The Puzzle Pieces Finally Come Together

Certain assets are bound to do well in this economic environment, while others will remain dead money, or could get cut in half when the recession comes.

It appears that the Fed is acting proactively to delay a recession, and if the necessary stars align a recession could be averted for some time.

The Fed recently dropped rates and halted its QT program early, implying the Fed is likely embarking on a very lengthy easing path.

Image Source

This Bubble Getting a lot Bigger

The S&P 500, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and stocks in general are in a favorable position now that the pieces of the puzzle are finally starting to come together.

What We Need for This Melt-up to Continue: S&P 500 3,100, ($310 SPY).

Economic indicators need to remain stable to indicate support of an expanding economy in the U.S. with appropriate GDP growth (roughly 2% YoY).

The Fed needs to continue to cut rates to feed more dovish sentiment, and announce the halting of its QT program.

Corporate profits need to come in-line (preferably better) than analysts’ consensus estimates.

Progress needs to continue to be made regarding China/U.S. trade deal relations and agreements.

Sentiment needs to improve further and remain strong

About SPY

SPYis the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $270 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities.

Data by YCharts

Since SPY essentially tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500/SPX interchangeably throughout this article.

We can see that SPY's and the S&P 500's performances have been essentially identical over the last 5 years. The same applies to other time intervals as well.

The Fed: This is Only the Beginning

The Fed just lowered rates by 25 basis points. This is the first time the Fed has cut rates in 11 years, and it has put an end to its QT program ahead of schedule. This is a crucial reversal policy shift which will very likely lead to further rate cuts, possibly government bonds going to zero, much weaker dollar, etc.

After all, if they can do it why can’t the we?

If anyone should flood the liquidity pool, it should be the Fed. The Dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and it gives the U.S. economy a massive advantage. An easy Fed equates to more growth, higher inflation, more liquidity and typically higher asset prices.

Furthermore, imagine what would happen if the Fed took on similar positions of buying corporate debtand stocks/ETFs on the open market? Moreover, former Fed Chair Yellen openly discussed the possibility of purchasing U.S. corporate debt, as well as stocks while still chair back in 2016.

This is nothing new to our collages abroad, as central banks now own shares in private stock (Japan), and the ECB has taken on corporate debt in their QE type programs. The bank of Japan now owns around 77% of Japan’s ETF market.

From a “Conservative/Bearish” View Point

Considering all the excess money printing around the globe something bad is likely to happen, but exactly how soon is uncertain. This current, longest stock market bull market in history may last only around 6-18 more months from here. However, under the right circumstances it could move in an upward trajectory up for years (2-5).

In a More Realistic “Bullish” Scenario The stars may align just right, Donald Trump could be re-elected president, rates should remain low, corporate profit growth could remain sustainable, and china relations may improve. This should lead to improved global growth, and it should be particularly advantageous for overall growth in the U.S.

Donald trump has been good to markets, and I think when corporate America answers with cooperation, great things may happen. America can be greater than it is right now, and that could keep growth going and the bull market alive, possibly delivering SPY 30% return within the next year.

So, what do You Buy?

Certain sectors and especially the market leading stocks in those sectors should do well over the next 6-18 months (possibly longer if most of the factors discussed in this article align). Stocks should probably represent about 45-55% of a portfolio at this time.

GSMs should perform extraordinarily well over the next several years, as we are entering an ideal environment for gold, silver, and mining stocks. Many names in this segment of the portfolio should do exceptionally well, and this portion of a “modern portfolio” should increase to around 20-35% in my view.

Why Choose Bitcoin Over Cash and Bonds?

Most developed nations government bonds are not just pointless to invest in, but they actually eat into your real income. So, by owning German 10-notes, or many negative yielding Japanese bonds, you are essentially paying someone a premium to lend you money. This sounds absurd, but this is the investment environment we find ourselves in.

American 10-year Treasury is yielding just 1.86% right now, that is likely at or below the real rate of inflating today. Moreover, it is not simply moving lower but it’s dropping like rock, down by 42% from its high last fall.

U.S. 10-Year

Source: CNBC.com

Also, it isn’t just the 10-year that is getting hammered. The 30-year T-bill is down by 30% from its top, etc. I think it is finally becoming clear to many market participants that most bonds along with cash are poor investment options in this economic environment.

Bitcoin: Inflation-proof

One of the factors that makes Bitcoin (BTC-USD) a formidable investment right now is that it is essentially immune from inflation. In fact, almost the opposite applies to Bitcoin, as it has a set supply, and only 21 million can ever be minted. Traditional currencies should begin to lose value at a more rapid pace due to inflation caused by Fed and other central bank actions. Therefore, it is extremely important to have significant positions in GSMs (20-35%) of portfolio, as well as in digital assets like Bitcoin and others (5-20%) of portfolio.

Sector Rotation

Risk appetite may return as more capital floods the market. I am looking for sector rotation out of more defensive names like overbought utilities, real estate, staples, and others. Instead, we are likely to see fresh capital move into technology, banking, gold, silver, mining GSMs, certain undervalued healthcare, certain material and industrial names, etc.

We are already seeing sectors like utilities showing technical signs of topping out, so capital is likely to flow into higher growth and more cyclical sectors like technology and others.

Corporate Earnings

The banks sparked this earnings season with great results from Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs(GS) and others. In my previous article “Earnings Outlook: The Big Picture”, I mentioned how banks would likely surpass analysts’ estimates and would set the overall tone for the rest of the earnings season.

Now that we are well through earnings, we can clearly see that many of the top companies have surpassed their earnings expectations, and on average corporate America continues to deliver far more beats than misses

Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and many tech giants have also demonstrated extraordinary results.

The earnings piece of the puzzle appears to be falling in to place nicely, and I expect that the rest of earnings season should proceed in this robust style as well. This key catalyst coupled with other fundamental elements should enable stock prices to melt-up to 3,100 in the S&P 500 $310 SPY) and beyond in H2.

Economic Numbers

Much of the recent economic data has been in line or better than expected in certain key areas. Employment is strong, inflation is around the goldilocks zone, and of course, recent GDP numbers crushed estimates. Q2 GDP came in at 2.1%, vs an estimated 1.8%, implying the U.S. economy is functioning more efficiently than anticipated.

Another interesting factor is that Core CPI MoM came in at 0.3%, higher than expected. Moreover, on a YoY basis Core CPI rose by 2.1%, also higher than anticipated. This implies that inflation may be heating up in the U.S., and once he Fed embarks on its easing program inflation is likely to get hot.

This is not great news for the economy in general, however, it is great news for GSMs, Bitcoin, and certain stock sectors.

The Bottom line

The pieces of the puzzle have finally come together. Sure, there will be other pieces that will need to fall into their place when the time comes. However, for the time being, the economic environment looks set to send certain asset classes much higher, while others are left in the dust (so to say).

We like the current easing environment, it implies the Fed is likely ahead of the curve on a recession, which also suggests the recession can be delayed, possibly for several years. Once again, assets to own here are inflation proof GSMs, Bitcoin and other select digital assets, certain stocks in certain sectors.

However, many bonds, and large cash positions will likely get eaten up by inflation, so I don’t expect the old 60-40 stocks/bonds allocation to hold up well at all over the next few years. Our Modern Diversified Portfolio had returned roughly 38.5% in H1 of this year, and I expect similar returns should follow going forward.

Want to know more? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019 .

Take advantage of this limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing.

offer now and receive your introductory subscription pricing. Don’t hesitate, click here to find out more, and become a member of our investment community for fewer than just $20 per month!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSMS, STOCKS, DIGITAL ASSETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.