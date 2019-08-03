Implications of the Fed rate cut

The rate cut provides an opportunity for investors to evaluate their portfolios and reflect on historical market performance and the performance of alternative asset classes.

It's not an expectation anymore. The Fed indeed decided to cut the federal funds rate for the first time since 2008 in the latest FOMC meeting concluded on July 31. The last time the Fed decided to cut rates, economies were collapsing and there was chaos by every means in financial markets. This time around, it's entirely different. It's easy to see where the Fed is going with this. Historically, the Fed has been reactive, but now, the Fed wants to be proactive and ensure the U.S. economy continues to grow. This rate cut might go down in the history books as one of the most anticipated rate cuts. Even as of early July, bond traders were more than 100% sure of a rate cut.

Although there were no surprises by the Fed yesterday, investors are once again stirring up a hot topic; what are the real implications of a rate cut by the Fed? This article aims to provide answers to that question.

Will there be a boost to stocks?

Economics theories teach us that interest rates and equity markets are often inversely correlated. Going by this, the rate cut should be embraced by stock market investors. However, this is not exactly what transpired in markets yesterday. The Dow closed 334 points lower, whereas the S&P 500 Index shed 32 points. Nasdaq Composite lost 98 points as well, marking a day to forget for investors. There were reasons behind this reaction by investors.

First, investors are prudent enough to realize that the rate cut came on the back of weakening economic growth forecasts. Even though low interest rates are a good thing, an economic slowdown is not what investors want. The long-term performance of equity markets will be in jeopardy if economic growth remains at weaker-than-expected levels. This realization keeps investors cautious about the rate cut.

Next, a set of investors were hoping for a rate cut of more than just 0.25%, which triggered a sell-off in markets when the Fed confirmed its decision to cut rates by 25 basis points. On the other hand, markets were anticipating the Fed to be more dovish. At least, investors were expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to provide clear guidance that unveils the next expansionary monetary policy cycle. This did not happen, and the markets didn't like it. The Fed Chair did not want to sound dovish.

"The Fed has moved to a somewhat more accommodative stance as part of a mid-cycle adjustment." - Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell went on to note that the Fed has little to no experience in dealing with trade tensions and that the primary idea is to ensure the monetary policy is more accommodative for the U.S. economic growth especially when trade tensions are pulling back the economy.

Going by these comments, it's unlikely that this rate cut marks the beginning of the next expansionary cycle. This is one of the reasons why markets plummeted yesterday. In all fairness, I believe there's little reason to stay out of stocks in fear of the impending economic recession. At the same time, there's little incentive to believe that stocks will receive a boost from monetary policy decisions in the near future.

Personal finance impacts

As consumers, it's a good thing to know that rates on credit cards, overdrafts, and other short-term borrowings will come down slightly with this rate cut. The average interest rate charged on credit card debt has increased a staggering 35% over the last five years and the rate cut should help the numbers look a bit better over the next few months.

The average interest rate charged on credit card debt in the U.S.

However, if you've been enjoying savings rates that beat inflation, time might be up to seek other investment opportunities to beat inflation as savings rates will also come down. It's important to note that the Fed focuses on short-term rates when it comes to monetary policy decisions.

If mortgage rates fall, it might be time to consider refinancing the mortgages to save on interest costs. Mortgage rates are long-term rates and are not controlled by the Fed as part of monetary policy decisions. However, mortgage rates will likely fall considering the meager economic growth forecast.

What about banking stocks?

When the Fed uses interest rates as a monetary policy tool to meet inflation targets and secure economic growth of the country, banks come into the spotlight as interest income is the primary source of revenue to banks.

Over the last 10 months, I wrote about many banking and financial sector stocks and ended up recommending the majority of these stocks. The net interest margins of banks will come under pressure especially if rates come down even further. Going by the signals of the Fed, this is unlikely. However, I would carefully evaluate the quality of a bank's balance sheet and growth prospects before investing in a banking stock. Seeking for a wider margin of safety is another way to ensure investments yield the best returns.

Will gold rally like it did 10 years ago?

The last time the Fed decided to cut rates, it was 2008. During the aftermath of the financial crisis, while investors were battered and beaten, there was a single asset class that continued to provide stellar returns to investors who had faith in arguably the most accepted hedge against market downturns; gold. Once again, this highlights the importance of diversification.

Since late 2015, the Fed has been tightening the monetary policy in the wake of rising inflation and better-than-expected economic growth. During this latest cycle of monetary policy tightening, Gold prices retracted, as illustrated in the above chart. From this perspective, gold prices will likely react positively when the Fed takes back a step and shifts to an expansionary monetary policy from a contractionary policy. Yesterday's decline in gold prices should not be considered the pathway that gold would take if the Fed continues to cut interest rates in the future. Rather, such a decision by the Fed should help gold regain some lost traction and move higher.

The strength of the U.S. dollar is also an important determinant of gold prices. Historically, gold prices have exhibited an inverse relationship with the movements of the U.S. dollar. However, this relationship has not been a consistent one. There were times during which gold prices climbed while the dollar kept on strengthening. However, this time around, the dollar might dive with the developing trade tensions and this problematic geopolitical outlook might prompt investors to look for safe-haven investments, boosting the demand for gold.

This rate cut certainly does not symbolize an economic downturn in the U.S. However, diversification is key and will play a significant role in how portfolios perform over the next couple of years. Gold is one asset class that has consistently provided attractive returns during economic crises. Even if the Fed doesn't adopt an expansionary monetary policy by lowering interest rates even further in upcoming meetings, I still believe the time is right for investors to consider gaining some exposure to gold, not in hopes of a significant rally but to hedge the risk of a market crash.

Performance of gold during market crashes

Dates of S&P 500's biggest declines Return of the S&P 500 in this period Performance of gold in the same period September 21, 1976 - March 6, 1978 -19.4% 53.8% November 28, 1980 - August 12, 1982 -27.1% -46% August 25, 1987 - December 4, 1987 -33.5% 6.2% July 16, 1990 - October 11, 1990 -19.9% 6.8% July 17, 1998 - August 31, 1998 -19.3% -5% March 27, 2000 - October 9, 2002 -49% 12.4% October 9, 2007 - March 9, 2009 -56.8% 25.5% May 10, 2011 - October 3, 2011 -19% 9.4%

I don't believe that gold will rally like it did a decade back, but there's no reason to keep gold out of an investment portfolio either. Gold has delivered the promised goods on many occasions, as we can see from the above table. Even though gold prices declined yesterday, the overall long-term trend remains positive on the back of supportive fundamentals.

Conclusion

It's just another market event. There's not much to like about the rate cut from an investor's perspective, but there's little to dislike either. This was more of a proactive measure taken by the Fed before the escalating trade tensions take its toll on the U.S. economy. This will either go down as a rate cut that had no significance or a rate cut that changed how the Fed functions forever. Only time will tell. Being proactive rather than reactive is anyways a good move, in my opinion. The markets should revert to its normalcy, but this is a good opportunity for investors to reflect on the important things of investing such as diversification and asset allocation.

