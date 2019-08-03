China: Law Of Supply And Demand Cannot Be Changed

As the yuan breaks lower, Chinese large caps that are exposed to the financial sector may make for a profitable short selling opportunity.

Last year, I wrote an article called The $42 Trillion Bubble that attracted a surprising level of attention. The article was written at the beginning of the trade war and predicted that the conflict would grow and be a major catalyst that would eventually pop the nation's massive property bubble.

The "Big Four" ETFs I targeted as potential short opportunities were the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), the Xtrackers China A-Shares ETF (ASHR), and the Invesco China Real Estate ETF (TAO). In the months following the article (authored in July) to the end of the 2018, those ETFs fell from between 7% to 20%. Of course, at the onset of 2019 global governments caught the message and intervened, sending those ETFs all the way back to their July 2018 level or higher.

Some of my predictions panned out, the trade war continued to expand, Chinese GDP has slowed, and home price growth has fallen. That said, the bulk of my expectations regarding a large decline in mainland property prices has yet to come true, at least to the extent that I expect.

In this business, being early is being wrong. Frankly, I underestimated the ability of world governments to force stimulus upon the global economy and delay potential disastrous events. But today, those governments have shown their hand. They have shown that they will do, as Mario Draghi has said, "whatever it takes".

That said, I firmly believe that governments are running out of cards, particularly in China. Following the recent increase in trade-war tensions, I reaffirm my short bet against Chinese equities. On August 1st, two key events occurred. First, the Chinese Politburo decided against further stimulus of its real estate market. Second, Donald Trump announced yet another 10% tariff on $300 Billion in Chinese goods.

In my opinion, the days of "constructive talks" are rapidly moving past us (and perhaps never really existed), while the era of government "stimulus struggles" is fast approaching.

Quick Review of the Numbers

Let's do a quick review of Chinese debt and solvency numbers as well as global leading economic indicators. The major story told in my previous article holds true today; the numbers have just become even more alarming. In my opinion, all of Chinese equity performance can be tied to two items: the yuan and real estate. Though data is hard to come by, it is well known that a significant portion of the country's recent GDP growth can be tied to its codependent construction and financial sectors. The valuation and solvency statistics on real estate in China are alarming.

Here are a few property price statistics on the nation's major cities:

Source: Numbeo

For comparison's sake, here are the same statistics for global cities:

Source: Numbeo

As you can see, the world's most expensive cities like London are still twice as affordable as most of the large Chinese cities. Indeed, everywhere in the world that did not experience a real estate bubble in 2008 appears to be in one now. Remember, home price to income ratios in the United States peaked at about 15 in 2005. Of course, lower global interest rates today call for higher home prices, but mortgage rates are still over 5% in China.

What makes it even more alarming is that the home ownership rate in China remains above 80% as it has become a cultural imperative to own a home before marriage. This means that many Chinese citizens devote as much as 74% of their income toward housing.

To make matters worse, an estimated 22% of homes are estimated to be vacant. With a population growth rate of 0.3%, it will certainly take a long time to fill up those 50 million units.

New Catalysts Stoking the Fire

All of the above information is not new. Widespread fears over the growing bubble in China have existed at least as far back as 2014. The question over what will finally cause it to burst remains key. As occurred in the United States, it will likely become a viscous negative feedback loop, and thus "not happen until it happens". But unlike the United States, it can only occur when the government loses its ability (or will) to stimulate prices.

In my opinion, it is losing such an ability quickly. In June, the Chinese central bank cut reserve requirements for small banks to 8% and has a 13.5% requirement at large banks. Usually this would greatly boost GDP, but in China's case, it has only made the debt bubble larger as property prices were the main benefactor, not leading GDP indicators. See below:

Source: Trading Economics

Non-manufacturing PMI (my preferred way to measure endogenous growth) has been in slow decline since late 2017 and appears to be soon headed toward the 50 line. Also, home price growth rose dramatically following the January 2019 large bank reserve ratio cut. See below and compare to above:

Source: Trading Economics

The large run-up in prices in 2015 coincided with the reserve requirement and interest rate cuts. The smaller run-up this year came after further reserve requirement cuts, but no interest rate cuts.

Importantly, its ability to use these stimulus measures to boost non-manufacturing PMI appears to be gone. Further, in 2018, its government budget to GDP was -4.2%. If aggressive monetary and fiscal measures cannot stop a crisis and only result in further inflating the bubble, then the end result is pretty clear.

The next major step the Chinese central bank is likely to take is cutting rates. Of course, this will lower mortgage rates and likely further inflate the bubble, but it will also cause currency devaluation. The offshore yuan is currently at its long-term support level and appears to look as if it may break. Take a look below:

Source: Trading View

Devaluing the yuan through rate cuts and "other mechanisms" would certainly help stimulate the economy and boost exports in light of recently increased tariffs, but it also would push Chinese ETFs lower and make for a profitable short opportunity. In my opinion, the only reasonable option the PRC has left is to push the yuan below its support level.

The Short Opportunity

In my opinion, the best short target in this scenario is the large cap ETF (FXI) as it is the most liquid Chinese ETF and has the lowest option spreads. While it is not as directly exposed to Real Estate as in TAO, it is far more tradeable and offers nearly the same downside as I expect Chinese equities to fall uniformly as data continues to turn over. Further, 45% of the market value of the ETF is in the financial sector, which is likely more exposed to the yuan than others.

Here is a comparative performance chart of FXI and CNYUSD:

Source: Trading View

As you can see, FXI is somewhat like a leveraged position on the yuan. When the yuan rises, FXI skyrockets. Accordingly, the yuan can be used to tell the underlying trend of FXI. This was seen well in early 2018 as the yuan had a much tighter and clearer trading range than FXI even though both trended together.

China has a much larger toolkit in managing its economy than do those in developed nations. This is a non-quantifiable risk as a nation with such power over its economy/people can take measures that are so extreme that they're yet to exist. Only the future can determine that risk.

It can lower the interest rate which may boost the economy enough that it will offset any negative impacts on its currency and keep FXI from falling. However, I see that as highly unlikely.

Though it promised to not lower home purchasing regulations on July 30th, doing so would almost certainly give Chinese equities a final boost upward without risking the currency. I take this promise with a grain of salt because all governments make promises one month and break them the next. If the Politburo were to, for example, remove curbs on second and third home-buying, it would most likely boost equities across the board without harming the currency. Though, it would further inflate the bubble.

Overall, the Chinese economy appears to be weakening by the day while the government is running out of options. It can lower regulatory standards like capital requirements or home-buying rules, but that would only worsen the bubble. It can lower interest rates, but that would devalue the yuan and put China at risk of currency manipulator status and give the U.S. room to create sanctions. Of course, if it does nothing, then GDP growth will continue to decline at an accelerating pace as home prices begin their long reality check.

While the People's Republic of China has more ability to change its laws than most governments, it cannot change the law of supply and demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FXI,TAO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.