper correction, or new market highs ahead? Learn to manage what YOU have in place today without getting whipsawed." "Please consider joining the Savvy Investor marketplace service to get in on all of the details. For a limited time, here is an offer to join at the old introductory rate. Details on the new rates will be advertised in the coming week, and are expected to be implemented in mid August."

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PLAYBOOKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.