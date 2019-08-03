MESA Air Group: A Value Stock Trading At A Low P/E

The valuation is as if the company is going bankrupt, when that's not the case. The firm will be growing at an impressive rate over the next three years.

Investment Thesis

MESA (MESA Air Group, Inc.) (NASDAQ:MESA) is severely undervalued. This is a fast growth company, so a Forward P/E ratio of under 5 is quite remarkable. We see over 100% upside moving forward.

The firm is able to generate stable income and making long-term investments, which are seen by analysts as rapidly increasing EPS over the next three years. We believe that the analyst projections are supported by a solid book of stable income that the firm is able to generate over the next few years, as well as the increased expenditure in training pilots. This will allow the firm to grow supply to meet high demand and lead to higher earnings.

Company Background

MESA provides regional carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with two major airlines - American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). It has 730 daily departures to 110 cities from its 145 fleet of aircraft.

Catalysts

Long-Term Investments

MESA is investing for the long term and EPS growth going forward. The firm currently has 188 pilots in training every month on average at the moment. This figure is down from this time last year when 268 pilots were training every month, but even at 188, that's 100 more pilots than required. In the short term, this has increased its expenses due to extra training, with an added expense of $3.5-5 million per quarter. These pilot training expenses will decline over time. The additional pilots provide MESA with the ability to rapidly increase supply to meet high demand. This in turn will lead to increased EPS moving forward. This added investment gives the firm the capacity to keep growing moving forward and this will increase EPS.

The result of the increase in pilots is an increase in the total block hours. MESA earns a fixed fee for each block hour or flight actually flown. MESA has executed well on its plan to increase block hour production on its existing fleet.

Stable Income

MESA has more stable income than other aircraft companies. The firm has long-term capacity purchase agreements for its 145 aircraft that provide it with guaranteed monthly revenue for each aircraft under contract. These purchase agreements shelter the firm from the usual variations in airlines earnings including fuel prices, volatility in ticket prices and changes in the number of passengers. This gives the firm a more predictable form of revenue and allows it to easily increase its profit margin by lowering its operating costs. We believe this makes MESA a safer, less cyclical company to own. The firm has long-term capacity agreements beyond 2020 for 94/144 of its aircraft. We believe that this base of income is the reason for the company having high earnings projections over the next few years. This will support shareholder gains moving forward.

Valuation

MESA is growing at a good rate, but this doesn't seem to be reflected in the share price. The EPS estimate for 2019 is $2.14 and $2.66 in 2020. This gives the firm a Forward P/E of 4.38 in 2019 and 3.53 in 2020. In 2021, the EPS estimate is $3.08. This is a company growing at a rapid pace, and that's why it's such an interesting one to look at. One of the probable reasons for the discount in price is the liquidity risk the company has (as covered in the risks section).

On the other hand, if you look at the average for the sector MESA is in, the average P/E is currently 13.59. Even if we assign a conservative P/E ratio of 10 to MESA based on 2019 EPS, we get a price target of $21.4. This would indicate upside of 127% from current levels. MESA is definitely an interesting stock to hold in the long term.

MESA is undervalued on nearly every metric, not just looking at the P/E. The PEG ratio is 0.68, which indicates the current P/E ratio is not accounting for the rapid growth the company is expecting to see. The P/S ratio is 0.39, a ratio so low it's hard to find in this current market. The P/B is under 1 as well at 0.79. From a valuation perspective, MESA is a good stock to look at for a value investor.

The hedge fund managers agree that the company is undervalued. At the end of Q1 2019, 17 portfolio managers had MESA in their funds. This was an increase of six from the quarter before.

Risks

Liquidity

MESA doesn't have the best liquidity position with a Quick Ratio of 0.6 and Current Ratio of 0.7. If a recession hits the US (it's been over 10 years now, so long overdue), then the company may be out of business. On the other hand, the firm has continued to pay off debt to increase its liquidity position. The debt for Q2 2019 was $844 million, which was down $71 million from $915 in September 2018.

Conclusion

MESA is severely undervalued. There is risk that the company is not as liquid as it could be, but the debt position is improving yearly. On top of this, there are attractive Forward P/E, P/S and P/B ratios that make this company very attractive for a value investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.