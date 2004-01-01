It's fairly rare that I pound the table for a specific stock because I'm happy to acknowledge that the market is unpredictable, and there are no sure things in the equity space. However, from time to time I see value that is so compelling that I can't help but hype up a potential investment opportunity. To me, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) falls into that category at the moment.

In the mid-$40s, I think BMY is probably the best value that I see in the market today. To me, this is a blue chip name that has been irrationally beaten down to valuation levels that simply don't make sense when you compare them to the stock's current fundamentals and growth outlook. I've put my money where my mouth is with regard to BMY, going overweight the stock on recent weakness. Like I said before, there is no such thing as a risk-free bet in the stock market, but to me, BMY is a high-conviction play that has the potential to result in strong, double-digit total returns.

Q2 Results

First things first, let's begin with a breakdown of the recent Q2 results.

Admittedly, I was nervous headed into this report. Sentiment has been pretty negative when it comes to BMY ever since the Celgene (CELG) deal was announced and BMY was trading weakly into earnings. I continue to be bullish on that deal. I think it will solidify BMY's status as a world leader in the oncology space. As management noted in its letter to shareholders after the deal was announced, the combined company will be #1 in the world in oncology and cardiovascular sales and top-5 when it comes to big sales markets inflammation and immunology. Management also noted that the deal will be accretive right away. Management expects to see 40% EPS accretion in year 1 and 10% accretion per year after that until 2025. In other words, the Celgene deal is expected to result in much higher EPS. This plays a big role in my bull case because shares are already very cheap of a price-to-earnings basis as it is.

This nervousness was also brought on by the fact that BMY released disappointing first-line lung cancer data the night before it posted earnings which caused a sell-off after hours. Management called the trial successful, yet it didn't meet all of its primary end points. This led to a market sell-off (likely driven by algorithms which focused in on the totality of the trial rather than the minute details). BMY CEO Giovanni Caforio commented on this trial at the start of the Q2 conference call saying:

"Starting with the results of Part 1a, this is the third major tumor in which Opdivo+Yervoy shows an overall survival benefit in the first-line setting. And we believe these results represent a potentially differentiated opportunity in first-line lung cancer. If approved, the combination would provide an additional and chemo-sparing treatment option for patients. And I have full confidence in my commercial team's ability to execute in this competitive marketplace."

Prior to the Q2 results being posted, I assumed that the market would be happy to pile on negative momentum and push the ~4% AH sell-off to the ~10% range if the earnings weren't good. For a while, the ~$45 range has served as fairly strong support for BMY. But the lung cancer data pushed it well below that in the after-hours trade and I thought that there was a chance shares would hit $40 in the near-term. However, all of these concerns were proven unnecessary when the company reported another strong earnings report. On Thursday morning, when the market opened, the -4% move from the night before had been totally erased and shares were in the green, up ~5%.

BMY beat Q2 expectations on the top and bottom lines, with revenues of $6.3b (up 10% y/y) and non- GAAP EPS of $1.18, which was $0.12 above analyst estimates. This EPS figure was up 17% y/y compared to Q2FY18's $1.01 non-GAAP figure. The company posted these solid growth results in the face of currency headwinds as well. On a currency neutral basis, revenue growth would have been 13%. All in all, I'm not surprised to see the stock bounce on these top-/bottom-line results. Frankly put, I can't believe that the stock didn't rally further. How many other stocks can you name in the market that are trading for 10x earnings with 10% sales growth, 17% EPS growth, and a nearly 4% dividend yield?

During Q2, BMY saw three of its five largest drugs post double-digit sales growth (while Orencia, its third largest drug, posted revenue growth of 9%). Much of the concern about BMY seems to be about Opdivo and/or the Opdivo/Yervoy combos in the oncology space. Merck's (MRK) Keytruda appears to be the leader in several of the lucrative spaces that BMY is competing for market share in with regard to various oncology markets. Anytime it's announced that BMY's drug/cocktails don't receive first-line treatment status, the stock sells off. However, as the quarterly data shows, Opdivo appears to be doing just fine with $18b in sales and 12% sales growth.

Management did mention that it expects for Opdivo to face pressure in 2020 compared to its strong 2019 results; however, post-2020 it remains confident in further growth and continues to hold out hope that it will have an opportunity to gain first-line status in the competitive lung cancer market. With regard to that competition, it's also worth noting that BMY receives royalty payments from Keytruda sales due to a patent dispute ruling that went in BMY's favor. These royalty payments essentially fall straight to the bottom line and are scheduled to remain in place for years.

Management had positive things to say about several of BMY's largest drugs during the CC. But, to me, the most interesting comments were centered around Celgene's Otezla. News recently broke that the FTC was requiring BMY to divest Otezla. Otezla makes up ~10% of CELG's sales at the moment, so this was important news for the M&A deal. Yet, BMY's management noted that it's seeing strong interest for the drug from potential buyers, which bodes well for a high price which should help to offset the costs of the deal and potentially reduce the debt associated with the deal at an accelerated pace. BMY CFO Charlie Bancroft also mentioned that synergies related to Otezla were expected to be "modest" and weren't expected to be immediate. This leads me to believe that the accretion estimations aren't going to change in any significant manner because of this forced divestiture.

Other important items of note from the CC was management's comments regarding the future health of the balance sheet and continued dedication to the dividend. BMY recently raised $19b in debt to help pay for the Celgene deal. This is obviously putting pressure on the balance sheet, but then again, the pro-forma company should have large cash flows to help pay down the debt is a relatively short order. BMY's CFO said that he expects to see the company's gross debt to EBITDA ratio fall below 1.5x by 2023. And, regarding the dividend, here's what Bancroft had to say:

"Switching to capital allocation where we plan to continue our balanced approach. We remain committed to the dividends as evidenced by our 10-year track record of continual dividend increases. And as we've previously mentioned, we've modeled annual increases in our pro forma financials."

I've noted before that I don't believe that BMY is a great dividend growth investment (with emphasis on the growth aspect of that statement) because the company has made a habit of low-single-digit annual increases. While a dividend growing at the rate of inflation protects capital from the erosion of inflationary forces over time, a ~3.5% yielder growing at 2% annual doesn't meet my double-digit Chowder Number (dividend yield + 5-year DGR) expectations. I think BMY's dividend yield is very safe, but ultimately, my position in BMY is viewed more as a trading vehicle than a long-term investment because of the lack of dividend growth.

I've traded in and out of BMY many times during the last couple of years. I've locked in double-digit profits on this name eight times, buying low and selling high as the stock bounces up and down in a fairly well-defined range. Being able to collect a safe dividend while I wait for a turnaround in a nice benefit for sure, but I'm likely to lock in double-digit gains here as soon as I have them. If you're content with the 2% dividend growth, then I think this is a fine long-term hold. It's a blue chip name, that's for sure, and I admit that those are usually best owned and not traded.

Valuation

To me, the valuation is the main reason that I own such a large position in BMY at this point (even though I don't view it a DGI holding). The company just released Q2 earnings which included an updated full-year non-EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30, which is above the prior guidance range of $4.10-4.20. Right now, BMY's TTM P/E ratio is 10.5x. The TTM ratio is basically in line with a forward-looking estimate using the current 2019 full-year guidance. And, looking out to the end of 2020, using the current analyst consensus EPS estimate of $4.45/share, we arrive at a 10.1x forward estimate.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

To me, these multiples are entirely too low for a name that offers reliable bottom-line growth prospects in the mid-high single-digit range and a 3.8% dividend yield that appears to be very safe. We're living in a low interest rate world where the T.I.N.A. environment (there is no alternative) is pushing income-oriented investors into the equity space. I'm never a fan of chasing yields just for the sake of chasing yields, but when you combine this relatively safe high yield and the total return potential associated with mean version and multiple expansion, I begin to feel as if BMY shares are a no-brainer for income-oriented investors.

Obviously, that's a bit of an overstated because as I said before, there is no such thing as a sure bet in the markets. The drug companies have to constantly deal with patent cliffs and stiff competition. I understand that the cash flows of a company in the healthcare space will never be considered as predictable as those found in other defensive industries like consumer packaged goods, but to me the valuation here is just too low to ignore.

I find it very odd that the market is willing to place 25x+ multiples on companies in the CPG space because they offer dividends yields in the 3%+ range when they offer little to no growth prospects when BMY offers a higher yield and double-digit bottom-line growth prospects and trades with a near single-digit multiple. Furthermore, sticking with the CPG comparison, many of these stocks are now offering dividend growth in the low-single-digit range now as well due to their struggles to grow the top-line in recent years, so my complaints about BMY's dividend growth numbers don't really hold up on a relative basis here.

In short, I think that anyone looking for a safe, high yield should add BMY to their watch list at these levels. Historically, healthcare has served a defensive role in investors' portfolios, and while I understand that some of the political rhetoric about healthcare reform can be scary, I suspect that over the long-term, these names will continue to offer relatively stable returns. Pricing may change here or there, but at the end of the day, people will always get sick. This is a relatively unsophisticated investment thesis, but it's one I'm willing to put money behind. Only time will tell if I'll be able to profit once again from the BMY shares that I've bought recently in the $45 area, but in the meantime, I'm content to collect this 3.6% dividend yield while I watch and wait for a rebound.

