Bull Thesis In Zynex Confirmed By Q2 Figures

We are also getting a little more optimistic about the prospects for some of its other devices.

The company can easily afford this sales ramp, and we don't think investors appreciate the inherent flywheel effect that will come as a result.

The company produced stellar Q2 figures despite a rather epic sales force ramp that took S&M 111% higher in the quarter.

We bought Zynex (ZYXI) for the SHU portfolio a month or so ago on June 25 and June 27. Although we could have chosen a better entry point, we have our focus on the long-term with this one (as we have with most of the stocks in the SHU portfolio).

The reasons are simple. A quick summary (as we discussed these in detail in our previous article):

30%+ revenue growth with 80% recurring revenues (supplies).

80%+ gross margins.

Big competitors for its pain management device (NexWave) falling away.

Ramping of sales force will accelerate revenue growth.

The company has several more promising devices.

Finances are healthy.

The Q2 figures were good and well received, and there are some tidbits that are interesting.

Flywheel effect

Before we get to that, we cannot stress enough that the business model has an inherent flywheel effect.

ZYXI trains and hires about 10 new sales people a month in order to reach 200 at the end of the year and 400 two years later grosso modo as big competitors have fallen away and the company is coloring the map to occupy space.

But the new sales reps initially do not add all that much to revenues as:

They have lower productivity.

They have no installed base of previously sold NexWaves which automatically generates demand for supplies (which is roughly 80% of the company's revenues).

But given time, their productivity improves, and they accumulate an installed base of devices which generates automatic demand for supplies. Management has previously argued that long-term sales reps can generate $1M in sales a year, most of which through supplies from the installed base.

But new sales reps start off much lower and that shows up in the figures. Revenue in Q2 was $10.3M and it had 175-180 sales rep at the time of the Q2CC.

So to give you an idea, that's roughly $40M with 150 sales reps or so. That's $266K per sales representative; still a far cry from $1M. And that's no surprise because many of these reps are new and do not have an installed base of previously sold devices generating demand.

But in two and a half years' time, when the company stops hiring, that number will go up automatically and revenues will keep rising, and at the same time, S&M expenses will remain constant in dollar terms, so most of the additional revenue will go to the bottom line. That will add up at 80% gross margin.

Q2 news

The figures were all pretty neat:

Orders grew 65% y/y.

Revenue was up 36% y/y to $10.3M with device revenue rising 37% (to $2.3M) and supplies rising 36% to $8M.

Net income was $2.2M giving an EPS of $0.06.

Adjusted net income was $2.4M producing an EPS of $0.07.

And this despite a 111% rise in S&M (all those new sales reps).

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8M.

All of this confirms our bullish case, but there were some additional interesting tidbits worth mentioning:

The company has considerably improved its training program for the new sales reps, and this led to a 50% increase in productivity of new hires in Q2 versus those hired in Q2 last year.

The prospects for two of the company's other devices look like increasing in the medium term.

The company has run out of NOLs so it has to start paying taxes.

Management argued that its stroke rehabilitation device, the NeuroMove, has actually found acceptance in the past, but the company simply didn't have the means to start seriously market and sell it.

Indeed, the company's finances have only recently recovered from years where it couldn't spend a dime, basically. But this is now all changing, given that the company is profitable, cash flow positive, and debt free.

What's more, it's building out this sales force for the NexWave. It might very well in time charge them with selling the NeuroMove (and/or the InWave, its incontinence treatment device) through the same sales force.

This answer also confirms what we argued in response to an article by fellow SA contributor Kevin Mackie, who made a considerable deal off what he called failed efforts to start international sales.

The company simply didn't have the funds to embark on such an effort (and we would add that overseas markets are unlikely to be as profitable as the home market, due to the peculiarities of US healthcare).

Reading a little between the lines, we think there is also a promising situation emerging from its patented blood volume measuring device. Management opened up a little about the discussions with the FDA, and these don't strike us as indications the FDA has any fundamental objections to the device (and the same holds for the EU).

Issues revolved around wording, and while we can't exclude the emergence of new issues, we get the distinct impression it's more a matter of when rather than if with respect to regulatory approval. The shares reacted well to the Q2 results:

Conclusion

We heard some people complain about the valuation of the stock, but we don't see that quite frankly. The ramp in the sales force will be followed by a ramp in revenues, as the installed base of the new sales force grows.

And when the sales force ramp is done, the sales growth will still continue and will be joined by a pretty comprehensive operational leverage kicking in.

Add to that the possibility to start using the same sales force selling other devices and we're looking at something big here. And even on today's numbers, the shares are really not all that expensive with a forward EPS of 28.

We have seen considerably higher valuations in the medical sector, but few with 30%+ revenue growth, 80%+ gross margins, 80% recurring revenue growth and an inherent flywheel effect to boot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.