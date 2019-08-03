LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft's (LNXSF) CEO Matthias Zachert on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNXSF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 2, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Simon – Head-Investor Relations

Matthias Zachert – Chief Executive Officer

Michael Pontzen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Spengler – DZ Bank

Laurence Alexander – Jefferies

Martin Evans – HSBC

Patrick Rafaisz – UBS

Georgina Iwamoto – Goldman Sachs

Chetan Udeshi – JPMorgan

Robin Rousseau – Deutsche Bank

Knud Hinkel – Pareto Securities

Welcome and thank you for joining the LANXESS Conference Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andre Simon, Head of Investor Relations.

Andre Simon

Yeah, thank you very much Ms. Taya. A wonderful good morning to everybody from Cologne and many thanks for joining our Q2 call. As always I have, our CEO, Matthias Zachert; and our CFO, Michael Pontzen with me. Please take notice of our safe-harbor statements. And with that, I am happy to hand over to Matthias for a brief presentation and afterward as always the Q&A. Matthias go ahead please.

Matthias Zachert

Good morning everybody. I will start the presentation on Page 4 with highlights and challenges. Highlights, another quarter where you can see that strength – strategic transformation of our portfolio is paying off. We have three segments that could perform on par or better versus previous year and this dynamic is visible in the second quarter. We will consider that this momentum will be maintained in the second half of the year. And with this we compensated definitely the weak automotive sector.

Group financials are as far as last year figures are concerned on par with previous year level, which I think is a strong message as well. Share buyback program has been completed by now, challenges definitely automotive sector. Agro was weak in the first place as far as automotive sector is concerned. We've seen that second quarter continued with tough trading environments. And as expected beginning of the year, we assumed that the second half is not going to be better. Automotive therefore will be a very tough year, 2019. We also see that the general momentum on the client sites is clearly more cautious in its buying behavior. And this is, of course, not surprising if you look at the current sentiments in the markets out there.

Now let's come to the figures and I moved to Page number 5. If you look at half year numbers on the right hand side and on the quarterly numbers on the left hand side, one can basically say that as far as sales are concerned, we are relatively stable. Of course, we faced volume contraction and that will also be a theme for the second half of the year. But basically as far as synergies are concerned, implementation is on track. And as far as currency is concerned, we fortunately have driven by the U.S. dollar a positive momentum, which bottom line therefore compensates the volume decline.

And with this I would like to hand over to Michael, who will address segments by segments. Michael?

Michael Pontzen

Thank you, Matthias. Good morning from my side as well. Yeah, as Matthias said earlier, we saw the same pattern in the second quarter like in the first quarter. We have three out of our four segments performing robust or better than previous year and one which was performing weaker, which proved the overall quality of our portfolio, which we have in place as of today. Jumping into Advance Intermediates, you recognized that we proved a very strong performance as well in the second quarter, despite the still weak ag markets. Both EBITDA and margin improved nicely. Thanks to improved volumes in both business units.

Looking at the first half, you recognized that EBITDA was up by more than 10% and we're hitting a margin now of above 19%. And that is true and driven by both business unit; first AII being rock solid. Thanks also to the debottlenecking, which we did in the past couple of years and obviously the wide product range serving all kinds of industries. And secondly the continuous recovery of Saltigo throughout the year as well driven by the contracts, which we secured end of last year.

Second Specialty Additives; Specialty Additives proved a stable development in the second quarter. Volumes were down like in the first quarter and again for the same two reasons mainly: first determination of polling agreements and second the very weak auto market hitting primarily our business unit Rhein Chemie. On the other hand, we had a very good momentum in the bromine business and the flame retardant business and some support from currency and synergies, which mitigated the negative volume effects, why EBITDA was stable in the second half and which was as well as well through for the second quarter, let's say stable for the first half and stable in the second quarter.

Looking into chemicals, Performance Chemicals is taking further steps in the right direction to improve. EBITDA improved by some 3% and margin was up also. We have to distinguish in this segment through the different business units. On the one hand side, we have two very strong business units exiting in highly regulated markets, which are MPP and LPT, both with operational growth and nice EBITDA improvement. Then we have next to it IPG, which is doing not too bad in a difficult market environment also with a slight improvement on EBITDA. The fourth business unit though is mitigated more or less all these positive effects and that is leather.

On the one hand side, we’re still having a difficult market environment in the organic leather chemical business as well driven by the slow demand in alto. But more pronounced we saw the difficulties, which we have in our South African activities namely The Chrome or chemicals, but more pronounced The Chrome or activities in South Africa. We had to record again illegal strikes in our mine why EBITDA was dragged down in that business unit, which had the negative impact on the overall segments. Nevertheless, in the first half, we improved EBITDA by some 4%.

Last but not least, engineering materials. In engineering materials, HPM is the much larger business unit and we have that strong and high exposure to the outdoor industry in that segment. And keep in mind, we're still comparing to a very strong first half 2018. So volumes were down 11% and EBITDA was down by 20%. Still margin levels are not too bad giving that overall very weak environment be it for the first half of the year or the second quarter of the year.

The good thing though for the next months to come, even though we do not really expect the change in market environment, is that comps will come down because as we all know and recognize the decline in auto and the weakness in China started somewhere in late summer last year.

That's on my side. Matthias take through the guidance.

Matthias Zachert

Yes, thanks Michael. So I move to Page number 10. And here as usual first comments on macroeconomic outlook. Macro risks clearly are not lower, but rather increasing. And I think this is visible in the capital markets as well as the reflection through increased volatility. As far as end industry is concerned, again, we see no recovery in automotive heads. Q3 would be another tough quarter for the automotive sector whilst the comparable base in the fourth quarter should improve and therefore contraction rates that we have seen in second quarter and should see also in the third quarter should be clearly different in the fourth quarter because the fourth quarter had been extremely tough already in last year's trading.

Agro of course is also a sector that we continue on a quite trophy level. As far as LANXESS is concerned, we clearly stick to our guidance 1 billion to 1.050 billion and. We have in the second quarter clearly discussed this intensively with all business and therefore we understand underlying trading and has taken already some measures in order to safeguards the numbers that we have communicated to you and therefore cost containment is one elements, that is in place and will continue to support our underlying performance.

As far as quarters are concerned, we look at still a very solid quarter last year with a bench of EUR277 million. Our assumption is that the trading in July, August will be softer than last year. Therefore, we should come out slightly below previous year, quarter. Whilst in fourth quarter our look at the underlying trading is that we would be, slightly above fourth quarter last year due to the internal measures that we are implementing, but also because we assume that trading will not further deteriorate versus current trading in Q2.

With this, ladies and gentleman, we move to the question and answer session. So please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] First question is from the line of Peter Spengler with DZ Bank.

Peter Spengler

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking the question. I have, three questions on performance, chemicals. First, the results were quite good, but they are ongoing problems with the leather chemicals complex. So you said earlier that you are investigating several options for this business unit. How far away are you from a solution and could you quantify the negative effect on the leather business in Q2.

And then you mentioned synergies from Contura, can you indicate how high synergies and cost savings where in the first half and what can be expected for the second half? And the last question, did you have significant inventory write-downs in the second quarter? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Yes, we will take the questions one by one. I will take the first one and Michael will address the other two. As far as performance chemicals is concerned, we basically guided last year already that 2018 was a very tough year and therefore the 2019 should be on par because further deterioration is oddly possible.

I think in the first and second quarter you'll see that. Now specifically on the second quarter, leather quite honestly was a near disaster. Here with a strike, a illegal strike leading to complete idle costs and no profits but rather, losses that were visible here. The entire business units was dragged down and therefore, as far as third and fourth quarters are concerned, that cannot get worse.

It can only get better. As far as solutions are concerned, I clearly indicated this is something that we are working on and once we have, found a solution that we will give her communication on this, further specifications will not come on this call with this Michael please the other two.

Michael Pontzen

Good morning, Peter. First with regards to the synergies, we guided that we expect for the full year 2019 some 20 million to be recorded throughout the year. We're not guiding now on a quarterly basis, but this 20 million for the whole year still holds true. With regards to your question on inventories, there were no inventory write-downs in the second quarter.

Matthias Zachert

And on this, I would like to drill a little further. The tons of inventory write-offs where we had double digits implications on a quarterly basis quite regularly are over. That was the time when we had the rubber in our P&L. And this is history, as far as other businesses are concerned look at businesses in the [indiscernible], look at our biocides business, the regulated chemistry, raw materials simply don't matter in this area.

And for that, the reason despite volatility, in second quarter on some roles, there was no needs for any inventory correction. I hope that also underlines that portfolio has simply changed.

Peter Spengler

Thank you very much.

Matthias Zachert

Most welcome. Next question please.

And the next question is from the line of Laurence Alexander with Jefferies.

Laurence Alexander

Good morning. Two questions. Could you give a little bit of a sense for what you're seeing in construction markets around the world and specifically for the bromine business? The trends that you're seeing in terms of the ability to capture in your business lines, the rising prices in elemental bromine. Are you getting squeezed by that capturing, it seems smart margin and expansion because you can piggyback on it. Can you give us a flavor for how that works?

Matthias Zachert

Of course we will. As far as construction is concerned it’s not great, but it's not a disaster either. So it's, we have looked moderately on the construction business. And as far as bromine is concerned, I think we addressed that in our, financial statements. Bromine is doing well. And businesses develop nicely, pricing is good. We see from the supply side and the flame retardants, that competition is benign. And for that, the reason I think, all of the comments that we can convey on the second quarter the flame retardants business by and large, not only for bromine, but also for the phosphors business, contributed nicely. And, therefore we are assuming also for the second half that this favorable trends is going to continue.

Laurence Alexander

Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

You're most welcome. Next question please.

And the next question is from the line of Martin Evans with HSBC.

Martin Evans

Yes. Morning. Just, with reference to cost savings and restructuring and sign and I know it says, a useful decrease in the exceptionals due to lower restructuring costs. Do you feel that you – you've now sort of broken the back of what you wanted to do in terms of realignments and cost initiatives because there seems to be less reference to it in this particular release or are you still very much at the relatively early stages of realigning the portfolio and looking at the efficiencies of every operation and so on. Thanks.

Matthias Zachert

Well definitely Martin restructuring. does this catch onto as is previous year are lower, but we had last year a substantial amounts that was had to be digested. But very clear statements in the current environments. I think, it's the best time before going through, line by line P&L and P&L, site by site, function by function in order to address efficiency. If you don’t do this now, I think, you are not operationally oriented. And in tougher times you should always use tougher times for optimizing structures further. And there are still a few elements outstanding. I think early on Jefferies indicates or made reference or Mr. Spengler referenced leather, leather we will address.

Organometallics is due to be addressed still in this year. We basically made comments on this. And that of course should improve profitability, improve margins and therefore you should assume that on cost efficiency measures we will continue or potentially accelerate. As far as portfolio is concerned, I think, you have seen that we work on the portfolio consistently in order to upgrade. And that is a theme we continuously work on and therefore you will see that also in the months, quarters, years to come.

Martin Evans

Good. Thanks very much.

Matthias Zachert

You're most welcome Martin. Next question please.

Next question is from the line of Patrick Rafaisz with UBS.

Patrick Rafaisz

Thank you and good morning everyone. Three questions please. And the first is on Advanced Industrial Intermediates, you mentioned volume growth here. So can you add some more color what was driving the volumes in AAI? Then secondly, the cash flow and networking capital that proves to help a bit in the second quarter, what should we expect in the second half for your working capital?

And the last question is a follow-up on the previous one on the cost and cost containments you mentioned. Is there a number you can put on that? What can the cost take outs are you targeting for this year? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Well, Patrick, as far as AAI is concerned, I think, we've announced over the last 12 months, 15 months a variety of projects, and even communicated on them in our respective quarterly announcements. And we communicated at the same point in time that these capacity increases are being done through debottlenecking, which is favorable because you normally have a better margin once you bring these volumes to the market. We also said that most of these debottleneckings being done in AII are already contractually agreed. And that is predominantly driving the volume increase and it also helps on the margin as you can see.

AAI was a strong contributor in Q1, has been again a strong contributor in Q2 and will be a solid ship also in the second half of this year. What is further on improving is of course is our Tigo business also here we referenced to what's incremental contracts that we have. And we fortunately also took the decision, deliberate decision last year to get into Tigo other fine chemicals outside of the agro sector. Chemtura offered us also the possibility to basically use this Tigo platform to in source raw materials that Chemtura had to buy from the open market. Tigo has a very broad technology base and therefore we simply try to somewhat diversify the end markets outside Tigo. This is not huge, but five to ten percentage points change, do help in the trophy agro environment.

Michael would take the cash flow question and I will come back on the cost containment.

Michael Pontzen

Patrick with regards to your cash flow question, allow me two, three answers to it. One with regards to the networking capital development, we told you in the first quarter call that we started the year and throughout the first quarter we were at relatively high inventories level and we have a usual seasonality throughout the year that we see an uptick or a volume increase in the first half and usually volume decline in the inventory in the second half.

So we said in the first Q1 call that we want to not allow the volume increase to happen like it did in the last year. And that is what we managed that you'll find as well in the cash flow statement. So the cash out for inventories was much lower than in Q1 – Q2 last year. For the remainder of the year as said, the usual seasonality for the whole working capital is that you should see cash in from changes in networking capital.

Second, with regards to operating cash flow, you will as well probably recognize there is relatively high tech payment in the second quarter. I always say it's hard to really predict when payments are done with regards to the techs. On a yearly basis you should find the same number like you find in the P&L. But within or in that $75 million, there is an extra payment of some $30 million, $35 million, which is related to the ARLANXEO field transaction. If you recall, we told you August last year that there will be an extraordinary cash tax payment, at some point in time in 2019 and that some point in time was due early April this year.

And the third element, which is hitting Q2 every year, is the bonus payment which you find in the other changes in the operating cash flow. And these two elements are kind of extra things which are hitting obviously the operating cash flow in the second quarter.

Patrick Rafaisz

Thanks Michael. So in short the operational cash flow in Q2 improved. If you add back the roundabout $35 million of extra taxation due to capital gains that we achieved through the ARLANXEO divestiture, clearly operational cash flow would be nicely up. And expectation that we have third quarter and fourth quarter, you will see a stronger momentum on cash flow versus previous year.

With this to the third question cost containments, the company of our size, I mean we are roundabout $7 billion in size. And we have a cost structure. We are without restructuring measures on the non-personnel costs. You can clearly address the organization and basically say okay guys, let's back up a little bit. We will continue with our focus on the business. But definitely the message in the organization has been conveyed. Ladies and gentleman let's buckle up, it would be rougher and we want to deliver, full stop. Next question, please.

Patrick Rafaisz

Thank you.

And the next question is from Georgina Iwamoto with Goldman Sachs.

Georgina Iwamoto

Hi, good morning, Matthias. Good morning, Michael. Nice speaking to you. I've got three questions. The first is on the margin in specialty additives. I would have thought that with kind of supportive bromine pricing, Chemtura synergy extraction and the roll off of those tooling agreements, they're lower margin business that their margin would have been a bit higher for the division overall. So can you maybe talk through why that wasn't the case year-on-year?

And then if you can also maybe talk us through the 11% volume decline in engineering materials and how you see that going forward for the second half of the year and with the kind of still relatively high margin for the division, do you think that that stable at the kind of 17%, 18% level. And then finally, if you could maybe give us an update on the progress in your lithium project? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Hello, Georgina. Thank you for attending the call and going through all our respective segments. I will address them one by one. Taking a ceteris paribus assumption, all things being equal, your statement on Specialty Additives margin is completely correct. But things are different quarter-on-quarter and it's not like-for-like, so what we've seen in the second quarter in Specialty Additives is definitely that our Rhein Chemie business was suffering due to automotive industry, we had clearly more idle costs.

And we had some implications negatively also in our lube-add business, where we had also margin contraction, bromine offset that or was at the same level profitable level as previous year. And that of course mitigated the improvement in margin. But overall I think we kept the same kind of an absolute terms, EBITDA level that as previous year.

And that is also something that should be visible in the segments in third and fourth quarter. On engineering materials, we guided in engineering materials, especially for our auto sector to be very tough. And let's face it, second quarter in the automotive sector was a disaster. And we assume that this week trading is going to be maintained in the third and fourth quarter was comparable base and fourth quarter is definitely easier to catch.

So if I look into the automotive sector, specifically, we said we saw in Europe, a double-digit contraction. We had seen softening of course in China, we have seen kind of stability in North America, but Europe was badly hit the second quarter. And this is all base case assumption also for the third quarter. The good thing about engineering materials in the fourth quarter is if you look specifically in the comments we made 2018, when we make reference to what's Q4, we stated that urethanes did badly because we had lack of supply on the monomer MDI specifically. This would be different in Q4.

And therefore urethanes in this segment, we clearly expect better performance than previous year. And as far as our HPM business is concerned, an absolute EBITDA terms, not in terms of margin and absolute EBITDA terms from what we see will also be an okay performance. And that is basically what we embed in our full year guidance.

Not only feel, I mean, let's stay, cool. Let's be humble. We are working on it. We are progressing on putting together the difference, modular elements for the pilot plants. Things are on track and I think in the fourth quarter, we will then see when the pilot plant is assumed to be ready. We will look at what comes out of it, but at this point in time project continues, things on track. People are busy and tried to complete according to plan.

Georgina Iwamoto

Thanks Matthias. That was really helpful on the division. Thanks.

Matthias Zachert

Thank you. Next question, please.

Next question is from Chetan Udeshi with JPMorgan.

Chetan Udeshi

Yes. Hi, thanks. A couple of questions. Firstly on the impact from – firstly getting clarify whether the strike in South African mine is that over now? That's number one. Number two is related to that, what was the earnings impact in the second quarter, if you could quantify the number?

And the second question was just more looking into the sort of the mid-term outlook. If there is no auto volume growth, which seems to be more of a sort of base case at the moment, how would LANXESS offset that environment in terms of growing earnings, even without no underlying growth in the auto volumes?

Matthias Zachert

Yes. Thank you for your two questions. On leather, I confirm this was the mine that is basically delivering chrome ore and therefore this definitely impacted second quarter. That you raised the question, what's the earnings level? Udeshi, there is no earnings, as simple as this. And therefore, I again would like to make the statement this was a disaster, second quarter leather. Now on the automotive sector, please take into consideration that roundabout only 20% of our portfolio is exposed to the automotive industry.

So we have 80% that is a different in industries. And one of them is of course, agrochemicals that had been weak for the last three to four years. And at some point in time, it would come out of the trough sectors. So we had two sectors in our P&L that basically are at really boorish levels.

Therefore, volume momentum has been very, very modest. But on agro, our assumption is that it's a question of time when it comes back. People continue to eat at least, at home, I see that every day. And therefore, our assumption is very clearly – assumption is very clearly that auto could be a tough business for the next quarters, but potentially even for 2020. But as far as our portfolio is concerned, 60% to 80% have room for underlying growth that should be positive for our company performance. I hope this answers your question.

Chetan Udeshi

Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Most welcome. Next question, please.

Operator

Robin Rousseau

Yes. Thanks, operator. Good morning, guys. I think you kind of already alluded to it actually. I was just wondering, given the commentary you made around Q3 and Q4, the weaker comps as well, how come you're not revisiting your guidance in particular at the top end? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Well, you see in Q2 that we have – I mean, you've seen in that the guidance we gave – I’ll start differently. In Q1, we delivered exactly as communicated in March. In Q2, we exactly delivered according to what we indicated with Q1 numbers. So I think as far as underlying business analysis is concerned, customer interaction, we have a good process and connectivity to our business. And therefore, we – on the basis of this, we provide guidance.

Now if you look at the range, $1 billion to $1.50 billion, we guide basically for the last two quarters that this is the range, but we consider mix points of this range to be the one that we are working on. And if there are changes in underlying trading, we try it – and this is operational performance or operational excellence, we try to mitigate through cost containments or adjustment on some projects. This is operational management and we are fully infused and excited here in LANXESS to be fully on track and to execute on improving the company, improving profitability, improving market presence. And this is what we like, this is what is energizing us. Hence I think you've seen that over the last few quarters, years. Hence, could even see that when we run and sweat. I hope this answers the question.

Robin Rousseau

Great. Thank you very much.

Matthias Zachert

Next question, please.

And the next question is from the line of Knud Hinkel with Pareto Securities.

Knud Hinkel

Yes. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Two, I have two. Just very broadly regarding your numbers. It seems that also volumes decrease, prices held up quite well in the Q2. Do you expect increasing price pressure on the coming quarters so that will come delay? Or do you consider your portfolio robot enough to withstand respective requests from the customers? And second question is on rain water levels. Others chemicals which are also located in the region set, that's no problem so far. Maybe you can share your perspective on that with us too. Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Well, first of all, I'm very happy that you have realized that pricing in Q2 has been relatively stable. I think this is something that's clearly showing we are no longer a rubber company. We are a company where we are in small mid-sized markets with a different portfolio, different set of products. And therefore we were able to basically keep pricing at a reasonable level.

Having said this, well, in tough environments, you are confronted with customers that want to have price decreases. But even in a good environment, you have customers that always debate your pricing. So, what we would like to offer as a company is win-win situation for our customers, but also for ourselves. And therefore when raw materials go up, we have a portfolio where we would like to rule over pricing, when raw materials go down, of course, full contracted contracts, but also customer interaction, we adjust pricing respectively.

On the volume sites, we do assume that volumes will contract further, predominantly driven by automotive sector also in Q3 and Q4. And please take note of the effects, the polling contracts that we terminated will also have an impact on volumes, which will then level of in Q1 next year.

As far as rain water is concerned, I'm pretty sure that all companies that had issues last year are working on have worked on this matter. We had no hiccup on rain water last year. I stated even though that we will address that further so that we avoid any rain water statements in the quarters to come. I would like to send clear signals that the level of the river, rain, the water level is nice. It's at two meters, so don't worry; point one.

Point two; we have looked into our procurements, and basically have already adjusted critical raw materials to support different sources, so that we also in the same situation of last year we'll have more flexibility. And that gives us a level of comfort to stress to you that we don't expect to report any issue on water in the river rain. It's a wonderful river. Next question, please.

At this moment, we have no further questions.

Matthias Zachert

Lovely. We then thank you all for the attendance to our conference call. We wish you a wonderful summer and we are looking forward to seeing you on the streets. We'll speak to you in due course later with Q3 numbers on LANXESS. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

