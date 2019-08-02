Safilo Group S.p.A (SAFLF) CEO Angelo Trocchia on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Safilo Group S.p.A (OTCPK:SAFLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Gerd Graehsler

Good evening, and thank you for attending today's conference call on Safilo’s first half 2019 results. As done in May, I will give you very briefly a couple of important introductory topics which are necessary in order to clarify the way in which we treat and analyze our performance in this first semester and consequently for the rest of the year.

First of all, let me remind you that on July 1, we closed and finalized the transaction to sell the Solstice retail operations, which are out of our perimeter for the entire second half of the year. As done when analyzing our Q1 results, we look at and comment on our Q2 and H1 performance with reference to our continuing operations thus excluding the discontinued retail business.

Full information on this is provided to you in the annexes of the presentation and let me here just highlight that the impact of the Solstice retail operations on our H1 total activities equal a loss of €26.2 million of which €17 million emerged from the asset disposal itself, slightly below the impact we had anticipated in our press release in May, while €9.2 was the net loss of the chain in the period.

Before handing over to Angelo for the highlights of our continuing operations, my last reminder to you is that our comments are given on the results before the impacts deriving from the first adoption of the new standard IFRS 16 on the semester 2019. As already explained in May, we elected to implement the new standard applying the modified retrospective approach whereby the cumulative effect of adopting the standard has been recognized and its relevant effective date on January 1, 2019 without the restatement of 2018 comparative information.

The table provided in Slide 4 shows you the impacts detailed by continuing and discontinued operations on H1 2019 consolidated statements of income and that financial position. Just looking at the continuing operations, you can see that we have a material impact in terms of EBITDA [Audio dip] [€7 million], which benefits from the reduction of operating rental expenses as the majority of the current operating rental cost is now presented as a depreciation of right to use assets and interest expenses on the lease liabilities.

This becomes a minor positive at the EBIT level for the increase of the depreciation expenses and a minor negative at the net level, the net result level due to the increase in interest expenses. IFRS 16 had a total impact on the Group net debt of €73.5 million for the increase of lease liabilities of which it is important to highlight that €38 million pertained to the discontinued retail operation thus disappearing from our total Group net debt with a deconsolidation of retail.

I stop here and hand over to Angelo.

Angelo Trocchia

Thanks to you Gerd, and good evening to all of you. The results we achieved in the first six months of 2019 show a positive sales progression with our continuing operation growing by 6.5% at current exchange rate and 3.9% at constant exchange rate. The performance of the second quarter was solid. Sales growth accelerate as we had somewhat anticipate with when commenting the positive start of the period recorded in April.

The Q2 grow overall was as been by 9.7% at current exchange rate and 7.4% at constant exchange rate. And this was very much behind the acceleration posted by our own core brands and some of the main licensed brands across all our key geographical areas.

Certainly in Europe, but more meaningfully, we saw a return to a small growth in North America, taking the performance of the first six months into positive territory. I'm very, very happy about the results of North America.

We saw positive momentum also in emerging markets where the significant progress in Asia Pacific was a campaign by the recovery of the Latin America area. From a profitability standpoint, we are pleased with the evolution of our gross and operating margins, which continue to benefit from efficiencies and savings in cost of good sold and from all the actions we have put in place to reduce the overall expenses.

The pre-IFRS 16 adjusted EBITDA of our continue operation was up by12.9% in the first six months after recording plus 25% in the second quarter, compared to the corresponding period of the last year. I think is important to underline the reminder that Q2 and H1 2018 included an accounting compensation for Gucci of €9.8 million and €19.5 million respectively. So clearly 2019 underlying performance called for a much more significant recover.

At positive economics performance, which together with our working capital dynamic and allow us to return to a positive free cash flow after two years of cash absorption. So in H1 2019, we had a positive degeneration of €10.4 million, which internally to record low Group net debt at the end of June of €3.9 million and a financial leverage of 01x. Also in this case, we are quoting our net debt position pre-IFRS 16.

Let me go now in more detail of the sales performance of our continue operation focus on what happened in the second quarter. As said, Q2 net sales were up 9.7% to €248.6 million, benefiting of 2.3 positive ForEx impact mainly related to the U.S. dollar appreciation.

At constant exchange rate, excluding the production agreement with Kering is expected substantial stable in the period. Our Wholesale business was up by 7.5%. Thanks to a strong performance by our Sunglass business recovering from last year's weak track.

I'm particularly pleased to outline the double-digit growth recorded in the period by our own core brand Carrera, Smith and Polaroid, a good performance, which was driven in particularly by Carrera and supported by the continued positive momentum of Polaroid and Smith. It was in the positive quarter, also from some of our main licensed brand, namely Dior Boss, Tommy and Max Mara.

Looking at our best performance channel, I would like to outline the over performance of our travel retail channel well as the ongoing development allow our e-commerce business through Internet pure players and through our Smith e-commerce.

First half sales were up 6.5% to €495.9 million with the Wholesale business at constant exchange rate up by 4.1%. The total performance of Carrera, Polaroid and Smith in H1 2019 was positive around 8% at constant exchange rates.

If we look now to our geographies and starting from our biggest region Europe, our continue operation reached their €121.7 million in the second quarter, reporting a plus 4.5% or 4.8% at constant exchange rates. In H1, Europe represented close to 50% of our total sales up 2.6% report in 3.0% at constant exchange rate and plus 3.3% excluding the production agreement.

Back to Q2, sales growth was pretty broad-based, high in the countries more impacted by the contraction sunglasses sale experienced the second quarter of last year, namely Italy, France, and Spain. In Europe, I would like to mention the ongoing positive performance of Polaroid growing very consistently from sun. In line with the plan we presented last year with regards to our own core brands, we are focusing our investments on key project and in key and fewer market, in a locally relevant way and in a locally relevant execution mode.

If we refer to Polaroid, Polaroid is today a clear and good example of how we are executing what last time we defined our local approach investing in fewer regional countries with endorsement of local celebrities, relevant and both for consumer and customer, and using digital more and more any kind of digital channel to create content and to build a brand awareness through a different rules of engagement with the final consumer.

Year-to-date, this projects are paying out with more to go following up and our latest best practice, like the ambassadorship or they Italian rapper and Showman Feathers in Italy and for the second year by the Spanish generalist Sarkar Bonnaroo. But those are projects of exquisite Polaroid SKU in the global retail channel like do three in its main airport. It is worth mentioning that the Italian Polaroid campaign with FedEx has been selected as the best Instagram campaign in Italy for the month of May by Facebook Italia and engage both it readers.

Let's move now to North America, where our revenues stood at €80.6 million in the second quarter, up 8.4% on the reporter basis benefiting from a 5.7% positive effect from their position of the U.S. dollar. At constant currency our wholesale business was back to small growth at 2.7% that for us is meaningful 93% a first important step in the right direction.

As you know, still ride is running the show there and that thing feel with all the American team, I think they are doing the right steps to move the North America business in the right direction. Compared to Q1, our performed continue to be positive and that is supportive for our Smith Sport business as well as for our Wholesale business in Canada, driven by very positive trends in particular for Hugo Boss and Kate Spade.

In U.S. sales recovery was driven by the positive trend recorded in chain as well as by a more stable performance in department store. Trading in the field channel improved quarter-on-quarter, but as said during our call in May work is going on to recover and the sustainable no Japanese’s model in the channel. Moving the same direction, but still at work to grow.

For reference, Q2 underline performance in North America excluding the terminated selling and will be ground business from the base period was plus 4% at constant exchange rates. In the period outperforming brand are the most important consumer segment of the region.

The session contemporary with Carrera and Tommy figure wide is also worth mentioning the positive reception from the market of the Reagan board brand. North America sales were back to grow in the first six months, up 7.8% at current exchange rate, 1% at constant exchange rate or 2.8% on an underlying basis excluding the terminated sales.

Let me take this opportunity to look at how also in the case of Carerra, we are executing a global approach, developing digital strategist and focusing investments in key markets. Among all, I like to outline a couple of example the Carerra Formula One activation following our multiyear sponsorship agreement with Alfa Romeo raising and Gumball 3000 events sponsoring the generate a great Hugo Boss raising brand awareness and effective trade in social media engagement.

Leveraging on the Global Alfa Romeo raising sponsorships several accounted boosted Carrera visibility and at the same time engage with top customer and activated many consumers. We can mention as an example, the 360 activation around the Canada Grand Prix in Montreal last June. Many initiatives ran in parallel, a Carrera pop-up store was custom-built and there is marketplace, digital out-home advertising in Downtown Montreal. So a really 360 degree, which is playing around the race, but it's really trying to activate as much as possible the consumer around the Carrera brand.

Gumball 3000 is another big initiative where I’ve seen Carrera playing there is one of the world's largest annual events and it's combining success for cars, music, action sports and celebrity culture all around an approximately 3,000 mile long road trip. Since its first edition has been traveling for 50 countries and capital cities, in France [indiscernible] and attracting a thousand of people around the event.

For these occasions, Carrera represented two limited edition style, Carrera Glory and Carrera HyperFit, which were on an exquisite presale at Selfridges London and from June 7, and Carrera vote on the carrera.com.

Moving to our emerging markets. So let's go back to the geography. In the second quarter, our Asian Pacific region reached €25.7 million, up 41.6% on a reported basis and 36.2% at constant exchange rates, confirming and further accelerating the positive business momentum recorded in the first quarter. Key driver of this strong recover are again our travel retail business, greater China and the positive development of Smith and Marc Jacobs in Australia.

In the first semester, Asia Pacific grew to represent 8.8% of our total continuing business from 7% in the same period last year, up 53.7% at current rates and 27.9% at constant ForEx. The second quarter saw also a premising recovery in our Rest of the World, which grew by 16.2% reported and 14% of content exchange rate.

Taking back to a slight positive also the performance of the region in the first half of year up 2% at current, 0.8% at constant rate to a total of €26.7million. Key positive driver were in particular two markets, Brazil and Mexico, where our new commercial organization is working well, reactivating key customer to speed up penetration of our core brand. Also in this case, Carrera Hugo Boss and Tommy were our top performer.

I stop here and hand over to Gerd for addition outline on the more economical and financial performance.

Gerd Graehsler

Thank you, Angelo. Let's them get to the drivers of our operating performance, starting from the results we achieved that the gross profit level. These were very supportive. Operations of the cost of goods sold level improved compared to the same quarter of last year and sequentially on the previous quarter of the year.

Second quarter 2019 gross profit reached €136 million, up 14.7% versus Q2 2018 and with the margin on sales up 240 basis points to 54.7%. As we saw on Q1, the industrial performance of the period reflected a solid stream of production volume supporting in turn our projects of plant efficiencies, which continue to materialize very well.

Sales mix was again a positive contributor to our performance, while we had 30 basis points negative effects from foreign exchange. In half year one, the gross profit of our continuing operations increased 11% to €266.2 million or 53.7% of sales up to 220 basis points in the first half.

As already highlighted in this first semester, Gucci production volumes were pretty much stable compared to last year and its dilution effect on our gross margin also remained stable at around 300 basis points.

Now, before moving to our adjusted EBITDA performance, I will highlight the non-recurring items which impacted our reported operating and net results. These equal €255.4 million a significant amount mainly reflecting the non-cash impairment of €227.1 million representing the entire goodwill on our balance sheet. This resulted from the impairment test that we run for the purpose of our semi-annual financial statements, taking into account the most recent market portfolio and competitive contexts for the company.

In the same exercise, we also wrote-down deferred tax assets for €23.3 million while we incurred non-recurring expenses of €5 million mainly related to the Group's cost saving and restructuring projects. Going to our adjusted EBITDA, in the second quarter our gross operating profit grew by 25% and reaching €17.7 million or 7.1% on sales taking H1 adjusted EBITDA to €34.2 million or 6.9% of sales.

This represents a significant underlying operational improvement which was achieved thanks to the already commented positive impact of sales growth and product supply efficiencies plus further progress at the operating expenses level mainly thanks to overhead savings.

These improvements year-to-date allowed us to overbalance the other income of €9.8 million and €19.5 million we booked respectively in Q2 in H1 2018 as accounting compensation for the Gucci anticipated exit. Overhead cost savings total of €9 million in the first half of 2019 whereas our marketing investments in own core brands actually increased by around €3 million in the period as we invest in the activities to grow them.

Further down our P&L some additional items to mention our stable depreciation and amortization of €21.3 million thus there are lower incidents on sales. The net interest expense is decreasing their more than 40% of €2.5 million thanks to the significantly lower average debt and exchange rate differences which were flattish compared to their negative €2.8 million impact in H1 of 2018. All this further contributed to the positive net adjusted result of the period which equaled €8.7 million euros against an adjusted loss of €4.3 million in the first half of 2018.

Moving to the financial highlights of the Group total operations in the first half of 2019 always before IFRS 16, it is mainly thanks to the significant improvement of the underlying economic performance that we recorded the positive free cash flow of €10.4 million on the other two important fronts we had favorable working capital dynamics with a generation of €11.2 million mainly thanks to decrease in inventories and an increase in payables while cash flow for investments total of €15.8 million. The latter we're devoted to our product supply for molds and machineries in our latest new logistics center in Denver as well as the ongoing rollout of new ICT.

Our total Group net debt at the end of June, 2019 pre-IFRS 16 stood at €3.9 million a record low for Safilo resulting from the remaining proceeds received on the January 2 and equal to €17.7 million from the share capital increase executed in 2018 and the positive free cash flow just commented. At the end of June the adjusted financial leverage decreased to below 0.1x compared to 0.7x at the end of last year.

Over to Angelo for his final remarks.

Angelo Trocchia

Yes. I think it is quite important the second half of the year in this kind of business that we have to deliver in these coming months. So obviously the Q3, the September and the September number are going to be crucial to outline to topline and characterize the full-year. The priorities are clear, the plans are set and now we just need to do it. We aim to see our wholesale business excluding the production agreement with Kering consolidating the path of the topline growth achieved in the first half and closing the year with the first step to restore by 2020 and adequate and sustainable level of profitability.

As is known I mean we have been among think the closure of that your eyewear licensed by 2020. But I think that as a Safilo we have the right portfolio, we have the right people, we have the right capabilities and we remain absolutely committed to building even a stronger Safilo for the future, leveraging on what our confidence are, what our unique clarity are and our people to even expand more our brand portfolio, which is going to be based, as I said, on our own brand on a significantly very important number of license on which we have added the latest signed agreement with Levis, with Missoni and with David Beckham.

We remain fully committed to our 2020 Group business plan aiming to reignite sales growth focusing on key geographies, brands and channel, while keep recovering the operating performance enabled but our obsession for cost, which is translating in a very focused cost reduction forward. And by the end of the year, as we have already announced, we will present the new plan which is going to look behind the 2020.

Thanks very much and ready for your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much, sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question for today is from Domenico Ghilotti from Equita. Please go ahead.

Domenico Ghilotti

Good afternoon. I have two questions. The first is a comment on what are you planning in case of tariffs applied by the U.S. on China from September 1. That's if I'm not wrong though, it would include also [indiscernible]. Second I have, so I’d like to have your view on the market environment. So the consumer environment maybe for – now for the second half in the different regions because you have been posting more than sector results and here and there you are commenting quite positively. So I got to understand that if you see these driven by the market conditions or more company specific?

Angelo Trocchia

I will ask on the second question and I’ll let Gerd to answer to the first one. In terms of consumer, obviously we see that in Hong Kong and in China there is a slowdown of the economy, which we are assuming that somehow we'll have a little slowdown effect for the H2. Where on the other side, to be honest, we keep seeing a positive trend and we expect the positive trend to keep going on in Europe and in U.S. So the main area of concern in this moment is Asia Pacific area. The regional behind our result is a combination of a positive I think in this moment attitude of the consumer also have especially in Italy, in Europe from a good sun season.

But I have to say that it’s also partially related to two main changes that we have done. One is that we get closer and closer to our customer, which I think we have not been close slightly in the past. And second, I think moving to activate some of our brands more and more digitally. And to be honest, we see that where these activation has been done properly, we see a very, very big uplift. So I think we will keep shifting more and more to sort of social engagement, digital-driven campaign that I think I’m willing to pay back more and more.

Domenico Ghilotti

And just to follow-up on this topic, it is quite interesting. So you are mentioning, you're saying you’re shifting, so apart from the way, you were mentioning some increase in marketing costs, but overall I should look at this in engagement as a shift from a traditional to new media, social media.

Angelo Trocchia

I think it's never black-and-white. It's like never all offline, all online. But by sure, I think that we see that the most success of activation that we have done and it is not only in Italy. It's not only Europe. To be honest, it's all over the place, when we have been activating socially and digitally our brands. That is where I think is working and that is where we will be or we are looking and investing our money.

But the point is the success – the key of the success is a combination. I was mentioning before that the Gumball experience is really when you are able to do what now, I mean the guys which speak great English, say the 360 degree activation is really a combination on the social driven campaign digitally embedded, but also with a sort of personal and experiential contact.

When we create this click, we see in Italy. We have seen in Gumball. We saw in India. We saw in other countries that is working. So we will move more and more toward this kind of activation of the brand.

Domenico Ghilotti

What about the LatAm?

Angelo Trocchia

LatAm I think, it's the effect of two things. I think as you know, we have changed – we have the new country manager for Brazil and we have the new guy, which runs the full region. So let me say the main effect there is people. We have great people in place, great knowledge of the market, great connection, great connection with the customer, and I think a new, more concrete and operational approach toward the region. These are the main driver behind the numbers

Gerd Graehsler

Okay. I'll just give some perspective on the tariffs. I mean the topic per se is not new. A couple of months ago, we were looking at a potentially even higher tariffs than 10% that seems to be envisaged by the latest tweet. Let's see what will really happen in the coming weeks and months.

Certainly, it's a topic that is on our enterprise risk management radar. It is something that we have contingency plans in place for on the one side looking at importation procedures, looking at distribution logistics, looking at sourcing and citing, working with our suppliers. And then at the end of the day what actions we will implement to mitigate this effect will depend on what exactly will eventually become the new regulation. So we will stay close to it.

Domenico Ghilotti

What is the let's say time for a reaction, so if the tariffs are applied from September 1, how fast can you react?

Angelo Trocchia

I think that we are able to react within approximately a month.

Domenico Ghilotti

Okay, good. Thank you.

Gerd Graehsler

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question for today is from the line of Cédric Rossi from Bryan Garnier. Please go ahead.

Cédric Rossi

Yes. Good evening, everyone. I have got two questions. The first one is on Carrera. I think it wasn't impressive year of performance in Q2. I think it's been year that you haven't posted a double-digit growth at the Carrera. What are the drivers of this rebound?

So you talk a little bit on the digital initiatives, but the feeling that a few years ago you try to reposition Carrera as a more lifestyle brand. And now it seems that you are more focusing on motor sports, which used to be the DNA of Carrera. So you feel that you have the right positioning and thanks to a better execution. We can expect more positive momentum on Carrera going forward?

And the second question is on – yes, I don't know if you...

Angelo Trocchia

Keep going.

Cédric Rossi

Okay. And the second question is on the H2 outlook. So to a follow-up on Domenico question. So I believe that you posted a 7.5% excluding the Gucci agreement. So we know that the Gucci volumes would have in H2. So do you believe that – there is also a most sustainable pace of growth that you can achieve in H2 not withstanding the decrease in Gucci volumes.

Angelo Trocchia

Okay. So I will – I take the question on Carrera, so Gerd is going to answer on your second question. I think is around Carrera in terms of when the – where the brand stands now in terms of brand positioning, I think we have the right position, which is not only sport. I would say that you know our mission is drive your story. It's interpreting the sport but not really like a sort of extreme sport is more like an experiential and this sort of style of layering.

And I think that in terms of the positioning of the brand, I think that we have the right position. So we are going to stay in that position also for the year to come because I think that consistency in the brand message is going to be one of the key element of their success. So I think the position is right and we are going to stay there twisting more, trying to use this personal touch of drive your stories. So be yourself in what you do. You can drive your way of living.

All these in terms of positioning I think enriched by the collection, which I think our outstanding also the collection we are present and now for September we are getting very, very positive feedback from the main customer. We'll have to keep Carrera growing and then on top of all the digital activation, digital plus social activation I was researching too.

So I think that now is we have the right platform, we have the right positioning, we just need to be consistent and keep investing and activating more the brand. And personal I think that there are some regional the work where Carrera is still not expressing the full potentiality and we will work in the next month to exploit these region more.

Cédric Rossi

Thank you.

Gerd Graehsler

And so I comment on the second question. So for the topline, our main objective this year overall is to get back to growth with our Wholesale business after we have had the two consecutive years of decline. The expectation that we will return to growth for the year. I think we can confirm. We are pretty pleased to see the 4% at constant exchange rates in H1 I would probably look more at the H1 number as an indicator for the second half year rather than the Q2 number, which was quite an acceleration but benefited also a little bit by the base period in Europe.

I think that what we are looking at for now is to continue the kind of trend that we have delivered in H1, also in H2 and then also into the 2020 as this is also consistent with what we've published for the strategic plan. Clearly in the first half year we've seen quite strong production agreement volumes from Kering and the relationship is going very well. I'd expect in the second half year somewhat lower volumes and therefore the 4% probably in the second half on an all-in basis should be lower, which is again also consistent with our overall guidance that we gave for CAGAR up to 2020.

Cédric Rossi

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question Domenico Ghilotti from Equita. Please go ahead.

Domenico Ghilotti

But I was missing the most trivial questions. So what's your view on the impact on the acquisition of GrandVision on the business of Safilo on the industry in general?

Angelo Trocchia

But I obviously is one of the element which is going to impact the overall industry. So obviously 7,000 point of share it's a significant odd to the Luxottica retail. I think these the new reality and as a Safilo we will take the reality into account moving forward. I think obviously together with some other changes which have been happening, this is an additional disruptive force for the market and we need to found different solution and try to design a different options. That’s it from my side, I mean, this is part of the life of this industry which has been stable for quite a while and actually now is under sort of acceleration of structural changes.

Domenico Ghilotti

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question for today is from the line of Marco Baccaglio from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Marco Baccaglio

Yes. Good afternoon. I have a question about your second alpha of the year. The last there or four years have been extremely difficult to read in terms of seasonality of the business. So in the second half, you have cost cutting which we continue, we have less operating leverage due to the volumes recurring. So you ended that H1 with profit of €90 billion more or less. Is it fair to assume that you would be able to more or less retain a breakeven on an adjusted basis on a full-year?

Gerd Graehsler

I mean on the second half year, or let me say for the full-year when it comes to the profitability, our aim for the year for the continuing operations now was to rebuild the level of profitability more or less in line with last year when we did have €39 million of accounting compensation to support that mid single-digit adjusted EBITDA. The objective then was therefore to achieve a significant underlying improvement and considering what we achieved in H1, but also the seasonality of the business where we tend to eventually have higher sales and profits in the first half of the year, and also we had a very good chunk of the savings that were planned for the year materializing in H1.

I think we would still remain committed to this initial objective. Clearly it will depend very much on the sales development for the coming months. So far we've had a good first half from Dior for example. We just announced three, four weeks ago the exit, which makes it a little bit more unpredictable, let's say, let's see what happens. But I think we would still see that kind of operating profitability as we anticipated.

Marco Baccaglio

So if I may follow-up on top of this €39 million. You succeed that. You should not have around, if I remember when you lend €12 million of losses of Solstice.

Gerd Graehsler

Exactly. So we do not have any more the losses of Solstice. We have recorded €9 million of losses just the operating performance of the chain and you wanted to include €1.5 million of the cost to sell it. So €7.6 million, without that, we will not have that drag anymore on the company going forward.

Marco Baccaglio

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. Our next question is from the line of Henry Hillgarth from Quaero. Please go ahead.

Henry Hillgarth

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Just a couple of questions. The first one is on the goodwill and I'm just trying to understand what that goodwill is tied to. I mean from memory, I think you had about €125 million that was actually tied to the U.S., will be Americas in general, but I imagine that it's mostly the U.S. So just trying to understand that. And then the other question is really around the Dior license and maybe you could help us understand how your termination works. I mean, is it a phase out or is it an abrupt termination and what you're doing to replace the volumes? Thank you.

Gerd Graehsler

Yes, I think on the first question, so our goodwill, let me say casually it's an – artifact from a very distant past. It's something that's been there for 20 years at the time, more than more than €700 million relating to some extraordinary operations that happened a very long time ago. And that amount was then allocated to the various cash generating units of the Group, have been impaired successively in the past years. We still had indeed, as you said, some goodwill left on the America's cash generating unit and some goodwill at the level of the EMEA cash generating units.

So as we looked at the semi-annual financial statements, as we looked at some of the evolution and the dynamic market context that also Angelo was mentioning, we thought as we ran the impairment test that it would be prudent to impair the remaining goodwill. And this leaves us with the shareholder equity in the books of €395 million, which in any case is still quite above where the market valuation is today.

Henry Hillgarth

Thank you. And just on the second point?

Angelo Trocchia

The second question was on Dior. I mean Dior is that we have the license till this end of December 2020. So we will keep running the business as business as usual. So that – we are not going to have any, any difference in the level of investment or in the level focus or in the level of attention.

So for me is a license, which is going to be run till the last day. So, I don't know if you had a special angle to that. Otherwise, for me it's till 2020. Our sales people – they will keep pushing into your. They will have in all the sales activities. So there's going to be any, any give up till the last day in which we own and we'd run the license.

Henry Hillgarth

There's no real angle. I mean it's just trying to understand in – when we were looking at the Gucci contracts. There was an agreement that was terminated and then you ended up having volumes that were no longer – that weren't distribution volumes, but you still had volumes coming through. So just trying to understand whether there's a similar arrangement for deal that mean you still have…?

Angelo Trocchia

No. And then – in this case there is not going to be any production. There is no production agreement with you or so. We will run and manage the licenses still the end of December, 2020 as from January, 2021. They need to produce, distribute, activate. There's not going to be any activity done by Safilo with reference to the Dior license.

Henry Hillgarth

That's very clear. Thank you.

Angelo Trocchia

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question is another follow-up from Domenico Ghilotti with Equita. Please go ahead.

Domenico Ghilotti

My last two questions, follow-up on Dior. Are you still discussing potential repurchase on inventory at the end of the termination under the license in order to keep the market clean? So is something that we should still expect. And the second on the cash generation in the first half, in terms of working capital, so the performance was a very, very good. I'm trying to sense if there is some company specific behind this trend that is a sustainable, and how do you see the debt level maybe at year end?

Gerd Graehsler

Yes. I think, I mean on the first question of Dior, I mean I don't want to go into any contractual specifics. The way it generally works with the license, as you said until the very end, the last day of the license of December 31, 2020. We can sell the product. Then in terms of the remaining inventory, we will do the top count.

We will typically have a period in which the licensor has the rights to purchase the stock. They may or they may not opt to do that in the case of Gucci, indeed the licensor opted to do that. And then after that in the first half of 2021, there is a sell off period during which Safilo can then deplete the remaining inventory that has not been purchased.

With regards to the second question, I mean, what is really driving the cash flow is on the one side, we have a positive flow from operating activity before the movements of working capital because we have posted a solid EBITDA and we have lesser financial charges, lesser taxes paid in the period.

We had a positive effect from the inventory and we had a positive effect from the payables, but negative effect from the trade receivables, which however, if we look at it on a DSO basis is quite normal because we record a strong sales in May and in June. And so there's a lot of invoicing on the balance sheet that then will be collected in the following month. And it is similar with the payables because we have of course the marketing investments impacting mainly May and June period.

And then I think on other payables and receivables, let me say, we have classified as another payable or an advanced payment and the $3 million that we received for the sale of solstice at signing, which is something that is one-third of the total purchase price.

The rest will then be paid off or coming – over the coming 12 months. But since the deal closed on the July 1, it was captured still as in advance payments would impact positively on the working capital side. And we have made some further progress on managing actively I think our areas, credit positions on VAT because these are all ways to liquidate a bit the balance sheet.

I think for net debt, I think we close for very well at the end of half year one. What we will achieve in half year two in the full-year will depend on sales profitability and the working capital dynamics in the second half. Our initial ambition for the year was to close 2019 with a net debt, always pre-IFRS 16 below the €32 million of last year. And we will continue to stick to the subjective.

Domenico Ghilotti

Thanks

Operator

Angelo Trocchia

Okay. Well thanks very much to all. Thanks very much to everyone. We wish you a good summer.