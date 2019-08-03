Investing Advice To Anyone Under Age 35

What is The Golden Rule of Investing? "Save as much as you can as early as you can." The operative word is early. William J. Bernstein lays it out in stark language in his book, "The Investor's Manifesto" where he writes, "Each dollar you do not save at 25 will mean two inflation-adjusted dollars that you will need to save if you start at age 35, four if you begin at 45, and eight if you start at 55. In practice, if you lack substantial savings at 45, you are in serious trouble. Since a 25-year-old should be saving at least 10 percent of his or her salary, this means that a 45-year-old will need to save nearly half of his or her salary. Most 45-year-olds will find this nearly impossible, if for no other reason than the necessity of paying living expenses, payroll taxes, and income taxes."

All investing models follow a saving plan and the earlier one begins putting away money for retirement, the better. I know of at least one example where a family did not begin investing until after age 55 and still managed to retire comfortably. Here are a few reasons why this was possible. 1) The breadwinner worked until he was in his 80s. 2) Most of the savings occurred during the bear market of the 1970s. Securities were purchased at low prices. 3) The bull market from 1982 through 1999, when he sold all investments, was fortuitous. 4) The family lived well below their means. One cannot count on a repeat of those market conditions or the living style.

My selection of age 35 is arbitrary. If you have 20 or more years ahead to invest, this is the advice I pass on to readers and it is no different than what I recommend for the very young just beginning a retirement program.

Open up a Roth IRA if you qualify. Mathematically, the standard IRA and Roth IRA accounts are identical provided there are no changes in the tax structure. If you pay taxes before investing, as one does with the Roth IRA, fewer dollars are invested. With the standard IRA more dollars are initially invested, while taxes are paid on the back end or when withdrawals are made. The two models produce identical returns if investments are identical and the tax laws don't change. However, we know tax laws will change over a lifetime of investing.

The reason for using the Roth IRA when possible is tied to the probability that taxes will go up rather than down. If you think taxes will decline, then use the standard IRA. Individuals who can max out either IRA should save even more in taxable accounts.

With an aggressive saving plan in action, where should one invest? My recommendation is to put 100% of the portfolio in U.S. Equities. A few ticker examples are: VTSMX, VTI, SPTM, and SCHB. Select a commission free security with your broker that incorporates the entire U.S. stock market. Put money in this account every pay period. Don't pay attention to the market. Just save and invest.

At some point in your investing career preservation of capital becomes more important than the absolute return on the corpus. What is one to do at this point? Again, an arbitrary age of 55 or 60 might be the time to alter the initial plan of investing 100% in a broad based security such as VTI, SPTM, or SCHB.

One suggestion is to switch to a different stock/bond ratio. Move to a 60/40 stock/bond ratio or reduce the percentage to stocks even further. A second suggestion is to consider using the Dual Momentum model, as developed by Gary Antonacci. Assuming one arrives at the age where risk becomes more important than return as capital preservation is highly valued. What does a Dual Momentum portfolio look like at this time?

Dual Momentum Recommendations: The following information is extracted from the Kipling spreadsheet. Possible investments are U.S. Equities (SCHB), International Equities (SPDW), U.S. Bonds (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), and U.S. Treasury (NYSEARCA:SPTL). The specific securities are not as important as the asset classes. The Kipling is set up to handle complicated portfolios, but to keep this example as simple as possible, only four asset classes are included. All ETFs are commission free if this account is held with Schwab. Other discount brokers have their own commission free ETFs or mutual funds that cover the same asset classes.

Reaching an age when controlling risk and preserving capital is of higher priority than return, the $100,000 Dual Momentum model recommends investing 226 shares in SHV and 1945 shares in SPTL. This results in a portfolio with a beta of -0.235 or a very conservative position. Even though the Maximum Number of Assets is set to one (1), two ETFs are recommended by the Kipling workbook.

What recommendations come out of the Kipling workbook if the Maximum Number of Assets is set to two (2)?

Dual Momentum Recommendations With Two Assets: If the investor is a bit skittish about putting such a high percentage in one ETF, the number of assets can be increased to two (2). With this setting, the portfolio is divided evenly between bonds (SCHZ) and treasuries (SPTL). With this combination of ETFs the beta of the portfolio is still below zero. Both portfolios are positioned to preserve capital.

The above recommendations are only for the current market condition. To keep abreast of market changes, it is best to update the portfolio on a regular basis such as at the end of the month or every 33 calendar days.

Never forget The Golden Rule of Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.