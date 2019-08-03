USO: Ignore The Tweets And Buy Crude

The elephant in the room for U.S. balances is OPEC and OPEC cuts will remain through at least next March.

The last 24 hours has witnessed substantial volatility in shares of the United States Oil Fund (USO) with a price decline of 6% in a single session. In this article, I will get into the reasons for this price decline but also take a step back and give perspective on the underlying fundamentals. It is my belief that oil is in a bullish cycle and the most appropriate trade right now is to the long side, despite heightened volatility.

The Instrument

Before getting into an analysis of the underlying purpose of USO (which is to track oil), we need to examine the specific methodology of the ETF to figure out what exactly investors are buying and selling when they trade the instrument. USO is perhaps the most popular oil ETF and it gives exposure to crude oil futures contracts.

If you’ve never traded an ETF which tracks futures contracts, you may not be aware that roll yield plays a large feature in the overall returns of an instrument. In some situations, an ETF can even deliver negative returns when the underlying futures contract was positive simply based on the mechanics of roll yield.

USO follows a methodology in which it rolls exposure in WTI futures starting at a time period of roughly 2 weeks before expiry. What this tangibly means is that during a certain predetermined window, USO will take its holdings in the front month futures contract, sell out of its position and buy into the next month. As you can see in the following table of holdings, USO is currently long 23,000 contracts in September crude which means that returns of the ETF are currently tracking the front month futures contract precisely, but as the month progresses, roll yield will begin influencing the instrument.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from the fact that prices along the futures curve tend to trade towards the front month contract as time progresses. In other words, October crude oil is slowly approaching the price of September crude oil on a daily basis in the course of a normal trading day. This means that if you have a long position established in October futures while September futures are prompt, the October position will lose value in relation to the front of the curve as time progresses since October will decrease in value in relation to September. The market is currently in contango in the front of the curve (September futures are priced less than October) which means that roll yield will be negative for USO.

One would be tempted to think that roll yield is a miniscule effect since the forward curve more or less travels the same direction regardless of month and the price differentials between two points on the curve are relatively small. However, over lengthy time periods the cumulative effect of roll can be substantial. For example, here is a table which shows the return of the front month contract in crude oil versus the return of USO for each year of the last decade. As you can see, roll adds up.

With USO currently rolling its position in a contango market, it will underperform the price of crude oil itself and roll will be a headwind against the longs. However, I believe the fundamental factors strongly suggest that the underlying price of crude oil is going to rally which I believe will push the needle positive for USO holders for at least the next 6 months.

The Fundamentals

Today the price of crude fell based off of a comment from President Trump in which he said that 10% additional tariffs would be placed on $300 billion of Chinese goods. Politics aside, the reason why the market would take this bearishly is that China is a large destination for U.S. exports. As you can see in the following chart, exports to East Asia (of which China is the primary recipient) make up a sizable share of the destination of U.S. barrels so it would make sense to the quick-thinking trader shorting crude oil that prices should drop.

What the short crowd appears to be missing however is the fact that the United States is reporting one of the largest destocking periods in United States history. As you can see from the year-to-date balance perspective, this is the second largest to-date inventory draw recorded.

If you look at it from a seasonal standpoint, inventories are basically a falling knife shooting straight for the 5-year average.

The driver here is quite simple really. OPEC cuts are reducing substantial imports in the United States.

And while OPEC imports remain low, we have seen a consistent rise in overall exports.

Refining runs have been relatively weak this summer on a utilization basis, but this still is driving season and runs are around 17 million barrels per day.

With all of these variables afoot, inventories are going to keep dropping. The most significant variable is OPEC and OPEC has agreed to extend its cuts through March of 2020. Keep in mind that the decreased OPEC cuts have been the driving force of weaker imports this year and weaker imports were the leading driver of the price increase in crude oil for the first half of this year. In other words, the bullish thesis remains at work despite a presidential tweet.

In terms of the physical reason of why inventory draws result in higher prices of crude oil, look no further than a simple relationship between inventory level of crude oil and the 5-year average versus the price of crude. As you can see in the following chart, there is a clear, simple, and logical relationship between inventories and price – when inventories fall, prices tend to rise.

Conclusion

Roll yield is currently negative for USO based on its methodology. The fundamentals for crude oil are very strong right now with inventories plummeting for the 5-year average and several weeks of driving season remaining. The recent drop in price based on comments from President Trump represents an excellent buying opportunity in USO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.