Eldorado Gold Breaks The Negative Series Of 4 Consecutive Quarterly Losses

Gold price and Skouries permitting are the main share price catalysts; however, after a 166% growth, no one should be surprised by a correction.

After several years of struggling, Eldorado Gold's (EGO) share price finally started to grow, supported by growing gold price and positive developments in Greece, where a new business-friendly government was elected. As a result, Eldorado's share price grew from $3.11 as of May 23 to $8.27 as of August 2. It means a 166% growth in slightly more than two months. It is no surprise that Q2 2019 financial results were eagerly expected by the shareholders, as they may indicate whether the ride will continue or a correction will follow.

It is possible to say that Q2 financial results showed a meaningful improvement of several important metrics. Gold production climbed to 91,803 toz gold, which is 10.6% more than in Q1. It is also the highest quarterly production volume since Q2 2018 when 99,105 toz gold was produced. The production growth is attributable especially to the Lamaque mine that experienced its first quarter of commercial production. Lamaque produced 19,678 toz gold in Q1 and 33,140 toz gold in Q2. This increase more than compensated for the slightly decreased production at Kisladag (Q1 - 27,247 toz gold, Q2 - 26,072 toz gold), Efemcukuru (Q1 - 26,124 toz gold, Q2 - 25,667 toz gold) and Olympias (Q1 - 9,928 toz gold, Q2 - 6,924 toz gold). The production volumes should keep on improving in Q3 and Q4, as Eldorado reiterated its 2019 production guidance of 390,000-420,000 toz gold. In H1 2019, 174,780 toz gold was produced. In order to reach the lower boundary of the guidance, 215,220 toz gold must be produced in H2 2019, which equals to 107,610 toz gold per quarter on average. Source: Own processing, using data of Eldorado Gold

Production costs declined as well. While total cash costs slightly increased to $670/toz, AISC declined to $917/toz gold. It means that Q2 2019 AISC reached its lowest level since Q1 2018. It declined by 19% in comparison to Q1 2019 and by 1.8% in comparison to Q2 2018.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Eldorado Gold

The revenues shot through the roof. They amounted to $173.7 million, which means a 117% growth quarter-over-quarter. This steep increase was caused not only by higher realized gold prices ($1,321/toz vs. $1,265/toz), but also by higher sales volumes (113,685 toz vs. 43,074 toz). It is important to remind that Q1 2019 financial results were negatively affected by Eldorado's inability to sell a major part of its gold production, due to some logistical issues. However, the gold was sold in Q2, positively affecting the Q2 financial results. Moreover, as the Q2 average realized gold price was 4.4% higher compared to the Q1 average realized gold price, it is possible to say that Eldorado was actually lucky to be unable to sell the gold in Q1.

Similar to revenues, Eldorado's operating cash flow also improved significantly, reaching the $51 million level. After four consecutive quarters of losses, net income returned to green numbers. It equaled $12.2 million in Q2. As a result, the EPS was $0.08.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Eldorado Gold

A negative trend can be observed in the chart above. Eldorado's cash position keeps on decreasing. Due to capital expenditures and debt repayments, the volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments declined to $119.9 million as of the end of Q2. On the other hand, the total debt declined from $616.7 million to $465.9 million and net debt decreased from $386.5 million to $346 million during Q2. Although Eldorado's cash position is worsening, it shouldn't be a problem in the near future, as it has also a credit line of $179 million at its disposal.

It is possible to evaluate Eldorado's Q2 very positively. Although it was partially caused by Q1 issues, Q2 financial results were very good. Also George Burns, Eldorado's CEO, was very positive about Q2 and some recent developments:

Two key milestones were achieved. We completed the debt refinancing, which de-risked our balance sheet, and we had a fantastic first quarter of commercial production at Lamaque. We are encouraged by our initial discussions with the Greek government.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, Eldorado finally started to reward its patient investors, as its share price grew by 166% in slightly more than two months. However, the share price cannot grow forever and a correction is only a question of time. On August 1, it looked like the correction is about to start, as gold price tested its support at $1,400/toz and Eldorado retreated from its highs above $8 below the $7.5 level. However, later during the session, gold price shot back to $1,440/toz and Eldorado's share price created a new high at $8.27. As can be seen, the RSI also indicates an imminent correction as it dipped below 70, after two months in the overbought territory. However, if the gold price keeps on growing, it is possible to expect Eldorado to follow. If it weakens, Eldorado's correction may begin. The bad news is that the closest support, created in late 2017, is around the $6 level.

What I like about Eldorado's Q2:

Gold production increased by 10.6% quarter-over-quarter

Lamaque mine is doing very well

New Greek government confirmed its intention to get the Skouries mine development back on track

Eldorado's indebtedness decreased

2019 production guidance was reiterated, which means that the H2 2019 production should be at least 107,610 toz gold per quarter on average

What I don't like about Eldorado's Q2:

Cash position keeps on evaporating

Olympias mine didn't do well, producing 30% less gold than in Q1

Stock chart looks like a correction should occur soon (although this point is not directly related to Q2)

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.