General Electric: This Is A Game Changer

I continue to see at least 50 percent upside from here, if the U.S. economy holds up.

As a result, General Electric raised its 2019 earnings and FCF guidance, which is a game changer, in my opinion.

The industrial company saw traction in its turnaround, especially in the Power business.

General Electric (GE) reported results for its second fiscal quarter on Wednesday that beat earnings expectations and raised investor hopes that the industrial company, which has been in a perpetual state of reorganization and restructuring in the last several years, can finally turn things around. General Electric, encouraged by improving financial results in the second quarter, raised its guidance for 2019, which could be a catalyst for a multiple re-rating. Downside risks still exist, and only investors with a very high risk tolerance may want to play the possibility of a successful turnaround here.

Second-Quarter Earnings Review

General Electric had a solid second quarter, given the company's ongoing restructuring.

The industrial company reported Q2-2019 revenues of $28.8 billion, reflecting a 1 percent decrease year-over-year. However, General Electric's industrial revenues were up 7 percent organically in the second quarter to $27.1 billion.

In terms of earnings, adjusted EPS, a key figure for the industrial company that corrects for non-recurring expenses, came in at $0.17/share compared to $0.18/share in the year-ago quarter. Though adjusted EPS declined ~6 percent year-over-year, the earnings figure was much better than expected: Analysts expected GE to report $0.12/share in adjusted profits for Q2-2019.

Here's an earnings snapshot for the second quarter:

Source: General Electric Earnings Release

General Electric's Power business, despite progress in terms of cost reductions and project execution, is still ailing: Power unit saw its revenues drop 25 percent to $4.7 billion and segment profits fell 71 percent to $117 million year-over-year. But things are slowly improving for GE's Power business as it saw 28 percent increase in organic Gas Power orders.

Source: General Electric

General Electric's other business segments saw more strength, which is what I expected. GE's Aviation and Healthcare business once again stabilized the company's financial results and produced mid-single-digit revenue growth. Each unit also reported quarterly profits that hit or exceeded $1.0 billion with healthy margins around 17-19 percent.

Source: General Electric

When it comes to General Electric, no discussion is complete without looking at the company's free cash flow. General Electric has made its turnaround all about its industrial free cash flow, and investors are measuring the company's turnaround progress based on this metric.

In the second quarter, it reported adjusted industrial free cash flow of $(993) million compared to $316 million in the year ago quarter, showing that the company is still bleeding cash.

While the quarter was still negative, though, it was much better than Q1-2019 when free cash flow was negative $1,216 million. In other words, General Electric is seeing an improvement in its FCF trajectory, and confidence that free cash flows will continue to rebound throughout the second half of the year was the driving rationale behind a significant guidance revision to the upside.

Here's GE's Q2-2019 free cash flow:

Source: General Electric

With signs of stabilization in its Power business and growing confidence in its FCF turnaround, General Electric presented investors a very significant outlook revision. The industrial company upgraded its outlook in terms of revenues, earnings and free cash flow.

As of now, GE expects to earn $0.55-0.65/share in 2019 (previous: $0.50-$0.60/share), mid-single-digit industrial organic revenue growth (previous: low to mid single digits) and $(1)-$1 billion in adjusted industrial free cash flow (previous: $(2)-$0 billion). The materially revised FCF outlook in particular is a game changer, in my view, that could drive GE's share price a lot higher over the next 12 months.

Here's GE revised guidance.

Source: General Electric

Valuation

I maintain my previous "BUY" recommendation for GE that suggested 50 percent upside potential. The guidance revision (combined with returning investor confidence) could be the crucial catalyst for a multiple re-rating that investors have been waiting for.

Shares are undervalued today and represent an attractive risk/reward setup.

Data by YCharts

GE is both cheaper than its peers and trades below its five-year average price earnings multiple.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

There are two major risk factors that are interlinked here: The investment thesis for GE largely hinges on a successful turnaround in the Power business and an associated FCF recovery, but also on the U.S. economy. A recession within the next 6-18 months would likely hurt GE's cyclical industrial core businesses just at a time when the company projects to post positive free cash flows. If, on the other hand, the U.S. economy roars ahead and maintains its momentum, GE has exceptional earnings and FCF surprise potential in the coming quarters as the restructuring gains traction. Hence, an investment in GE could produce attractive double-digit risk-adjusted returns for investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Your Takeaway

General Electric released a decent deck of financials for Q2-2019 this week and the earnings beat and guidance raise are two rare wins for the company and its shareholders. GE has expressed confidence that its restructuring is gaining steam and significantly raised its FCF guidance for 2019. In other words, the company could post positive free cash flows sooner than expected, which in turn could drive a major multiple re-rating for its shares. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.