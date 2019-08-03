Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund: 21% Yield, But Mixed Performance And High Volatility

The Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEMKT:CLM) has a 32-year history with an inception data going back to June of 1987. The fund primarily invests in U.S. equities under the category of large-cap blend, but also has positions in a small amount of bonds and even other closed-end-funds according to the latest holdings information. Current total assets under management at $831 million have increased in recent years driven in large part by regular rights offerings, the last of which was announced in 2018. While the stated objective of the fund is "capital appreciation", investors are likely drawn to CLM given its 21% distribution yield, which is made possible as it's comprised mostly of return of capital. Indeed, the fund's current managed distribution policy sets a monthly payment of $0.2053 per share.

CLM Monthly Distribution. Source: Cornerstone

Distributions designated as return of capital get a favorable tax treatment and are referred to as tax-free dividends or nontaxable distributions. Keep in mind however investors' cost basis is reduced by the same amount for each distribution, so the tax liability is effectively transferred to when the shares are eventually sold. In general terms, if the market price of CLM remains flat over a holding period, capital gains at the time of sale will be based on a lower adjusted cost basis. If the cost basis moves below zero, then subsequent return-of-capital distributions are taxed at ordinary income.

CLM 2018 Annual Report. Source: Cornerstone

There are complexities here including implications such as whether an investor elects to participate in the automated dividend reinvestment plan, or participates in any rights offerings. Suffice to say that buying into CLM, you will indeed get a "22% dividend," but it's not a free lunch. Please consult with a certified public accountant for tax advice. The point of this article is to focus on the fund's performance. Data shows that CLM regularly under-performs the market on a total return basis and is highly volatile. Our view is that CLM is a poor long-term investment vehicle.

Holdings

A look at the top holdings of CLM and it's a familiar group with the usual large-cap "blue-chips," which include Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN) with the highest weighting in the fund. According to the annual report, the fund held 17% weighting in equity closed-end funds as of the last year end. CLM's fourth largest position at 2.24% is the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) which itself is an equity CEF we have previously covered (here) with an overall positive view. Overall, when looking at the underlying position and sector exposure, CLM is an all-in-all diversified and representative of a large-cap blend market portfolio.

CLM Holdings and sector exposure. Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Performance

Year to date, CLM is up 20.3%, in line with the return of the S&P 500 on a total return basis. CLM trailed the S&P 500 by 490 basis points in 2018. Over the past decade, CLM has lagged the benchmark in 7 out of the 10 years. The underperformance is significant going back 10 years (from July 31, 2009) with CLM up a cumulative 61.8% compared to a 264.2% for S&P 500 on a total return basis. All the numbers below include the reinvestment of the distributions.

CLM performance vs. SPY. Source: YCharts/Cornerstone, table by author

2014 was a particularly poor year for the performance when the return was negative 6.3% compared to a positive return of 13.5% in the S&P 500. Overall we think the results are disappointing considering the fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund does not appear to produce consistent excess returns.

Data by YCharts

Risk Metrics

CLM does not utilize leverage in its investing strategy, but is nevertheless volatile. The risk metrics data for the fund shows that CLM has a beta of 1.222, and has historically lower risk-adjusted returns based on a Sharpe ratio of 0.3034 relative to the S&P 500. The max drawdown of 76.98% during the financial crisis compared to 55.20% in SPY, highlighting a higher risk level, which is a trade off given its high yield qualities.

CLM vs. SPY risk metrics. Source: YCharts.com

Premium to NAV

It's worth nothing that the current premium to NAV at 8.05% is below its five-year average of 10.66% and reached a high of 24% in 2018. During the extreme period of market volatility in December last year, the market price fell to a record discount to NAV of 13%. It's difficult to draw a conclusion from the current premium dynamic on what exactly it's signaling. While not necessarily cheap or expensive in relative terms, we believe the smoothed trend lower on average over the past year may be related to the last rights offering from June of 2018 when the fund received an infusion of approximately $360 million. For context this covers the annual distribution of 2018 by about 2.8x. The greater supply of shares outstanding may have structurally driven down the "neutral" level of the fund's premium to a new level. In this case, we wouldn't expect the premium to reach levels above 20% again in the near term because the investment returns are positive in 2019. A rights offering becomes more likely when the market declines bringing down the unrealized value of the investments within the NAV. Considering the 22% distribution from NAV, all else equal assuming a flat market, a rights offering may not be necessary through 2020 considering the investment value has climbed by 20%.

Data by YCharts

Analysis

The disconnect here is that if buy-and-hold investors in CLM are choosing to reinvest the distribution, then it essentially negates the entire purpose of the 22% income yield. If instead investors are using the distribution as income, the actual returns are poor. The reality is that investors in CLM may have achieved better returns with a simple buy-and-hold strategy in SPY while occasionally selling shares for income as necessary.

We see value in CLM as a trading instrument for "advanced" CEF investors who are able closely follow the dynamics of the NAV and time the volatile price swings. In other words, we do not and cannot recommend CLM as a long-term investment for capital appreciation or income. Most investors should move on from this one in our opinion. The 21% yield may be enticing, but the catch is that you give up capital appreciation and assume higher risk. It's an unnecessary choice at the extreme in our opinion. The performance in 2019 thus far has been good, but we see CLM lagging the market in the next downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.