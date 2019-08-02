Security Token Markets: The Path To Liquidity

Amidst the speculation regarding Bitcoin’s potential as a “store of value” or the merit of the various “smart contract” platforms, many capital market participants have been drawn to the prospects of digitizing traditional assets in the form of security tokens (STOs). The thesis being that security tokens will allow for the free trading of fractionalized ownership of a plethora of real-world assets – private companies, real estate and, artwork to name a few.

The success of YieldStreet, CrowdStreet, and other fractional ownership platforms support this notion and blockchain provides the technology for its natural progression by allowing for the securitization of these investments via tokens.

The romanticized future of security tokens portends a vibrant market for private securities with automated registries, transfers, and distributions. But what will be the catalyst for the promise of universal market liquidity?

A marketplace’s sheer existence or the promise of operational efficiencies does not generate market liquidity. As we saw with the brief initial coin offering (ICO) frenzy, over-excitement involving new markets or technologies often results in unkept promises or outright fraud. What makes developed markets so vibrant are not simply their existences, but the investment integrity created by financial transparency and governance oversight.

The New York Stock Exchange corporate governance requirements for a listing company include: an independent board of directors, an audit charter and committee, a code of ethics and conduct, that executive compensation is determined by the board, and that companies promptly release information that might affect their stock price.

While such elaborate reporting and governance requirements are far too costly for a small company or project, astute data analysis can replicate the financial and governance insight that comes with more rigorous reporting. In a world of perfect financial transparency, management intentions become easy to identify and police.

Unfortunately, private company financial data is frequently limited, poorly recorded and often innocently or deceptively incorrect. The good news is that the technology needed to streamline financial reporting is now available and we only await the tools or applications that make it more pervasive.

Triple-entry accounting is an emerging technology that utilizes a blockchain to generate and assure accurate and immutable financial data. With triple-entry accounting, entries between independent parties are verified, recorded, and stored on the blockchain, creating an interlocking record of enduring transactions. Since the entries are distributed and cryptographically protected, falsifying or destroying them is prohibitively expensive.

Bitcoin is the first working example of triple-entry accounting – financial transactions are verified, recorded and stored on the Bitcoin blockchain. Expanding the breadth of financial transactions beyond Bitcoin (e.g. to fiat) requires a network of participants willing to record and share, with varying levels of permission, their financial dealings.

The network does not need to be peer-to-peer as companies like Visa or Master Card can serve as centralized intermediaries for notarizing and recording transactions. As decentralized payment networks evolve, so too will the technologies needed to enable decentralized financial record-keeping networks.

Credit: Deloitte “Blockchain Technology: A game-changer in accounting?”

To simplify implementation, a blockchain secured accounting network could integrate with existing service providers (e.g. Quickbooks) to create familiar, yet more intelligent accounting platforms. Companies would benefit from record standardization, streamlined record-keeping, and reduced accounting and audit expense. Ultimately, fully automated real-time audits would be viable.

As triple entry accounting becomes pervasive, it will turn private company financials into data ripe for AI. Human investment scrutiny is expensive. With the cost of vetting smaller deals similar to that of larger deals, investors often impose size constraints on potential investments that lead them to only consider larger capitalized companies.

A byproduct of this mindset is that smaller companies are predominantly overlooked by the largest segment of the capital markets, institutional investors. These constraints are also a contributing factor to the inefficiencies and disproportionate costs associated with “mid-market” deals.

The marginal cost required to adapt AI investment models to evaluate corporations regardless of size will eliminate the barriers to smaller investments. Institutional investors will be able to quickly vet smaller companies and build diverse portfolios with more attractive risk profiles than concentrated portfolios of larger corporate investments.

Of equal value will be AI’s ability to cull diverse information from the trove of available corporate data. This information will extend beyond corporate and sector analysis, and even beyond micro and macroeconomic insight. Financial data transparency will enable investors to not only vet a company’s financial performance, but also organizational integrity.

Data surveillance will supplant many of the governance requirements of listing exchanges: market feedback could augment or replace the oversight provided by an independent board of directors; real-time financial data will allow investors to organize and assess financials under the accounting standard of their preference; transactions, singularly and in aggregate, can be vetted for their adherence to stated corporate goals; and the recording of “newsworthy” data would be disseminated to all market participants simultaneously.

While pure data analysis might fall short of seasoned human scrutiny in some regards, in other areas it may prove superior and, in almost all cases, it will increase the productivity of investment analysts. As for retail investors, improved corporate transparency will lead to more structured, data-driven regulatory protections.

These new protections will allow regulators to lower the hurdle for young companies to list, enabling the average investor to participate in these markets and gain exposure to earlier stage investments.

A tertiary benefit of transparent and immutable financial data will be the ability to assess management performance normalized relative to industry and broader market peers. AI models will be able to reverse-engineer actions and outcomes to create a spectrum of “ideal” actions to vet management capabilities creating an “Elo” rating system for management.

An exceptional CEO might be toiling away in a declining industry due to external influences – e.g. taking over a family business. Astute AI models will be able to identify such managers and signal investors to relocate the executive to a more vibrant industry. A store of manager performance metrics across all sizes of companies will result in a proverbial “farm system” for management talent.

Evidence suggests that charismatic CEOs are often less effective than their more introvert peers. A data-driven approach will unearth the ideal CEO for a company given its current stage of development. The hiring and retaining of management will evolve from a subjective endeavor to one based on analytic insights.

As the first and second-order attributes of triple-entry accounting become apparent to ambitious managers, the adoption of blockchain-based accounting should accelerate. The higher valuations attainable in fair and liquid markets will serve as further evidence as to the virtues of triple-entry accounting. In time, its broad adoption will provide the catalyst for the pervasive liquidity that is required to fulfill the promise of the securities token markets.

The path to realizing this vision is long and winding. The challenge will be in making sustainable investments that create current value while also evolving the STO ecosystem. Given its crucial role as the backbone of this future, blockchain-based triple-entry accounting warrants more attention and investment.

The initial hype generated by the STO markets is warranted; the promise of fair, transparency and liquid markets for all segments of the economy is transformative. We now need to identify and support the applications required to foster its growth.

As investors consider the security token markets, they should stay abreast of which segments are best suited for tokenization and those that will need time to develop. Real Estate, given its familiarity, available comparables, and simple financial metrics, is frequently cited as a pressing use case. The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance’s "Real Estate Use Cases for Blockchain Technology" is a great primer for this market.

From a portfolio perspective, security tokens enable investors to diversify their real estate holdings across the US and internationally. As a North East native, tokenized investments have allowed me to gain exposure to the booming Southern and Western real estate markets.

Commodity-backed tokens have also been gaining traction as a hedge against inflation (see: "Commodity coins could prove a better long-term hedge than fiat stablecoins."). Many see these tokens, some of which offer physical delivery, as an improvement over ETFs that use futures to represent an underlying commodity and frequently trade at a discount/premium to the commodity’s intrinsic value.

A lagging segment of the STO market has been corporate offerings. While cautious SEC guidance had stalled this market, the commission’s recent approval of Blockstack’s Reg A+ offering should pave the way for others (see: "US SEC Approves Blockstack Token Offering Under Regulation A+").

In general, the security token market’s potential to diversify and improve investor portfolios is plainly evident, but it is incumbent on market participants to provide the required infrastructure for these markets to reach their full potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.