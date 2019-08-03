Choice Properties REIT: Solid Growth Will Continue, But Trading At A Premium Valuation Already

Investment Thesis

Choice Properties REIT (OTC:PPRQF) [TSX:CHP.UN] delivered an in line Q2 2019. Looking forward, the company's focus in urban properties should help it to achieve above-average top- and bottom-line growth than its peers. Its top tenants are either grocery store retailers or specialty retailers that are more resilient to the threat of e-commerce. Choice Properties also has a robust development pipeline that should provide a long runway of growth and significantly increase its exposure in higher demand residential properties. The company pays an attractive 5.4%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are trading at a premium already. We feel a pullback will provide a better risk/reward profile.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Choice Properties delivered an in line quarter. As can be seen from the table below, its rental revenue increased significantly from C$304.3 million in Q2 2018 to C$340.5 million in Q2 2019. The growth was primarily due to acquisitions in the past year. Its same-asset NOI increased by 2% to C$140.2 million. The REIT's occupancy ratio of 97.7% was an improvement of 10 basis points from a year ago.

Source: Q1 2019 News Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

A portfolio that is resilient to the rise of e-commerce

Choice Properties' largest tenant is the Canadian retail giant Loblaw (L). As can be seen from the table below, 56.3% of the REIT's gross rental revenue is derived from Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart (a subsidiary of Loblaw). While a dependence on one single tenant can be risky, Loblaw is an anchored tenant and the largest grocery store chain in Canada. Grocery stores are typically much more resilient to the threat of e-commerce than other retailers. The recent trend towards more online order and in-store pickups by different retailers shows the importance of having a network of retail locations. We think Loblaw will continue to be an anchored tenant and contribute to Choice Properties' revenue meaningfully in the future. Besides Loblaw, the company's top 10 tenants are mostly retailers that are less impacted by e-commerce. The list includes grocery chain Sobeys, specialty stores (Canadian Tire (OTC:CDNTF), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF), GoodLife Fitness, TD Canada Trust), etc.

Source: Investor Presentation

A rich development pipeline

Choice Properties has a rich development pipeline. The pipeline includes intensification, redevelopment, greenfield development, mixed use development and residential development projects. As can be seen from the table below, these projects will add 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area to its portfolio. If all are developed, it will expand its total gross leasable area by 4%. These projects will be a strong growth driver to its revenue growth in the next few years.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

We particularly like Choice Properties' residential and industrial projects. As can be seen from the table above, its residential projects will add 1 million square feet of GLA and its industrial projects will add 621 thousand square feet of GLA. We know that five out of seven residential projects are located in the Greater Toronto Area. This area of nation has experienced very low vacancy rate in the past few years. Rent growth in the city has increased by an average of 5.2% in 2018 and is expected to remain elevated in 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Industrial properties represent about 22.9% of Choice Properties' total development pipeline. The company's focus in developing industrial properties should bear fruits as the rise of e-commerce and the demand for fast delivery have created strong demand for industrial properties. This demand is not diminishing anytime soon. This is because consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

Improving balance sheet

In Q2 2019, Choice Properties issued C$750 million of debt and raised $395 million from the equity market. As a result, the REIT has about C$1.4 billion of available credit at the end of the quarter. In addition, the company improved its debt to gross book value from 47.2% in Q4 2108 to 45% in Q2 2019. Its debt to EBITDA and interest coverage ratios also improved to 7.7x and 3.4x respectively (see table below). This solid balance sheet with strong liquidity position should help support its rich development pipeline.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Risks and Challenges

Although Loblaw is an anchored tenant, Choice Properties faces risks if consumers gradually shift towards online grocery shopping. It may eventually impact Loblaw's business negatively. This may also impact Choice Properties' ability to raise rental rates.

Valuation Analysis

We estimate Choice Properties to generate adjusted funds from operations of C$0.88 per share in 2018. Therefore, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is about 15.7x. This is slightly higher than the 14~15x average of Canadian diversified and retail REITs. We believe Choice Properties deserve higher valuation than most of its peers as it has an urban focused portfolio of properties with Loblaw as its anchored tenant. In addition, it also has a rich development pipeline.

A 5.4%-yielding dividend

Choice Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06177 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.4%. It has a sustainable dividend with a payout ratio of 78.2% (based on its AFFO in H1 2019).

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We continue to like Choice Properties' focus in urban markets, its e-commerce resilient tenants, and its robust development pipeline. However, its shares are trading at a premium. We feel investors may want to wait for a better entry point, or consider other names in the sector such as H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.