Exponent, Inc. Is A Monster If The Price Is Right

Investors should become familiar with Exponent, but avoid the stock for now. At nearly 50X earnings, the valuation has entered "dot-com bubble" territory.

The company is becoming increasingly profitable and carries zero debt on its balance sheet. This has unlocked cash for buybacks and strong dividend growth.

Intellectual property can be one of the most lucrative assets a business can have. It cannot be replicated, and there are no substitutes for organic, creative material. It's why networks fight over original programming, drug companies patent their products, etc. A similar business model is applied to engineering and consulting company Exponent, Inc. (EXPO). The company's intellectual assets have allowed it to grow profitably and crush the market over the past two decades. While the current valuation is treacherously expensive, this is a stock that investors should familiarize themselves with for when the next bear market generates opportunities to acquire strong companies such as Exponent at reasonable prices.

Exponent Inc. is a scientific engineering and consulting company that was established in 1967. The company lends its expertise to help design solutions for a variety of clients in a diverse range of industries including infrastructure, energy, civil, thermal science, vehicle analysis, and more. The company operates as two main segments. The largest is the company's engineering & scientific group that contributes approximately 80% of revenues. The rest comes from the environmental and health segment. In all, the company generates annual revenues of approximately $390 million.

Because the company's assets are the intellectual expertise of its staff, the actual business is very asset light and profitable from a financial standpoint.

Operating margins have expanded over the past 10 years, and the company is a cash cow converting almost $0.20 of every dollar into cash flow. The company's strong rate of return on invested capital is another indicator of both an asset light business model and strong management.

Exponent, Inc. is also in a great financial position with its debt-free balance sheet. The company has operated with zero debt for years, and the $104 million cash balance gives Exponent, some financial flexibility without having to take on debt.

The company's increasing profitability, combined with a clear balance sheet, has allowed cash streams to expand as revenues grow. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.19% throughout the decade. Meanwhile, annual FCF has more than doubled to $60 million over that same time frame.

Exponent's financial flexibility has enabled management to shower investors with cash. The company has reduced its share count with stock buybacks, and begun to pay a rapidly growth dividend as well.

The dividend totals $0.16 per share for a yield of just 0.93%. While this won't excite income-focused investors, the payout has grown at a CAGR of 28.2% over the past five years and has been increased each of the past seven years. This type of strong dividend growth will grow an investor's yield on cost rapidly over the long term. With the payout consuming just 48% of FCF, there is still room for further dividend growth - although, we expect this pace to slow to the low teens in the coming years. Cash flow isn't growing fast enough to support such a steep growth rate.

We also expect the company's current growth trajectory (mid-single-digit revenue growth) to continue moving forward. There is a dire need for the services provided by companies such as Exponent, Inc. In the United States where Exponent conducts most of its business, various facets of infrastructure are in need of upgrades. The ASCE recently graded America's overall infrastructure at a D+. This includes structures, water/energy infrastructure, and more.

Upgrading the country's infrastructure will take hundreds of billions of dollars (potentially trillions), which means that there is immense opportunity available to companies that can analyze and/or design these solutions. This doesn't even factor in other important industries such as an automotive industry trying to innovate and maximize safety, the ever advancing agricultural industry, and applications in mechanical, electrical, and computer science among many others. The fact that Exponent has been able to notably expand its margins over time implies a competitive advantage in its fields. While there are always risks (talent could leave the company, economic conditions could curb spending on such infrastructure, etc.), we project stability in Exponent's business model looking ahead.

The ultimate problem with the stock comes down to valuation. While Exponent has managed to grow earnings at a CAGR of 13.73% over the past decade, it's become difficult to justify shares as being investible at this point. With shares trading at a whopping 46.25X this year's estimated EPS of $1.47, the stock is almost doubling up on its median 10 year PE ratio of 25.52X.

We can see below that despite the company's FCF conversion rate and revenues both expanding over time, the actual FCF yield has still managed to trend lower. Shares have simply appreciated faster than the company's operational metrics can keep up.

A company trading at such a nosebleed valuation will likely be decimated when the overall market begins to turn lower. The market has been on a tear since January and has taken many stocks along with it. Just in the past year, shares of Exponent have gone from $44 all the way to $70.

So what would a "fair" price look like for Exponent's stock? The business offers a lot of strong fundamentals, and the balance sheet is debt free. This warrants a premium in our eyes, and the company's EPS growth rate in the low teens would categorize it has a solid growth stock. We feel that the historical median of about 25X earnings is a great entry point for a long-term investor. This would price the stock near $37 per share. There is obviously a large discrepancy between our target and the current stock price. It will likely take a downturn in the markets to produce the type of downward momentum needed to hit this type of target, but history has routinely proven that paying nearly 50X earnings for any stock is often a fool's errand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.