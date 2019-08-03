Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.

While investors head into next week with an interest rate cut under their belt and Q2 earnings beats coming in at their usual 75% or so rate, there is that sticky issue of new tariff threats in the mix. Even before the latest escalation, perusing earnings call transcripts revealed the broad ramifications on the supply chain from the tariffs. But now with the game seemingly reset again, the stakes could be even higher. An interesting wildcard to watch this week is how the Trump administration responds to companies that have requested special licenses to sell to Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Corporate events in the week ahead include earnings from media players such as Disney, Fox and CBS as well as wide-ranging conferences hosted by UBS, Canaccord Genuity and Oppenheimer. Economic reports to watch include updates on wholesale inventories, producer prices and the JOLTS job openings print.

Notable earnings reports: Take-two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on August 5; Disney (NYSE:DIS), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on August 6; Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA), Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) on August 7; Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA), CBS (NYSE:CBS), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) on August 8; U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) on August 9.

IPO watch: BioVie (OTCQB:BIVI) is expected to price its IPO on August 6 to be followed by InMode (INMD) on August 7. IPO share lockup expirations arrive on Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLTU) on August 6, as well as Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) on August 7. A number of recent IPO companies are due to report earnings including BioBie (OTCQB:BIVI), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO), Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV). See just below for a breakdown of Uber and Lyft's earnings releases. Also bubbling right under the surface, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is reportedly restarting preparations to raise $100B by from selling a 5% stake. We mention that because it could easily be the biggest IPO in history.

Spotlight on ridesharing earnings: Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) hope for smooth driving when they report earnings next week, Wedbush says it's looking for Uber management to update on how the company is leveraging Eats and rideshare users through loyalty offerings. "We ultimately believe that the biggest differentiator for Uber is that it is the only one among its competitors that is a leader in both massive opportunities on a global basis," notes the analyst team. As for Lyft's report, Wedbush forecasts Lyft added 1.2M riders during the quarter and revenue per rider rose 13.9% Y/Y to $37.1 as it crucially better monetizes rides. "We continue to believe the key to Lyft’s future earnings power, path to profitability, and future of ride share as a percentage of miles driven is growth in each year's cohort's usage over time," preview analyst Dan Ives and team. Compared to the IPO pricing level, Uber is down 8.9% since going public and Lyft is off 16.7%.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): International Flavors (NYSE:IFF) to $0.78 from $0.73, Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) to $0.366 from $0.3655, Skyworks (SWKS) to $0.42 from $0.38, Tyson (TSN) to $0.45 from $0.375, Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to $0.17 from $0.15, Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to $2.13 from $2.00, Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI) to $0.62 from $0.60, Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to $0.40 from $0.35, Steris (NYSE:STE) to $0.37 from $0.34. In Europe, Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:AHODF) is expected to introduce an interim dividend of €0.40.

Samsung event: Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) hosts its Galaxy Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 7. The company is expected to announce the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphone and a larger version called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or the Galaxy Note 10 Plus depending on which tech blog you read. The new Galaxy Tab S6 will be showed off and a Galaxy Home Smart Speaker or Galaxy Watch Active 2 could also be unveiled.

M&A tidbits: Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) shareholders will vote on August 9 on the oil company's $38B sale to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The tender offer expires on the Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE)-Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) combination on August 8 and the deal is slated to close on August 9. Keep an eye on CBS and Viacom after the companies worked out a leadership as they position for a merger. Companies with M&A speculation swirling around them include Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN).

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference: in Boston on August 8. Companies due to make an appearance include HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE), Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX), Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS), Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA), Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV), Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO), Select Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB), Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN), Cubic (NYSE:CUB), Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN), LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS), Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX), Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS), Xebec (OTC:XEBEF), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), IMV (NASDAQ:IMV), Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF), Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM), TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX), Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC), Cardio Therapeutics (OTCPK:CRTPF), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), CryoLife (NYSE:CRY), Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG), Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO), HTG Molecular (NASDAQ:HTGM), iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO), Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON), Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), Tactile Medical (NASDAQ:TCMD), I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Blue Apron (APRN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX).

FDA watch: A FDA Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Descovy for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis on August 7.

Tariffs: Wall Street analysts are busy analyzing risks and opportunities amid the rapid-fire tariff news. Goldman Sachs warns some of the most exposed names in retail include Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Target (NYSE:TGT), Yeti (NYSE:YETI), Macy's (NYSE:M) and Gap (NYSE:GPS). CFRA points to tariff risk with Best Buy (BBY), while DA Davidson warns on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and L Brands (NYSE:LB). The threat of a prolonged tariff scenario has also sent ripples across the energy, semiconductor and banking sectors, while auto auppliers and toy manufacturers have also been hard hit. Some stocks are said to be oversold on tariff risk with their actual exposure to China low. That list include Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), Levi's (NYSE:LEVI), Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB). There's also Nike (NIKE), which several firms see as having a brand strong enough to pass on prices increases. Finally, some analysts have pointed out that one way to avoid tariff risk is to buy non-U.S. names. Piper Jaffray sees Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Puma (OTCPK:PUMSY) as well-positioned if the tariff battle extends.

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference: More than 120 innovative public and private companies in the technology industry head to Boston on August 6-7 for a wide-ranging conference. Keynote speeches are planned from AT&T (NYSE:T) CFO John Stephens, Blockstack CEO Muneeb Ali, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) EVP Ronan Dunne and American Tower Treasurer Rod Smith. Presenting companies include HyreCar (HYRE), Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET), EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), Verint (NASDAQ:VRNT), Itron (ITRI), Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN).

Twilio Signal: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) hosts its Signal customer and developer conference in San Francisco from August 6-7. The gathering is described as a way for investors to explore the intersection of technology, innovation and communications. Execs from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Lyft (LYFT), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) join a deep roster of Twilio managers in making keynote addresses.

UBS Financial Services Conference: The one-day event in Chicago features group meetings and one-on-one meeting with big and small financial companies. AFLAC (NYSE:AFL), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), TD AMeritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP), Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), CBOE Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE), CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), Evercore (NYSE:EVR), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), J. Jill (NYSE:JILL), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Kemper (NYSE:KMPR), Moelis (NYSE:MC), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG), Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), State Street (NYSE:STT), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are all due to appear.

Airline traffic reports: Airline companies are expected to post July traffic reports next week after Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) set a positive tone on Friday by knocking a 90% load factor rate for the month. Reports are due out from United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU). Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) hasn't issued a monthly traffic report this year.

Business calls/updates: Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a call scheduled on August to provide updates on business activity, brands, plant construction, debt and an update on SEC filing compliance. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is scheduled to host a conference call on August 6 to provide a program update for DKN-01, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic and prostate cancers.

The Impossible dream: Burger King (NYSE:QSR) plans to roll out the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationally on August 7. In an interesting promotion, the restaurant chain will offer a $7 Impossible taste test of the veggie burger and original Whopper sandwich via free DoorDash (DOORD) delivery. A key Impossible Burger ingredient was approved by the FDA for direct-to-consumer sales, setting the stage for Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) to add products at grocery stores to join Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) offerings. The outsized rally in Beyond Meat has finally cooled off, with shares settling back to $177 after trading as high as $239.71.

Stocks splits: DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) has a 1-for-40 reverse stock split set for August 5 and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) will enact a 1-for-50 reverse split on the same day.

Box office: Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is expected to bring in $66M for Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to top the $38M for Disney's The Lion King and $21M for Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The U.S. box office is down 6.7% through July 30 compared to a year ago.

Barron's mentions: The cover story digs into the retail sector as store closures in the U.S. track to a record even with consumer spending strong. Betting on companies in line with durable megatrends like the the shift toward casual use of athletic clothing with a high levels of design innovation is seen as a winner. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and VF (NYSE:VFC) make the short list. In tech, HP (NYSE:HP) is called out as a stock that could recover back its share price loss as it moves toward more service revenue, while Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is sized up with its PE ratio above historic norms. "Investors have been paying up for the stock on the idea that Apple is moving away from its hardware focus toward a more predictable services- and software-driven model," notes Tae Kim. He points out that Apple's services sales rose 13% in Q2 to decelerate from the 16% pace in Q1. CVS Health (CVS) is recommended just ahead of the PBM's earnings report due in part to a low PE ratio and high dividend yield. Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC) are two utility stocks seen as being safe havens for investors.

Sources: CNBC, EDGAR, Reuters, Bloomberg, Tom's Guide, The Hollywood Reporter

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.