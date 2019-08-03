DBE: Buy All Of The Energy Commodities

Over the last 24 hours, the Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE) has taken a bit of a hit with shares dropping by nearly 5%. On a year-to-date basis, returns are still a strong +14% and long investors have been rewarded through the ETF's broad exposure and depth. In this piece, I argue that holding DBE makes for a strong trade based on the fundamentals of each of the underlying commodities which DBE tracks.

The Instrument

Any time you invest in an ETF, you should pause and examine what it is you are actually buying. I personally have lost money through holding things which didn’t behave in the way I had anticipated due to not examining the methodology and nuances of the underlying strategy. I hope that in the next few minutes this discussion will help better inform you as to the merits and risks associated with the DBE ETF.

First and foremost, DBE is actually a pretty odd instrument when you think about it. The reason why it is such an odd instrument is that it gives exposure to many commodities which are highly correlated. For example, in the methodology, you can see that its returns are based on positions in:

WTI crude oil

Heating oil

Brent crude oil

RBOB gasoline

Natural gas

With the exclusion of natural gas, each of the above commodities has a correlation value with the others of at least 0.80 when examined on a weekly basis. In fact, crude and products are so correlated that when traders assess them, they are largely looking at spreads between the commodities rather than the outright prices because the prices largely move in lockstep. Natural gas truly is uncorrelated with the other commodities; however, the target exposure is in the territory of 10% as you can see in the table below.

So when you hold DBE, the first thing to understand is that it is largely a play on crude and crude products, which are highly correlated with each other and will virtually move in lockstep.

The other facet to consider is that the DBE ETF is exposed to roll yield. If you see the tickers in the table above, each ticker represents three things: symbol, month, and year. The zero at the end means the year (2020), the letter preceding the zero corresponds to the month (March for WTI, January for gasoline, June for distillate, and January for Brent) and the first two letters is the symbol. If you notice, these prices are spread out across the curve with holdings all over the place rather than in the same month. The reason for this is that the ETF utilizes the Deutsche Bank Optimum Yield Energy Index Excess Return methodology. This methodology is perhaps my favorite in the ETF space in that it intentionally seeks to maximize gain from roll yield.

Roll yield is the gain or loss that comes from holding an investment across lengthy periods of time in the commodities markets. There is a tendency in forward curves for the prices in later months to trade towards the value of the front-month contract as time progresses. This process results in something called “roll yield”. For example, if you have a market in backwardation (front contract above contracts in later months), roll yield will be positive as long positions established at lower prices will trade up in value towards the front month contract as time progresses. In contango, the opposite holds and roll will be negative. Of the commodities in the ETF, here is the current gain or loss associated with roll yield:

At present, roll yield is largely positive for the DBE ETF which means that even if prices were to simply trade sideways, the ETF would generally be increasing in value as it captures roll. This said, let’s move on to the fundamentals of the underlying commodities to quickly get a feel for where this ETF is likely to be headed in the future.

Fundamentals

Nearly half of the holdings of the DBE ETF track crude oil as expressed through Brent and WTI positions. Each of these crudes trades fairly in lockstep and right now the same fundamental thesis is impacting both: OPEC.

OPEC cuts have been in effect since the beginning of the year, and over the last few weeks, OPEC has agreed to extend the cuts through March of next year. The impact of these cuts has been felt globally as seen by the transparent data reported by the EIA for North American balances as well as the backwardation seen in the Brent curve throughout this year. On the U.S. front, we have some of the best data which shows the impact of these cuts. Specifically, a simple glance at weekly imports shows the picture pretty well: supply from OPEC has led to substantial volume removed from the U.S. markets.

When you look at the data from a cumulative perspective, you can see that imports into the United States are basically the lowest they’ve been in decades.

The impact of lower imports can be seen in North American crude balances which are showing stocks collapse versus the 5-year average at an accelerating pace.

Supply and demand for energy commodities is largely very straightforward: as supply lags demand, prices tend to rise. Supply is lagging demand and the year-to-date gain in crude prices shows the equation continuing to play out. From the crude standpoint, today’s pullback in prices based on a tweet from President Trump regarding trade relations with China represents an excellent buying point in that the larger scale picture seems to be being missed by the short-term traders.

Gasoline

The next substantial share of DBE’s holdings is gasoline and gasoline is strong. With the PES explosion and subsequent decommissioning a few weeks ago, gasoline stocks have been tight and imports are surging.

Crude runs in PADD 1 show the story in living color: we are going to need additional supply and the only way to get it is for gasoline prices to increase relative to crude oil to incentivize further runs.

There is no short-term solution for the lost refining capacity and prices for gasoline are going to have to remain high versus crude oil. The NYMEX gas crack shows this pricing already in the market following the explosion (late June) and prices are likely to remain elevated going forward, further benefiting DBE holders.

Distillate

The distillate market has remained structurally undersupplied this year with stocks largely under the 5-year average.

The basic story here is that imports have been average while exports have surged and product supplied has just been tepid.

Distillate isn’t a strong bullish case right now… but it’s also not bearish. In equity terms, I’d put distillate at “hold” right now due to no clear direction in the fundamentals.

Natural Gas

The final commodity which DBE holds is natural gas and natural gas is highly dependent on the weather. As you can see in the following chart, the pattern of gas demand is high demand in the winter for heating followed by lower demand in the summer for electric generation and for cooling.

Gas has shown recovery in prices over the last few weeks (following several months of lower prices) with the forecast finally showing hot weather in the key demand centers.

This forecast is for the next 30 days which means that we are likely to see above average demand for power burn across the most populated areas of the country. This above average power burn will result in above average demand for natural gas. This demand will reflect through higher prices (as is currently happening in the market). Going forward, I expect gas to be bullish.

Conclusion

DBE is an interesting ETF which gives exposure to a basket of energy commodities. Many of the commodities are highly correlated, but each commodity is largely bullish. The roll strategy of the ETF is strongly positive as well which means that buying DBE right now is a good trade.

